For decades, wild pigs have been antagonizing flora and fauna in the US: gobbling up crops, spreading disease and even killing deer and elk.
Now, as fears over the potential of the pig impact in the US grow, North America is also facing a new swine-related threat, as a Canadian "super pig", a giant, "incredibly intelligent, highly elusive" beast capable of surviving cold climates by tunneling under snow, is poised to infiltrate the north of the country.
The emergence of the so-called super pig, a result of cross-breeding domestic pigs with wild boars, only adds to the problems the US faces from the swine invasion.
Pigs are not native to the US, but have wrought havoc in recent decades: the government estimates the country's approximately 6 million wild, or feral, pigs cause $1.5bn of damage each year.
In parts of the country, the pigs' prevalence has sparked a whole hog hunting industry, where people pay thousands of dollars to mow down boar and sow with machine guns. But overall, the impact of the pigs, first introduced to the US in the 16th century, has very much been a negative, as the undiscerning swine has chomped its way across the country.
"We see direct competition for our native species for food," said Michael Marlow, assistant program manager for the Department of Agriculture's national feral swine damage management program.
"However, pigs are also accomplished predators. They'll opportunistically come upon a hidden animal, and the males have long tusks, so they're very capable of running and grabbing one with their mouth.
"They'll kill young fawns, they're known to be nest predators, so they impact turkeys and potentially quail."
The wild pigs are also responsible for a laundry list of environmental damages, ranging from eating innocent farmers' crops to destroying trees and polluting water. They also pose "a human health and safety risk", Marlow said.
A pig is a "mixing vessel", capable of carrying viruses, such as flu, which are transmittable to humans. National Geographic reported that pigs have the potential to "create a novel influenza virus", which could spread to humankind.
The first record of pigs in the continental US was in 1539, when the Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto landed in Florida with an entourage which included 13 swine.
During the four-year expedition, which saw De Soto order the slaughter of thousands of Native Americans, declare himself "an immortal 'Son of the Sun'", and then die of a fever, the number of pigs grew to about 700, spread across what is now the south-eastern US.
But it is only relatively recently that the pigs have become a problem.
"They lived a benign existence up until, you know, probably three or four decades ago, where we started seeing these rapid excursions in areas we hadn't seen before," Marlow said.
"Primarily that was the cause of intentional releases of swine by people who wanted to develop hunting populations. They were drugged and moved around, not always legally, and dropped in areas to allow the populations to develop. And so that's where we saw this rapid increase."
The number of pigs in the US has since grown to more than 6 million, in some 34 states. The pigs weigh between 75 and 250lbs on average, but can weigh in twice as large as that, according to the USDA. At 3ft tall and 5ft long, they are a considerable foe.
Marlow said his team had managed to eradicate pigs in seven states over the past decade, but with little realistic hope of getting rid of the swine completely, there are also fears over the potential impact of pig-borne disease, particularly African swine fever.
The disease is always fatal to pigs, and in China, which is home to more than 400 million pigs – half of the world's pig population – African swine fever wiped out more than 30% of the pig population in 2018 and 2019. African swine fever has presented in Europe, too, but Marlow said it has not yet been detected in the Americas.
That's something that Ryan Brook, who leads the University of Saskatchewan's Canadian wild pig research project, hopes to maintain.
In Canada, like in the US, wild pigs are a relatively recent problem. Up until 2002 there were barely any wild pigs in the country, but Brook said the population has exploded in the past eight years. The animals are now spread across 1m sq km of Canada, predominantly in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
"Wild pigs are easily the worst invasive large mammal on the planet," said Ryan Brook.
"They're incredibly intelligent. They're highly elusive, and also when there's any pressure on them, especially if people start hunting them, they become almost completely nocturnal, and they become very elusive – hiding in heavy forest cover, and they disappear into wetlands and they can be very hard to locate."
Brook and others are particularly troubled by the emergence of a "super pig", created by farmers cross-breeding wild boar and domestic pigs in the 1980s. The result was a larger swine, which produced more meat, and was easier for people to shoot in Canadian hunting reserves.
These pigs escaped captivity and swiftly spread across Canada, with the super pig proving to be an incredibly proficient breeder, Brook said, while its giant size – one pig has been clocked at more than 300kg (661lbs) – makes it able to survive the frigid western Canada winters, where the wind chill can be -50C.
