BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) with their vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow.
Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving erratically along SR 16 south of Bremerton. When pulled over, the driver reportedly told the trooper that their windshield wipers weren’t working, Weatherwax said.
The driver received the $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.
Weatherwax urged people to remove all snow from vehicles before hitting the road.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas family was reunited with their lost cat after the feline was brought to a shelter as a stray five years later.
The Humane Society of Harlingen said the 6-year-old cat, named Ollie, was adopted as a kitten in 2016 and went missing the following year.
"His family looked far and wide hoping to see him soon. As years passed, the family moved and faced the hard reality that they may never see Ollie again," HSH said in a Facebook post.
The shelter said Animal Control brought a stray cat to the shelter on Nov. 30 and they scanned him for a microchip.
"His microchip was quickly looked up and we discovered he had an owner," the shelter said. "Our staff scrolled through our records and found that Ollie's last visit to our shelter was in 2016!"
Ollie's owner, Stephanie Garza, was contacted and she rushed to the shelter for a long-awaited reunion.
The shelter said the story should serve as a reminder of the importance of microchipping pets.
"A microchip can save your pet's life and make miracles like Ollie's possible," the post said.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove traveled to Antarctica to celebrate his 30th birthday and break a Guinness World Record.
Musgrove, accompanied by fellow Padres pitcher Sean Manaea and a team from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, traveled to the coldest continent in a bid to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest baseball pitch thrown in Antarctica.
Musgrove's goal was to throw an 80 mph pitch, and after a few warm-ups he was able to exceed his goal and set the record at 86 mph on Friday, two days before he celebrated his 30th birthday in Antarctica.
The pitcher's companions from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, which provides support for athletes with physical challenges, included Landis Sims, a teenage baseball player born without hands or feet; Roderick Sewell, the first person with double above-knee amputations to finish the Ironman World Championship; and Justin Phongsavanh, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games for the javelin throw.
"I'm constantly inspired by Landis Sims and the athletes from Challenged Athletes Foundation who overcome their challenges every day to achieve their goals," Musgrove said in a statement. "Antarctica is one of the most remote and extreme destinations in the world. I can't think of a better place to showcase pushing the limits of what's possible."
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A couple driving on an Australian highway had a scare when a snake suddenly slithered out from under the hood of their car.
Kerry Jenkins, who posted video of the incident on TikTok, said she was traveling home to Forster, New South Wales, from Darlington Beach, New South Wales, with her partner and her child when the snake came out.
Jenkins can be heard in the video panicking, while her partner reassures her that the animal is a harmless green tree snake.
Jenkins said in a follow-up post that the couple pulled over at their first opportunity and saw the snake slither from the front grille to the undercarriage of the car.
She said her partner managed to find the snake under the hood the next day.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando caterer accused of being involved with food laced with marijuana at a Longwood wedding now faces a lawsuit from one of the wedding guests, according to court records filed Monday.
Joycelyn Bryant, 31, catered the wedding back in February, which is where deputies found multiple guests high on marijuana, the arrest report shows.
Deputies said they spoke with several of the guests, who had told deputies that they began to feel sick after eating food at the wedding venue provided by Bryant's catering service, Joycelyn's Southern Kitchen.
After guests were taken to the hospital while suffering from the effects of the marijuana, both Bryant and the bride — Danya Svoboda, 42 — were arrested, deputies said. Food recovered from the scene tested positive for THC, reports show.
The lawsuit shows that one of the guests at the wedding, Virginia Ann Taylor-Svoboda, filed a lawsuit against Bryant, which says the caterer knowingly allowed the food to be served while laced with marijuana.
Danya Glenny, 42, and Jocelyn Bryant, 31, are accused of tampering with food that party guests claimed was laced with marijuana.
Taylor-Svoboda became immediately ill and suffered serious, permanent injuries from the marijuana poisoning, according to the lawsuit. Court documents show she is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.
In the meantime, Bryant and Svoboda continue to face felony charges of tampering with food, and sale or delivery of a controlled substance.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa were summoned to a doggie "day camp" but arrived to find the fire alarm had accidentally been pulled by a canine camper.
Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes said a dog named Birdie had trouble containing her excitement when she arrived for day camp on Friday.
"She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around and bounced into the fire alarm, pushed it in, pulled it down and that was it," Dogwoods Lodge owner Jessica Tapper told KCCI-TV.
Security camera footage from the facility shows Birdie excitedly jumping on a wall and pulling the fire alarm.
Dogwoods Lodge posted a photo to Facebook showing the canine wearing a sign reading: "Dear Grimes Fire Department, I'm sorry that I pulled the fire alarm today. Sincerely, Birdie."
The fire department responded on Facebook saying Birdie is forgiven.
