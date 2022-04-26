Massachusetts saw a surge of lottery winners as three players won $100,000 over the weekend.
The three unidentified winners each won $100,000 across three different scratch-off games.
The first two winning scratch-off tickets were purchased on Friday. The first one came from a Massachusetts Millionaires Club game that was obtained at the Shawmut Grocery in Boston.
The second came from the $15,000,000 Money Maker game that was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham.
The final winning ticket was a Mass Cash game that was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Weymouth.
The Massachusetts State Lottery had more than 1,000 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 over the weekend with 21 winning tickets purchased in Springfield and 44 tickets purchased in Worcester.
Nicholas Fulmer of Dracut, Mass., previously won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket in Feburary after he stopped by a store to purchase a specific brand of ginger ale when he became thirsty.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine coming home and realizing somebody has been there. They've eaten your food. They've taken a shower. They've even done a load of laundry.
That's what happened to a Montrose woman who came home on Easter Sunday and found her home had been broken into. She also found proof that the man responsible had spent hours inside.
"It's like he made himself at home and it's very creepy," said the woman, who did not want to be identified for fear of her safety. "It's very creepy to get comfortable. Plus, he came in through my bedroom window, so that adds another kind of creep factor to it."
Video from her bedroom shows the man squeezing through a cat enclosure to get in. He sees the camera and turns it away, but you can still catch glimpses of him going in and out of the bathroom.
"I know he used the shower because the shower was wet and the carpet and bathroom was very very wet. He also did his laundry. He used my washer and my dryer, and I know this because he had changed all the settings," she said. "He ate ramen noodles, which he cooked in my microwave and he ate an entire bag of the frozen chicken nuggets."
She believes the man stayed at her home for three or four hours.
"He left with my Fitbit and he left with some toiletries, like my deodorant, toothbrush, and toothpaste, and then he took some drinks out of the fridge," she said.
If you recognize the man, you're urged to contact Houston police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as "The Patriot" on the ballot can't use that nickname, the Oklahoma Election Board has ruled.
The board decided Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can't refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot.
Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it's a name the candidate is generally known by or who does business using the nickname. Roberts' opponent, Republican Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, said there's no evidence Roberts is known as "The Patriot."
She pointed out in her petition to the board that Roberts has appeared on the ballot in seven successive elections as Kevin Sean Roberts or Sean Roberts.
Roberts said in a statement he's considering appealing the board's decision.
Also on Monday, the board rejected a petition by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger to have his Democratic opponent, Madison Horn, removed from the ballot. Bollinger alleged Horn's candidacy declaration was incomplete. The two are seeking the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison for using his twin brother's stolen identity to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in military veterans benefits.
Wayne Bowen, 64, was sentenced in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in January to aggravated identity theft. He must also pay $63,773 in restitution.
According to a plea agreement, Bowen used the name, Social Security card and military discharge papers of his estranged twin brother in 2014 to apply for federally subsidized housing benefits intended for indigent military veterans. The program was administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Bowen admitted to federal agents that he had been using his brother's identity for years, prosecutors said. Bowen had obtained a Florida identification card using his twin's identity. He initially told the agents that he and his twin had served in and been honorably discharged from the U.S. Army but later admitted that those were lies.
Based on Bowen's fraudulent use of his brother's identity, the VA provided him with $32,434 in medical services, HUD provided him with $18,905 in housing subsidies, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded $12,434 in nutritional benefits for him, officials said. Bowen's twin, who lives in another state, confirmed that he didn't apply for any of the benefits and that he never gave Bowen permission to use his name.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New Jersey responded to an unusual call when a dog squeezed out between an air conditioner and a window frame and ended up stranded on the roof of a home.
Ravan Magrath said her 3-year-old dog, Tobie, had gotten out onto the roof of her Montclair building before, but she was able to safely coax him back inside.
Magrath put baby gates on her windows to prevent Tobie from getting out again, but a neighbor was watching on a recent day when the dog found another way out.
Norm Solomon told Montclair Local he heard a crashing noise and looked up to see Tobie squeezing out of a window "like toothpaste from a tube between the sill and the air conditioner."
Montclair Township animal control officers arrived at the home and determined Tobie was in danger of losing his balance on the sloped roof.
One officer held another by the legs as he climbed partway out the window to reach the stranded canine. The rescue was caught on camera by Solomon and posted to Facebook by Animal Control Officers & Animal Cruelty Investigators of Montclair Township.
Magrath said Tobie was not injured and she is taking further steps to "Tobie-proof" her apartment.
"I don't know if he's Evil Knievel or if he's Houdini, but he's one of the two," Magrath said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- Police responded to a mall in Poland to relocate a Eurasian elk that found its way to the rooftop parking lot.
The Municipal Police of Elblag said officers responded Tuesday morning to reports of a Eurasian elk -- also known as a Eurasian moose -- running on a local street.
Police learned that while on their way to the reported location, the animal had made its way to the Ogrody Shopping Center and was spotted in a parking area on the roof of the building.
Officers summoned a veterinarian to the scene, and the elk was safely sedated. Officials said the animal was transported to a local forest area and released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in May -- and he's planning to get his doctorate.
Elliott Tanner of St. Louis Park is scheduled to graduate in May from the University of Minnesota with a major in physics and a minor in math.
Tanner said the next step in his education will be the school's doctoral physics program.
The boy's mother, Michelle Tanner, said he taught himself to read at an age when most kids are still figuring out how to tie their shoes.
"He had started reading when he was maybe 2, just 3. We said, 'Oh, well, that's interesting. You're reading. We didn't teach you to read,'" she told KSTP-TV.
Tanner started reading college-level textbooks at the age of 9, and two years later he graduated from Normandale Community College with an associate of science degree.
"It's amazing. It's sort of been a crazy ride getting here, but it's just been such a nice experience," Tanner said.
He said he is hoping to earn his doctorate and give back to the university.
"I'm hoping to become a professor at the University of Minnesota in order to also spread this joy and passion for physics with other people," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak.
Gayle Dudley, who has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road in Columbus for more than two decades, was surprised at work by executives from the nationwide chain after grilling 1 million steaks during her tenure there.
Executives presented Dudley with a $5,000 check, a gold chef coat and the title of "Grill Master Legend."
LongHorn Steakhouse, which operates more than 540 restaurants nationwide, said Dudley is one of a small handful of employees to be dubbed a Grill Master Legend after cooking 1 million steaks.
The designation previously was bestowed upon Simeona "Simi" Tamaseu, a cook at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers responded to a South Carolina neighborhood when two cows escaped from a trailer and went wandering the area.
The Anderson Police Department responded Monday when a cow was spotted wandering loose in a neighborhood near Anderson University.
Police and animal control officers chased the cow through the neighborhood before the bovine was safely tranquilized by a large animal veterinarian.
The animal's owner said the cow and one other escaped from a trailer when the door popped open while the vehicle was coming to a stop. The owner said the other cow was also safely recaptured.