Authorities in the Canadian capital came to the rescue of a skunk spotted wandering in traffic with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.
Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, the municipal government branch responsible for enforcing local bylaws including animal control services, said in a Twitter thread that an officer spotted the skunk wandering in a road with its head stuck in a jar.
The tweet said the officer "was able to carefully remove the container -- without getting sprayed."
The post said the skunk "ran away safely without issue."
Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat.
Colleton County Animal Services said officers responded Tuesday morning when a goat was found at Northside Elementary School.
Animal services posted a photo of the goat to Facebook and the owner soon came forward.
The owner said the goat must have climbed a fence during the night to escape its enclosure.
A Michigan man won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing without even being aware that he had entered.
The 58-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he used the lottery's app to scan a few non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets without realizing he was setting himself up for a jackpot.
"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," the player said. "I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway."
The man said he was initially confused by an email telling him he had won $100,000 in the Aug. 17 $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing.
"I called the lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise," he said.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to help his family.
Sheriff's deputies in Washington assisted an animal control officer with wrangling five chickens spotted wandering loose around a vacant property.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies assisted the department's animal control officer with the capture of five chickens found running loose outside a vacant house in Puyallup.
The department's Facebook post showed photos and a video of the deputies chasing after the chickens with nets.
"One of our deputies definitely found a new skill he is great at," the post said, "We have a photo of him diving to grab one chicken and a video of him catching a second one, no net required!"
A Chinese puzzle enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 29.29 seconds while juggling the puzzles.
Guinness World Records announced Li Zhihao broke the record for fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes while juggling during an attempt in Xiamen, Fujian.
Li solved the three puzzles while juggling in 3 minutes and 29.29 seconds.
Li previously earned Guinness World Records titles for most rotating puzzle cubes solved whilst suspended upside down, 195; most rotating puzzle cubes solved using one hand while suspended upside down, 104; fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube by a team of two, 12.59 seconds; and fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube by a team of two under water, 18.93 seconds.
A library in Ontario said a patron cleaning out his grandparents' basement found a book that had been due back 46 years earlier.
The Hamilton Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Total Fitness In 30 Minutes A Week by Laurence E. Morehouse and Leonard Gross, had been due back July 22, 1976.
The post said a library member recently found the book "while decluttering his grandparents' basement."
"Thanks for returning to our Sherwood Branch," the post said.
The Hamilton Public Library eliminated late fees in 2021.
A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison.
Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland was sentenced by a judge in Southern California’s Orange County.
In 2017, Spina bought a Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a Patriots player who then left the team. Prosecutors said Spina paid the player — identified only as T.J. — with at least one bad check and sold the ring for $63,000 to an Orange County broker of championship rings.
“When Spina obtained the player ring, he also received the information that allowed the former player to purchase Super Bowl rings for family and friends that are slightly smaller than the player rings,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.
Spina then called the company that made the rings, claimed to be the former player and ordered three family-and-friend rings with “Brady” engraved on them, claiming they were gifts for Brady’s baby, prosecutors said.
“The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady,” according to the criminal complaint.
Spina agreed to sell the rings for $81,500 to the same Orange County broker who bought the original ring, contending that Brady had given them to his nephews. The broker later tried to withdraw from the deal because he “started to believe that Brady did not have nephews,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
In November 2017, the same day that the buyer tried to back out, Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000 — much more than he’d paid for them, prosecutors said.
At a February 2018 auction, one of them sold for more than $337,000, authorities said.
Spina pleaded guilty on Feb. 1. to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for posing as the former Patriots player, falsely telling the broker that the family rings were ordered by Brady and defrauding him in connection with three wire transfers for the deposit.
At his sentencing, the judge also ordered Spina to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player who sold him the genuine Super Bowl ring.
An Alaska man broke his own state record by bringing a pumpkin to the Alaska State Fair that weighed in at 2,147 pounds.
Dale Marshall, who previously set the state record with a 2,051-pound pumpkin at the 2019 Alaska State Fair, broke his own record this year with a massive gourd he dubbed "Cookie Monster."
Marshall said he used an Atlantic Giant seed from another giant pumpkin grower when he planted what would become Cookie Monster on June 4.
"The guy I got the seed from is gonna be happy," Marshall told the Anchorage Daily News.
Marshall said he believes his pumpkin would have grown even larger if there had been more sunny weather over the summer.
"If it got a little more daylight, it could have been bigger," he said.
Marshall's pumpkin earned the state record, but it fell short of the 2,702-pound Guinness World Record, which was set last year by Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi.