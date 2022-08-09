DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires to enforce parking limits, but it won’t be forced to refund thousands of tickets in the class-action case, a judge said.
Saginaw must only pay vehicle owners “nominal damages” of $1.00 for each marking, U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said Monday.
“The basic problem is that chalking is relatively harmless,” he said, noting there was no damage to cars.
Saginaw staff marked tires and subsequently wrote tickets if they returned to find a vehicle was parked too long.
After five years of litigation, including two appeals to a higher court, Ludington ruled in favor of Alison Taylor, who received 14 tickets. The judge said marking tires without a warrant violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches.
“No reasonable person would argue that something as trivial and transitory as chalk on a tire offends a reasonable expectation of privacy. But the Fourth Amendment protects more than those expectations that society deems reasonable,” Ludington said.
Saginaw, among other arguments, had cited a 1974 U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of police who were investigating a murder and scraped paint from a vehicle without a search warrant. Ludington said that case didn’t fit.
“The governmental interest in solving a murder is considerably greater than the governmental interest in enforcing a parking ordinance,” he said.
Tire chalking was used in approximately 4,800 Saginaw parking tickets, which cost $15 or $30, depending on whether they were paid on time, Taylor’s attorney, Phil Ellison, said in a court filing.
Saginaw stopped chalking tires in 2019.
“We cleaned clock. We did very well. Nobody had ever done this before,” Ellison said Tuesday.
But he said he was still trying to understand why the judge ordered only $1 per chalking as a remedy. An appeal by either side is possible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers on the island of Guernsey said they were called out for a report of a toad in an airport parking lot and arrived to find the animal was actually a monitor lizard.
The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a news release that rescuers were dispatched Tuesday on a report of a toad wandering loose in the Guernsey Airport's parking lot, but they arrived to find a "very different animal."
"The call was to go and help a poorly toad but when I got there it wasn't a toad at all but a very black water dragon," GSPCA rescuer Neil Hughes said in the news release.
Black water dragons are a type of monitor lizard.
"The lizard is now back at the GSPCA in one of our vivariums," Hughes said.
The reptile is believed to be an escaped pet and officials are now attempting to find the owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man who lost his wedding ring at a Florida beach was reunited with the precious item after it was found by another Texas family visiting the same beach.
Dallas resident Chris Ramirez said he was visiting a Fort Lauderdale beach with his family and he decided to remove his wedding ring for safekeeping.
"The water was a little choppy so I decided to take my ring off and I put it in the diaper bag," Ramirez told WSVN-TV. "While moving from where we were sitting back to the resort, the ring somehow fell out. It ended up in the sand."
Ramirez said he reported the missing ring at a nearby hotel after he was unable to find it.
"I thought it was definitely a long shot," he told KXAS-TV. "I knew I lost it at the beach and I thought there's no way that this is going to come up. There's just no way."
Charlotte Duffey of Mansfield, Texas, was visiting the same beach with her family when she came across something in the sand.
"I was walking along the beach and I was looking down and I saw a gold ring in the sand," Charlotte Duffey said.
Duffey said she decided to try to find the ring's owner, but her daughter, Latosha, was skeptical.
"I was like, this is one in a trillion that you'll find whose ring this is," Latosha Duffey said.
Charlotte Duffey contacted the hotel, which was able to put her in touch with Ramirez.
The families were surprised to learn they are both from North Texas.
"Small world indeed," Charlotte Duffey said.
Ramirez said he is grateful to Duffey for making the effort to return his ring.
"The biggest lesson, outside of losing your ring and don't lose it, is knowing there's still good people out there," he said. "They're willing to pay it forward and help each other."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An orange lobster was found in a shipment that arrived at a Red Lobster restaurant for the second time within a month.
