BOSTON (AP) — Officers with the Boston Police Department’s harbor patrol unit are used to helping boaters in distress, but last weekend Officer Joe Matthews came to the rescue of a groom in danger of missing his own wedding.
Patrick Mahoney was scheduled to get married on Thompson Island in the middle of Boston Harbor on Saturday, but the boat that was supposed to ferry him to the island where his bride-to-be was already waiting broke down, police said in a post on their website.
It gets worse. The groomsmen, photographer, DJ and floral arrangements were also stuck on the mainland.
Enter Matthews, who transported more than a dozen people to the island on his police boat so Mahoney’s marriage to Hannah Crawford could go on as scheduled.
“They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day,” Mahoney told The Boston Globe.
Matthews was only too happy to help.
“It was good to get a nice call for a change and help people out,” he said. “They seemed happy, and we were happy we could do it. It all worked out.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it's a primate suspect.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.
The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.
The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.
They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.
"We're told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons," the office's post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.
The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said.
The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters) from a security screener — and came close to hitting the building itself, he said.
"It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call."
No one was hurt.
The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said.
The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A new novelty ice cream product is actually meant to recall the flavor of peanut shells on a bar floor.
Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, maker of alcohol-infused ice cream, to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar.
The product combines beer, peanut swirl, tobacco smoke flavor, caramel and a dark chocolate dip. The peanut swirl is designed to mimic the peanut shells frequently found on bar floors.
Tipsy and Miller's collaboration is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar. Each of the bars contain up to 5% alcohol.
A six-pack costs $36.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A break in a 20-inch (51-centimeter) water main in Boston early Monday sent water rushing down a city street, formed a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle, and flooded area basements, city officials said.
The burst pipe in the city's South End was reported at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. The water main is about 150 years old, but was updated in the 1970s, the commission said.
The flood also buckled the roadway, which was closed to traffic.
"It was a significant amount of water over a short period of time," commission spokesperon Dolores Randolph said. Service to area buildings was not affected and no one was hurt.
The vehicle, seen in television video tilting into the sinkhole, was removed later in the morning.
Sarah Donner heard the pre-dawn commotion outside and looked out to see her vehicle in the sinkhole.
"I saw the hole, and I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait. My car is over there,' " she told WCVB-TV. "It was just kind of a gradual pre-coffee awareness that my car was in a sinkhole."
The water was shut off and construction crews responded to the area to fix the roadway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) A Pennsylvania man made quite the discovery inside a clam served to him at a Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, restaurant: a purple pearl.
Scott Overland of Phoenixville said he was dining with his wife and children at Salt Air when he made the discovery. He spoke to NBC10 Philadelphia about his family's first thoughts on finding the rare treasure.
"At first my wife thought it was, like, a bead, or one of those — it looked like one of those 'Dot' candies on the paper," Overland said. "We thought the chef dropped something in there."
Upon closer inspection, however, they realized the object must have originated inside the shell.
"As we were looking at the shell, we saw this little indentation on the shell, inside the clam where it was growing, so we figured it was probably something from inside the clam," he said.
While the oyster is typically thought of as the pearl-producing animal, pearls can also form from sand under pressure inside the shells of other mollusks like clams and mussels.
Overland said that he had actually almost sent the clams dish back even before finding the pearl — because it came with a bell pepper garnish, and his wife is not a bell pepper fan. After the subsequent find, however, he is glad he decided not to return it.
He said he plans to have the pearl appraised and may hold onto it.
Purple pearls, depending on their size and quality, can be quite valuable – some are worth thousands of dollars.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A couple in Australia got quite the scare when an unwanted visitor slithered across their feet while driving: a venomous red-bellied black snake.
The incident occurred along the Bruce Highway in Queensland, along the country's eastern coastline.
The footage of the snake came courtesy of a Facebook post from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, specialists who were called in to remove the 3.5-foot snake from the couple's camper van after it made the unscheduled appearance.
"We just had a frantic call for a couple with a forward driving caravan, who were driving along, and they had a bloody red-bellied black snake in their car!" the snake catcher says in the video. "Not in their engine bay, not in the front or the windscreen, in their car while they're driving."
The snake is seen laying in the car along the driver's side, and the snake catchers can then be seen using a special hook to remove the snake, eventually capturing it in a bag.