"All the experts said at that time: 'Well, no worries. If a wild pig or a wild boar ever escaped from a farm, there's no way it would survive a western Canadian winter. It would just freeze to death.'
"Well, it turns out that being big is a huge advantage to surviving in the cold."
The pigs survive extreme weather by tunneling up to 2 meters under snow, Brook said, creating a snow cave.
"They'll use their razor-sharp tusks to cut down cattails (a native plant), and line the bottom of the cave with cattails as a nice warm insulating layer.
"And in fact, they're so warm inside that one of the ways we use to find these pigs is to fly first thing in the morning when it's really cold, colder than -30, and you will actually see steam just pouring out the top of the snow."
Given the damage the pigs have wrought, a range of attempts have been made to get rid of them. Scientists and researchers in the US and Canada have had some success with catching whole sounders of pigs in big traps, while in the US attempts have been made – sometimes unsuccessfully – at poisoning wild pigs.
One method that has worked in the US, Brook said, is the use of a "Judas pig". A lone pig is captured and fitted with a GPS collar, then released into the wild, where hopefully it will join a group of unsuspecting swine.
"The idea is that you go and find that collared animal, remove any pigs that are with it, and in ideal world then let it go again and it will just continue to find more and more pigs," Brook said.
Brook said a variety of methods are required to tackle the pig problem. But the efforts are more about managing the damage caused by these non-native mammals, rather than getting rid of the pigs completely. In Canada, that chance has gone.
"Probably as late as maybe 2010 to 2012, there was probably a reasonable chance of finding and removing them. But now, they're so widespread, and so abundant, that certainly as late as 2018 or 19 I stopped saying that eradication was possible. They're just so established," Brook said.
"They've definitely moved in, and they're here to stay."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio is raising eyebrows after advertising to hire a specific type of job applicant.
The family-owned Santino's Pizzeria has posted a sign reading, "Now Hiring Non-Stupid People." The job ad has garnered social media buzz for the tiny shop on the city's southwest side.
Santino's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Most customers who saw the sign have laughed, Santino's co-owner Jayden Donigan told an ABC News affiliate in Columbus.
"It's more humor than anything," she said. "It's not meant to target anyone or be rude."
Donigan said she and her family posted the sign two months ago out of frustration with hiring in recent months. Previous employees have come to the pizzeria with little to no work ethic, Donigan said, adding that "finding good help has been difficult."
Heather Stockton, a manager at Santino's, told CBS affiliate WBNS that she's looking for an employee who is "just reliable, on time, just, don't come to work in like sandals." She also noted that they put up the sign after people were no-shows for job interviews or didn't take the work seriously.
Hiring struggles
Santino's is looking to hire at a time when restaurants nationwide have had trouble recruiting workers, given strong demand from other industries as well as competition within the hospitality sector.
The food service sector also typically offers low salaries and little to no benefits, resulting in poor worker retention. The median food service hourly wage was $17.56 for non-manager roles as of December, according to Labor Department figures.
Restaurants are struggling to hire in part because would-be food service workers have instead opted for higher paying jobs in other industries, the Washington Post reported.
Ohio resident Natasha Fox, who visited Santino's this week, said she didn't take offense and knew the sign was meant to be funny.
"I get where they're coming from (but) I don't think it's a bad idea," Fox told the ABC affiliate. "You want someone working here who's going to comprehend what's being ordered."
Santino's isn't the first business to use the non-stupid sign. A pet boarding service in Texas used it and the move raised some eyebrows in a suburb of Houston last October, CBS affiliate KHOU reported. Walter Parsons, owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort, told the station that the sign helped him hire a great candidate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Starbucks wants you to give olive oil coffee a shot. Really.
The coffee chain is rolling out a new line of beverages made with extra virgin olive oil. To be clear, the drinks are not simply flavored with olive oil, nor do they have just a hint of it. Each one is truly made with a spoonful of oil, adding 120 calories to the total. With some drinks, you can see a slippery sheen of oil in the cup, and you don't even have to squint.
Three olive oil beverages are available for sale at Starbucks cafes in Italy starting this week. Each includes Oleato, Starbucks' word for the new line, in its name.
