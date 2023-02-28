CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone.
This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon. The idea came up during a meeting in the Netherlands late last year, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to establish "a common lunar reference time," said the space agency's Pietro Giordano, a navigation system engineer.
"A joint international effort is now being launched towards achieving this," Giordano said in a statement.
For now, a moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft. European space officials said an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially as more countries and even private companies aim for the moon and NASA gets set to send astronauts there.
NASA had to grapple with the time question while designing and building the International Space Station, fast approaching the 25th anniversary of the launch of its first piece.
While the space station doesn't have its own time zone, it runs on Coordinated Universal Time, or UTC, which is meticulously based on atomic clocks. That helps to split the time difference between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, and the other partnering space programs in Russia, Japan and Europe.
The international team looking into lunar time is debating whether a single organization should set and maintain time on the moon, according to the European Space Agency.
There are also technical issues to consider. Clocks run faster on the moon than on Earth, gaining about 56 microseconds each day, the space agency said. Further complicating matters, ticking occurs differently on the lunar surface than in lunar orbit.
Perhaps most importantly, lunar time will have to be practical for astronauts there, noted the space agency's Bernhard Hufenbach. NASA is shooting for its first flight to the moon with astronauts in more than a half-century in 2024, with a lunar landing as early as 2025.
"This will be quite a challenge" with each day lasting as long as 29.5 Earth days, Hufenbach said in a statement. "But having established a working time system for the moon, we can go on to do the same for other planetary destinations."
Mars Standard Time, anyone?
PARIS (AP) — Seashells, seaweed — and nearly a ton of cocaine. That's what French maritime police found on a beach on the English Channel this week.
Police are investigating where the drugs came from and how they ended up on the shores of the town of Reville on the Cotentin Peninsula on Sunday, according to France's maritime authority for the English Channel and North Sea.
The cocaine, weighing about 850 kilograms (1,875 pounds) in total, was found in two large packages linked by a rope, the administration said Tuesday.
While packages of drugs wash up once or twice a year on beaches in the region, the administration said they had never seen such a large quantity.
Police are trying to determine whether the drugs fell from a ship or were intentionally floated to the shore for traffickers to pick up.
A surge in cocaine and crack supplies has been hitting Europe hard, along with unprecedented drug violence in some areas. The North Sea port cities of Antwerp in Belgium and Rotterdam in the Netherlands have become the main gateway for Latin American cocaine cartels into Europe.
Average car payments have been rising for a while. Although auto loan delinquency rates have been down since the height of the pandemic, Ford applied for a patent to make the repossession process go smoother. For the bank, that is.
The patent document was submitted to the United States Patent Office in August 2021 but it was formally published Feb. 23. It's titled "Systems and Methods to Repossess a Vehicle." It describes several ways to make the life of somebody who has missed several car payments harder.
It explicitly says the system, which could be installed on any future vehicle in the automaker's lineup with a data connection would be capable of "(disabling) a functionality of one or more components of the vehicle." Everything from the engine to the air conditioning. For vehicles with autonomous or semi-autonomous driving capability, the system could "move the vehicle from a first spot to a second spot that is more convenient for a tow truck to tow the vehicle... move the vehicle from the premises of the owner to a location such as, for example, the premises of the repossession agency," or, if the lending institution considers the "financial viability of executing a repossession procedure" to be unjustifiable, the vehicle could drive itself to the junkyard.
No other automakers have recently attempted to patent a similar system, and indeed the Ford patent doesn't reference any other legal document for the sake of clarifying its idea. All of this being said, patent documents, especially applications like this one, do not necessarily represent an automaker's intent to introduce the described feature, process, or technology to its vehicles. Ford might just be attempting to protect this idea for the sake of doing so. The document does go into a lot of detail as to how such a system might work, though.
The first thing to know is that if your vehicle is connected to the internet in any way, this system could theoretically work on it. The application likewise describes a "repossession computer" that could be installed on future cars to make this system function smoothly, but it also states no extra hardware necessarily needs to be installed on the vehicle for it to function. "In some embodiments, the vehicle computer may be configured to perform some, or all, functions of the repossession system computer." Basically, if your car has an infotainment system already set up to receive something like over-the-air updates, this could probably work without physical modifications.
There would be several warnings from the vehicle before the system initiated a formal repossession. If these warnings were ignored, the car could begin to lose functionality ahead of a repo. The first lost functions would be minor inconveniences like "cruise control, automated window controls, automated seat controls, and some components of the infotainment system (radio, global positioning system (GPS), MP3 player, etc.)" The next level is more serious, and includes the loss of things like "the air conditioning system, a remote key fob, and an automated door lock/unlock system." Likewise, an "incessant and unpleasant sound" may be turned on "every time the owner is present in the vehicle."
