U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers earlier this month seized illegal shipments of Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.
CBP officers seized three shipments of improperly imported Sildenafil pills and jelly transiting through the Port of Cincinnati on December 4 and 5.
Officers found 28,600 pills of the prescription drugs in two shipments of pens. A third shipment contained 700 packets of jelly laced with Sildenafil.
Two of the shipments had come from India, while a third had arrived from Singapore. Of the two shipments from Indian, one contained 1,860 packets of 10 Sildenafil Citrate tablets, for a total of 18,600 pills, headed for a residence in Snellville, Georgia. CBP said the shipment was more than $561,000 had it been sold legally.
The shipment from Singapore contained 700 jelly packets while the shipment from India contained 10,000 Sildenafil pills. Both shipments were headed for the same address in Macomb, Illinois. Had they been sold legally, CBP said, their value would have been worth more than $305,000.
CBP said e-commerce trade has proliferated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding foreign sellers’ market access to the United States. Many of these drugs made in foreign facilities may lack the necessary oversight and good manufacturing practices to ensure patient safety, CBP said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A cat who disappeared on New York's Long Island is on her way to a reunion after she was found 10 years later.
Richard Price said his family's cat, Mimi, was being cared for at his sister-in-law's home in Miller Place in 2012 when the feline fled.
The family searched the area, thee was no sign of Mimi.
The town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter said a malnourished cat with badly matted fur was recently brought in by a member of the public.
"It felt like a shield of armor, that's how bad she was matted," supervisor Linda Klampfl told NBC New York.
The cat was cleaned up and scanned for a microchip, identifying her owner as Price, who now lives in Spain.
"If only she could talk and tell us what she's been through," Price said.
Price said Mimi will spend a few weeks in the care of a relative before he and his wife visit Long Island next month to bring the cat to her new home overseas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A computer engineering major at South Dakota Mines is offering virtual tours of the university after building a digital model of the campus in popular video game Minecraft.
South Dakota Mines said in a news release that Jaxxen Cheney started the project after graduating high school as a means of familiarizing himself with the university he was about to attend.
Cheney used Google Earth as a guide while recreating the scale model of the campus and its buildings. He then set out to make the interiors of the buildings accurate to real life.
"I didn't know the campus very well before I became a student. When I first arrived, I got lost all the time," Cheney said in the news release. "Once you get yourself familiar with campus, it's easy to navigate. I think this could be a great tool for incoming freshmen to explore the campus before they come to school."
Cheney's Minecraft model of the school became a project for one of his humanities classes, and he has now opened up the project for other students to add their own details.
"Campus is constantly changing and so this will always be open for users to update and collaborate on the build," Cheney said. "People can customize their own dorm or update changes in a building they may frequent. I also love it when people correct my mistakes and make improvements."
Minecraft players can access the model via the server address 51.68.204.36:25610. Cheney created a YouTube video with instructions for how Minecraft newcomers can access the virtual campus.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago said researchers were stunned when they discovered a female zebra shark had hatched pups without any genetic material from a male.
The aquarium said the female shark, nicknamed Bubbles, hatched pups in the tank she shares with multiple other adult zebra sharks, and the babies were originally believed to have been fathered by a male shark in the tank.
Genetic testing was performed on the pups as part of research related to a breeding program for the species and the researchers were stunned to discover Bubbles was the sole parent of the baby sharks, having reproduced via parthenogenesis, or "virgin birth," where a female will fertilize eggs with her own genetic material.
The aquarium said zebra sharks have been known to reproduce asexually on rare occasions, but it was believed to be a response to a lack of available male mates.
"This discovery throws a wrench in what we thought we knew about how and why parthenogenesis happens, and it illustrates a key aspect of science: we're continually learning," Kevin Feldhim, a researcher at Chicago's Field Museum, said in a Shedd Aquarium news release.
Feldhim co-authored a study on the case, published in the Journal of Fish Biology.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man bought six identical tickets for a single lottery drawing and ended up winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life -- six times.
Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River told Massachusetts Lottery officials his "intuition" told him to buy multiple tickets with the same numbers for the Dec. 14 Lucky for Life drawing at Royal Liquors in Fall River.