There's an Oleato latte with oat milk and olive oil, an Oleato ice shaken espresso with oat milk, hazelnut flavor and olive oil, and the Oleato golden foam cold brew, made with a version of Starbucks' sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings. Versions of those drinks will arrive in Southern California this spring, with more details about the US launch to come. They'll roll out in other markets in the UK, Middle East and Japan this year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
When Karen Green got a new job in 2007, some of her friends pitched in to buy her a brand-new iPhone.
And while hundreds of thousands of Americans clamored to get their hands on the first version of the revolutionary (as Apple correctly predicted) smartphone, Green wasn't one of them — in part because she had upgraded her new (non-smart) phone not long before and reportedly didn't want to switch from Verizon to AT&T.
"I didn't want to get rid of my new (not-smart) phone, and I figured it's an iPhone, so it'll never go out of date," Green told the daytime television program The Doctor & The Diva in 2019 (the same month that Apple unveiled the iPhone 11).
Green kept the first-generation, eight-gigabyte phone sealed in the box, realizing as the years went on that a collector might come to find it valuable. Her hunch was confirmed when appraisers on the show estimated it at $5,000.
But the results of an online auction shattered all expectations this weekend, when Green's iPhone sold for $63,356.40 — over 100 times more than its original cost, and more than any vintage iPhone before it.
Louisiana-based auction house LCG Auctions, which specializes in pop culture collectibles, described the phone as a hot-ticket item for collectors and investors alike. It "presents magnificently, showcasing sharp corners front and back, rich color, and 'case fresh' features," it said.
Some of those notable features include the phone's 2-megapixel camera and web browser, and the "iconic" box with a life-size image of an iPhone with 12 icons on its touchscreen.
LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero told NPR over email that because original iPhones were expensive ($599 for an 8 GB model) and their future impact not yet known, virtually all were opened and used as intended.
"To discover an original first release model from 2007 still brand new with its factory seal intact is truly remarkable," he wrote. "The great story behind it is just icing on the cake!"
Bidding started at $2,500 and ratcheted up quickly during 27 rounds. Montero told CNN that there were 10 bidders competing for the phone, which ultimately went to an unnamed individual from the U.S.
Other factory-sealed, first-edition iPhones have done well at recent auctions, selling for $35,414 last August and $39,339 in October.
But this particular phone is the first original model "in acceptable condition" to go up for auction since then, according to LCG. And it's expecting more record-breaking sales to come.
"High-end collectors operate by the 'Three R's' - relevance, rarity, and replaceability," Montero says. "A original factory sealed iPhone checks all the boxes and we believe it will only increase in value going forward."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Venice canals are almost dry after exceptionally low tides making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some waterways.
The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors including lack of rain, a high-pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.
Weeks of dry weather have raised fears of another drought after last summer's emergency with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to environmental groups.
Italy's longest river, the 'Po', has 61% less water than normal at this time of year.
Last July Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po, which accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production and suffered its worst drought for 70 years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A person from North Carolina is in jail after being found sleeping in a car with a large sword, a gun, and over 100 rounds of ammo.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's said that on Sunday, they were called to a house in Owosso Township. When they arrived, they said they found a person sleeping in their car with a large sword and a gun. The person went to the house unannounced and began making disturbing remarks according to officials.
The subject was put in jail on weapons charges and authorities said they are waiting on arraignment.
The incident is under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - When Panav and Victoria Jha got married, they had some unexpected guests: Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department.
On Feb. 19, the couple, along with other members of their wedding party, got stuck in an elevator for two hours at a North Carolina hotel.
"Although Charlotte Fire wasn't formally invited, we weren't exactly wedding crashers either," the fire department posted on its Facebook page.
Officials said the rescue took place in the morning when six people became trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floors.
"When it first happened, I thought it had stopped for a few seconds. It'll restart. And then we noticed that the door was just slightly ajar," groom Panav Jha told WJZY.
"Elevator had a glitch and here we are. It had to happen with the groom and I both stuck in the elevator. So, at least it wasn't just one of us," bride Victoria also told the outlet.
Crews had to hoist people through the top of the elevator, allowing them to safely exit on the fourth floor. They posted a video of the rescue on their social media page.
As they were rescuing the wedding party, one of them remarked, "Please get my sister out next. She's the one in the wedding dress."
No injuries were reported.
"Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life together," the department added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------