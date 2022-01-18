OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A decaying, 122-year-old Victorian marketed as “the worst house on the best block” of San Francisco has sold for nearly $2 million — an eye-catching price that the realtor said was the outcome of overbidding in an auction.
A developer’s $1.97 million cash offer for the 2,158-square-foot (200-square-meter) property in the Noe Valley neighborhood was finalized last week. On the social media page Zillow Gone Wild, some commenters marveled at the price while others questioned the value of a house with boarded-up windows, peeling paint and an unstable foundation.
One commenter joked: “It actually has a parking space. No wonder it sold for almost 2 million!”
The property sold at several hundred thousand dollars higher than other comparable fixer-uppers in the area as a result of a complex conservatorship sale, said Todd Wiley, who represented the seller.
Wiley said a judge approved the sale of the house after its elderly owner was placed in a conservatorship. The man’s family, concerned about the way he was living, hired a licensed fiduciary to handle the sale with the proceeds going to pay for his continuing care, according to Wiley.
The house initially received the highest offer of about $1.4 million, and a probate judge ratified the offer, setting off a roughly 7-week process where the house stayed on the real estate market, generating intense interest.
At auction, a probate judge set bidding at $10,000 increments.
“That kept things low and kept five to six bidders in the game,” Wiley said. Two people ultimately went neck and neck, he said, “and it’s that auction environment that led it to go where it was.”
“They really wanted it but the data point didn’t support that sale. It was an anomaly,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A mansion listed for $20 million in Missouri comes with some unusual amenities, including a Ferris wheel, bowling alley and water park.
The English Country Estate at 7 Hillside Court in Flint Hill is listed by VIP Group's Chad Matlick and Deanna Matlick, and Saundra Porgelis with Coldwell Banker Gundaker.
The 20,000-square-foot home includes horse stables, a sports and event venue, Ferris wheel, bowling alley, theater, video game arcade and water park that features multiple slides and a lazy river.
The unusual house has six staircases, an elevator and several secret tunnels and hidden passages, the listing agents said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were summoned to the side of a busy highway to prevent a 12-foot alligator from wandering into traffic.
The FHP said troopers stationed in Collier County responded to the side of Interstate 75 at mile marker 78 when drivers reported an approximately 12-foot alligator that appeared to be preparing to attempt to cross the road.
Troopers arrived on the scene and worked to keep the reptile out of the roadway.
The FHP tweeted a photo of the gator at the side of the highway and urged drivers in the area to use caution.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Minnesota family's home is grabbing the attention of passers-by with an unusual new feature in their front yard: a more than 6-foot-tall igloo featuring multicolored blocks of ice.
Ashley and Ryan Thorson, of Owatonna, said they devised the idea for the igloo as a means of occupying their three young sons.
"To keep three boys occupied and entertained takes some creative doing sometimes," Ashley Thorson told WCCO-TV.
The couple said they used aluminum trays to freeze approximately 250 blocks of ice, many of them dyed an array of colors, and then spent more than 12 hours over the course of four days assembling them into an igloo with snow from their yard.
"You get about two-thirds of the way through and you don't want to do it anymore, but you're way too invested so you kind of have to finish," Ryan Thorson said.
The parents said installing the roof was the most difficult part of the construction. It only suffered from one structural failure.
"We only had one wall fall down when we were about five rows up, but since then, since it was nice and warm it kind melted and now it's actually pretty solid," the mother said.
The igloo is drawing attention from passersby. Ryan Thorson tweeted photos showing it being illuminated from the inside, causing the colored ice blocks to glow.
"Hopefully, it brings as many smiles to other people as it has our family," Ashley Thorson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Oklahoma pastor is getting some flak online for what many deemed was an unhygienic sermon on Sunday.
A video, which has gone viral, shows Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby appearing to rub his own spit in the eyes of a churchgoer.
"Receiving vision from God, might get nasty," Todd says before the act. Audience members can be heard gasping in shock.
