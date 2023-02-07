A Florida woman in possession of a blowtorch crashed a "repurposed" school bus painted with graffiti reading "sex trafficking awareness" onto a school campus in Louisiana while being chased by deputies on Tuesday, authorities said.
The pursuit began around 6 a.m. after the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Natalie Jade Jarvis, walked into a gas station in Mandeville while carrying a blowtorch and said she was looking for the local office of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called and located the bus on U.S. Highway 190 near a Walmart. Officials described the bus as "old," "very colorful" and "covered in graffiti" with a Virginia license plate.
The woman refused to stop and led deputies on a chase into downtown Covington, where she crashed into a fence on the grounds of the St. Scholastica Academy, the sheriff's office said.
Officials said there were no other occupants on board the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
Deputies took Jarvis into custody at the scene without incident and seized the blowtorch from inside the bus.
Jarvis is believed to have been living inside the bus at a local state park for the past month, according to investigators. A male believed to have been living in the bus with Jarvis had been arrested last month on a domestic abuse charge at the state park.
The incident is under investigation and felony charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.
No further details about why the woman was looking for the DCFS office or the domestic abuse charge against the unidentified man were immediately available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A life-sized statue of a Roman emperor posing as the classical hero Hercules has been discovered during sewer repair works near the Appia Antica (Appian Way), ancient Rome's first highway.
It emerged, face first, as a bulldozer was tearing through old pipelines that needed replacing. An archaeologist overseeing the work immediately intervened.
"This face appeared, and it was then immediately identified as a character dressed as Hercules," Francesca Romana Paolillo, archaeologist at the Appia Antica park, told Reuters.
The marble sculpture, showing a Hercules-like figure with the hero's trademark lion skin and club, was unearthed on Jan. 25 at the Scott Park, part of the Appia Antica green area.
It shows frown lines on the forehead that are typical of depictions of emperors from the 3rd century, a time of deep crisis for the Roman Empire.
The sculpture bears a "fair resemblance" to Emperor Decius, who ruled Rome from 249 to 251 AD, Paolillo said, adding it was "quite rare" to find Herculean depictions of Roman leaders.
The statue, which consists of several broken pieces and which suffered some accidental damage during its chance discovery, is currently being cleaned and restored.
Reuters saw it while stored in an ancient Roman water reservoir now repurposed as a warehouse. Once repaired, the statue is expected to be placed on public display.
Decius was the first Roman emperor to be killed in battle - fighting against the Goths in modern day Bulgaria - and was behind the first organised persecution of Christians.
With Rome's ancient history, chance discoveries of archaeological treasures are not unusual when the city's streets or parks are excavated.
In January, archaeologists said they had abandoned a quest to find the remains of the opening stretch of the Appian Way, because underground water made it impossible to dig deep enough.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Spanish high court has ruled in favour of a man who was fined for walking naked through the streets of a town in the region of Valencia and later tried to attend a court hearing in the nude.
In a statement, the region's high court said it had struck down an appeal against a lower court decision to annul fines handed out to the man for being naked in the streets of Aldaia, a town on the outskirts of the regional capital.
The court, however, acknowledged a "legal vacuum" in Spanish law regarding public nudity.
Alejandro Colomar, 29, was filmed arriving at court wearing just a pair of hiking boots before being ordered to put more clothes on to enter the building. At his trial, he argued that the fines infringed on his right to ideological freedom.
Alejandro Colomar poses naked in his vegetable garden in Aldaia
He told Reuters he began stripping off in public in 2020 and has received more support than insults when walking about naked, although he was once threatened with a knife.
"The fine doesn't make any sense," he said. "They accused me of obscene exhibitionism. According to the dictionary that implies sexual intent and (that) has nothing to do with what I was doing."
Public nudity has been legal in Spain since 1988. Anyone can walk naked down a street without being arrested, but some regions such as Valladolid and Barcelona have introduced their own laws to regulate nudism, especially away from the beach. The court noted that Aldaia has no law prohibiting nudism.
The Valencia court ruled Colomar had "limited himself to remaining or circulating naked at different times in two different streets of Aldaia," and his behaviour did not imply an "alteration of citizen security, tranquility or public order".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It might not have the gravitas of Martin Luther nailing his Ninety-five Theses to the door of a church in Germany, but bizarre notes left on a Jacksonville church have the attention of authorities.
