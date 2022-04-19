CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral.
Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments.
After speaking with the car's owner and other residents, they determined the car's hatch back had been left open overnight.
The javelina jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch then closed, trapping the animal inside.
Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and the inside of a door in an attempt to escape.
The animal then managed to knock the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest, and the javelina was not injured.
A deputy opened the hatch, and the javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.
April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who lost his wallet at a baseball game had the item returned to him after it was found wedged in a seat at the stadium eight months later.
Brandon Puckett of Indianapolis said he noticed his wallet was gone while he was attending a game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, and he attempted to search the area for his missing billfold, but had no luck.
"We looked everywhere. We went asking people around us," Puckett told WANE-TV. "I did not think I'd ever see this again for sure."
Richard Street, an usher at Parkview Field, was wiping down seats in preparation for the TinCaps season opener April 12 when he spotted something wedged in the seats.
Street pulled out what turned out to be a wallet. He showed it to a WANE-TV crew that happened to be nearby.
"It was unreal, you know, because that was the first game of the season, so you just didn't think you'd run into anything like that," Street said.
The WANE-TV crew tracked Puckett down on Twitter and made arrangements to return the long-lost wallet.
"Never thought losing my wallet would make television. Thank you to the @TinCaps and staff for finding it and @RexSmithTV for getting it back to me," Puckett tweeted after being reunited with his wallet.
April 19 (UPI) -- Officials in a British Columbia town said they are looking into options for protecting the world's largest hockey stick from a pair of destructive woodpeckers.
Residents of North Cowichan said they started to see a pair of northern flickers, a type of woodpecker protected by the British Columbia Wildlife Act, perching on the 61,000-pound hockey stick outside the Cowichan Community Center in early April.
One of the birds has been seen pecking holes in the stick, which bird experts said likely means the avian is building a nest.
Community center staff plugged the first hole with steel wool, but the birds had removed it a few days later.
Lori Iannidinardo, chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, said a bucket truck will be brought in soon so officials can investigate the holes. Officials said the birds will be left alone for the season if they have established a nest, but if the nest is not yet completed they will look into methods for urging the birds to consider a new location.
April 19 (UPI) -- Doctors in Wisconsin were able to safely remove a tiny drill bit from inside a man's lung after he inhaled the tool while undergoing a procedure.
Tom Kozsi, 60, said he was getting a filling from a dentist in Illinois when he inhaled the tiny drill bit.
"I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know I was told I swallowed this tool," Jozsi told WISN-TV. "I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn't swallow it. You inhaled it."
Doctors at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha in Wisconsin said the situation could have led to invasive surgery, but they decided to try a device that is typically used for early detection of cancer to attempt to pull the drill bit out without surgery.
Dr. Abdul Alraiyes, the pulmonary specialist who conducted the procedure, posted a video to YouTube showing the bit being removed.
"I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it," Jozsi said.
Jozski said the drill bit is now being displayed on a shelf in his home.
April 19 (UPI) -- A group of golfers at a Florida course temporarily halted their game when a massive alligator went for a stroll across the fairway.
Lisa Reed said she and her group were playing at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero when the huge reptile sauntered into the play area.
"This is a first," a member of Reed's party can be heard saying in the footage. "Oh my goodness."
The alligator got close to a ball on the fairway, but ended up ignoring it and moving along.
A large alligator was previously caught on camera taking a stroll through a Venice, Fla., neighborhood on Easter Sunday. The gator passed through multiple yards on its way to Harrington Lake.
April 19 (UPI) -- One individual in Ireland made 12,272 noise complaints against Dublin Airport in 2021, airport operator DAA has announced.
The unidentified person averaged 34 complaints a day and accounted for 90% of all complaints received by DAA about aircraft taking off and landing at the location.
The total complaints last year totaled 13,569, but would have been only 1,296 if cases by the individual were not counted.
The individual, who lives in Ongar located in north-west Dublin, had also previously made 6,227 complaints in 2020, almost double what they did in 2021.
The complaints are continuing in 2022 with the person having already filed 5,276 notices, a daily average of 59.
Most complaints are filed by those who live near the airport and are on flight paths. Most complaints are also about aircraft being used at night.
DAA says it has responded to each individual complaint and said airport operators are committed to working with communities on issues such as aircraft noise.
DAA has also introduced an online system known as Webtrak that gives details on flight paths and noise levels from aircraft using Dublin Airpot. Webtrak also makes it easier to submit noise complaints.
April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri came to the assistance of a driver who was surprised to find a snake slithering next to her feet on the floorboards of her car.
The Pacific Police Department said a woman came into the police station to report an unusual form of car trouble.
"She said that while driving she felt something against her feet on the floor," the department said in a Facebook post.
The post included a photo of an officer holding the culprit -- a snake. The post did not identify the species of snake.
"Officers found this nope rope and safely removed it from the engine compartment and released it back into the wild," the post said.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized golf cart thefts in the Upper Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison.
The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota, asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts starting in 2017 in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Nelson, a former Minnesota resident living in Apollo Beach, Florida, was eventually arrested in June 2020 while he was caught trying to steal golf carts from a dealer in Donalsonville, Georgia. He also was carrying pre-printed serial number labels and burglary tools, according to court documents.
Investigators say he stole at least 63 golf carts in seven states, worth at least $283,500.
Nelson would typically steal carts in pairs from rural Midwestern golf courses, usually at night. He sold many of the carts under the alias Mason Weber, at a cost of about $2,500 each, court documents show.
Defense attorney Lorelle Moeckel said in a sentencing memorandum that her client was not able to keep his business going and pay his bills. He came up with the idea to steal golf carts to solve his financial problems and “from there it became easier and easier for him to stray from his long held moral compass.”
Nelson pleaded guilty in December to interstate transportation of stolen property. His sentencing calls for him to serve three years of supervised release and pay back about $14,000.
April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy used amateur cowboy skills he learned from a TV series to lasso a loose sheep that wandered onto the highway.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Skylar Thompson was among those who responded to the area of mile marker 37 on southbound Interstate 65 on a report of a road obstruction.
Thompson told WDRB-TV a miscommunication initially led deputies to think there was "a sheet of metal in the roadway," but they arrived at the scene to discover the culprit was actually a loose sheep.
"Deputy Thompson located what he recognized as a 'sheep trying to hitch-hike on the interstate,' which is illegal in Indiana," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Thompson went into action when the sheriff's office was unable to contact animal control personnel. He ended up using a borrowed lasso and some skills he learned from a popular TV series.
"I think it's, more or less, I watch too much Yellowstone," Thompson said.
Thompson was able to get the lasso around the sheep's neck and escort it out of the roadway.
"It was pure luck," he said.
The sheriff's office said the wayward sheep, believed to have fallen from the back of a truck, was returned to its owner.