ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. We put on heavy coats when it’s 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).
No blizzard conditions here in the Sunshine State, but we have our issues as well when the thermometer drops.
The National Weather Service said Sunday it’s all going to warm up nicely after the weekend. The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage. Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold.
As for iguanas, well, that’s another matter. They are an invasive species, well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, below 40 degrees Fahrenheit about 4 degrees Celsius), they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground.
But they usually wake up with the sun’s warmth.
It got cold in Florida this weekend. The National Weather Service reported that West Palm Beach hit 37 degrees Fahrenheit (about 3 degrees Celsius), the coldest morning of the past 12 years. Up the East Coast in Vero Beach, the record low was tied at 30 degrees Fahrenheit (about minus 1 degree Celsius), set in 1978.
Still, it’s not like a white-out. The Gasparilla pirate parade in Tampa, which was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, went off without a hitch Saturday in sunny but chilly weather. Thousands of people did pirate-y things, snagged beads from the parade route, and generally ate, drank and were merry.
Yet the unseasonably cold weather in Florida prompted one church on the Gulf of Mexico side of the state to rethink how it would welcome parishioners and visitors.
St. Michael the Archangel, on Siesta Key, canceled its two scheduled Masses on Sunday because it was too cold. The church is going through a renovation and has been holding Mass outdoors, as it did on Saturday afternoon in 49 degree Fahrenheit temperatures and with brisk winds making it feel even colder.
Masses have been held under a tent, but Saturday’s wind dislodged one of the support posts and rendered the temporary structure unsafe. The Rev. Michael Cannon was offering the sacrament of communion Sunday -- drive-thru style -- but Mass would not be held, in anticipation of temperatures falling into the mid-20s shortly after sunrise in the Sarasota area.
“It would not be wise to have Masses with those kinds of temperatures,” Cannon said.
The church is expected to be fully functional again with completed renovations by Easter.
And it’ll be beach weather again in Florida soon. It always is.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The single flash extended 477.2 miles (768 kilometers) across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi in April 2020, the World Meteorological Organization said Monday. That beat the old record set in 2018 in Brazil of 440.6 miles (709 kilometers).
Also in 2020, a single lightning flash over Uruguay and northern Argentina lasted 17.1 seconds, nipping the old time record of 16.7 seconds.
Normally lightning doesn't stretch farther than 10 miles and lasts less than a second, said Arizona State University's Randall Cerveny, who is the chief of records confirmation for the meteorological organization.
"These two lightning flash records are absolutely extraordinary," Cerveny said in an email.
Both were cloud-to-cloud, several thousand feet above the ground, so no one was in danger, he said.
These records, which are not linked to climate change, were spotted and confirmed thanks to new satellite tracking technology. Both regions are two of the few places in the world prone to the type of intense storms that can produce what are called "megaflashes, " Cerveny said.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Plates and mugs produced to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are being sold as unusual collector's items due to misspelling the event as "Platinum Jubbly."
Website Wholesale Clearance said the dishes were made by a manufacturing company in China and were meant to be told in British stores for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, the celebration of her 70th year on the throne.
But they were pulled when the manufacturers discovered the event was misspelled as "Jubbly."
Wholesale Clearance is selling the entire stock of 10,800 misprinted plates, mugs and tea sets for $43,817.76.
The website compared the typographical error to the unusual cockney accent employed by Del Boy, the main character of long-running BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.
"So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy ... two birds with one stone," the listing states.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida man who took his grandson magnet fishing in a canal said the duo reeled in a pair of unexpected items: sniper rifles.
Duane Smith said he watched a YouTube video about magnet fishing, the practice of casting a line with a magnet into the water to see what items can be brought up to the surface, and decided to give it a try in a Miami-Dade County canal with his grandson, Allen Cadwalader, 11.
The pair used a 5-pound magnet to cast their line into the C-102 canal in Princeton and after about 5 minutes, they pulled up a Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle.
A few minutes later, they pulled up an identical rifle, Smith said.
Smith said both guns were missing their barrels and had their serial numbers filed off.
The rifles were turned over to the Miami-Dade County Police Department.
Detective Christopher Thomas said police will perform tests to try to determine whether the guns were used in any known crimes.
A Michigan man previously discovered an unusual piece of weaponry while magnet fishing in April 2021. Ryan McCollum said he and his son were magnet fishing in Grand Rapids' Grand River when they reeled in a a 2-foot-long metal object that turned out to be a World War II-era artillery shell.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Ontario highway were treated to an unusual sight this week when a local resident built a 10-foot-tall polar bear sculpture out of snow.
Tina Lanteigne of Kingston said in a Facebook post that her husband, Rob, spent three days building the "love bear" in the couple's back yard.
She said the bear was an "early Valentine's surprise."
Lanteigne said Rob built the sculpture -- a polar bear with a heart on its chest -- facing Highway 38 so it could be enjoyed by the community. Rob installed lights so the bear could be seen at night.
"He always goes big," Lanteigne told Global News. "It just brings a smile to everyone's face, which is so nice especially this time of year when so many are so down with all the COVID and stuff."
The bear is dressed in a scarf and holding a glass Coke bottle. Lanteigne said the bear's nose and eyes were made using hockey pucks.
She said the response to the display has inspired her husband to plan future displays.
