CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago television news crew reporting on a string of robberies ended up robbed themselves after they were accosted at gunpoint by three armed men wearing ski masks.
Spanish-language station Univision Chicago said a reporter and photographer were filming just before 5 a.m. Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood when three masked men brandishing firearms robbed them, taking their television camera and other items.
"They were approached with guns and robbed. Mainly it was personal items, and they took a camera," Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago, told the Chicago Tribune.
Godinez said the news crew was filming a story about robberies in the West Town community that was slated to run on the morning news. He said the footage they shot was in the stolen camera, and the story never made it on the air.
Illinois judge refuses to dismiss case against father of parade shooting suspect
Chicago police identified the victims as a 28-year-old man and 42-year-old man. Police said the pair was outside when the three men drove up in a gray sedan and black SUV. After the armed robbers took items from the news crew they fled in their vehicles.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said.
Godinez said Univision Chicago, the local TV affiliate of international media company TelevisaUnivision, is not disclosing the names of the reporter and photographer to protect their privacy.
"They're OK, and we're working on it together as a team," he said.
The episode was the second robbery this month involving a Chicago news crew, after a WLS-TV photographer was assaulted and robbed on Aug. 8 while preparing to cover a weekday afternoon news conference on Chicago's West Side, the station reported.
The robberies prompted the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 41, which represents TV photographers in Chicago, to warn about the growing safety threats to those who cover the news.
"Our news photographers and reporters provide a very important public service in keeping our community informed. We are committed to making sure that their safety comes first," Raza Siddiqui, president of the union local, said in a statement.
Siddiqui told the Chicago Sun-Times that some of the news stations affiliated with the union planned to take additional safety steps, including assigning security to some TV crews.
He said the union is arranging a safety meeting for members to "voice some of their concerns that they may have from the streets" and to determine what the union can do to provide support for its members.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record-breaker teamed up with a social media star to break the world record for most hugs in one minute.Rush and Horton said they hugged 163 times in the one minute time limit, but had to drop a few from their final count after reviewing slow-motion footage. They ended up submitting a final count of 153 to the record-keeping organization.
David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, and Josh Horton, a YouTube and TikTok star with 30 world record titles of his own, teamed up to attempt a record together in Los Angeles.
The duo decided to take on the record for most hugs in a minute by a pair.
Rush said the record used to require prospective breakers to drop their hands to the sides after each hug, but that requirement was apparently dropped when Anthony Anderson and Darius Rucker set the record at 138 in an episode of Carpool Karaoke.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah responded to an unusual roadside mess when an overturned semi truck spilled its load of baking flour into Logan Canyon.
The Logan City Fire Department said crews responded to a report of an overturned semi truck in Logan Canyon and arrived to find the vehicle had spilled its load of baking flour next to the road.
The department shared photos showing bags of flour littering the ground after the top of the semi's trailer came off.
One occupant of the truck was treated for minor injuries, another walked away uninjured, the fire department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who likes playing online lottery games scored a $573,617 prize from a BIG CA$H Second Chance drawing -- his second jackpot this year.
The Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he likes playing the BIG CA$H games online because they offer him the chance to win the progressive jackpots in the BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot drawings.
The man's dreams came true in February with a $261,935 cash, but he discovered in July that his luck had an even larger surprise in store: $573,617.
"When I won earlier this year it was a huge surprise but it was an even bigger surprise that I won a second time," the winner said. "I never expected to win and winning twice has been such a blessing. Being able to invest this money for my retirement means I can retire sooner than I was planning to and spend time with my family."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey announced a public park will remain closed for 72 hours while authorities search for an alligator confirmed to be on the loose in the area.
The Middlesex Borough Police Department said it first received a report of an alligator at Victor Crowell Park on Wednesday, and further sightings were reported on subsequent days.
The department said officers were able to locate the alligator on Saturday and one officer discharged a firearm in an attempt to neutralize the gator, but it was unclear whether the shot connected.
