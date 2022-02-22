MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A moose on the loose in a Massachusetts city was tranquilized Tuesday and moved to a more appropriate setting, state wildlife officials said.
The moose spotted roaming around a densely-populated Marlborough neighborhood was tranquilized by the Massachusetts Environmental Police at about 10 a.m., tagged, and taken to a wildlife management area in northern Worcester County, Martin Feehan, a deer-moose biologist for the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, told The MetroWest Daily News.
It took two tranquilizer darts to get the 6-year-old female to sleep, he said.
“Everything went very smoothly,” said Feehan. “We deal with about four or five of these a year. She’s a pretty healthy moose.”
The roughly 600-pound (270-kilogram) moose was likely looking for food, according to a statement from the wildlife agency. Suburban areas are planted with an abundance of soft ornamental shrubs and trees that are rich in calories, needed by breeding cows.
Moose had largely disappeared from Massachusetts by the early 1700s because of unregulated hunting and forest clearing, but began reappearing in greater numbers in the 1980s, according to the agency.
The state’s current moose population is about 900 to 1,000 animals, the agency said.
Most moose sightings occur in the more rural central and western areas of the state, but the animals are occasionally spotted in more built up eastern areas. Marlborough, with nearly 42,000 residents, is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Boston.
Lindsay Alers took some video of the moose in her backyard.
“I had seen on Facebook the day before that someone saw a moose at Ghiloni Park, so I had moose on my mind; otherwise, I would have thought I lost my mind when I pulled up to my house and saw it,” Alers told the newspaper.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) Aberli and Hank Spear will likely never forget the day their daughter was born because it happened on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. EST, in room number 2.
The remarkable palindromic date of birth took place at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina, according to Cone Health – a statewide hospital network.
Cone Health announced that the Spears named their newborn daughter Judah Grace roughly 10 hours after Aberli gave birth.
"Today is an extra special 'twos-day' for this newborn and her family," Cone Health wrote in Twitter and Facebook posts Tuesday afternoon.
"Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2," the hospital network continued. "Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely."
The Spears reportedly prayed that they'd be able to welcome a child, Cone Health's announcement said.
"Judah Grace's name fits her story perfectly. Judah means 'praise' – and she is a blessing for her family," Cone Health wrote. "We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!"
The word palindrome is a portmanteau (blended word) that combines the Greek words "palin" and "dromos," which mean "again" and "road," respectively.
Linguists define the word palindrome as a term or set of numbers that read the same when arranged forward and backward. In the context of dates, a day is considered palindromic if the day has repeated numbers that are written the same in its normal and reverse order.
Feb. 22, 2022 – also written as 2/22/22 – is considered palindromic because of the order of the numbers don't change in meaning even if you write it forward or backward.
The U.S. writes the date by month, day and year (2/22/22) while countries like the U.K. writes the date by the day, month and year (22/2/22), but in the end the date remains the same.
Some believers in numerology consider palindromic dates a sign of good luck.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said her husband got her a Valentine's Day gift far more romantic than flowers: a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $10 million.
Maria Chicas of Haymarket told Virginia Lottery officials she was skeptical when her husband presented her with the Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket and told her it was a $10 million winner.
"I thought he was joking," Chicas said.
A closer examination revealed the ticket, which her husband had bought a few days before Valentine's Day from the In & Out Mart in Manasses, was indeed a top prize winner.
The Virginia Lottery said the ticket was the final $10 million winner for the Extreme Millions game, which is now being ended by officials.
The In & Out Mart store was awarded a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Keepers at an Australian zoo faced a dangerous situation when an alligator used floodwaters to escape from its enclosure and ended up trapped between fences.
The Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, said floodwaters allowed a male American alligator to cross an internal boundary fence, but the large reptile then found it was trapped between the boundary and a second fence.
Jake Meney, the zoo's head reptile keeper, said workers had to lift the alligator back into the enclosure by hand.
Meney told News.com.au the rains complicated the rescue operation by making both the ground and the alligator "incredibly slippery."
"You never really know the temperament of an alligator, so although this guy was pretty happy to be relocated, we have to be prepared for him to change his mind at any stage," he said. "Although there was no danger of him breaching the main boundary fence near visitors, there was still no way he would have been able to get back into the lagoon on his own."
The zoo posted a video to YouTube showing zookeepers returning the alligator to its home.
Officials said animals will be closely monitored to ensure they are safe and secure in their enclosures during the storms that are expected to continue for the remainder of the week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Public works employees responding to a water main break in an Illinois town chanced upon a wedding ring on the ground and were able to use social media to reunite the band with the man who lost it.
The village of Arlington Heights said in a Facebook post that Ryan Holthouse, an Arlington Heights public works crew chief, was responding to a water main break in the village in early February when he found a wedding ring.