"Next year, I'm sure there will be something bigger," Lanteigne said. "He always goes above and beyond."
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia came to the rescue of a vulture that crashed into the front of a moving car and became lodged head-first in the grille.
The Tybee Island Police Department said a woman discovered a vulture she had struck while driving through South Carolina had become lodged in the front grille of her vehicle and sought help freeing the bird once she crossed the state line into Georgia.
"Unable to remove the bird herself, the woman said that she sought assistance on the way to Tybee but couldn't find anyone willing to lend a hand. That's when she turned to the team at TIPD," police said in a Facebook post.
Police discovered the bird was still alive and were able to carefully extract it from the vehicle's grille and bring it inside to warm up. Police said the vulture would be turned over to a veterinarian for care.
The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah conducted a similar rescue during the weekend when a red-tailed hawk became stuck in the front grill of a vehicle that was traveling at a high speed.
The hawk was examined after the rescue and found to be free of broken bones or other serious injuries.
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Some residents think a northern Alabama city's new logo might be sending the wrong message.
Florence's new logo uses the first three letters of its name — a capital F followed by an L and an O arranged as an exclamation point — to form F!
When the city unveiled the new logo this week, it drew immediate backlash and an online petition demanding changes that had nearly 7,500 signatures. The city paid $25,000 to a Birmingham marketing firm for the branding, WAAY-TV reported.
"The new logo symbolizes the people of Florence's passion and love for the city," the city said in a news release announcing the new logo. "A sense of amazement, delight and pride is all reflected in the Florence logo exclamation point."
City leaders are pushing back on claims that they didn't consider hiring a local firm to do the work, saying a request for proposals was issued but no local companies responded.
Residents were engaged early in the process through a community survey sent to hundreds of people, city officials said. WAAY-TV reports that it was unable to find a copy of the survey and the city didn't respond to its requests to see it.
In a letter to residents Thursday, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said the new branding "will serve multiple needs and audiences as our community grows and moves forward."
"As we navigate developing the new branding, one thing is for sure; the process has highlighted our community's talents, humor, and love for Florence," Betterton wrote.
City Council member Kaytrina Simmons said she has requested a meeting with the mayor and council to discuss the logo and revise it. In a letter to residents, Simmons apologized for the logo which "has brought so much disappointment to our great city."
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida veterinarian was called into action to capture a large snake, believed to be a Burmese python, spotted lurking next to a mall.
Albert Pardo said he was walking his dog, Archie, near the Dolphin Mall in Kendall when the canine alerted him to a large snake in a marshy area.
"On the way back, Archie ran a little closer to it and he jumped up in the air. Like something startled him. We went back to investigate, and at that point the snake went into the water," Pardo told WPLG-TV.
"And so I called my friend Dr. Larin, because he has experience catching snakes."
Alvaro Larin, a local veterinarian, joined Pardo at the scene and wrestled the snake with the help of Pardo's son-in-law, Manny Cejas.
The men wrangled the snake into a cooler and it spent the night in Pardo's travel trailer before being carted away by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Pardo said Larin identified the snake as Burmese python. The species is not native to Florida, but a large population exists in the wild in Florida, where they are considered an invasive species.
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $500 lottery prize said he spent some of his winnings on five $30 scratch-off tickets and ended up winning a $4 million jackpot.
The 74-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials his lucky streak began with a $500 prize from a scratch-off ticket.
"I buy tickets twice a week, and I had hit for $500 on my previous purchase so I decided to buy five of the $150 Million Cash Explosion tickets," the player said.
The man said he scratched off the barcodes while still inside the Smoker's Outlet of Warren store and used the shop's scanner to see if he had won any prizes.
"The first was a $100 winner and the last one said to file a claim," the player said.
The last ticket turned out to be a $4 million top prize winner.
"When I saw that message, I knew it had to be big. I finished scratching the ticket and I was floored when I saw the $4 million prize. I'm still in shock and, I know it won't hit me until the check is in the bank," the winner said.
The man said his winnings will allow him to buy a new vehicle, travel and share some money with his family.
"I keep looking at the ticket expecting to realize that I am seeing it wrong, I can't believe I won $4 million," the player said.
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- British authorities are looking for a convicted burglar so they can return him to prison -- and thanks to social media he's probably having a tough time with anonymity.
Police in West Yorkshire, located in northern Britain, said that Cahill was released from prison last September -- but they believe that he violated the terms of his parole, and want to send him back.
A photo of Cahill, 37, was posted by police online and spread via social media -- and drew a response from many women that officials may not have expected.
Can you help us to locate Jonathan Cahill, who has been recalled to prison? He is 37 years old and is believed to be residing in the Wakefield area. Please share our appeal below and contact us if you can help our officers to locate him. https://t.co/OliZVWYU7U pic.twitter.com/gbNJnla02F— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 27, 2022
"I hope he's not out in the cold. I have a spare room if he wants," one female admirer wrote of the handsome Cahill. "Oh and a pair of handcuffs."
"What's his crime; breaking hearts or houses?" asked another.
"He can break and enter my premises anytime," said yet another.
Cahill's mug shot has spurred more than 7,000 comments on the West Yorkshire Police page.
Some users have compared him to American fugitive Jeremy Meeks, who was dubbed "the world's hottest felon" in 2014. Meeks began a modeling career after his release from prison.