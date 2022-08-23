(FOX) An alligator from Pennsylvania is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet.
WallyGator, a 7-year-old reptile, who hails from the City of York and reportedly "loves to give hugs," is currently in the lead in a new pet popularity contest – America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom – which includes animals of all shapes, sizes and species.
It’s currently unknown how many votes WallyGator has, but the animal has a dedicated TikTok following of more than 68,100 people.
WallyGator’s TikTok bio says he’s a "licensed emotional support animal" and his owners reportedly operate a reptile rescue.
Voting for WallyGator to be America's Favorite Pet opens tomorrow 8/22! Use this link to vote for WallyGatoramericasfavpet.com/2022/wallygatorWallyGator is in the top 20 and he needs your votes to become America's Favorite Pet!!
The favorite pet contest includes rounds of online votes to determine which animal will be crowned the winner.
Votes can be entered on AmericasFavPet.com for free with one or two votes cast daily depending on the verification method that’s chosen.
Alternatively, people can choose to cast 10 to 250 votes through a monetary donation, which will benefit the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (also known as PAWS.org) – a nonprofit shelter and rehabilitation organization based in Lynnwood, Washington.
If WallyGator wins America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom, he will receive a $10,000 prize and a two-page spread in InTouch Magazine.
Right behind WallyGator in terms of votes is a chinchilla named Churro, a rescued dog named Hank and a tamed wild mustang named Sundance "Sunny" Kid.
Dozens of other animals are in the running, but the first voting round will narrow the top 20 pets on Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. PDT, according to the contest’s website, which has a live countdown.
Fox News Digital reached out to America’s Favorite Pet and WallyGator’s owners for comment.
WallyGator’s owners started posting videos of his adventures to his TikTok account – @WallyTheAlligator – starting in April 2022.
The account shows WallyGator goes on leashed walks, swims with humans and allows people to offer him hugs and kisses.
The young alligator has been offering emotional support to one of his owners, who has been diagnosed with cancer, according to WallyGator’s contestant profile on the America’s Favorite Pet website.
"WallyGator is an amazing creature," his owner wrote on the site in response to why they think WallyGator should win the competition.
"He senses people's emotions and gives hugs to try to cheer people up," WallyGator’s owner continued. "He has come with me to radiation and has brought cheer to other patients and the doctors and nurses."
WallyGator reportedly lives at his owner’s home and his go-to treats are cheese puff corn and raw chicken.
"At night he likes to climb into my bed and steal my covers and pillow," his owner wrote. "WallyGator has tried to bring my blankets with him into his pond!"
It's not illegal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania. However, it is illegal to release them into the wild, Penn Live wrote in August 2021 as the outlet reported that 25 alligators were found in the state over roughly 21 years since 2000.
In 2019, Joie Henney – who is reportedly one of WallyGator's owners – told Philly.com that he received approval from his doctor to use WallyGator as an emotional support animal after Henney didn't want to go on medication for depression.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he only bought the $5 ticket because he needed quarters to do laundry.
Juan Garcia, 22, of Durham, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at University Market in Durham because he needed quarters to do laundry.
Garcia bought a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket to receive his change, and ended up scratching off a $250,000 prize.
"I was in disbelief," Garcia said. "I kept seeing zeros."
Garcia said his winnings will help him care for his 6-month-old daughter.
"This is definitely a huge step toward our one-day dream home," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Workers restoring a school in Australia discovered a message in a bottle stashed in the school's spire by one of the carpenters who originally constructed the structure in 1935.
Junction Park State School in Annerley, a suburb of Brisbane, Queensland, said Queensland Heritage Restorations workers found the bottle while working on restoring the spire.
The note, dated Oct. 12, 1935, was authored by then-16-year-old apprentice carpenter Gordon Benson.
Benson wrote he hoped the note would find its way to his children or grandchildren.
The school hosted a ceremony Tuesday where Transport Minister Mark Bailey presented the note to Geoffrey Benson and Marilyn Blundell, two of Benson's five children.
"Once realizing it was written by my father, it wasn't a surprise," Geoffrey Benson told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "Dad always thought about his family, and his children, and the future of his children.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
The North Las Vegas Police Department said in a Facebook post that North Las Vegas Animal Protection Services officers responded Monday when a roadrunner was found stuck in a bush near Las Vegas and E. Lake Mead Boulevards.
Police said the roadrunner was entangled in trash that was caught in the bush.
"After all these years of unsuccessful attempts by #WileECoyote, it looks like the #NLVPD Animal Protection Service was able to catch up with the #RoadRunner," the post said. "We think the road runner was just as surprised as us!"
The bird, which did not appear to be injured, was taken to be examined by a veterinarian before being released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A military veteran pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to faking his own death off the Alabama coast to try to avoid sexual abuse charges in Mississippi.
Jacob Blair Scott pleaded guilty to charges of sending a false distress call that led to a Coast Guard search; illegally shipping weapons across state lines and giving false information, according to court records.
A federal judge will sentence Scott in November. He was already sentenced to serve 85 years in prison in Mississippi after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl and impregnating her when he was 40 and she was 14.
Scott was facing charges of assaulting the girl when he faked his death in July 2018. The Orange Beach Police Department responded to a call for assistance and found a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico, about a mile away from shore, with a gun tied to it. The dinghy was empty except for a suicide note.
Authorities searched for a body for more than a week in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma, where he was living under another name.
A Mississippi jury in June convicted him of multiple sexual battery and child abuse charges.
According to the Sun-Herald, the victim tearfully testified at the trial about how Scott had sexually assaulted her at least 30 times over several months beginning in 2016 and ending in 2017 when she learned she was pregnant.