Local residents reported spotting the alligator again Monday morning, and local police resumed their search alongside New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Conservation Police.
Police used drones to search for the gator in the area of Lake Creigton and Ambrose Brook. One of the drones ended up stuck in a tree.
"In the interest of the public safety of our community, Victor Crowell Park will be closed to the public for a minimum of 72 hours or until such time that the alligator is deemed to no longer be a threat," Middlesex Police Chief Matthew Geist said Monday on the department's Facebook page.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is asking anyone who spots the alligator, estimated to be 3 to 4 feet long, to contact Fish and Wildlife officials so they can set a humane trap.
Alligators are not legal to keep as pets in New Jersey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRUMBULL — A town resident is adamant he did nothing wrong despite being charged with third-degree larceny after police charged him with stealing a bag with several thousand dollars in town tax funds after he found the money outside a Trumbull bank in May.Withington has a court date Tuesday, Sept. 5. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Robert Withington, 57, turned himself in Friday, Aug. 25, according to police.
"I have never had a criminal record in my whole life," Withington said Monday. "This is like a crock of baloney. I found money and now it's probably going to cost me money."
Withington said he found the bag of money on the ground around 9:30 a.m. and figured it was his lucky day.
"I walked out onto the parking lot, saw something on the ground and there was no one around so I picked it up," he said. "It's not like I stole something."
According to a news release from Trumbull police, an employee of the tax collector's office was on their way to make a delivery to the bank branch on Quality Street on Tuesday, May 30 but upon arrival was unable to locate the bank deposit bag. The employee then reported the missing funds, Lt. Brian Weir said.
Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said the procedure for making bank deposits is that an employee never travels there alone.
"They are always escorted by the police in a police car when they make a deposit," she said. "They don't go to the bank alone."
Tesoro said she could not comment further regarding the investigation until it is settled.
Detectives with the Trumbull Police Department investigated over several months, including interviews and reviews of surveillance videos, and learned the bag had been dropped on the ground outside of the bank, where Withington picked it up, police said.
Withington told police that he was at the bank that day and found the bag, which had about $5,000 inside, according to police.
He added that he kept it and felt no obligation to return it to the owner, police said.
"It's not like this was planned out," Withington said. "Everything was in the moment and it was like I hit the lottery. That was it."
Police said the deposit bag was marked with the bank's insignia and contained numerous documents identifying the town as the contents' owner.
Withington said he runs a dog training business and his clientele can vouch for his character.
"Anybody who knows me knows all I'm about is generosity," he said. "After living in this town for 20 years, I'm not looking for trouble."
James Mohs, associate professor of accounting and taxation at the University of New Haven, said he does not think the larceny charge will stick.
"Larceny by definition is a crime that involves the unlawful taking of property from someone else without a threat of violence," he said. "Intent is the key — they're going to have to prove he willingly took it."
Withington said he was not thinking about the implications for taking the money and acted on impulse since no one was around to claim it.
"I'm struggling to find intent," Mohs said. "He should have turned it in, whether it's larceny or not, but I don't think they'll be able to prove intent with this."
Withington said he did not notice any identifiable items in the bag as he was solely focused on the funds.
"I just took the cash and called it a day. I don't even know whose it was because I didn't look. All I saw was cash," he said. "If I knew I was wrong in the first place, I would have given it right back. I didn't think I was doing anything wrong."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An American tourist is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he went off-trail and suffered thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park.
Jordan Wicks, 49, of Hillman, Michigan, is now "banned" from visiting Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until his case is resolved, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming announced Thursday.
The Office says Wicks "was arraigned in federal court on August 23, 2023, facing criminal charges of off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others."
"In a statement, Yellowstone National Park officials said that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface," the Attorney's Office also said. "Therefore, everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around Yellowstone's thermal features."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — Mystery hunters converged on a Scottish lake on Saturday to look for signs of the mythical Loch Ness Monster.