Police responded about 5:30 a.m. Monday to an alarm going off at Grace United Methodist Church. No one was there when they arrived, and the building seemed secure, according to police.
When a church employee arrived a few hours later, though, police were called about notes found taped to four of the doors. There were two on the main entrance and two on doors on the west side of the building.
The messages were the same: "Leave hair here 2-6-23."
Officers spoke with a worker at New Directions Warming and Cooling Center, which uses a portion of the church, and were told she heard someone outside around 3 a.m., but no one knew anything about the signs.
Police removed the notes and told church workers to call back, if needed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thieves robbed an Ottawa jewelry store of half a million dollars worth of valuables on the weekend in a brazen overnight robbery reminiscent of a Hollywood heist film.
The burglars also caused extensive damage to a popular restaurant next door. Both businesses are located in the Towngate Shopping Plaza on Bank Street, just south of Hunt Club Road.
When Moe Hussain entered through the rear door of Moe's BBQ on Sunday, there were no immediate signs of what had unfolded there just hours earlier.
He soon discovered that his southern-style smokehouse had served as a staging area for an Ocean's Eleven-style heist targeting his neighbour, Le's Jewellery.
"I am a fan of those movies, but it's not fun being part of the show," Hussain told CBC on Monday.
Hussain said he watched as Ottawa police investigators reviewed security footage showing three masked men arriving at the strip mall in a white van around midnight Saturday.
The suspects then blacked out the plaza's exterior security cameras with spray paint.
When Hussain entered the kitchen on Sunday, he found the restaurant's large stainless steel sink hacked free of its plumbing and tipped on one end on the floor. He wondered if someone had played a strange prank.
He then noticed a gaping hole in the wall of the restaurant, offering a clear view into his neighbour's jewelry store.
"I was confused if it was a mirror or a picture because I had never been in this store," Hussain said.
He soon pieced it together and called police. An spokesperson told CBC Ottawa police won't comment on the ongoing investigation.
Looked like professionals
It appears that the thieves entered Hussain's restaurant through the plaza's rear service corridor carrying ladders and cutting tools. They cut his heavy metal door cleanly at the hinge pin to avoid any obvious outward signs of a forced entry.
Once inside the restaurant, the thieves disabled Hussain's security cameras, then cut circular peep holes through the wall into Le's Jewellery. They then cut larger holes higher up, allowing them to disable the jewelry store's cameras.
Next, the thieves used a powerful saw to cut through the wood siding, drywall, metal studs and plumbing, opening up a two-metre-by-two-metre passage between the two businesses. Copper pipes severed in the process were neatly crimped to prevent flooding.
According to Hussain, investigators told him it looked like the work of professionals.
Le's Jewellery owner Lan Le told CBC the thieves made off with a modern steel safe the size of refrigerator and weighing about 2,000 kilograms.
The safe was so heavy, she said, that the professional movers who delivered it broke her ceramic floor tiles.
'Like in a movie'
Hussain said he also viewed a short length of security camera footage recovered from Le's that showed the burglars working calmly and in unison, as though it was a construction job and not a high-stakes heist. He told CBC that the men in the video spoke to each other in what sounded like a Slavic language such as Russian or Polish.
It appears they exited the same way they entered, though it's unclear how they managed to move the heavy safe.
"It's exactly like in a movie," Le said, adding she hadn't been able to sleep the night before.
Le said she hadn't yet added up her losses, but knows there was at least $500,000 in valuables in the safe.
"I worked so hard for 15 years," she cried. "What am I going to do?"
She said all the thieves left behind were a few silver trinkets — not enough to bother reopening the store, even if she could.
Before leaving, the thieves also stole a small amount of cash from Hussain's till.
The incident has Hussain recalling a strange encounter earlier in the week when he found a man who appeared to be homeless loitering in the service corridor. One of Hussain's employees snapped a photo of the man and one detail later caught everyone's attention.
"When we looked back at the picture, (his) shoes were brand new," Hussain said.
Hussain spent most of Monday hiring tradespeople to repair the damage to his restaurant and hopes to reopen Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TEXAS (Web Desk) - A steer raised by a 15-year-old girl earned top marks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Texas before selling for a record $440,000.