Ripley's Aquarium said the orange lobster, dubbed Biscuit, was found in a shipment at a Red Lobster restaurant in Meridian, Miss., and turned over to Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
The discovery came just one month after another orange lobster, named Cheddar, was found at a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Fla., and turned over to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The aquarium said orange lobsters were previously believed to account for about 1 in 30 million lobsters, but officials are now planning to do more research to see if the coloration is truly so rare.
"With the statistic 'one-in-30-million' starting to raise eyebrows, Ripley's Aquariums and @RedLobster are setting out to study these animals and better understand this anomaly," Ripley's Aquarium said in an Instagram post.
A third orange lobster currently resides at Ripley's Aquarium in Canada after being rescued from a grocery store a few months ago.
"Orange lobsters are uncommon but perhaps not as rare as we first thought," Jared Durrett, director of husbandry for Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies Director of Husbandry, said in a news release.
Durrett said Biscuit and Cheddar were harvested from the same area, indicating the coloration could be tied to diet.
"Perhaps their localized diet contains a pigment that, when paired with the lobster's genetics, creates the orange coloration we are seeing," Durrett said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Burger King customers received a blank receipt in their email early Tuesday morning.
The fast food chain's social media accounts were flooded with inquiries after the accidental emails were sent.
"Thanks for ordering from Burger King!" the blank receipts read.
The area listing the items ordered as well as payment details were all left blank.
"Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of the issue and are investigating internally," the company wrote on Twitter, in response to multiple customer queries.
People from the United States and United Kingdom received the emails, which appear to have been sent around midnight EDT Monday. They were was sent by Burger King's main promotional marketing email address.
It's not clear whether the company suffered a privacy breach.
Some email recipients said they'd never ordered from Burger King and wondered publicly how the company obtained their email addresses.
There is no mention of the email on the privacy section of the company's website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Today) An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren't lovin' it.
A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a hearty McDonalds meal on a flight to Darwin airport in Australia.
The airport's new biosecurity detector dog Zinta discovered the two egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in the passenger's backpack. The passenger was slapped with a 12-unit infringement, amounting to $2,664 for failure to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and issuing a false and misleading travel declaration form.
"This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught," Murray Watt, Australia's minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said in a statement.
According to Watt, Zinta was placed at Darwin Airport in a preemptive effort by the Albanese Government to combat its biosecurity efforts. Australia is currently free of foot and mouth disease (FMD), and dogs like Zinta work to secure that status. The loot from Mickey D's will be tested for FMD and will later be destroyed.
"Biosecurity is no joke—it helps protect jobs, our farms, food, and supports the economy," Watts added in his statement. "Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia by following all biosecurity measures."
Biosecurity measures might serve as food for thought for travelers headed to the island country where food-safety laws are particularly strict.
In July, a woman traveling from Singapore was fined $2,664 Australian dollars (nearly $1,844 in U.S. dollars) for forgetting to declare half of a Subway Footlong once she landed in Australia. The 19-year-old Australian, Jessica Lee, went viral on TikTok after revealing in a story how jet lag caused her to forget she'd brought a Chicken Footlong topped with lettuce on board and then failed to declare it.
"I just paid $2,600 for my subway just from Singapore," she explained in her video post at the time. "I bought a footlong Subway at Singapore Airport because I was a hungry girl after my 11-hour flight. I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight, which (airline agents) were more than happy with."
However, Lee's trip went subpar quickly when she forgot to check the chicken and lettuce on her declaration form.
"I quit my job before this trip," she said, finishing out the video. "I have rent to pay."
Ultimately, Subway stepped in to provide her with a voucher for $1,844 worth of sandwiches and a gift package. To be determined if McDonald's does the same with the McMuffin-loving passenger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute.
Gregory Foster, who previously broke a world record by finishing three Carolina reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, added another title to his name by taking on the record for most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers -- also known as ghost peppers -- eaten in one minute.
Foster downed 17 of the peppers in one minute. His intake was measured at 3.98 ounces, beating the record of 3.42 ounces, which was set by Canadian speed-eater Mike Jack in 2019.
