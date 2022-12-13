CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — What’s a dust devil sound like on Mars? A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket.
It’s about 10 seconds of not only rumbling gusts of up to 25 mph (40 kph), but the pinging of hundreds of dust particles against the rover Perseverance. Scientists released the first-of-its-kind audio Tuesday.
It sounds strikingly similar to dust devils on Earth, although quieter since Mars’ thin atmosphere makes for more muted sounds and less forceful wind, according to the researchers.
The dust devil came and went over Perseverance quickly last year, thus the short length of the audio, said the University of Toulouse’s Naomi Murdoch, lead author of the study appearing in Nature Communications. At the same time, the navigation camera on the parked rover captured images, while its weather-monitoring instrument collected data.
“It was fully caught red-handed by Persy,” said co-author German Martinez of the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston.
Photographed for decades at Mars but never heard until now, dust devils are common at the red planet. This one was in the average range: at least 400 feet (118 meters) tall and 80 feet (25 meters) across, traveling at 16 feet (5 meters) per second.
The microphone picked up 308 dust pings as the dust devil whipped by, said Murdoch, who helped build it.
Given that the rover’s SuperCam microphone is turned on for less than three minutes every few days, Murdoch said it was “definitely luck” that the dust devil appeared when it did on Sept. 27, 2021. She estimates there was just a 1-in-200 chance of capturing dust-devil audio.
Of the 84 minutes collected in its first year, there’s “only one dust devil recording,” she wrote in an email from France.
This same microphone on Perseverance’s mast provided the first sounds from Mars — namely the Martian wind — soon after the rover landed in February 2021. It followed up with audio of the rover driving around and its companion helicopter, little Ingenuity, flying nearby, as well as the crackle of the rover’s rock-zapping lasers, the main reason for the microphone.
These recordings allow scientists to study the Martian wind, atmospheric turbulence and now dust movement as never before, Murdoch said. The results”“demonstrate just how valuable acoustic data can be in space exploration.”
On the prowl for rocks that might contain signs of ancient microbial life, Perseverance has collected 18 samples so far at Jezero Crater, once the scene of a river delta. NASA plans to return these samples to Earth a decade from now. The helicopter Ingenuity has logged 36 flights, the longest lasting almost three minutes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An African serval is on the loose in British Columbia -- the fourth of its species to escape in the area in recent months.
Lost pets charity Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing, or ROAM, said a 2-year-old serval named Ophelia is being sought by her owners in the West Coast Road area of Sooke.
ROAM's website states Ophelia is "shy and not very friendly with strangers."
The cat is the fourth serval to be reported on the loose in the area in recent months. Two previously escaped from an outdoor enclosure in Nanaimo and one escaped from its owner's home in Brentwood Bay. All three of the cats were later captured safely.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A collision on a North Carolina highway caused a tractor-trailer to overturn and spill its load of hams and other various meats into the roadway.
The City of Monroe said in a statement that the truck, carrying a load of meats, was traveling on Highway 74 when it ran a red light at the intersection with John Moore Road just before 7 a.m. Monday.
The truck collided with another vehicle and overturned in a parking lot just off the highway. The overturned truck spilled its load, which included Smithfield hams and other various meats.
The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries and the truck driver was cited for running a red light.
Traffic was diverted for a few hours Monday morning while crews cleared the meats from the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A woman who dropped out of college a few semesters shy of graduation was finally presented with her bachelor's degree at the age of 90 at Northern Illinois University.
The DeKalb school announced its graduating class Sunday included Joyce DeFauw, 90, of Geneseo, the oldest person to ever graduate from the university.
DeFauw enrolled in what was then known as Northern Illinois State Teachers College in 1951 and attended for 3 1/2 years before dropping out to get married and start a family.
She returned to school in 2019 and took online classes to complete her bachelor of general studies degree, which she received at Sunday's graduation ceremony.
DeFauw said she hopes her accomplishment will inspire others to finish their educations.
"You can't put a value on it, in my opinion," DeFauw told WREX-TV. "Just don't give up. I mean if you have the opportunity, take that opportunity, and you never know. A lot of us get sidetracked or whatever, but go back."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The owners of a Pennsylvania restaurant said employees had a scare when a deer crashed through the front window of the business and ran loose through the dining area.
The owners of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg said employees were inside the business when the deer crashed through the window about 8:45 a.m. Monday.
Some of the workers were able to subdue the animal while others summoned Gettysburg police and U.S. National Parks Service personnel to the scene.
The responders were able to secure the deer and load it into the back of a pickup truck for transport out of town, where it was released.
The owner said only the window sustained significant damage and no one was injured.
The Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, N.Y., faced a similar problem in mid-November when a deer entered the facility. Officials said the animal was inside for about 10 minutes before crashing its way out through a window.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A California woman was reunited with her missing cat after six years when the feline was brought to a shelter and scanned for a microchip.
The Sacramento SPCA said a stray cat was brought to the facility Friday and staff scanned the feline for a microchip.
The information on the chip identified the cat as Lily, a pet belonging to Jessica Kinsey of West Sacramento.