Sadie Wampler, a freshman at Wildorado High School and a member of the Randall County 4-H, entered her steer, Snoop Dog, into the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, where he was named grand champion over 1,500 competitors.
"It felt like time stopped," Wampler told. "I was in complete disbelief. I was in shock, It all seems like a blur."
Snoop Dog, a Heavyweight European Cross, then broke a record for the show when he sold for $440,000 to Fort Worth-based Higginbotham Insurance. The price tag beat the record of $310,000, set at last year's show.
The price tag was a new record for the Fort Worth show, but wasn't quite the highest price ever paid for a steer -- the grand champion steer from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo sold for $1 million in March 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Around 65 million years ago, a devastating asteroid impact off the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico unleashed an armageddon that famously wiped out the vast majority of dinosaurs — but not all of them. The only dinosaurs that survived the dreaded planetary winter that followed the asteroid impact were birds, which originally evolved from a group of meat-eating, two-legged dinosaurs called theropods, whose members include the towering and menacing Tyrannosaurus rex.
But although birds have survived to this very day and represent one of the most successful groups of vertebrates, we still know very little about this remarkable transition from therapods to the lightweight, feathered, and winged body plan we all recognize today. But the discovery of a very bizarre 120-million-year-old fossilized bird from China is helping scientists get a better understanding of the origin of birds, even though it's a winding path where they often have to make one step forward, but two steps back.
A dinosaur's head on a bird's body
The newly dove-sized identified specimen, known as Cratonavis zhui, is unique among birds. It has a conventional dinosaur-like skull, which is articulated with a bird-like body. In fact, the high-resolution computed tomography (CT) scans of fossils suggest that the Cratonavis skull is morphologically nearly identical to that of dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex rather than being bird-like. In addition, preserves a surprisingly elongated scapula and first metatarsal (foot bone), features that are altogether absent from modern birds.
"The discovery of Cratonavis zhui sheds new light on the complex and fascinating evolution of birds. This new information helps us to better understand the ancestral roots of birds, including parrots, and how they have evolved over millions of years to become the diverse and colorful creatures we know and love today," said ornithologist Carrie Stephens of All About Parrots.
The team of paleontologists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences used the CT scans of the mineralized bones to reconstruct the shape and function of Cratonavis's skull, revealing how this peculiar primitive bird moved and behaved during the Cretaceous. The flattened specimen was unearthed from the Jiufotang Formation, an ancient body of rock in northeastern China where many other feathered dinosaurs and archaic birds had previously been discovered.
"The primitive cranial features speak to the fact that most Cretaceous birds such as Cratonavis could not move their upper bill independently with respect to the braincase and lower jaw, a functional innovation widely distributed among living birds that contribute to their enormous ecological diversity," said Dr. LI Zhiheng from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a lead author of the study.
The flat fossils of Cratonavis were scanned using CT technology in order to digitally reconstruct its skull. Credit: Wang Min.
Cratonavis's mixed bunch of therapod and bird-like features places it somewhere between the more reptile-like long-tailed Archaeopteryx and the Ornithothoraces (a more advanced group of birds from the age of dinosaurs) in the evolutionary tree. As for the surprisingly long scapula and first metatarsal, the researchers believe that during the long transition from therapod to full-fledged bird, the first metatarsal became gradually shorter due to natural selection until it reached its optimal size, less than a quarter of the length of the second metatarsal.
During its heyday, Cratonavis might have used this mighty long digit to hunt like today's birds of prey. However, given its small stature, Cratonavis likely couldn't take down prey larger than beetles or grasshoppers.
"The scapula is functionally vital to avian flight, and it conveys stability and flexibility. We trace changes in the scapula across the Theropod-Bird transition and posit that the elongated scapula could augment the mechanical advantage of muscle for humerus retraction/rotation, which compensates for the overall underdeveloped flight apparatus in this early bird, and these differences represent morphological experimentation in volant behavior early in bird diversification," said Dr. Wang Min, the corresponding author of the new study.
But intriguing as Cratonavis may be, the dino-bird mishmash is not entirely unexpected. There's an increasing body of evidence that suggests that the transition from therapod to modern birds wasn't clear-cut nor smooth but rather went through numerous iterations and evolutionary experiments that resulted in a range of primitive birds with mosaical features.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------