Roberts said the numbers are a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been playing in multiple lottery games for more than 20 years.
The winner chose to take five of his prizes as $390,000 lump sums, netting him $1,950,000. He chose to keep one prize as an annuity of $25,000 a year for life, or at least 20 years.
Roberts said the first order of business for his prize money is buying a new motorcycle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) Italian police used a specially adapted Lamborghini supercar to deliver two kidneys to donor patients on Tuesday hundreds of miles apart, they announced.
"Traveling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life," they said in a statement posted on social media, alongside a picture of a medical cool box in a purpose-built compartment at the front of the Huracan.
In viaggio sull'autostrada per consegnare il regalo di Natale più bello: la vita. Grazie allo speciale Babbo Natale...
"Thanks to the State Police's special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney," the police wrote on Facebook.
The organs were driven from Padua in Italy's northeast to hospitals in Modena and then Rome.
Police said they hoped the two patients and their families "will have a happier and more peaceful Christmas."
The Lamborghini Huracan, which has a top speed of 300kmh (190mph) and the capacity to go from 0-100kmh in 3.2 seconds, was a 2017 gift to police from the luxury carmaker.
It was assigned to highway patrol in Bologna, northern Italy, for use in both normal police operations and the urgent transport of blood and organs.
Another Huracan is operated by the highway patrol in Rome, while a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo once used by police is now in a museum.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Variety) One of the more delightful surprises in "Avatar: The Way of Water" is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you'd be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the "Avatar" franchise. Falco herself didn't even know the movie's release plans.
During a recent interview on ABC's "The View," Falco revealed she shot her scenes in "Avatar: The Way of Water" over four years ago. So much time went by in between filming and the 2022 release date that Falco had simply assumed the movie opened in theaters already and just didn't perform too well.
"I saw the first one when it was out," Falco said. "The second 'Avatar' I shot four years ago. I've been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned 'Avatar' and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and it didn't do very well because I didn't hear anything about it.' It happens! Someone recently said, '"Avatar" is coming out,' and I said, 'Oh, it hasn't come out yet?' I will never work again because I said that."
Falco has yet to see "Avatar: The Way of Water." Her character is one of the few human characters in the sequel, to which Falco responded, "I wanted to be blue! I was excited I'd be blue and very tall. I didn't get either of those things."
Although Falco's role as General Ardmore is somewhat brief in "Avatar: The Way of Water," the pathway is set for the character to potentially become a main antagonist in the franchise.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is now playing in theaters nationwide.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MLive.com) DETROIT, MI-- Some of these scaly creatures may say "See ya in a while," or, "See ya later," but not the handful found by Detroit police in a home they were serving an eviction notice at on Friday.
According to FOX 2 Detroit, a 36th District Court bailiff showed up to a home on the 9800 block of Yorkshire Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16, with a lawful court order to evict the tenant.
The male tenant had fled prior to officers arriving, police said. Officers and the court official returned to the east-side residence to find one adult and three baby alligators inside a tank, police said.
Detroit Animal Care and Control officials were called in to handle the alligators, with the larger alligator fighting to escape custody but able to be brought under control with no human or animal injuries reported, police said.
According to Michigan law and the Department of Agriculture & Rural Development; it is legal to own alligators in the state, pending further rules set by local municipalities. However, in Detroit, it is not legal to own alligators within city limits.
The alligators, which officials said were healthy and in good condition, will now be taken in by Detroit Animal Care and Control, which can then authorize the sale of the animals, transfer ownership of them or euthanize them. Officials with Detroit Animal Care and Control said they would likely be handed over to a licensed animal keeper for proper care.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after an overnight crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.
Virginia State Police confirmed they responded to the crash scene on 1-95 southbound in Grenville County around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
The investigation determined the tractor-trailer, driven by Al Stenford, ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a guardrail. The vehicle jackknifed, causing the trailer to detach. The driver of another tractor-trailer, also traveling southbound, couldn't avoid the trailer and crashed into it.
The accident caused the shutdown of all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 until 4:30 a.m.
Alfredo sauce spill partially closes Tennessee highway
The Greensville County Fire Department said it took over two hours to free the truck's operator from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.