"Do you hear and see the responses of the people?" Todd says. "What I'm telling you, is how you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle."
The video quickly spread online Sunday, with many expressing disgust.
"God wasn't nowhere in that," wrote entertainment writer Shanelle Genai on Twitter.
"There's no way you can defend what Pastor Mike Todd did," wrote sports reporter Chris Williamson. "One of the most repulsive acts I've seen in the name of Christianity and he did it during a whole panini (still would be gross pre-pandemic)."
Fox News has reached out to Transformation Church for comment and will update this story accordingly.
On Monday, Todd took to Twitter to apologize, saying it was never his intention "to distract others from God's Word and the message of Jesus…even with illustrations!"
"I watched (the sermon) back and it was disgusting. That was gross. I want to validate everybody's feelings," Todd said. "That was a distraction from what I was really trying to do. I was really trying to make the Word come alive and for people to see the story. But yesterday it got too live."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A former Staten Island Ferry boat is up for auction at a reduced price after being retired in the summer because of mechanical issues.
The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services listed the boat, the John F. Kennedy, on auction website Public Surplus after it failed to sell for the asking price of $250,000.
The auction started at the reduced price of $125,000.
The John F. Kennedy spent about 50 years in service, shuttling commuters between Staten Island and Manhattan. It was retired from service in August.
The auction listing states the boat, which is currently inoperable due to "mechanical issues," is being sold "as is" and "where is." The auction ends Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A New York woman whose dog went missing five years ago was reunited with the canine when the pet turned up at a shelter 1,000 miles away in Tennessee.
Jen Costa said her olde English bulldogge, Azzurra, went missing five years ago, shortly after she underwent surgery to have a cancer on her tongue removed.
"My dad was watching her while I was in the hospital, but when I came home there, her and my other dog Bruno, they were there with me," Costa told WBBJ-TV. "About a month or two after my surgery she went missing."
Costa said Azzurra's disappearance contributed to a deep depression.
"It just made it a lot harder for me. I was really depressed. I just stopped caring. I didn't care what happened to me, you know. I wasn't as positive right after the surgery. It took me a while to get here mentally, but it was just a hard time," Costa said.
Costa said she was shocked when she was recently contacted by the Henderson City Animal Rescue in Tennessee and told that Azzurra had been found 1,000 miles from home. The shelter got Costa's contact information from the dog's microchip.
"I was sitting in my barbershop chair getting a haircut, and I saw an email and I just started crying. He had to stop and hand me a tissue. He had to wait to cut my hair," Costa said.
Officials at the animal shelter said they were equally surprised by Azzurra's story.
"It was like, holy cow! How on Earth did this dog get over 1,000 miles away?" shelter spokeswoman Jan Morris told WNBC-TV. "You just want her to be able to talk and tell you what happened."
Costa made the drive from New York to Henderson and was reunited with Azzurra on Friday.
"She's going to get anything she wants. She's No. 1 right now, and she knows it. She'll know it soon," Costa said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A hermit crab that escaped from its owners' Houston home was found three months later when a neighbor spotted the crustacean wandering next to a sidewalk.
Brothers Jason and Andrew Yu said they built an outdoor enclosure for their three hermit crabs outside of their Houston home, and two of the animals, Kizer and Pincher, escaped from the habitat on consecutive days in October.
"We went looking for them," mother Linda Yu told KHOU-TV. "We checked the grass. We checked the bushes."
Three months passed before neighbor Sarah Beckmann spotted something unusual while out on a run down the street from the Yu family's home.
"I noticed a little hermit crab on the side of the sidewalk in our neighborhood," she said. "Our own kids have some hermit crabs, so I guess it caught my eye as something that just didn't belong there."
Beckmann told the crab home and put it in the enclosure with her kids' pets. She posted on Facebook asking if anyone in the area was missing an "escape artist pet," and she soon received a reply from Yu.
Kizer is now back home, but the Yu family said they have many questions about their pet's time on the loose.
