Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Michigan waterfall noticed something unusual underneath the falling water -- a phenomenon known as "pancake ice."
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared a photo of the unusual formations, chunks of round ice that resemble frozen pancakes, underneath the falls at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the Upper Peninsula.
Experts said so-called "pancake ice" is formed as a result of the turbulent waters and cold temperatures.
"The water velocity outside the pool is larger than that in the pool, causing a shear force, making the floes rotate and forming them into a circular shape," Hung Tao Shen, a research professor in hydraulic engineering at Clarkson University in New York, told the Detroit Free Press.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
Lottery officials said 12,125 tickets bearing the numbers 7-7-7 became top prize winners when the numbers were selected in the Christmas Day Pick 3 drawing.
Each ticket earns a prize of $250 or $500, depending on the amount paid for the ticket.
The total payout was just over $3 million, the lottery said.
"Triple number combinations are by far the lottery's most popular played sequences, with Sunday's midday drawing producing 10 times the number of wins compared to the week prior," officials said in the news release.
The drawing marked the 14th time that a South Carolina Pick 3 drawing had resulted in the numbers 7-7-7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WPG Talk Radio) Well, it's Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there.
Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey.
They took matters into their own hands and decided if a barricaded, ugly pothole was going to remain unattended to by the City of Atlantic City they were going to offer their own festive solution.
In the spirit of the holiday season, they stuffed a fully decorated Christmas tree inside the pothole.
As of right now, the Christmas tree remains in place and it's become a popular and amusing attraction.
The only thing missing is the Santa hat tree topper, which likely blew away at some point along the way.
Heavy rain and winds are currently in the forecast, so it remains to see if the magical tree will make to Christmas Day.
Below, is a photo from yesterday morning, Thursday, December 22, 2022. It's still there a full 2 weeks later and it's held up very well although the Santa hat tree topper is now gone.
The "condition of numerous roads are unacceptable and that there has not been an organized approach exhibited by the administration," said Tibbitt.
"We simply can't wait until February of 2024 to repair Atlantic Avenue. We have an obligation to our residents, taxpayers and visitors to provide safe, well maintained streets. It's not acceptable to expect the residents and tourists to have to deal with the dangerous conditions of the roads on Atlantic Avenue. We cannot wait another 18 months to have them repaired," concluded Tibbitt.
Tibbitt also addressed with us that some short term fix must be accomplished as soon as possible, should the long term fix be forced to wait until 2024.
Since our reporting, a section of the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue has been repaired.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CP24.com) A quick errand to Walmart turned into an overnight adventure for dozens of shoppers in southern Ontario when whiteout conditions meant they couldn't leave the store, and employees pumped up air mattresses and set up a buffet with deli food for the unexpected guests.
"The cars were in ditches. Some of them were broken down in the middle of the road. No one could get past," said Heather Nickoli about the conditions in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Friday afternoon.
Nickoli and her boyfriend had been en route from Ohio to Peterborough, Ont., to spend Christmas with her boyfriend's family when the worsening weather forced the closure of Highway 401.
The couple booked a room in Chatham-Kent and decided to stop at Walmart on the way, but they didn't get far after shopping.
Police turned them back, telling them they wouldn't even make it to their hotel and that they'd have to spend the night at Walmart.
"We walked into Walmart and there were probably 100 people there with nowhere to go. They were locals who couldn't get back to their houses," Nickoli said.
Randy Morton and his wife, meanwhile, lived only a kilometre-and-a-half away and ventured to Walmart because they'd run out of cat food. Tins in hand, they too left the store only to be turned back.
"I told the officer I just need to get to the next corner and I'm home. He said, 'It doesn't matter. Turn around and go back to Walmart.'"
Walmart said in a statement that there were approximately 50 customers who spent the night in the store, including some small children, and that staff pulled games off the shelves to keep people entertained.
The store's deli team, meanwhile, served up a hot dinner and games were pulled off shelves to keep customers and their children calm and entertained.
The statement noted there was even an impromptu birthday celebration for one employee at midnight, complete with cake and candles.
"Our customers were fabulous sports — breaking out into holiday carols to keep spirits high!" the statement said.
Another Walmart in Fort Erie, Ont., also hosted a family that got stranded Friday night, the statement said.