The snake catcher is then seen releasing the snake back into the forest.
"Yes you read that correctly, this is hands down one of the craziest jobs we have ever had!" the snake catchers wrote on Facebook. "It was a tough one to catch as well as I didn't want to have my back facing the highway and had grab the snake and lift it over the front seats without getting bitten!"
"There were a couple of close calls but hey got the job done!"
Indigenous to Australia, the red-bellied black snake is one of the most commonly found species of snake in the country, according to the Australian Museum.
The serpents are responsible for numerous bites throughout Australia every year, according to the museum.
Red-bellied black snake venom can cause "anticoagulant and myotoxic effects," including "bleeding and/or swelling at the bite site, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain" and more in extreme cases.
Despite this, the museum reiterated that very few deaths have ever been recorded from the red-bellied black snake, and that, "for its size, the red-bellied black snake is probably the least dangerous elapid snake in Australia."
While there is a risk of serious illness, most bite victims only experience mild symptoms, though officials reiterated that anyone who is bitten should seek treatment immediately.
This is not the first time that a reptile has been found in a precarious situation.
In the United States, police officers in Cibolo, Texas, were called last week when a 10-foot-long python was found under someone's car.
This snake, though, turned out to be a pet, which was soon reunited with its owners after being turned over to wildlife control.
Another escaped python, also a pet, was found in a neighbor's garden in Bozeman, Mont., having escaped the same day that her owner moved out of her home.
"We relocated her to a different enclosure for the day," the owner said. "It's one thing when your dog is missing, but when your snake -- which is longer than you are -- goes missing you wonder, what are people going to do when they see her."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Lynwood, Wash. couple thought that they had won $360 in the state's lottery, until they took a closer look -- and realized that they had actually won $360,000.
The anonymous couple purchased the winning ticket at a local grocery store, according to Washington's Lottery. Following the drawing, the husband went back to the store to try and see if he had won anything.
That was when he was told that the prize was too large to be cashed at the store, and that he would have to go to a lottery office -- a fact that confused the man because the store limit was up to $600.
It was then that the store clerk finally made him aware of how much his winning lottery ticket was really worth.
The man reportedly said, "I need to go cash this!" and ran out of the store.
The couple were reportedly "shocked" to discover that the piece of paper could be worth so much money.
According to Washington's Lottery, the couple immediately wrote a $10,000 check to their son and daughter-in-law, who have a baby on the way.
The rest of the money, the couple told lottery officials, would be used towards their retirement funds.
While this may have not been the couple's first time playing the lottery, others seem to be naturals, like an 18-year-old Maryland man who won $50,000 off his first-ever scratch-off.
"I was confused and surprised at the same time," the winner told the state's lottery. "I really didn't know that I was a winner."
"My dad told me to cash it in as soon as possible and that is why I am here," he said.
Other people, though, are not so lucky.
On Monday, a couple in Oregon had their lottery ticket torn up by their dogs.
The Oregon Lottery received the ruined ticket, along with a picture of the suspected dogs.
Luckily, lottery officials were able to tape the ticket back together, when, as it turns out, they found that the ticket was actually a winner -- netting the couple $8.
"When I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked," said the woman, Rachel Lamet. "But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it's for sure a winner."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daily Hive) A Canadian writer travelling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Toronto with Air Canada says while other passengers on the flight were handed their hot meals, she just sat with a bottle of water after her vegan meal never arrived.
Miriam Porter, also known on TikTok as The Kind Traveler, posted a video last month on her 10-hour flight showing the "meal" she was offered: a small bottle of water and a napkin.
As of Tuesday, the video has garnered over 133,000 likes on TikTok.
Porter told Daily Hive that because her flight was delayed several times, she ordered and confirmed her vegan meal three times.
However, the meal did not arrive.
"My vegan meals did not make the flight, I was told, and there was nothing they could do," she said.
Porter reached out to several flight attendants until one attendant was able to bring her an apple, banana, dinner roll, and granola bar from business class.
"I was very grateful."
On Porter's flight with Air Canada to Germany, she says most of her first meal was frozen solid and her second meal was completely frozen. "It was a slab of ice," she said, adding the food was inedible.
"I asked the flight attendant and they told me it was from the dry ice and sometimes this happens," she said. "The person across from me had ordered a Kosher meal and her fruit salad was also frozen. We laughed about it."