"This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers," Foster told Guinness World Records. "As a chili lover, I've been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chilies out there."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A Canadian candy company is offering a very sweet gig.
Candy Funhouse, an online retailer of confectionery treats from chocolate bars to gummies and licorice, is hiring for a $78,000 a year ($100,000 Canadian), work-from-home job as its Chief Candy Officer.
Duties include: "leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester ... and all things fun."
Several thousand candidates have already applied for the position, which was posted on LInkedIn in July, said Chief Executive Officer Jamal Hejazi. He noted that he's been surprised by the number of "golden ticket" themed applications and the elaborate videos of entire families offering to share the tasting duties and salary.
But Hejazi also sees the attraction. "Imagine your best memories around candy, and having that every day at work," he said.
Candy Funhouse, based outside of Toronto, is headed by a quartet of 20- and 30-something siblings who grew up in the area and whose parents owned donut shops and a local restaurant.
"My brother Mo, a candyhead, founded it in 2018 and my mother was employee no. 2," said Hejazi, adding that he and a younger sister and brother later joined the firm.
The family hoped to differentiate their company from other highly successful online and brick-and-mortar competitors such as Mars, Hershey and Amazon with a "weird" mix of products, no minimum orders — "we'll sell one lollipop" — and a strong push on social media.
Sales in 2021, boosted substantially by the pandemic, were "just under $15 million. I'm not kidding," Hejazi said.
The family retains a 90% ownership stake.
The company said the Chief Candy Officer position is open to applicants as young as five years old — although parental permission would likely be required. Many parents have filmed their child filling out the application and posted it online.
The company has 340,000 followers on Instagram and three million on Tik-Tok, including a Kardashian, Hejazi said, although he declined to specify which one.
Right now, the company is prepping for Halloween, its biggest sales period last year. "We have 40% of our stock in" so far, Hejazi said. Last week, candy giant Hersheys reported that it will have difficulty meeting Halloween-related demand this year.
Hejazi also noted that reports on social media claiming that the Chief Candy Officer will be required to eat 3,500 pieces of candy per month are incorrect. (That number represents the different varieties the company stocks.) "That would be 117 a day," Hejazi said. "That's too many."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode.
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy but seven days of temperatures at 95 degrees or above may have been the cause of the branch falling. The branch was estimated to weigh roughly 30,000 pounds.
No one was hurt and the property damage was minimal, but it was a healthy and regularly maintained tree.
Like the rest of us, the old oak had just gone through a heat wave where the highs hit between mid 90s to triple-digits for seven days in a row, the longest heat wave on record in the Portland area.
That kind of heat is not healthy for people, but it's also not healthy for even our oldest and most resilient trees.
Arborist Michael Jolliff told FOX 12 how intense heat can cause a tree to explode.
"That heat tends to cause thermal changes inside the tree in the wood tissues and also the buildup of gases inside the tree," he said. "That can be explosive and sudden."
Jolliff said these explosions happen in the big old trees, especially oaks, the kind we love for the shade they bring us in the summer's heat. He said the weight of these trees is also a factor.
"We have seen it in a sense explode because, under that amount of weight, you hear it. It's very dynamic," he said.
The aftermath looks like an explosion too, as the tree spontaneously pulled itself apart.
In Powell Park last week, another huge branch came down. Jolliff said there was some rot there, but he also thinks heat and the massive tree's weight played a part.
A warming climate could mean we see more explosions in trees.
"We're going to continue to see it because of the way the heat is trending," said Jolliff. "There isn't any real precursor or warnings and that's the problem. No tree is perfectly safe."
Jolliff said sometimes they can brace a tree's possible failure points but that is not foolproof.
The heritage tree survived more than 200 years and a slew of ice storms. But Portland's heat may have been too much for one of Eastmoreland's favorite old oaks.
The tree will have to be completely removed.