Kinsey said she was shocked to receive the call about Lily's presence at the shelter, as the feline had been missing for six years.
"Everyone is in total disbelief that she made it home," Kinsey told CBS Sacramento.
Kinsey said she was only 16 when she adopted Lily as a kitten, and she was an indoor/outdoor cat until she failed to return home one day.
"She would come and go for a couple days and always come back, and then she didn't," Kinsey said.
Kinsey said she never completely lost hope and kept the now-13-year-old cat's microchip information updated in the hopes that she would eventually be found.
"It doesn't happen often enough, so we are really encouraging everyone to microchip, microchip, microchip, it's how we make those reunifications happen, and we love it when it does," said Jamie Larson, the director of animal services at the Sacramento SPCA.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TampaBay.com) Festivus 2022 is coming. The "fictional" holiday that entered culture 25 years ago via a classic "Seinfeld" episode returns Dec. 23, meaning it's time for the Seventh Annual Tampa Bay Times Airing of Grievances.
It's your chance to gripe and complain from anywhere in the world about ways you've been annoyed this year. Your most petty peeves about loved ones, businesses, sports teams, your boss, your pets — whatever — will be published in the Tampa Bay Times. Examples of past year's funniest reader complaints are here, here and here. Submit yours through this form by Dec. 19.
If you're not familiar with Festivus, Frank Costanza (the brilliant, late Jerry Stiller) hilariously explains the anti-consumerism holiday that people still celebrate in real life in Season 9, Episode 10, The Strike, available on on Netflix. It involves an unadorned metal pole instead of a tree (tinsel is "distracting"), feats of strength and the airing of grievances. Festivusweb.com has more info.
Some examples from years past:
"As a New Yorker that moved to St. Pete this summer, I'm annoyed by how many New Yorkers moved to St. Pete this summer." - "Autoerotic Aardvark," St. Petersburg
"Why do you include the stumps in my bagged romaine lettuce? I know I need roughage, but I am not eating romaine stumps." - Mark Nelson, Winnipeg, Manitoba
"When my 12-year-old son calls me "bro." Last I checked, I was still "mom."" - Carybeth Hobbs, St. Petersburg
"Co-workers, what's the deal with leaving unused time on the microwave? Are you somehow gifting me those 13 seconds left on there? What am I going to do with 13 seconds?" - Jeffrey Dean
"Drunk folks on those Uber Scooters, easily. I feel like I'm playing Carmeggedon everytime I drive through Ybor, but instead of credits I'd get 20 years upstate if I hit them." - Dick Ferguson
"I had to use scratchy brown paper towels because 2020 brought out the toilet paper hoarders." - Elizabeth Bond
"The rents went up 500 percent, and downtown Clearwater still smells like eggs." - David M., St. Petersburg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who heard strange noises coming from outside her home was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with a bear den.
The wildlife group Help Asheville Bears said Casey Vandergrift, of Asheville, contacted the group and reported hearing the sounds of what might be an animal in pain on her property.
Jody Williams, founder of HAB, visited Vandergrift's home and was surprised to discover the bear den in brush behind the house.
Williams said Vandergrift agreed to share her property with the bear for the winter, and in the meantime the den will be monitored by HAB to see if the bear gives birth to cubs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Des Moines Register) The Grinnell men's basketball team is well known not only for its fast-paced, high-scoring offense but also its habit of trying to break records.
The Pioneers chased down another Thursday.
Grinnell tossed up a whopping 111 3-point attempts during a 124-67 home victory over Emmaus Bible College at Darby Gymnasium. All 111 of the field-goal attempts the Pioneers took were from beyond the arc.
"It was something that I had wondered if it was possible for probably the last decade, just thinking about it, exactly how it would work, would it be actually even feasible to do this for an entire game and if you did it, what would your shooting percentage look like what could potentially be some of the other benefits in trying to play a game where you only attempted 3-point shots," said Grinnell coach David Arseneault Jr. "It was certainly an interesting experiment."
The Pioneers connected on 40 of those attempts. The 4 other points scored by Grinnell came from the free throw line. According to the school, the 111 3-point attempts are an NCAA single-game record across any level. It was a goal of the team which runs an offense they call "The System," that relies on a high volume of 3-point shots, layups and mass substitutions.
Going into the game, Arseneault Jr. said he hoped it could help jumpstart his team, which was having trouble shooting from beyond the arc. Arseneault Jr., missed the game with a non-COVID related illness. Assistant coach DJ Damazo filled in for him during the historic game.
"I can't believe nobody stepped on the line while taking a 3," Arseneault Jr. said. "Or somebody, just in kind of the moment didn't when getting an offensive rebound just immediately flip it back up there real quick."
The team stuck to the plan perfectly.
Adam Phillips scored 36 points for Grinnell on 12-of-24 shooting from the field. Moze Thurmgreene added 24 on 8-16 shooting.
It's another record for the Pioneers, who are familiar with making college basketball history. Back in 2012, Grinnell guard Jack Taylor broke the NCAA single-game scoring mark by pouring on 138 points during a win over Faith Baptist Bible College.