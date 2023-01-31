FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The smoke was coming from inside the fire station.
Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames.
The Times of Gainesville reports that a Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.
Other firefighters returned to the Flowery Branch station to find smoke and a small fire.
Fire officials say the stove's fire suppression system put out the blaze while firefighters tried to grab a fire extinguisher.
The stove was lightly damaged, while no one was injured.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The dodo bird isn't coming back anytime soon. Nor is the woolly mammoth. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors, while other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea.
Colossal Biosciences first announced its ambitious plan to revive the woolly mammoth two years ago, and on Tuesday said it wanted to bring back the dodo bird, too.
"The dodo is a symbol of man-made extinction," said Ben Lamm, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Colossal. The company has formed a division to focus on bird-related genetic technologies.
The last dodo, a flightless bird about the size of a turkey, was killed in 1681 on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius.
The Dallas company, which launched in 2021, also announced Tuesday it had raised an additional $150 million in funding. To date, it has raised $225 million from wide-ranging investors that include United States Innovative Technology Fund, Breyer Capital and In-Q-Tel, the CIA's venture capital firm which invests in technology.
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of emperor tamarin monkeys have gone missing from the Dallas Zoo following a string of suspicious incidents, including the temporary disappearance of a clouded leopard and the death of a lappet-faced vulture.
"On Monday Morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Dpartemtn after the animal care team discovered tow of our emperor tamarin moneys were missing. It was clear the habitat has been intentionally compromised," reads a post on the Dallas Zoo's Facebook page.
"Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home - the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them. Based on the Dallas Police Department's initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken," the post continues.
Earlier this month a clouded leopard named Nova went missing from her habitat before being discovered unharmed several hours later. Police later said that fencing around Nova's enclosure had been "intentionally cut."
The zoo increased security but lost an animal less than two weeks later when a lappet-faced vulture named Pin died unexpectedly. "Circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes. Given the recent incidents at the Zoo, we alerted the Dallas Police Department, " the Zoo said in a statement on Facebook.
The zoo offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest or indictment.
DALLAS (AP) - Police: 2 monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo found in nearby abandoned home after mysterious disappearance; no arrests made.
For years, there have been sightings of Bigfoot, but either nothing was caught on camera, the footage was too grainy to see anything, or it was a hoax. Well now, it seems that the elusive Sasquatch might have shown up on Google Earth.
As the app's satellites photographed the wooded forests of Western Colorado, they captured an image of what could be the oversized ape-like creature. The picture was posted to Reddit's Bigfoot forum with the caption, "Is it a bear? A puddle? A hiker without gear? Impossible to say for certain but the darker areas of the subject align with the shadows of other objects nearby." The post also points out that whatever is in the picture is seven to seven-and-a-half feet tall.
Adding to the eerie pic, a hiker who said they are familiar with the area commented. He explained that the region is known as the Uncompahgre Plateau and stated, "There was one section on that loop hike that sometimes gave me the willies in a vague and undefinable way, and at least one other person I know said the same thing about that area. I don't know about the image, but I do know that the Uncompahgre Plateau is big, rugged, and at least POTENTIALLY squatchy."
Others aren't so sure it is Bigfoot, with one claiming to have found other photos of the area that show this is just water in the ground or "the start of a lake."
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African animal welfare officials on Monday successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg.
Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big cat early Monday and took part in its capture during which officials used darts containing sedative.
Residents were warned to remain alert and keep all their animals indoors.
It is the second incident of a tiger on the loose in South Africa in as many weeks.
It is not known where the latest tiger came from or when but authorities believe it to be an escaped pet.
Two weeks ago another escaped tiger was euthanized after being on the loose for about four days in Walkerville, to the south of Johannesburg.
The death of Sheba, the Walkerville tiger, has sparked calls by animal welfare groups for the government to ban citizens from being allowed to keep wild animals as pets.
A man who was attacked by the tiger survived his injuries, while two dogs were killed.
"Keeping wild animals in captivity undeniably places people at risk of an attack as well. Due to basic legislation and no inspections by authorities, it has become far too easy for laypeople to own and breed dangerous and exotic wild animals," the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.
HARVEY, Ill. — The food service director for an impoverished south suburban school district is accused of stealing $1.5M worth of food – mainly chicken wings – according to court documents reviewed by WGN Investigates.
Vera Liddell, 66, worked for Harvey School District 152 for more than a decade, according to a LinkedIn account associated with her name.
