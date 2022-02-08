PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Depending on whom you ask, Maine is in the midst of either a curse or a blessing: a shortage of Moxie.
Moxie, a polarizing beverage that is the state’s official soft drink, is in short supply because of supply chain woes. The soda is beloved by thousands of Mainers and is the subject of a summer festival, but it also has detractors who say it tastes like medicine, or worse.
Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, the local bottler of Moxie, told WGME-TV that supply chain issues have delayed its delivery of Moxie concentrate for months. The bottler said it looks forward to “being able to stock the shelves with Moxie as soon as possible.”
Moxie originated in the 19th century, when it was indeed sold as a kind of medicine, replete with dubious claims of health benefits. The soda is available elsewhere in New England, but is especially ingrained in the culture of Maine.
It’s not all bad news for Moxie lovers. Moxie Festival in Lisbon is coming back this July after two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A life-sized doll on a Georgia trail in a national forest was mistaken for a "deceased female."
Jones County Sheriff's office deputies initially responded to what was mistakenly "believed to be a body located on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest," according to a Facebook post from the office.
Upon arrival on the scene Thursday, "deputies observed what appeared to be the body of a deceased female wearing white socks," the post read. "Our crack team of investigators arrived on scene, along with Deputy Matthew Dennis, who quickly recognized the body to actually be a life-sized doll, complete with accessories," and a model number.
The sheriff's office also said in the post that the doll is "now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected to make a full recovery."
"In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering," the post added. "If you know Selena or are responsible for her whereabouts, rest assured no DNA was collected and you are safe. But in the future, please make sure to dispose of your items in a responsible way."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A British zoo aiming to bolster its population of endangered monkeys hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to visit the enclosure and croon love songs.
The Trentham Monkey Forest in Stafford, England, said David Largie, an experienced Marvin Gaye impersonator, performed selections from the soul legend's catalog including "Let's Get It On" and "Sexual Healing" inside the Barbary macaque habitat.
"We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love," Park Director Matt Lovatt said on the zoo's website. "Females in season mate with several males so paternity among our furry residents is never known. Each birth is vital to the species with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered."
Lovatt said zookeepers expect to discover whether the visit had any effect on the monkeys when birthing season arrives in late spring or early summer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho library said a book written and illustrated by an 8-year-old boy who personally placed it on the facility's shelves now had a waiting list of 135 people hoping to check it out.
Alex and Susan Helbig of Boise said their son, Dillon, 8, announced to the family in November that he had written a book and secretly placed it in the stacks at Lake Hazel Branch of the Ada Community Library.
"He put the book together in like four days," Alex Helbig told CNN. "With him putting it in the library, we weren't surprised that he did anything like that."
The parents said Dillon often writes 5-10 page comic books, but they were surprised to learn he had completed an 88-page tome titled The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis, with the author credited as "Dillon His Self."
Susan Helbig said she wanted to see her son's work, so she called the library.
"After Dillon told me that he put his book at the library, I had called to see if we could retrieve it, thinking it was in the lost and found," she said. "They did find the book, they loved the content of it, they loved the book itself."
Librarian Paige Beach, who was the one who found Dillon's book, said library staff decided it was too good for the lost and found, so they added it to the facility's catalog.
"I thought it was very cute. I was struck by how much effort went into it," Beach said. "I definitely thought we should do something special with it and not just hand it back to him. It was very well done and deserved some recognition."
The library made Dillon the first recipient of The Whoodini Award for Best Young Novelist.
The boy's parents were the first to check out the book, which follows Dillon's adventures as he deals with an exploding Christmas tree topper and travels in time to events including the first Thanksgiving.
Librarians said the book has become such a success that there is now a waiting list of 135 library card holders waiting to check it out.
"We've been fielding a lot of calls from publishers," Beach said. "I'm not sure if their family has decided on anyone in particular, but there are a lot of calls and offers to get it published."
Dillon said he is now hard at work on his next book: an update of a previous comic he made about a closet that eats jackets.
"It's based on actual events," he told NPR. "Every time I get to recess, I open the closet and my jacket is gone."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 13-foot crocodile that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years in Indonesia was finally freed, thanks to the efforts of a local resident.
Wildlife officials in the country said the crocodile who was living in the Palu River, in the Sulawesi Island area, first was seen with the tire stuck around its neck in 2016, and repeated efforts to capture and free the reptile failed.
The National Resources Conservation Agency offered an unspecified cash reward in 2020 for freeing the crocodile, but the reward was withdrawn when the offer failed to entice any applicants.
A Sragen resident named Tili, 34, said he started attempting to capture the crocodile about three weeks ago by using ropes and some chicken as bait. He said the crocodile escaped from him two times before he finally was able to ensnare the animal Monday.
A video from the scene shows Tili and a large group of local residents restraining the crocodile while cutting the tire from around its neck.
Tili said he wanted to help the crocodile because he felt sorry for the animal's plight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man found children are truly the gift that keeps on giving when he played their birthdays in the lottery and won $110,000.