Everyone was allowed to leave Saturday morning. Nickoli and her boyfriend abandoned their trip to Peterborough and turned back for Ohio, while Morton and his wife went home.
"I think when we first got there, everybody was in shock and they were a little bit upset. But they just said, 'It is what it is,'" Nickoli said about the experience.
"My faith in humanity was restored by the associates that work at the Chatham Walmart," Morton noted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A server at Florida restaurant was pleasantly surprised with a $1,000 tip just days before Christmas.
Stacey White, a server at Reececliff Family Diner in Lakeland, said she was shocked when she discovered a customer had left her a $1,000 tip.
"I paused because I was in shock," she told WTVT-TV. "Then the overwhelming feeling of gratitude set in. I just started crying afterwards, because it just shows that there are good people still out there."
The tip turned out to have originated with a nonprofit called The Big Fat tip, which was started by former server Deedre Daniel to bring surprise windfalls to wait staff in need.
"I made this little vow to myself, when I made it, I would go around giving out big fat tips," Daniel said.
The nonprofit has volunteers who have left $1,000 tips at restaurants across the country. The money is raised via donations on the group's website, and a tip is left every time the donation total reaches $1,000.
The group has left 39 $1,000 tips for servers across the country so far.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - It was a Christmas miracle for a family in North Carolina when they were reunited with their dog who disappeared in 2020.
Thanks to a tracking chip, she was found hundreds of miles away in Jacksonville, Florida.
Nicholas Dawson is being reunited with one of his best friends.
"I never thought I'd see her again. You know, it's been two years," Dawson said.
It's been two years since Dawson's dog, Isis disappeared from her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Somehow, the six-year-old American Staffordshire terrier ended up 700 miles away in Florida.
Since Isis had a tracking chip, the Humane Society in Broward County was able to locate Dawson.
On Friday, they were reunited with belly rubs and joy.
Isis is special to Dawson because she helped him through tough times.
"She was my companion, and I was going through some things, you know, and it was just me and her," he said. "So, it's good to have her back."
Now that they are reunited, his children can't wait to see Isis again too.
As they get in the car and back on the road to North Carolina, his family will be complete just in time for Christmas.
"I think it's going to mean a lot. I mean it's given me a newfound kind of hope in the holidays and have hope and things like that," Dawson said. "That something this small, this means a lot to me."
It's still unclear how Isis ended up in Florida, but now, she is safe and will be home for the holidays.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Nick Day proposed to his wife Shaina 21 years ago with a diamond engagement ring. But before the couple said "I do," the token of Nick's love went down the toilet. Literally.
"She came to me one day and said, 'I think I lost my ring,'" Nick recalled of the incident, which took place at his mother's house. "She said, 'It was on the counter now it's gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident."
The couple searched for the missing ring by getting down and dirty trying to find the diamond.
"I climbed down into the septic tank so we could pump every bit of it through a strainer to try to find it. No luck," Shaina said.
Then, last month, Nick's mother Renee hired a local plumber to replace her toilet. He discovered the ring lodged inside.
"He said, 'Do you think it's Shaina's ring?' and I looked at it again and I went, 'Oh my God, yes!'" Renee recalled.
Proving diamonds are forever — even if this one needed a good cleaning — the ring was wrapped up as a Christmas present by Nick's parents and given as a surprise to the couple on Christmas night.
"They brought this out. It was wrapped up in a little Christmas bag so we opened it up and both of us knew exactly what it was," Nick said.
"It was kind of an ugly cry," Shaina added. "I sat there and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is my ring. This is my ring.' I'm wiping my eyes and mascara is going everywhere."
The couple says they may incorporate the diamond into a new piece of jewelry, or pass it on for a future generation to enjoy. But they definitely learned a valuable lesson.
"Check your toilets when you lose things," Nick said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States.
A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin.
Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller. A piece of signage, covered in ice, appears to have fallen, and the ground is also covered in ice.
Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10 degrees Friday morning and 12 degrees Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures rose above freezing Sunday, and the agency said the warming trend will lead to above-average temperatures Wednesday through Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The streets of downtown Olympia, Washington are so flooded, they appear to have turned into an extension of the ocean.
A reporter for a local TV station based in Seattle shared a video on twitter of a live jellyfish, just floating down the street.
It's unclear where the jellyfish was going, but the internet has collectively informed him, the HOV lane is only for schools of fish.