"Crossing the street, there was a puddle there, so I went to step over it and when I went to put my foot down, I saw the ring, right on the edge of the sidewalk," Holthouse told the Daily Herald.
Photos of the ring were posted to the village's Facebook page along with a map showing the spot where it was found.
The village said it received about 40 messages from people seeking their lost wedding rings, but none of the descriptions matched the inscription inside the band.
The post was eventually seen by a California resident whose parents live in Arlington Heights. She informed her father, the owner of the ring, who called the village and confirmed the date inscribed in the ring.
The ring's owner, a man named Bruce, then visited Arlington Heights Public Works, where Holthouse reunited him with the ring
Holthouse said Bruce told him it was the second time he had lost the ring.
"A garbage man found it the first time," Holthouse said. "This time he said he was walking his dog and he put his hand in his pocket to get the bags, and when he got home later that night, he realized that it was gone. He was walking around, retracing his steps, kicking snow around."
Holthouse said he could relate to the man's story.
"I've also had the same thing happen, so I understand it," he said. "I was luckily able to find the one that I lost in the snow."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian fire department "had a slippery start to the day" when it responded to a New South Wales highway on which a truck had lost its load of fish.
Eden Fire and Rescue NSW said crews responded to the Princess Highway, north of Eden, early Tuesday morning after more than 200 pounds of mackerel fish and oil spilled into the roadway.
The department said the mess likely came off the back of a truck that left the scene before firefighters arrived.
The crews removed the fish from the roadway and cleared away the oil residue so the lanes could be reopened.
Officials said police and the NSW Environment Protection Authority have been notified and are expected to open investigations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Animal care officers and firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that spent at least five hours trapped in a San Antonio storm drain.
City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said officers responded to a drain inlet along Blanco Road when a member of the public reported hearing a small dog barking from inside the storm drain.
Animal care officers attempted to remove the drain cover, but were unable to remove the heavy cover until the San Antonio Fire Department arrived with specialized equipment.
A firefighter was then able to squeeze into the small pipe to reach the dog and carry it back to safety.
The dog, dubbed Picolo by rescuers, was taken to a veterinarian to receive treatment for a broken leg. Animal Care Services said the dog will soon be made available for adoption.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey brought a ladder truck for an unusual rescue involving a dog that wandered out from a second floor window and became stranded on its owner's roof.
The Bogota Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the Bergen County home Sunday after a dog knocked an air conditioning unit out of a second story window of a home and wandered onto the roof.
Police contacted the Bogota Fire Department for assistance, and firefighters responded with a ladder truck.
The post included video of rescuers using the ladder truck to approach the friendly canine, which happily approached the firefighter and licked his hand.
"The dog and the firemen all made it back home safely," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings in Britain became a viral sensation in the country during Friday's snowstorm.
The YouTube channel, Big Jet TV, has been livestreaming landings for about six years, but viewing numbers spiked during the recent storm as Internet users logged on to see planes struggling to land safely at London's Heathrow Airport.
Jerry Dyer, founder and on-air commentator for Big Jet TV, said the channel hit a record 200,000 concurrent viewers during a Friday livestream at Heathrow.
Many observers attribute the popularity of Big Jet TV to Dyer's color commentary.
"I think this guy's gonna struggle. He's all over the place. Here we go, here we go. Easy, easy. He's down," Dyer exclaimed during the Friday stream.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A TikTok user took to the video sharing site to recount the story of how she "won" a confrontation with a lemon shark that had latched onto her foot by punching it repeatedly in the face.
Heather West, 42, aka @wildwitchofthew3st on TikTok, said in a series of videos posted to the site that she was snorkeling off Dry Tortugas National Park with friends late last month, and they had intended to head to Loggerhead Key to visit the Little Africa reef, but turned back toward land due to choppy conditions.
West said she was the last member of her party in the water when she felt something tug on her foot.
"I immediately turned and when I did, I felt something snatch my foot. My brain couldn't really comprehend what was going on and I thought one of the guys had grabbed my foot, trying to scare me," West said in one of the videos.
West said she realized it was a shark grasping onto her flipper when it started to pull and its teeth went through the rubber to break her skin.
West said she used her fists to repeatedly punch the shark in the face until it let go, a struggle that lasted about 30 seconds.
"As soon as I get on the beach, I look down and see that my foot is still there so I get really excited and started screaming and was like 'I won, I won, I won,'" she said.
West said the damage to her foot was severe, so she was taken to Key West via seaplane for medical treatment. She said it took 20 stitches to repair her tendons.
West said she believes the shark was a lemon shark, which are generally considered among the least dangerous species of shark, accounting for only a small percentage of attacks worldwide.