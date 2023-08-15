GATLINBURG, TN —Football practice took an interesting turn for some high school football players and their coach. This after video captured a bear going for a run on their football field. The bear intrusion happened at the Gatlinburg Pittman Highlanders football field Monday (5/14), just as the team was getting ready to practice. The bear apparently stuck around for about 15 minutes before heading off.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A cat who escaped while boarding a plane with her owner at Denver International Airport was safely recaptured after more than a day on the loose.
Ginger Thompson said she was boarding a Southwest Airlines flight to Spokane, Wash., about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the latch broke on her pet carrier and her cat, Breezy, made a run for it.
Breezy fled through the open plane door onto the bridge, where she fell through a gap onto the tarmac.
The Econo Cat Club of Denver bought Thompson a hotel room for the night so she could remain nearby while the Southwest ramp crew searched for the missing Bengal cat.
Thompson said in a Facebook post shortly after midnight Tuesday that Breezy had been found safe at the airport.
She later shared photos of her reunion with the feline.
"Love my Breezy and the Southwest ramp crew and officer Tiffany Middleton will always be my heroes," Thompson wrote.
Thompson said she and Breezy had come to Denver for a cat show at the Crowne Plaza Denver International Convention Center. Breezy, a veteran show cat ranked by the International Cat Association, received awards in 14 of 17 finals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Officials at a golf course in Victoria, Australia, said a sizable divot left in a green wasn't caused by a rude golfer, but rather a giant ball of ice that fell from the sky.
Dylan Knight, superintendent at the Belvoir Park Golf Club, said he was called to the fifth hole green about 7 a.m. Tuesday on a report of large chunks of ice littering the area.
Knight said he initially suspected the course's sprinklers had gone off overnight and frozen, but he arrived to find a giant ball of ice had apparently crashed down onto the ground and exploded into smaller pieces spread out as far as 160 feet.
He said the impact left a sizable dent in the ground, indicating the ice ball had fallen a considerable distance out of the sky.
"Where's it come from? The conclusion we've got is that it's fallen from an airplane, we guess," Knight told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
He said the ball left a dent 8 inches deep.
Ice balls that fall from airplanes are known as megacryometeors and have been known to impact the ground several times a year. Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas said de-icing technology used on commercial planes is meant to cause the ice to melt before it hits the ground.
"It is exceedingly rare for a piece of ice to actually hit anybody. In fact I've never heard of it. But that is not to say it hasn't happened," he said.
Knight said repairs to the green were being planned for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina Education Lottery player who has used the same set of Lucky for Life numbers for 7 years found his patience paid off with a prize worth $25,000 a year for life.
Paul Caudill of Winston-Salem told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he has used the same combination of numbers to play Lucky for Life for about 7 years.
"I've been playing the same numbers every day since the game started," he said. "The numbers are all different birthdays for people in my family."
Caudill bought a ticket for Friday's drawing from Charlie's Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive in High Point and later found he had matched all five white balls.
"I figured there must be an error," he recalled. "I couldn't sleep the rest of the night."
Caudill said he already knows where some of his winnings will go.
"I can pay my house off now," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A pelican that escaped from a British zoo was located on a beach nearly two weeks later, but managed to give zookeepers the slip.
The 14-week-old pelican escaped from the Blackpool Zoo when it was spooked by a flock of seagulls, zoo officials said.
The bird attempted to fly to the roof of the flamingo house, but was carried away by strong winds.
Officials confirmed the 4-foot bird was spotted on Granny's Bay, near Lytham.
"Our keepers traveled straight to the site and located the bird alive, looking well and on the sea. They waded out and were within meters, but the pelican flew away," a zoo spokesperson told The Manc newspaper.
The Blackpool Zoo announced in April that it is seeking applicants "comfortable wearing a bird costume" to serve as the facility's seagull deterrents. Officials said the seabirds have long been a nuisance at the facility.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A stray orange cat has been stealing the show at Malaysia's national zoo ever since it started living among a herd of capybaras.
Thousands of parkgoers now flock to see Oyen the ginger cat at Zoo Negara every weekend, doubling visitor numbers on some days, the zoo's vice president, Rosly Rahmat Ahmat Lana, told local newspaper Bernama.
"Every day, 95% of the visitors are here just to see Oyen. He is very popular," Rosly told the outlet on Tuesday.
Zookeepers aren't sure when Oyen moved into the Kuala Lumpur park's capybara enclosure, but they believe he was abandoned at the zoo during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosly told Free Malaysia Today.
The ginger tabby has repeatedly gone viral on social media, via clips of him lounging around the enclosure and snuggling with the capybaras, who seem unperturbed by their feline visitor.
Zoo Negara officially introduced Oyen as part of the enclosure in June, when it added his name to the exhibit.
Rosly told Bernama that Zoo Negara is feeding Oyen and monitoring the cat's health, and plans to find him a partner in hopes of establishing a capybara-inclined cat bloodline.
"Unlike before, Oyen is now docile and approachable. Should Oyen fall ill one day, it will be easy for us to hold and treat it," he said.
Capybaras, the world's largest rodents, have over the last two years been growing in popularity on the internet for their calm temperament and droopy demeanor, featuring in thousands of viral memes.
Zoo Negara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man tried to smuggle 14 live snakes through a Chinese border by stuffing the reptiles in his pockets.
He was caught at Futian Port, an entrance on the border between mainland China and Hong Kong, in Shenzhen, south-eastern China.
Agents at Huanggang Customs – on the Chinese side of the border – reportedly noticed the man looking nervous and avoiding eye contact with them.
They asked to examine his belongings and ended up finding 14 snakes wrapped up in cotton socks and stockings.
Footage shows the passenger, dressed in black clothing and a white cap, nervously checking his pockets while standing at the checkpoint.
The clip then cuts to border staff handling the socks with the snakes dropping out.
The reptiles were placed inside plastic containers and handed over to authorities.
The man wrapped the snakes in cotton socks and stuffed them in his pockets (Picture: AsiaWire)
Three of the serpents were ball pythons – also known as royal pythons – which are an African species listed as 'near threatened' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.
The law requires all animals transported in and out of China to first be quarantined and inspected.
It is not yet clear whether the man was charged with anything.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------