TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.
The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.
Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.
The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.
Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.
It was unclear Monday if Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An apparent typo was sending motorists in South Florida seeking to resolve their traffic citations to a website selling 2024 merchandise for former President Donald Trump, officials said.
Miami Beach police had been handing out the erroneous fliers until last week, police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald on Monday. He did not know how long they had been in circulation.
"We're aware of this typographical error now," Rodriguez said. "We put out a notice to officers to discontinue using them."
The flier explained how to resolve minor traffic tickets online by visiting the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website. The problem was the web address printed in the flier left out a hyphen, prompting drivers to visit the wrong website.
Without the hyphen, the address redirects to a website that sells Trump 2024 hats and flags, as well as a DVD exploring the possibility of a "one-world centralized government" without Trump in the White House.
Court administrators said Miami Beach appears to be the only agency with the web address typo. Court officials provided the original flier sent to Miami-Dade police in May 2020 that included the correctly hyphenated web address. Rodriguez said Miami Beach produced its own version of the notices and the error was inserted at some point during the printing process.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a California county said a dam repair project that drained a 7-mile-long reservoir has allowed destructive wild pigs to invade their neighborhoods.
Santa Clara County locals said wild pigs have long been a problem in the area, but the draining of the Anderson Reservoir for a dam repair project has allowed large numbers of the animals to invade neighborhoods in Morgan Hill and the San Jose area, and they destroy landscaping.
Four residents in the Jackson Oaks and Holiday Lake Estates neighborhoods attempted to bill the Santa Clara Valley Water District about $20,000 for the damage the pigs have caused to their properties, but the request was declined.
Valley Water officials said the reservoir is not to blame for the influx of hogs.
"We haven't seen any evidence of that. I can understand why the neighbors are frustrated, but there is a wild pig issue in Morgan Hill, in San Jose and all over Santa Clara County," Valley Water spokesman Matt Keller told KPIX-TV.
Residents said the reservoir formed a 7-mile long barrier that kept the pigs at bay until it was drained in late 2020. They said scattered incidents of destructive hogs in the area occurred before, but draining the water has allowed larger numbers of the animals to cross.
"I've lived here for four years and never had a problem with wild pigs until they drained Anderson Reservoir," Morgan Hill resident Roga Gabucan told the San Jose Mercury News.
"My neighbor has been here 45 years and never seen them until now. I really don't know what to do. I want my grass back, but I'm afraid the pigs might come back."
The wild pigs are considered a non-native species. They are descended from domestic pigs that bred with Russian boars brought to California by Canadian millionaire George Gordon Moore in the 1920s.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who left the sunroof on his family's minivan open in 63-degree weather returned to the vehicle two days later to find it filled with about 9 inches of snow.
Steve Maguire of Scituate said he and his family took a ride in his wife's minivan on Saturday with the windows down to enjoy the record high temperatures in New England.
"Saturday was so beautiful I'm like, 'I've got to get some of the kids out of the house,'" he told WBZ-TV. "It was 63 degrees here."
Maguire said he didn't realize until returning to the vehicle on Monday that he had left the sunroof open, allowing about 9 inches of snow to accumulate inside.
"When I opened the van, I'm thinking it's Valentine's Day," Maguire told WFXT-TV. "It's my wife's car. This is not going to end well. I came in and said, 'I hope you're in a good mood because there are about nine inches of snow in the van.'"
Maguire said the situation could have been much worse.
"This could only happen in New England," he said. "I'm grateful it wasn't rain, and it was super easy to clean up because it was so light and fluffy."
Maguire admitted he should have known better.
"I'm a high school teacher and one of the electives I teach is meteorology," he said. "So if anyone knows the weather, I should know the weather."
He said this wasn't the family's first mishap involving a minivan -- about 10 years ago a squirrel got trapped inside his family vehicle.
"The squirrel ate most of the interior," he said. "So I'm 0 for 2 when it comes to minivans."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on a highway was stopped when a trooper realized the driver's only passenger was a plastic skeleton wearing a hoodie.
Trooper Rick Johnson, a WSP public information officer, said on Twitter that a trooper spotted the vehicle with the faux-passenger traveling in the HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in the Coal Creek area.
Johnson shared a photo showing the passenger bucked into the front seat of the vehicle was a plastic skeleton disguised with a hooded sweatshirt.
Johnson said drivers in HOV lanes must have at least one human passenger, capping his Twitter post with "#gottabealive."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Florida police say an alleged Walmart shoplifter threw "a hissy fit" before hurling a Barbie doll at a store worker's face when she got caught stealing.