"The face certainly says sorry. False alarms do occur from time to time, but it is our job to keep everyone safe. We are certainly glad there wasn't a fire Dogwoods Lodge," the department said.
Tapper said Birdie didn't actually seem all that contrite about pulling the alarm.
"She didn't seem to care at all. The other dogs were freaking out," she said.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand has been an Iowa State Fair staple for 70 years. But they may have served their last cold beverage.
A letter sent to the vendor cites contract violations as the reason for the termination. Following an audit from the Iowa Department of Revenue, the stand was accused of underreporting sales—an allegation that the owner denies.
"We have a lot of friends that come, we have a lot of employees. The fruit guys, the ice people...we give a lot away. I don't know if that was included or how that happened," Owner Diane Perry said.
The letter from fair officials says that "Although the discrepancies discovered by the Iowa Department of Revenue have been addressed for 2022, the Iowa State Fair cannot in good faith offer a continuation of previous one-year contracts."
Perry feels that the explanation doesn't tell the whole story.
"We don't have those great big concession trailers, and it's just a family-run business, and I don't think we made enough money for them," she said.
Dad's Old-Fashioned Lemonade has no plans to change the fair's mind. For now, they're more focused on remembering all the fair visitors who made their 70 years so special.
"They're going to miss us and I'm going to miss them. We've made lifelong friends out there," Perry said.
The Iowa State Fair said in a statement:
"The Iowa Department of Revenue made the Fair aware of fraud taking place during the 2022 Iowa State Fair by concessions operators and in response will not be offering them a future contract to do business."
(Yahoo) Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Border officials said on Thursday the woman was arrested on Nov. 25 carrying 202 processors and nine smartphones under a large pregnancy prosthetic, Bloomberg reported. She initially aroused suspicion after claiming to be "about five or six months pregnant but had a big belly that looked like she was in the third trimester."
The combination of high domestic demand and an extremely constricted supply of semiconductors has created a bustling underground market for microchips in China, where secondhand or out-of-date chips can fetch 500 times their original cost.
Semiconductor chips have been in acute shortage in China since 2020 when a global scarcity of chips caused by COVID-19 supply chain disruptions upended every aspect of the Chinese tech industry. The shortage has worsened since October 2022, when the U.S. imposed sweeping curbs on the export of semiconductors made with U.S. technology. The export curbs were designed to cut off China's supply of critical technology that it may have been using for advanced computing and weapons manufacturing.
While China's secondary chip market existed before the semiconductor crunch, it has ballooned in recent months as more people have sensed an opportunity to profit. "Everyone's a speculator," an unauthorized broker of semiconductor chips told Bloomberg.
China consumes more than three-quarters of the world's semiconductors but produces only about 15% of global output. With the decline in the trade of semiconductor chips, this imbalance is most noticeable in China's car industry.
As car manufacturers attempt to pivot from internal combustion to electric engines, substandard chips are infiltrating the supply chain, putting quality and safety at risk. According to one unauthorized broker who spoke to Bloomberg, the "conventional system whereby auto suppliers place an order through an authorized agent and wait for distribution from an original chipmaker no longer works."
With China's semiconductor crisis only looking to worsen in the coming year, the U.S. chip ban is being described as a "massive escalation" in the trade and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, according to Bill Bishop, a seasoned China analyst and author of the Sinocism newsletter.
Research analyst firm GlobalData said the U.S. chip ban "transcends the semiconductor industry" and is about nothing less than the leadership of the world economy. "This is about artificial intelligence dominance," said Josep Bori, the firm's thematic research director.
China, which has called the American decision to tighten export controls a violation of international trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the U.S., may now be looking at taking charge of Taiwan's booming semiconductor industry.
"You can argue that by depriving the Chinese of access to semiconductors, we up the risk that they seize Taiwan," Hedge fund Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said in a recent interview.
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a bear she caught in the act of eating avocados from the tree in her yard.
Lynn Wracan of Davanport said the bear has been seen wandering in the Thousand Oaks area for months, and she recently spotted the bear showing interest in one of her trees in the early morning hours.
Wracan said the bear initially appeared to be interested in her Christmas lights, but she soon realized the animal was stealing avocados from the tree.
"No, he's eating our avocados," Wracan is heard saying in the video. "No, that's not a good idea, pumpkin. Oh, you're gonna take a nap now? Seriously?"
She said the bear has been blamed for fruit disappearances from multiple trees in the neighborhood. She said authorities told her there is nothing they can do.
In another friendly bear incident, a resident of Heathrow, Fla., awoke last week to a text message from a neighbor alerting him to the presence of a bear in his yard. The resident, Chuck Robbins, went to investigate and discovered the bear was asleep on his porch -- right outside the front door.