Scott is a military veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart in 2011 for injuries he received while deployed in Iraq, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which had once listed him as one of its 15 most-wanted fugitives.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) France's justice ministry is under pressure to explain why it signed off on games inspired by reality TV at the country's second largest prison.
The political row erupted after a 25-minute video of prisoners at Fresnes jail taking part in go-karting and other challenges in the prison courtyard appeared on YouTube. The prison games were called Kohlantess – a play on Les aventuriers de Koh-Lanta, a French reality TV show based on the Survivor format.
The justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, described the film as "shocking" and ordered an internal inquiry even though his ministry's communications department was reported to have approved the project and viewed the film before it was broadcast to ensure there were no security concerns.
"The fight against reoffending involves rehabilitating prisoners but certainly doesn't involve go-karting," Dupond-Moretti tweeted.
Le Figaro reported that approval for the event and the release of the film had been made at the "highest level" of the ministry, but officials told the paper: "What we were presented with didn't mention go-karting; it talked of sporting challenges, skipping ropes," an unnamed staff member told the paper.
The event is believed to have also been approved by the French prison authority.
Jimmy Delliste, the prison governor at Fresnes, south of Paris, defended the event saying it was a "fraternal occasion" and thanked the organisers. The games raised €1,700 for charity, he said.
Éric Ciotti, of the centre-right opposition party Les Républicains, was among the most vocal in his outrage. "Our prisons are not holiday camps where prisoners and guards make bonds of friendship," he said.
"There is a form of hypocrisy from the minister … either he was informed or he was not. He can't demand an inquiry if his office was informed. The minister has to explain. These images have shocked many French people and many victims," Ciotti told BFMTV. "Behind every prisoner there is a victim and it's those victims I am thinking of."
Fresnes was built at the end of the 19th century for about 1,700 prisoners. It is now believed hold more than 2,000 men and 100 women.
During Germany's occupation of France during the second world war, the men's wing was taken over by the Nazis who tortured and executed members of the French resistance and British intelligence operatives. The American writer James Baldwin was held at Fresnes after being wrongly arrested for theft in 1949.
A French prisons official said none of those taking part in the games had been convicted of murder or rape, and that the event had not cost taxpayers "a penny".
Enzo Angelo Santo, an independent producer who worked on the video, told BFMTV: "Obviously, as far as we were concerned, everything was approved. We would never have gone against the ministry of justice."
The event was organised by a local man, Djibril Dramé, who is said to have organised several similar games in Fresnes for several years and set up a sports competition between police and youngsters in June. French media reported it had been sponsored by a halal fast food chain, Big M, and an online sports app, Omada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A California woman on a fishing trip with her family captured video of a large bear that visited their lakeside location and tore into her backpack.
Sandra Endo, who works for KTTV in Los Angeles, told the station she and her family were fishing at Lake Mary in Mammoth Lakes when they were joined by the large bear.
Endo said she loaded her kids into the car for safety while the bear headed for the family's backpacks.
"It tore mine up. There's the aftermath of it all. We scrambled up the road, we put the kids in the car. They were terrified as the bear tore up my backpack," Endo said.
Endo posted a video to Instagram showing the bear wandering around and swimming after ripping up her bag.
"Be BEARY careful! It truly is their world, we are just living in it," she wrote.
Endo said there was no food in her bag, but the bear was likely drawn in by the smell of a stick of deodorant in the backpack. She said the bear remained in the area for about half an hour before moving along.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Ever wondered what it sounds like inside a black hole?
Over the weekend, NASA shared audio of sound waves that astronomers had extracted from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. The sounds were then amplified and mixed with other data to create this track:
NASA clarified that it was not "intentionally made ominous, but the sound you hear is amplified a lot, and other sounds are interpreted from light data."
"One of the motivations to create such data sonifications is the desire to share the science with more people," the space agency added.
The black hole at the center of Perseus has been associated with sound since 2003 when astronomers discovered that pressure waves emitted from the black hole caused ripples in the cluster's hot gas that could be translated into a note, NASA explained in May when it first released the audio. The note is too low for humans to hear, at around 57 octaves below middle C.
NASA resynthesized the sound waves into the range of human hearing by scaling them dozens of octaves above their true pitch. It also added more notes by translating astronomical data into sound.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FARMINGTON — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats.
The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner.
"It never ceases to amaze me the things that you'll come across in real estate," said Paden Anderson, a real estate expert.
The two-story house in Farmington recently hit the market.
"We haven't had a shortage of interest on that property," Anderson said.
It isn't the covered patio, location or square footage that's getting attention. An accessory, or a handful of them, that wasn't included in the listing caught someone's eye.
"I got a call late Saturday night, it was like 9:20," Anderson said. "It was animal patrol saying, 'Hey, we're at the property. There's goats on the roof; we need to get them off."
A tribe of goats had made themselves at home.
They took "Life Elevated" literally.
"Goats, they always seem to make their way to the tallest point," Anderson said.
Anderson said the seller didn't live on the property. The goats belonged to the previous tenants who rented the house.
"They had somebody scheduled to come pick up the animals, and I guess apparently they never showed up."
He said the owner thought the goats had been re-homed. Instead they were attending their own open house.
A Davis County animal control officer rounded them up.
"They're safe and sound now," Anderson said.
Anderson said he's open to the idea of selling a packaged deal to potential buyers.
"We'll definitely have to ask them now and see if they want some new goats with their home," he said.
The house is under contract. Whether the goats are sold with it is still in question.