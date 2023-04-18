WASHINGTON (AP) — A curious toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.
U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers "encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds."
"The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," he said in a statement.
It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96-meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches. While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches (12.7 centimeters) between posts.
Older children have sometimes become stuck in the iconic barrier, which has also been the scene of demonstrations, with protesters chaining themselves to the fence.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northern lights enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
The cause early Saturday morning was a little more mundane than an alien invasion or the appearance of a portal to the far reaches of the universe. It was simply excess fuel released from a SpaceX rocket that launched from California about three hours earlier.
Sometimes rockets have fuel that needs to be jettisoned, said space physicist Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.
"When they do that at high altitudes, that fuel turns into ice," he said. "And if it happens to be in the sunlight, when you're in the darkness on the ground, you can see it as a sort of big cloud, and sometimes it's swirly."
While not a common sight, Hampton said he's seen such occurrences about three times.
The appearance of the swirl was caught in time-lapse on the Geophysical Institute's all-sky camera and shared widely. "It created a bit of an internet storm with that spiral," Hampton said.
Photographers out for the northern lights show also posted their photos on social media.
"This all happened as it passed over Alaska during a beautiful aurora display, stunning many night-watchers including myself," professional photographer Todd Salat, known for stunning aurora images, told The Associated Press in an email.
"Trust me, at first, I was totally bewildered," he said. "I now know it can be explained with rocket science, but during and immediately after the experience, I thoroughly enjoyed the mysterious feeling of the unknown."
The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday night with about 25 satellites as its payload.
The timing of the fuel dump and the fact that it was a polar launch made the blue spiral visible over a large swath of Alaska. "And we got that really cool looking spiral thing," Salat noted.
In January, another spiral was seen, this time over Hawaii's Big Island. A camera at the summit of Mauna Kea, outside the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's Subaru telescope, captured a spiral swirling through the night sky.
Researchers have said it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
SAN ANTONIO – A first-century marble bust found by a Texas woman at a Goodwill in Austin a few years ago is about to head back to Germany.
The bust made headlines in May 2022 after Laura Young, an antique dealer, discovered that the bust she bought in 2018 for $34.99 was actually a 2,000-year-old, 50-pound piece of history.
Young hired a lawyer and after four years was able to work out a deal that would get Germanicus back to Germany. The exact terms of the deal were kept confidential but San Antonio managed to score a victory in the process.
Drusus Germanicus, the name of the Roman general who the bust is modeled after, is currently on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art but will be returning to Germany in May. The bust dates back to the late 1st century BC to the early 1st century AD.
Visitors to the museum will be able to see the news-making artifact through May 21 before Germanicus makes his way back home.
Research revealed that the sculpture was once in a catalog of items from a German museum in the 1920s and 1930s and once belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria.
How Germanicus ended up in a Goodwill in Austin is still a mystery but the bust was confirmed to be in a museum collection during World War II in Aschaffenburg, Germany — the same place where a battle between Nazis and the U.S. Army took place.
"So unfortunately in this case, it might have been a U.S. soldier who either looted it himself or purchased it from someone who had looted the object," Stephennie Mulder, an art history professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told KUT.org.
The next part is speculative, but at some point, the bust traveled to the U.S. and ended up in someone's house where it sat for decades. Then someone decided they didn't want it anymore, and it was donated to Goodwill, where a $34.99 price tag was stuck to Germanicus' marble cheek.
Young would be the next person to house the 2,000-year-old art before Germanicus temporarily went to SAMA.
"It'll be a little bittersweet to see him in the museum, but he needs to go home. He wasn't supposed to be here," Young said.
During its time on view at SAMA, the bust has been visited by thousands of guests, notably including Archduke Carl Christian of Austria and his son, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others, according to a press release.
"By agreement with the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes, the portrait will remain on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art until its return to Germany in 2023," according to the San Antonio Museum of Art.
CONCORD, N.H. —
New Hampshire is the only state in America that does not mandate that adults use seat belts, but another attempt is underway at the State House to change that.
State police said that when it comes to seat belt usage rates, federal statistics show New Hampshire holds a unique distinction.
"Of the 50 states in the nation, New Hampshire is dead last at 75.5%," said Capt. Christopher Vetter.
The Granite State is the only state without a mandatory seat belt law for adults, and police said that leads to a higher rate of unbelted deaths. Trauma surgeons said that when unbelted crash victims arrive at an emergency department with more critical injuries, other patients get less care.
"In northern New Hampshire, there are limited resources, limited pre-hospital providers, small hospitals that are understaffed," said trauma surgeon Dr. Eric Martin. "So, when they roll into a hospital, everything stops. No matter what hospital you're at, everything stops. All the attention goes to the sickest patient. So, if your loved one is there for a heart attack or a stroke or any other medical problem, those two nurses and that one provider in that institution are going to get shifted, and you're going to be left alone."
But opposition to a seat belt law has traditionally been strong and bipartisan.
"I've been in New Hampshire for 56 out of 60 years," said Roger Richard, of Nottingham. "I was in the Army for four years, defending our liberty, our New Hampshire way of life. I don't want to give it up. If you want to wear a seat belt, please do it. Don't make me."
Legislation introduced Tuesday would make not wearing a seat belt a secondary offense, meaning someone could not be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt. There would have to be some other observed violation.
Longtime lawmakers who have been involved in the debate over decades said they don't see the political culture around the issue changing, but those who have worked in emergency services said people should know that a law would save lives.
"I did 35 years on the fire department, and I've seen the tragedies where people do not wear – or improperly wear – their seat belts," said state Rep. Michael O'Brien.
April 18 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, is celebrating its name by attempting to gather at least 2,326 people named Kyle in the same place at the same time.
The city announced its Gathering of Kyles will be held as part of the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza May 19-21 at Lake Kyle Park.
The event at 4 p.m. May 21 will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same name gathering (first name only). The record was set by a gathering of 2,325 people named Ivan in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2017.
"In order to break this record, we're calling for any and all Kyles. We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago," City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a news release. "We're very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books."
Kyles who sign in at the VIP tent before the attempt will receive a free T-shirt. Admittance to the fair is free.
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a baby fox found stranded in the window well of a home.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said its animal control team responded to a report of a trapped baby fox and arrived to find the kit was stranded alone in a window well.
"The kit is about a month old, and has been taken to wildlife rehabilitation and will be released back into the wild once it is old enough," the sheriff's office tweeted.
The sheriff's office said baby animals are more common this time of year, and residents are reminded to leave the youngsters alone and not attempt to rescue a seemingly abandoned critter whose mother could be waiting nearby.
