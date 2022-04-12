A group of 40 players kept a game of hockey going for 261 hours in Alberta to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for children with cancer.
The "Hockey Marathon for the Kids" event at the Chestermere Recreation Centre in Chestermere, Alberta, came to a close Monday evening after 261 hours of hockey, which began March 31.
The players earned the Guinness World Record for the longest game of hockey, beating the previous record of 252 hours, which was set in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2021.
The event raised nearly $1 million for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police in Poland said a confused beaver that wandered into Krakow was rescued after being spotted walking the city's streets.
The City Guard of Krakow said residents spotted the beaver on the streets Sunday morning Kazimierz district, near the Vistula River.
Police sent an animal rescue team to the area, and the beaver was relocated outside the city.
The City Guard posted photos of the beaver to Facebook along with a poem asking "Mr. Beaver" why he chose to wander the city.
"Wasn't it better in the woods?" the post asked.
The beaver population in Poland fell to an estimated 235 in 1928, but conservation efforts have led to the estimated population booming to nearly 140,000 by 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Wisconsin man's lost wedding ring was returned to him, thanks to another park visitor's dog and posts on social media.
Ben Holstine said he realized his wedding ring was missing last week after a trip to Estabrook Dog Park in Shorewood with his canine companions.
Gretchen Fairweather said she was at the dog park with her pet Saturday when the dog brought her attention to something shiny among the wood chips.
"One of my dogs likes to chase balls," Fairweather told WITI-TV. "She comes, and she drops the ball and I look down, and there was a silver ring in the wood chips."
Holstine posted about his lost ring on Facebook and Fairweather posted about her find on NextDoor. Both posts came to the attention of a third person who pointed out the connection, leading to the ring's return.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Pennsylvania woman whose grandson found a diary from 1938 more than two decades ago said the book is on its way to being reunited with its original owner's family.
Lisa Coolbaugh, of Eaton Township, said her grandson found a diary dated from 1938 in a bag of trash that had been thrown out after a house cleaning several years ago.
"I've had it for years. My grandson was only 7 at the time, and he'll be 30 in August," Coolbaugh told WNEP-TV.
Coolbaugh recently posted about the diary, which belonged to a Donald D. Meeker, on Facebook, and a TV news report about the misplaced heirloom led to her being contacted by the Meeker's daughter-in-law.
"I thought, 'Oh, my God, Donald D Meeker, Murray Street. That's our Pop Pop!'" said the daughter-in-law, identified as Mary Anne.
Mary Anne said her late husband, George, was Donald D. Meeker's son. She said the diary must have been thrown away accidentally while cleaning out a family member's house.
"We cleaned the house out in Forty Fort, and apparently we were guilty of getting rid of this, which I feel very bad about. But it was meant to be, and we got it, and we retrieved it. So my daughter's going to treasure it with her two girls," Mary Anne said.
Coolbaugh and Mary Anne said they were surprised to learn they have mutual friends. They said they plan to keep in touch.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A charter fishing company in Florida captured video when a British tourist fishing for sharks hooked a rare sawfish off the state's coast.
Fin & Fly Charters, based in Cocoa Beach, said British tourist Ian Atherton was fishing for sharks about a quarter mile off the coast when he hooked something large.
The company said the tourists and boat crew were stunned when, after about an hour of wrangling, Atherton brought a 13-foot sawfish to the surface of the water.
"It was the catch of a lifetime for him," Capt. Jamie Glasner told WKMG-TV. "We have only caught two sawfish in the last 17 years of business, and the last one was back in August, so it's pretty rare."
The sawfish was released without injury, the charter company said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt.
Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
"We got a straight hog. Look at this beast. It's like a 10-footer," Kaufman says in the video, which he posted to Facebook.
The video shows traffic stop for the alligator, which was missing its right front foot, as it makes its way across the road, and directly toward Kaufman's vehicle.
"He's going under my truck. It's official. He is under my truck," Kaufman says in the footage.
Kaufman said he could feel his truck shift as the massive reptile moved underneath it. He said the gator emerged from the other side of the truck and made it to the opposite side of the road.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An unusual traffic stop was caught on camera in San Francisco when police pulled over a car that turned out to be completely unoccupied.
The San Francisco Police Department confirmed officers stopped the vehicle in the Richmond District when it was observed driving after dark without its headlights activated.
A video captured by a witness shows officers approaching the car after it pulled over and expressing surprise to find it empty.
The autonomous vehicle was a taxi operated by Cruise, a company majority-owned by General Motors.
"Our AV yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued," Cruise tweeted.
The company said San Francisco police are aware of how to deal with the driverless cars.
"We work closely with the SFPD on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this," the company tweeted.
Cruise said a maintenance team took control of the car to deal with the headlight issue.