If all of that is endured by the car's owner and payment still has not been received, they could get locked out of their car. The patent application states that "the repossession system computer may disable the door lock mechanism, thereby placing the vehicle in a lockout condition and preventing a person from entering a cabin of the vehicle." There are several caveats to go with this, such as locking out the owner only on weekends or allowing for vehicle use in emergency situations. Indeed, the patent explicitly notes that if somebody is suffering from something like a heart attack—it uses the heart attack situation several times in the document—then the car could be unlocked. It says the vehicle's onboard camera could be used alongside a "neural network" to determine if the emergency situation is legitimate.
A repo will still eventually take place, though, and this is where it's explained that autonomous or semi-autonomous cars might make this process easier for the bank. First of all, it says the vehicle will use its onboard sensors to detect whether or not it's in a garage. If it isn't, then the car could, without the owner being aware, repossess itself or drive somewhere nearby to avoid a confrontation with the repossessor. I will quote Ford's patent document explicitly for the sake of clarity here:
"In some cases, the vehicle can be a semi-autonomous vehicle and the repossession system computer may cooperate with the vehicle computer in the semi-autonomous vehicle to autonomously move the vehicle from a first spot to a second spot that is more convenient for a tow truck to tow the vehicle. The first spot may, for example, be located inside the property line of the owner (a garage or a driveway, for example) and the second spot may be outside the property line (a public road, for example).
In some other cases, the vehicle can be an autonomous vehicle and the repossession system computer may cooperate with the vehicle computer to autonomously move the vehicle from the premises of the owner to a location such as, for example, the premises of the repossession agency, the premises of the lending institution, an impound pound, or any other pre-designated location."
Here's where the junkyard comes into play. To paraphrase, the market value of the vehicle will be identified by the lending institution based on mileage, condition, and/or certain costs associated with repossession (towing, storage, re-sale proceedings etc.). If it will cost the bank more to repo the vehicle as compared to what it could sell it for, then "the repossession system computer may cooperate with the vehicle computer to autonomously move the vehicle from the premises of the owner to a junkyard."
The fact that Ford envisions autonomous cars will one day be worth so little that driving themselves to a scrapyard makes financial sense might hint at the nature of this patent. It may not be something the automaker plans to actually develop any time soon. That being said, the fact that Ford has any level of interest in this sort of thing, whether it's just for the sake of protecting an idea or not, is concerning. The thought of your autonomous car driving away because you missed a payment isn't a pleasant one, and keep in mind Ford also mentions "semi-autonomous" cars as potentially being capable of supporting a system like this. Its current "Blue Cruise" hands-free driving system could very well be "semi-autonomous."
As previously mentioned, Ford is the only automaker to attempt to patent something like this. Making repossessions go smoother for banks is not officially at the front of other car companies' minds. Let's hope, for the sake of anybody who has ever missed a few car payments, it stays that way.
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth arrested two siblings in connection to what they call an organized theft ring.
The suspects, 19-year-old Dexter Goynes and 22-year-old Destiny Goynes, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of scented candles and other merchandise from a Lake Worth retail store.
Officers reportedly spotted Dexter at the store on Monday.
He took off when they tried to pull him over, but he was arrested a few minutes later in the Oaks neighborhood, police said.
Police later arrested his sister in connection to the case and recovered dozens of candles.
Both are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
Lake Worth police are still looking for a third suspect involved in the theft ring.
They are also working with law enforcement officials from five other agencies who suspect the Goynes siblings are connected to similar crimes in their cities.
The stolen candles that were recovered have been returned to the store, police said.
Residents of Lincoln County are fed up with the black fungus covering their homes and cars.
The stubborn "whiskey fungus" feeds on ethanol vapor from the Jack Daniel's barrel houses.
Locals are demanding an air-filtration system and an environmental-impact study.
The sooty black mold smothers homes, porches, and cars, locals say. It obscures street signs and coats the leaves and bark of trees. It cements itself to any stationary object, and it makes residents question the safety of the air they breathe.
Locals in Lincoln County, Tennessee, say an out-of-control black "whiskey fungus" known as Baudoinia compniacensis, fueled by ethanol vapor from the Jack Daniel's facilities, has been a menace since the famous liquor company started building six barrel houses in 2018 and launched plans to build 14 more. Now infuriated residents are demanding the company and the county answer for the damage and sinking property values and prove the ethanol-filled air is safe to breathe.
Patrick Long, who lives adjacent to the Jack Daniel's barrel houses, and whose wife, Christi, filed a lawsuit against Lincoln County, told Insider the community had two main demands: an air-filtration system that could block the ethanol emissions and stunt the growth of the fungus, and an environmental-impact study evaluating the amount of ethanol emanating from the barrel houses and any health risks it poses.
"I'm extremely concerned. My wife has breathing problems. One of the neighbors got cancer," Long said. "It's in the air. And you really, probably don't want to be breathing that in. But nobody has done a test to determine if it's actually poisonous."
Long said the existence of the six barrel houses means he has to spend roughly $10,000 a year power-washing his house with a potent mixture of water and Clorox. He also said local officials had given up trying to clean the fungus-covered street signs and simply replace them when they become too blackened to be legible.