"How did a 1-inch animal live on its own for three months out there?" Linda Yu asked.
Jason and Andrew said Kizer's return has renewed their hopes that Pincher might be the next crab to come home.
A Canadian woman was recently reunited with her own escaped pet after a considerably longer amount of time -- 12 years.
Kitchener resident Christine De Castro received a call from Vaughan Animal Services on New Year's Day revealing her cat, Loli, had been picked up as a stray and scanned for a microchip.
De Castro said the feline was 2 years old when she went missing from her former home in Richmond Hill, Ontario, in summer 2010.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he left a fast food drive-through line without placing an order when he discovered he had won a $300,000 lottery prize.
The Anderson man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was waiting in a long drive-through line when he decided to scratch off a lottery ticket he had purchased earlier from the Expressway #25 store in Anderson.
The player said he was shocked when the $300,000 Money Match ticket revealed the top prize.
"I had to double and triple check it," he said. "Then I had to make sure my heart was still working."
The man said he ended up leaving the drive-through line without placing an order.
The winner said he already started to put his prize money to good use.
"I retired," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jamaica will have a four-man bobsled team at the Olympics for the first time in 24 years, conjuring memories of "Cool Runnings."
Jamaica grabbed the final spot in the 28-sled field in qualification for the Beijing Games, based on international results this season.
Jamaica qualified in three Olympic bobsled events for the first time, also earning the last spot in two-man and a place in the new Olympic event of women's monobob. It missed a two-woman spot on a tiebreaker but can get in as first alternate if one qualified nation gives up a spot.
Jamaica hasn't announced its Olympic roster yet, but Shanwayne Stephens is expected to pilot the four-man sled. Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson and Matthew Wekpe have been push athletes in all of Stephens' four-man races this season, with a top finish of fifth on the lower-level North American Cup.
In 2020, Stephens, a lance corporal in the Royal Air Force, made headlines in Great Britain for unusual off-ice training during the coronavirus pandemic: pushing a Mini Cooper in Peterborough. He later mentioned it to Queen Elizabeth II on a video chat.
"Well I suppose that's one way to train," the queen said with a laugh.
Jamaica bobsled rose to fame with its Olympic debut at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games, its four-man team that failed to finish inspiring the 1993 Disney film, "Cool Runnings." At least one Jamaican men's sled competed in every Olympics from 1988 through 2002, then again in 2014, with a best finish of 14th.
But the recent sleds were in the two-man event.
The last time Jamaica had a four-man sled was at the 1998 Nagano Games. That was also the last time the Olympic team had a link to the famed 1998 quartet — brothers Chris and Dudley Stokes. Chris is now the president of Jamaica's bobsled federation.
A Jamaican women's sled debuted at the Olympics in 2018, driven by 2014 U.S. Olympian Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, whose father is Jamaican. A Jamaican men's sled missed qualifying for PyeongChang by one spot in world rankings.
Jamaica will also have a skier at the Winter Olympics for the second time in history, and for the first time in Alpine skiing.
Benjamin Alexander, a former DJ raised in Great Britain, qualified a quota spot for the nation in giant slalom. More on Alexander's personal story here.
Other notable qualifiers from non-traditional winter sports nations (stats via Olympedia.org, pending accepting the quota spots):
American Samoa: men's skeleton, the second time the nation will be at a Winter Olympics
Brazil: first moguls skier ever
Ecuador: first female Winter Olympian, an Alpine skier
Haiti: first Winter Olympian, at least a male Alpine skier
Kenya: Sabrina Simader qualifying a quota spot for a second consecutive Olympics after becoming Kenya's first female Winter Olympian
Mexico: first figure skater since 1992
Nigeria: a male cross-country skier, its first skier ever
Puerto Rico: women's skeleton, its first female Winter Olympian in 34 years
Saudi Arabia: first Winter Olympian, at least a male Alpine skier
Trinidad and Tobago: two-man bobsled, first Winter Olympians since 2002