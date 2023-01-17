Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a large bear that braved rainy weather to take a swim in her family's backyard pool.Hargett recorded the moment the bear climbed out of the pool and shook off the water before wandering away from the area.
Donna Hargett captured video when she spotted an uninvited trespasser in her family's Monrovia back yard on Saturday.
The video shows a large black bear swimming a few laps in the family's pool.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a sheep that wandered out onto a frozen lake and partially fell through the ice.The sheep was not seriously injured and was returned to its owner.
The Brighton Area Fire Authority said in a Facebook post that rescue crews responded Sunday when a sheep wandered out onto the ice covering Lake Chemung and became stuck when its front legs fell through the ice.
"As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- An Australian contortionist stood on her hands and used her feet to shoot an arrow 59 feet and 11 inches into a target for a Guinness World Record.The previous record stood at about 40 feet.
Shannen Jones said she practiced foot archery for six years before deciding to take on the Guinness World Record for farthest arrow shot using feet.
Jones announced in an Instagram post that she received word from Guinness World Records that her attempt was successful.
She posted a behind-the-scenes video showing how she shot the arrow from a distance of 59 feet and 11 inches and struck the center of a 4.7-inch diameter target.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Maine boy broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the 11,695-piece Lego World Map in 9 hours, 14 minutes and 49 seconds."He told me he would do it in under 10 hours," father Craig Wright said. "It's pretty cool that a 13-year-old broke a world record. I don't know anyone else with a Guinness Book of World Record."
Cooper Wright of Cumberland Center said he has been building with Lego bricks since he was 3 or 4 years old and received the Lego Death Star as a Christmas gift.
Wright said he decided to attempt the Lego World Map for a Guinness World Record. The time to beat was 12 hours.
"I think that was probably harder than any other one I've done," Cooper told WCSH-TV. "It's not like this where they're like in all different ways and shapes, it's one board and you put them in like pegs. So, it's different."
Wright said he feared his attempt could be in jeopardy when his table collapsed partway through his build, sending bowls of Lego pieces crashing to the floor.
"I was a little nervous, I thought I wasn't going to be able to beat it," Cooper said. "I wasn't really looking at the timer because I was scared."
Wright finished with a time of 9 hours, 14 minutes and 49 seconds, enough to officially earn the world record.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In 1906, dramatist Sholem Asch wrote God of Vengeance, a Yiddish play about the daughter of a Jewish brothel owner falling in love with one of her father's prostitutes. When an English production of the play opened on Broadway in 1923, the cast and producer were arrested on obscenity charges—and the play was shut down."The 100-year anniversary of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance being shut down on Broadway is the same week that our production of Indecent would have opened," says Scotti in the video, describing Indecent as a "queer Jewish love story." "One hundred years—100 years—and we are still fighting the same injustices that Sholem Asch and his company did."
In 2015, playwright Paula Vogel dramatized the controversy and censorship in her own play, the Tony-nominated Indecent. Now, a Florida high school has abruptly canceled a student production of Indecent, citing sexual content.
Administrators at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Florida's Duval County made the decision a few weeks after casting had been finalized. The play was replaced by The Seagull by Anton Chekhov.
In a statement, several free speech groups—including the National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America and the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund—express "deep concern" over the play's cancelation and urge the school to reverse its decision.
Sonya Duke-Bolden, a Duval County district spokesperson, tells the Associated Press' Mark Kennedy that the decision was made because the production "contains adult sexual dialog that is inappropriate for student cast members and student audiences. It's that simple."
The coalition of free speech groups accuses the school administrators of hypocrisy, given that they have approved productions containing mature sexual themes in the past, such as Chicago and RENT.
"If vaguely-defined 'adult sexual dialog' is reason enough to ban plays from school productions, these and many other canonical productions would be banned from student theaters—Romeo and Juliet for depicting sexually active teens, Oedipus Rex for its incestual themes, and other works that have serious literary and artistic value for students and community members," say the free speech organizations in the statement.
The groups add that the cancelation of Indecent is "deeply hurtful to LGBTQ+ students, including members of the cast, who see the rejection of the play as a denial of the historical experience of LGBTQ+ people and the persistence of discrimination against them."