"If you have any decent nails on you and you rode it down the side of a tree or a property within a quarter of a mile to a half-mile of these barrel houses, your entire finger will be covered in black fungus," Long said. "You can't see the tree limbs anymore. Our house, we have to have it pressure-washed four times a year now."
He said he'd alerted federal Environmental Protection Agency officials. They declined Insider's request for comment, citing "potential or ongoing enforcement activities or investigations."
Christi Long's recent lawsuit against Lincoln County's Board of Planning and Zoning demands the county issue a stop-work order to halt construction at Jack Daniel's, alleging the company illegally built the facilities and lacks proper site-plan approval and building permits.
Lincoln County did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment. But at a public hearing late last year, covered by The Moore County News, a Jack Daniel's official, Melvin Keebler, expressed sympathy to one resident who said she had stage-four lung cancer and requested an air-filtration system. Keebler said that the company already monitored its air quality and that existing air-filtration technology isn't meant for whiskey and bourbon facilities.
A Jack Daniel's spokesperson told Insider that the company could not comment on pending litigation but that Jack Daniel's "complies with all local, state, and federal regulations regarding the design, construction, and permitting of our barrel houses," adding, "We are dedicated to protecting the environment and the safety and health of our employees and neighbors."
The 'angel's share' of the whiskey feeds the fungus
The black gunk spreading roughly a mile from the Jack Daniel's barrel houses is known as Baudoinia compniacensis, a naturally occurring fungus that grows on outdoor surfaces exposed to ethanol vapor. Barrel houses like the Jack Daniel's facilities can house tens of thousands of barrels of maturing whiskey, and a percentage of that alcohol evaporates through the pores of the wooden barrels and into the air — whiskey makers call it the "angel's share" of the product.
Researchers identified the fungus in 2007 and found the "angel's share" of distilled spirits was responsible for it.
Kentucky homeowners filed class-action lawsuits against several Louisville distilleries in 2012, though they were eventually dismissed. And residents of Ontario, Canada, have filed a class-action lawsuit against owners of the Hiram Walker distillery in Lakeshore.
Long said that when he and his wife first moved into their property in Lynchburg in 2020, they were aware of the fungus and considered it minimal. At the time, Jack Daniel's had two barrel houses in the area; now the company has six and is on track for 20.
Jason Holleman, an attorney who's representing the Longs, told Insider a judge is expected to make a decision within days on whether to force the county to issue a stop-work order for the new facilities.
A crocodile fights an elephant only to realize it may have bitten off more than it can chew. It then gets swung around by the elephant until it lets go.
Fifty-three-year-old safari guide Emmanuel Sauti was able to capture this incredible sighting on camera. The sightings and story were shared with LatestSightings.com.
"It was one of those days where we were heading back to camp from home on our off-days. Just a regular drive, or so we thought. Little did we know that we were about to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event. As we were driving by the Luangwa River, we saw a commotion transpiring in the water below.
"As the sighting started playing itself out, we were able to identify the culprits: an elephant and a crocodile! I couldn't help but feel a mix of emotions. On one hand, I was a bit scared for the crocodile. I mean, have you seen how big elephants can get?"
"I was absolutely thrilled to witness something so rare. And boy, was it a sight to see! The elephant was putting up a good fight, and the crocodile wasn't backing down either."
Crocodiles tend to target smaller antelope and fish as their sources of food. It's almost unheard of that a crocodile will attempt to kill an elephant. It was either extreme hunger and desperation or overambition that drove this crocodile to attack an elephant.
"In the end, the elephant managed to shake off the crocodile and cross the river. Phew, what a relief. I must say, that was one of the most exhilarating moments of my career as a safari guide. And the fact that it was my first time seeing an elephant fight with a crocodile just made it all the more special.
"As a safari guide, I've had my fair share of incredible wildlife sightings, but this one definitely takes the cake. It's not every day that you get to witness something like an elephant fighting a crocodile. These sightings are rare and precious, and it's moments like these that make me grateful for the job that I have."
People are less likely to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 if they see themselves as good-looking, according to a study published earlier this year.
Researchers asked 1,030 participants to self-evaluate how attractive they deemed themselves, how likely they were to wear a mask and if certain situations, such as a job interview or walking the dog, impacted their willingness to wear one.
The more attractive a person perceives themselves, the less likely they were to wear a mask because they thought the mask made them less attractive. Inversely, the less attractive someone found themselves, the more likely they were to wear a mask, according to the study in the Frontiers of Psychology journal published in late January.
The former group was less likely to hypothetically wear a mask for a job interview, while the latter group was more likely to wear a mask in that circumstance.
"Our findings suggest that mask-wearing can shift from being a self-protection measure during the COVID-19 pandemic to a self-presentation tactic in the post-pandemic era."
For mundane activities such as walking a dog, people were less likely to care about their looks and thus, were less motivated to wear a mask. But those who see themselves as attractive were still more likely to feel the need to make a good impression.