Louis Paine Jr., 77, of Fletcher, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Feb. 1 Cash 5 drawing bore a set of numbers adapted from his children's birthdays.
Paine said he was shocked to discover the ticket he bought from the Ingles store in Fletcher was a $110,000 winner.
"I was flabbergasted," Paine said. "Of course I didn't believe it."
Paine, a retired teacher, said he likes playing the lottery because of funds that go to education in the state.
"Giving back to education is very important," Paine said. "It's the greatest thing we have in our country."
Paine said he plans to invest some of his winnings and share the rest with his family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco came to the rescue of a hawk that became trapped in a net in a narrow alleyway.
The San Francisco Department of Animal Care & Control said officers responded to an alleyway in the Tenderloin district on a report of a bird of prey in distress.
The two officers arrived on the scene and found the hawk was stuck between the net and the exterior wall of a building.
The department said an officer was able to lean out from a stairway and clip the netting so the hawk could be wrapped in a towel and brought down to the ground.
Animal Control Officer Rebecca Fenson examined the hawk and determined it appeared to be uninjured. Animal Control Officer-in-training Meagan Clarke released the hawk in a nearby parking lot. Video of the release was posted to the department's Facebook page.
"The surprised and curious bystanders cheered for the hawk and yelled words of gratitude and support to the officers," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)The now-retired nun and former Catholic elementary school principal who admitted to stealing more than $835,000 in school funds for gambling trips and personal expenses was sentenced Monday to 12 months and a day in federal prison, according to federal prosecutors.
US District Judge Otis D. Wright II also ordered Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, to pay $825,338 in restitution.
In July 2021, Kreuper pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. The US Department of Justice says she was the principal of St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California, for nearly three decades and embezzled $835,339 over a 10-year period.
Federal prosecutors said Kreuper, who had taken a vow of poverty, used money intended for the school to pay for large gambling expenses incurred at casinos, and other charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) The women's ski jumping mixed team competition at the 2022 Olympics was overshadowed by multiple disqualifications over athletes' outfits.
Five female ski jumpers representing Austria, Japan, Norway (twice) and Germany were disqualified from the competition for wearing loose-fitting suits. According to news.com.au, it was determined that the clothing could give athletes an advantage while in the air.
After Germany's Katharina Althaus was disqualified in the first round, she was brought to tears and accused the International Ski Federation (FIS) of "destroying" and "damaging" women's ski jumping.
"I have been checked so many times in 11 years of ski jumping, and I have never been disqualified once, I know my suit was compliant," Althaus wrote in a post on Instagram.
"160 World Cup starts, 5x World Championships, 3x Olympic Games and I got DSQ for the first time. My heart is broken."
Anna Odine Strøm, one of the Norwegians disqualified, said officials had used a different method to measure their suits from previous events in the Games.
"It was a bit strange and didn't conform to how it's been done in the past," Strøm said, according to the Guardian. "It is a bit the result of me being in quarantine and not eating properly the whole week."
German ski jumper star Karl Geiger addressed the situation on social media and questioned the rules and regulations for female ski jumpers.
"We stick together no matter what! Nevertheless, I have to ask myself whether the regulations for the women were changed overnight, with so many disqualifications?!? It was neither the right time nor the right place to disqualify so many athletes from different nations," Geiger wrote on Instagram.
According to news.com.au, Germany's national team coach Stefan Horngacher said the controversy is "not good for the sport … but the rules have to be accepted."
Horngacher added, "It is just strange that they have been using the same suits (Saturday) and there was no problem."
Norwegian ski jumping chief of sports Clas Brede Braathen reportedly apologized on behalf of ski jumping and said, "This is something we should have cleaned up in before the Olympics. The sport of ski jumping has experienced one of its darker days today."
Slovenia ended up winning the women's ski jumping mixed team competition by a stretch with 1,001.5 points. Russia came in second (890.3), followed by Canada (844.6).
"For me it is a puppet theatre. The entire season the suits have been an issue," Horngacher said.
"I am unbelievably angry and I don't understand it. We had super jumps, you can only be disappointed with this."
This was the last ski jump event for the women in Beijing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to blow up a Las Vegas casino, telling officers he had a grenade in his body, police said.
Brian Gower, 46, faces one count of making threats of conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism after the incident Friday morning.
According to police, Gower was arrested at The Strat Hotel and Casino after threatening to "blow the building up," officers wrote in an arrest report.
Police said while they were talking with Gower, he "was saying random things and talking about Joe Rogan and his ex-wife," the report said. "At one point, Gower stated to an officer that he had a grenade in his backside and he wanted to pass gas."
Officers said Gower had previously spoken to hotel security, telling them they had 15 minutes to evacuate the building, or it would explode.
Officers did not find any explosives on Gower and took him to the Clark County jail.
Gower was arrested in 2021 after making a similar threat in Downtown Las Vegas, records showed.