Vogel has offered to speak with the school board directly. "Disempowering young artists at this crucial age borders, to me, on an obscene act," she says in a statement. "I hope the school board reconsiders their action."
According to PEN America, Vogel found out that her play was being canceled when she watched an Instagram video uploaded by high schooler Madeline Scotti, who had been cast in the production.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.The winner said his prize money will go toward some home renovations and taking care of his family.
The Montcalm County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was at the Mobil gas station on West Main Street in Stanton when he couldn't remember if he already had a ticket for the Dec. 17 Fantasy 5 drawing.
"I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time and I always play the same sets of numbers," the player said. "I was at the gas station, and I couldn't remember if I'd purchased a ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing that night, so I decided to purchase one to be safe."
The man later determined he had indeed already bought an identical ticket from the Sheridan EZ Mart on South Main Street in Sheridan.
"After the drawing, I was on the Michigan Lottery website checking the numbers and when I saw the two locations where winning tickets were sold, I knew I had to be the big winner," the player recalled.
He said the next surprise came when he saw the amount of his prize.
"I checked my tickets and confirmed I had won, but I thought I'd won $55,000 on each. When I called the lottery and they confirmed both tickets were $110,000 winners, a feeling of relief came over me," he said.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Firefighters, aviation authorities and most recently ... an animal psychic have joined the Bolivian government's mission to help find Tito, a gray and white male tabby cat that went missing on a domestic flight last month.Iturre called in a recent video for people to stay alert for signs of the cat, adding, "I have not stopped, and I will not stop, searching for him".
The plight of Tito and its determined owner, Andrea Iturre, has captivated the nation.
Consumer Rights Minister Jorge Silva said last week that authorities had even called in a physic to try to make contact and locate the cat.
"Through her techniques, (the psychic) can communicate with Tito to find out where he is," Silva said in a radio interview. "We are exhausting all our resources to find Tito."
The cat went missing on Dec. 8, Iturre recounted on a social media post that went viral, after she was told by the airline the cat had to travel in the hold of plane flying from Tarija to Santa Cruz. When she landed, her pet was nowhere to be found.
On Dec. 12, Public Works Minister Edgar Montano announced a big state-led search effort.
"The cat likes tuna, so we have left out tuna," he told a news conference, adding he suspected the cat may have been roaming the original airport since the departure date.
Some animal lovers have criticised the airline, BoA, over the missing cat. BoA has said little publicly about the case so far and it did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food items made entirely from discarded plastic bags opens Tuesday to the public, an artist's non-edible creation calling attention to the dangers of plastic waste."But it probably won't be."
The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.
The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with items such as meat, eggs and cakes, all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.
The store at times during the day will be transformed into a stage for a series of short films in which puppetry and handmade sets are used to tell a story of the dangers of plastic waste and the consequences for future generations.
As the show's tagline puts it: "Part installation. Part film. All bags."
Plastic bags are created by fossil fuels and often end up as waste in landfills and oceans.
Americans toss out 100 billion plastic bags per year, according to Worldwatch Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based environmental research organization.
Theater and film director Robin Frohardt is the driving creative force behind the Plastic Bag Store.
"I got the idea many years ago after watching someone bag and double-bag and triple-bag my groceries," Frohardt said Tuesday. "I just was sort of struck by how ridiculous how much packaging is involved in our everyday lives.
"And it just seemed so absurd. I just thought, 'Maybe I could make a project that's even more absurd.' "
The store's shelves are lined with items whose names are intended to mimic real-life products such as "Yucky Shards" (Lucky Charms), "Bitz of Plastic Crap" (Ritz Crackers), "Bagemite" (Vegemite) and "Filthydelphia roll" (Philadelphia roll).
One product Frohardt didn't have to alter was baguettes, "because it was already in the name," she said with a laugh.
The Plastic Bag Store, which runs through Feb. 5, is presented via a partnership between the University of Michigan Museum of Art, University Musical Society, University of Michigan Arts Initiative and Graham Sustainability Institute.
Tickets are $30 for general admission. Student tickets cost $12.
The show premiered in Times Square in 2020. It since has made stops in Los Angeles; Chicago; Austin, Texas; and Adelaide, Australia.
"I hope that we can continue to tour this project and bring it to different communities," said Frohardt, who is based in New York. "My dream would be that this project becomes irrelevant.