West Virginia University revealed 93 sheep and their guardian donkey escaped from their pasture and were rounded up within an hour.
Lindsay Willey, director of marketing and communications for WVU's Davis College of Agriculture, said the sheep and donkey, named Broccoli, escaped from their pasture at the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown.
Willey said a broken lock allowed the animals to push a gate open and walk out of the pasture.
"Our farm personnel were notified that they were spotted along Mileground Road near the Bicentennial house, and they were returned to their pastures within an hour," Willey told The DA, WVU's independent student newspaper.
Willey said all of the animals were safely returned to their pasture and a new lock was installed on the gate.
A teenager who had a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a great white shark while diving off the Florida coast said he was even more shocked to meet a second great white the very next day.
Nick Bailey, 17, posted a video to Instagram showing his close encounter with a great white shark in the water near Stuart Inlet.
Bailey said he came within an arm's length of the ocean predator.
The video shows Bailey diving the next day near Stuart Inlet when he came across a second shark. The video shows Bailey swimming up behind the shark and touching it's tail fin.
"I touched a great white," Bailey says in the video after returning to the surface. "Dude, two great whites in two days. That's insane."
Bailey wrote in the video's description that it was an unforgettable two days.
"This was a once in a lifetime experience that happened two times in less than 24 hours," he wrote.
Authorities in Texas said a bull has been on the loose for about a month and a half -- but no one knows where it came from.
The Wharton County Sheriff's Office posted photos to Facebook showing the light-colored bull seen wandering in the area of County Road 216 since about mid-February.
"The bull has been roaming between wooded pasture and a hay meadow in the area. No brands or markings on the bull," the post said.
The sheriff's office said deputies do not know where the bull came from and they are now attempting to locate the animal's owner.
Texas law holds that even if the bull is captured by a member of the public, they must turn it over to the owner or local authorities. The bull would be auctioned if an owner can't be identified.
A Minnesota woman who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of cow-related items said her Cow Collector's Mooseum has grown to 19,827 pieces.
Ruth Klossner, whose home in Lafayette is now known as the Cow Collector's Mooseum, was awarded the Guinness World Record in 2015, when her collection numbered 15,144 pieces.
Klossner said her collection of cow items, which includes toys, statues, snow globes, pillows, clothing, a chess set and even a wine decanting set, now numbers 19,827.
Klossner is offering tours of the Mooseum by appointment, and she holds an open house for cow-loving visitors each year in the summer.
A Texas 7-year-old was dubbed the youngest professional mariachi singer by Guinness World Records.
Mateo Lopez, 7, a student at Wanke Elementary School in San Antonio, got his start singing along with Mariachi bands at local restaurants when he was 4 years old, and his skills have since led to appearances on Mexico's Got Talent and Little Big Shots.
Parents Alberto and Janelle Lopez took their son to Milan, Italy, in February and they did not tell him until arriving that the purpose of the trip was to receive his Guinness World Records certificate. Guinness said the boy officially earned the record at the age of 4 years and 236 days old.
"I've been working so much to get here, and I'm so happy and so excited that I finally got to reach here," Mateo Lopez told KENS-TV.
The boy has appeared on stage alongside legends of the genre including Mariachi Vargas.
"He's done so much," Janelle Lopez said. "And when you talk to him, he's just a natural kid."
Lopez said Mateo loves performing.
"He does guitar, his vocals, his acting lessons," Lopez said. "But I think for being a 7-year-old, I don't think he'll understand the magnitude of what all he is doing."
The Mt. Lebanon Police Department in Pennsylvania were recently called to contain a peacock that was running loose in a neighborhood.
Police arrived onto the scene and said they captured the bird safely after a brief chase.
"Just another typical Monday with a Peacock running loose in Lebo," the Mt. Lebanon Police Department said on Facebook alongside video of the peacock hopping over a fence.
"Now to figure out where it came from...," the Facebook post continued.
The Mt. Lebanon Police Department also uploaded a photo of an officer holding the peacock, who was placed inside of a net.
Recently, the Southampton Town Police Department of Long Island, N.Y., apprehended a wayward seal that initially evaded capture.
A Canadian woman was reunited with her cat five years after the feline went missing thanks to the pet's microchip.
Elizabeth Antev said she and her family were living in Edmonton, Alberta, five years ago when their cat, Kiki, failed to come home.
"She's always been such a great cat. She just wants you to pet her, anyone who's met her knows that you don't want to lose this cat," Antev told Global News.
Antev said her family searched for Kiki for months, using flyers, signs and word of mouth.
"We put out food for her, we put out a trap, but we never caught anything -- not her or anything else," she said.
Antev and her family moved to Ontario about a year after Kiki went missing, but Antev said she refused to change her phone number to a local area code because she wanted the information on the cat's microchip to be current if Kiki turned up.
Hana Kadri, who lives in the Rapperswill neighborhood of Edmonton, about a 10-minute drive from Antev's former home, said she recently started leaving food out after spotting a small cat on her backyard camera.
"I was home so I would see her come eat, and she would come three times a day for food, so I posted on a local Facebook page to see if she belonged to anyone," Kadri said.
Kadri said a neighbor helped her capture the feline, and they took her to a local veterinarian, where a scan of the animal's microchip identified her as the long-lost Kiki.
"Five years later I got a call from the vet saying, 'We have Kiki,'" Antev said. "I just started sobbing. I was in shock."
A friend picked the now-13-year-old cat up from the veterinarian and took her to Edmonton International Airport, where she caught a flight to her family's new home in Ontario.
Antev said Kiki is settling in well at her new home, and her days of wandering outdoors are behind her.
"She doesn't seem to be too interested in the door anymore -- I don't think she's going anywhere," she said.
A London woman was recently reunited with her pet chihuahua 10 years after the dog was stolen from her during a walk.
Tae Bennett, 22, said she was 12-years-old when thieves stole her dog, Ollie, during a walk at a park near her family's home. Ollie's fate was a mystery for 10 years, until the canine was found by a group of children at a playground about 20 miles away.