"The massive fraud began at the height of COVID during a time when students were not allowed to be physically present in school," reads a proffer presented at Liddell's bond hearing. "Even though the children were learning remotely, the school district continued to provide meals for the students that their families could pick up."
Court records accuse Liddell of ordering more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings from the school district's food provider and then picking-up the order in a district cargo van.
More from WGN Investigates: Lightfoot campaign contacted at least 73 CPS teachers for student volunteers, records show
"The food was never brought to the school or provided to the students," reads the proffer.
District funds were used to pay for the food, according to prosecutors, who did not reveal what became of the chicken wings.
The scheme was uncovered by the district's business manager during a routine mid-year audit. The manager found the district was $300,000 over its annual food service budget despite only being halfway through the school year, according to prosecutors.
"She discovered individual invoices signed by Liddell for massive quantities of chicken wings, an item that was never served to students because they contain bones," prosecutors said.
Court records say employees of the district's food provider, Gordon Food Service, were all familiar with the defendant "due to the massive amount of chicken wings she would purchase."
The case was investigated by the Cook County State's Attorney's office and Liddell was charged with theft. She's in custody at the Cook County Jail with a $150,000 bond.
Harvey School District 152's interim superintendent Lela Bridges said she has only been on the job since last week. She told WGN she was aware of the charges but had no comment due to the ongoing investigation.
The district consists of five schools. Records indicate the district's total enrollment is 1,600 children with more than 80% of students qualifying as "low income."
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI - The doorbell just kept ringing and the cars just kept coming. A 6-year-old Michigan boy went on a wild $1,000-dollar spending spree - like he was on a game show - using his father's Grubhub account, ordering large amounts of food from numerous area restaurants.
The food piled up quickly for Keith Stonehouse of Chesterfield Township in Metro Detroit on Saturday night while he was home alone with his son, Mason, with his wife, Kristin, away at the movies with some friends.
We're talking five large orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma and chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves, rice ... and that's just some of what was delivered by one Grubhub driver after another.
"This was like something out of a "Saturday Night Live" skit," Stonehouse, who says he still isn't laughing, told MLive. "I was probably a 9.5 out of 10 anger while it was happening. The next day, I was at an eight and now I'm at about a three. I don't really find it funny yet, but I can laugh with people a little bit. It's a lot of money and it kind of came out of nowhere."
Stonehouse says he let Mason use his cell phone to play a game for about a half hour before bed. He never thought he would instead click on the Grubhub app and order large amounts of food from one restaurant after another.
"He's 6, so it doesn't kind of sink in. It's not like if our 13-year-old did this, then it would sink in to him," added Stonehouse. "Trying to explain this to a 6-year-old, we told him we took money out of his piggy bank to pay for this bag of food and this one and so on. We could tell he was upset, but we don't know if it has really sunk in. That's the frustrating part."
So much food had been ordered from so many different places, Chase Bank actually sent Stonehouse a fraud alert declining a $439 order from Happy's Pizza. However, the $183 order of jumbo shrimp from the same restaurant did go through just fine and arrived at the house.
It took a few orders of food for Stonehouse to realize what was going on. Even after he put two and two together, there was nothing he could do to stop the orders from coming.
"I was putting Mason to bed and saw a car pull up and the doorbell rang with the driver dropping off a big bag of stuff. My wife owns "A Slice of Heaven Cakes" bakery and it was a big wedding weekend, so I thought it was just someone dropping off decorative stuff they used from her. But it was from Leo's Coney Island. I said, 'What the heck?'"
"The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out. I finally asked one of them what they were delivering. He said we ordered chicken shwarmas. I took the food and then it hit me. I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered. I looked at my bank account and it was getting drained."
Stonehouse says there was nothing he could do to stop the orders. He says he called one restaurant, who told him he had to get ahold of Grubhub. Stonehouse says there was no way to do that which he could figure out, and no way to cancel the orders.
When it was all said and done, Stonehouse says most of the food went into the family's refrigerators. The family has a few of them because of the bakery his wife owns. He says they also invited some neighbors over to eat some of the food.
"While all of the food was being delivered and I figured out what happened, I went to talk to Mason about what he did and this is the only part that makes me laugh. I was trying to explain to him that this wasn't good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says "Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?" I had to walk out of the room. I didn't know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn't know what to do."
Stonehouse says he's heard of things like this happening to other parents, but not to this level. He recommends making sure you don't have important apps readily available for your kids to click on when they're using your phone. Maybe hide them. He also says he's changing his password.
"I knew this could happen, but you just don't think your kid is going to do something like this. He's definitely smart enough, I just didn't expect it."