The Loch Ness Center said researchers would try to seek evidence of Nessie using thermal-imaging drones, infrared cameras and a hydrophone to detect underwater sounds in the lake's murky waters. The two-day event is being billed as the biggest survey of the lake in 50 years, and includes volunteers scanning the water from boats and the lakeshore, with others around the world joining in with webcams.
Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Center said the aim was "to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts."
McKenna told BBC radio the searchers were "looking for breaks in the surface and asking volunteers to record all manner of natural behavior on the loch."
"Not every ripple or wave is a beastie. Some of those can be explained, but there are a handful that cannot," he said.
The Loch Ness Center is located at the former Drumnadrochit Hotel, where the modern-day Nessie legend began. In 1933, manager Aldie Mackay reported spotting a "water beast" in the mountain-fringed loch, the largest body of freshwater by volume in the United Kingdom and at up to 750 feet (230 meters) one of the deepest.
The story kicked off an enduring worldwide fascination with finding the elusive monster, spawning hoaxes and hundreds of eyewitness accounts. Numerous theories have been put forward over the years, including that the creature may have been a prehistoric marine reptile, giant eels, a sturgeon or even an escaped circus elephant.
Many believe the sightings are pranks or can be explained by floating logs or strong winds, but the legend is a boon for tourism in the picturesque Scottish Highlands region.
Such skepticism did not deter volunteers like Craig Gallifrey.
"I believe there is something in the loch," he said, though he is open-minded about what it is. "I do think that there's got to be something that's fueling the speculation."
He said that whatever the outcome of the weekend search, "the legend will continue."
"I think it's just the imagination of something being in the largest body of water in the U.K. … There's a lot more stories," he said. "There's still other things, although they've not been proven. There's still something quite special about the loch."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Florida woman is recovering from losing the top of her finger while returning a book to a library drop box.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Barbara "Bobbie" Haverly was at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora in central Florida when the accident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on July 28, reported Fox News.
"It was a busy afternoon at the library," Haverly told KTVU in San Francisco. "There was a line of people waiting to check out books and lots of children around in the newly designed kids' area."
As she put the book in the box, the metal door swung back and caught her hand, she told the outlet, adding that she felt a sharp pain before noticing her left middle finger had been severed by the flap.
"I was in shock," she said. "It hit an artery, so there was blood squirting everywhere."
Being a registered nurse, Haverly asked the staff to retrieve the cut-off section of her finger and put it into ice for preservation, added KTVU.
As blood gushed from her finger, a man in the checkout line also rushed to the bathroom to grab paper towels.
"The library staff might have been shocked too. Patrons were trying to check out books and they were helping them," she recalled to KTVU. "But I insisted they retrieve the finger and get it into cold ice water."
Haverly brought her fingertip to the hospital, where she had surgery and stayed for three days, she told the outlet. Sadly, they could not reattach her finger, however, as the nerve endings were too heavily damaged.
"Instead, more of my finger had to be taken off because it was cut off diagonally," Haverly continued. "My surgeon said he had to cut straight across to allow skin to grow back."
"They thought I must have cut myself with a knife, not returned a book to the library," she added.
Haverly told KTVU that she's a keen reader and has been a regular visitor to the W.T. Bland Public Library for over three decades — where she's previously used the same drop box multiple times.
"I was very active, and now everything that brings me joy, I can't do," she said. "I had to cancel a visit with my grandkids because I can't lift them. My daily routine has been interrupted."
While new skin will grow over Haverly's wound, she will never have a nail again. Her sister, Gloria Gluskin, has now set up a GoFundMe account to assist with medical bills.
"Yesterday, while returning a book through the library book depository-the top (of) Bobbie's finger to the first knuckle was cut off," Gluskin wrote on the GoFundMe. "Bobbie and Paul have a minimal insurance plan with a very high deductible. I am asking for you to give what you can to help them pay this medical bill. Thank you so much"
Barbara Haverly or the W.T. Bland Public Library did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.