AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.
The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company's team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.
Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.
The actual T. rex roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago in the journal Science estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived. Hollywood movies such as the "Jurassic Park" franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Georgia man is charged with a felony after he being accused of stealing a porch from a neighbor's front yard, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.
Robin Swanger was arrested following the incident on Clemit Harris Road in Arnco, Georgia.
The owner of the property that Swanger allegedly took the porch from said nothing was available to be taken despite the lot appearing to be abandoned, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.
Investigators said that Swanger passed "no trespassing" signs in the yard on his way to remove the wooden porch, which was left on the property when the house was taken away, the outlet reported.
"It's a full-size 8x10 porch. It would be what goes onto a house for entrance and exit," CCSO investigator Chris Stapler told FOX 5. "Very well constructed."
Investigators have described Swanger as a literal porch pirate for the theft – a term typically used for people accused of stealing packages from the doorstep of a home.
"Some people may shrug their shoulders and say it's not a big deal, but when you take someone's property without their consent and the value of this porch is $3,000, you can't just go and take stuff off someone's property," Stapler said.
At one point during the investigation into the incident, deputies said the porch did reappear on the property upside down.
Deputies had been searching for Swanger for several days when they responded to a domestic disturbance call from a home he was located at.
He is charged with two counts of domestic violence including battery in addition to the felony theft charge for stealing the porch.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A pet store in England said a two-headed snake hatched recently at the store is now four weeks old and appears to be doing well.
Exeter Exotics said the western hognose snake hatched without assistance at the store about four weeks ago and staff quickly noticed the serpentine hatchling had one body, but two heads.
The pet store said the snake was doing well after about five weeks, with one head easily eating offered sardines. The store said in an Instagram post that the other head shows an interest in food, but appears to have a narrower throat requiring smaller food.
"It is strange to see that the left hand head will make the chewing motion of eating whilst the right hand head is eating," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A California man's home security camera was recording when a bear broke into his apartment, foraged for food, wrecked his TV and took a nap on his bed.
The Kings Beach resident, identified as Brian, said he was boating with friends on Lake Tahoe when his phone received an alert from his Ring camera that motion was detected in his living room.
Brian used his phone to access the camera and was shocked to see a huge black bear inside his apartment.
The resident alerted his landlord and the property manager, who happened to be nearby.
"He slowly walked up to the window where it had broken the screen and gotten through, and peeked in," Brian told Ring. "He then saw that the bear was sleeping on my bed! He started making loud noises and the bear popped up and climbed back out and ran off."
Brian discovered the bear the had left behind a path of destruction including throwing garbage all over the floor, smashing his TV and shredding his bed linens.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An orphaned squirrel kit was rescued in Scotland after a member of the public discovered the baby animal had been adopted by a chicken.
Beth Galbraith, an animal rescue officer with the Scottish SPCA, said she was called to a property in Tayport where the owner discovered a squirrel had been coming into the hen house and sleeping under a chicken.
"The squirrel kit had likely been separated from his mother and had been seeking warmth and comfort from the hen," Galbraith said in a news release. "The hen wasn't fussed at all with the new addition!"
The baby squirrel was found to be "very thin and dehydrated" so Galbraith took it to the National Wildlife Rescue Center for care.
The animal will remain at the facility until it is "healthy and old enough to be released back into the wild," Galbraith said.
"This was a very unusual rescue but also a very cute one," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A comic book superfan from Georgia earned a Guinness World Record for his collection of 8,226 individual pieces of Batman memorabilia.
Brad Ladner of Milton told Guinness World Records he started collecting Batman comics in 1988, after reading a copy of A Death in the Family, which featured the controversial death of the second Robin, Jason Todd.
"I took it home and read it and something just awoke. It was different, more intense than cartoons and campy TV. People die, Batman is serious, and there is real danger," Ladner said.
Ladner said his collection was mostly comics until he reached adulthood, when he started buying toys and statues as well.
His collection now includes many rare items, including a prototype Batman Camel cigarette box that was designed for use in Europe but never made it to market, and a costume continuity binder from the set of the 1989 Batman movie with 280 set photos.
"In a way, it's a shrine to something that is important to me that, without it, I may have been a very different person," Ladner said of his collection.
The record-holder said his advice to aspiring collectors is to not allow collecting to take up more than 10 percent of their time or money.
"It is important to keep a hobby a hobby and not make it too much of a part of your life," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Visitors to a zoo in England were rushed to indoor areas when a monkey escaped from its enclosure Tuesday morning.
Witnesses at the Paignton Zoo said employees ushered them into safe areas when a code red was declared Tuesday morning, indicating the escape of an animal.
Some guests said they were not immediately told what kind of animal escaped, leading to rumors of loose animals including tigers.
A Paignton Zoo spokesperson confirmed the escaped animal was a monkey that was re-captured after only a few minutes on the loose.
"Earlier today, staff at Paignton Zoo had to attend to an incident involving an escaped monkey," the spokesperson told Devon Live. "As a precautionary measure, zoo visitors were evacuated from the area in accordance with our well-rehearsed escaped animal procedure and the animal was re-captured without incident shortly after the alert was raised."
The spokesperson said an investigation has been opened into how the primate managed to escape the monkey enclosure.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------