It happened at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 at a store located in Winter Haven.
Local police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman, who they say had "green hands and hair, apparently from a recent hair dye treatment."
She allegedly stocked up a shopping cart with food and groceries and moved it to the self-checkout area, where, police say, she lingered for about 15 minutes before trying to leave with the items.
The video shows four employees stopped her.
"Get the manager Kim," police say she told the workers. "I have an employee discount and I get my groceries for free."
The store has no manager named Kim, according to authorities.
Video shows she grabbed a boxed up Barbie and attempted to walk away before turning back and hurling it at one of the employees.
Police say it struck the victim in the face and cut her lip.
Winter Haven police are asking anyone who can help identify the woman to call them at 863-662-0392. To remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An upcoming birthday in a small Italian town of about 1,765 people is expected to earn the municipality an unusual distinction as the home of 10 people over the age of 100.
Vittorio Lai celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday in the town of Perdasdefogu, on the island of Sardinia, and Piuccia Lai, who shares the same last name but is not related, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Feb. 20.
Sardinia has been identified as one of the five places in the world with the highest concentration of centenarians, with 33.6 people over the age of 100 for every 100,000 residents.
Perdasdefogu made headlines in 2012 when the Melis family was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest set of nine siblings.
Consolata Melis, the family's eldest sibling, holds the record for the town's oldest-ever resident after dying at the age of 108 in 2015.
Scientists who have studied the town said clean air, active lifestyles and healthy diets all likely contribute to the high concentration of
"The presence of 10 centenarians confirms the exceptional longevity of the inhabitants of Perdasdefogu, and moves the bar even higher," Luisa Salaris, a demographics professor at the University of Cagliari, told The Guardian.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Arizona priest resigned from the Diocese of Phoenix after officials announced a single changed word invalidated all the baptisms he performed until June 2021.
The Diocese of Phoenix said all baptisms performed by the Rev. Andres Arango until June 17, 2021, were invalid because the priest said "we" instead of "I" when reciting the phrase, "I baptize you in the name of the father and of the son and of the holy spirit."
The Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith clarified in 2020 that sacraments using the word "we" are invalid.
"The issue with using 'we' is that it is not the community that baptizes a person, rather, it is Christ, and him alone, who presides at all of the sacraments, and so it is Christ Jesus who baptizes," Diocese of Phoenix Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted said in a letter to congregants.
Arango resigned from the diocese effective Feb. 1. The diocese said Arango remains a priest in good standing.
"It saddens me to learn that I have performed invalid baptisms throughout my ministry as a priest by regularly using an incorrect formula. I deeply regret my error and how this has affected numerous people in your parish and elsewhere," Arango said in a statement on the diocese's website.
Arango said his resignation will allow him to "dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected."
"I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience my actions have caused and genuinely ask for your prayers, forgiveness, and understanding," he wrote.
The diocese posted a form online for anyone affected by the invalidated baptisms. Officials said other sacraments, including marriage, might need to be repeated if they followed an invalid baptism.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a resident's garden to free a fox that got its head stuck in a watering can.
The RSPCA said rescuer Natalie Read was dispatched to a garden in Braiswick, England, when a member of the public spotted the female fox struggling to free its head from the opening at the top of a watering can.
Read said the fox had apparently gotten stuck while searching for food or water in the garden.
"She'd wedged herself between fencing at the bottom of the garden and must have been exhausted because I was able to catch her easily and carefully pry the can off her head," Read said in an RSPCA news release.
"Thankfully she wasn't injured and she was raring to go, so I released her and she bounded off back into the safety of the undergrowth," Read said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Israeli farmer earned a Guinness World Record when he harvested a massive strawberry that weighed 10.19 ounces.
Guinness said Ariel Chahi, whose family owns the Strawberries in the Field business in Kadima-Zoran, Israel, holds the record for the world's heaviest strawberry after his enormous fruit weighed in at 10.19 ounces, beating the previous record of 8.82 ounces.
The strawberry is of the Ilan variety, which was first bred by Nir Dai, a researcher from the Israel's Agricultural Research Organization.
Dai, who was among the witnesses at the weighing of Chahi's strawberry, credited the strawberry's size to unusually cold temperatures in January and February.
"The strawberry developed slowly for more than 45 days from flowering, which caused its large size at full ripening stage," Dai told Guinness.