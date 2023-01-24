CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.The girl, a Cumberland resident, had sent the cookie and carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said on Friday. Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.
The department tweeted on Monday that “we all agree that something magical may be at play.”
The department said it found no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System but said there was a partial match “to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City,” referring to the movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” It said it would need more DNA samples “from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match.”
The “good news” is that the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching Rangifer tarandus, known as reindeer, when testing the carrots, the department said.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland 9-year-old searching for shark teeth on a beach made her largest discovery to date -- a 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth.
Molly Sampson was out searching for shark teeth on Calvert County Cliffs on Christmas Day when she found a megalodon tooth the size of her hand.
"I couldn't believe it, it was so exciting," Sampson told WJLA-TV. "I usually find little ones, I never thought I would find a big one like that."
Sampson took her discovery to the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomon's Island, where experts confirmed it was an ancient megalodon tooth.
"Based on where she found it on Calvert cliff, we estimate that it's about 15 million years old," said Stephen Godfrey, the museum's curator of paleontology.
Sampson said she hopes to become a paleontologist when she grows up.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Saskatchewan park broke a Guinness World Record when hundreds of people on water inflatables formed a line measuring 1,176.83 feet long.
The crowd gathered at Lac Pelletier Regional Park in Wymark in late July and Guinness World Records has now confirmed the event broke the record for longest line of water inflatables.
GWR confirmed the line of inflatables beat the previous record of 705.7 feet, which was set in Milan, Italy, in 2019.
The record attempt raised thousands of dollars for Lac Pelletier shoreline restoration projects.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Locals were shocked to spot a wallaby hopping loose through the snow in the Sheffield, England, area and some surprised onlookers captured photos and videos of the animal.
James Ledger captured video of the Australian marsupial while he was walking his dogs in Mosborough, Sheffield.
"It was just one of those moments you can't believe your eyes. I had to rub my eyes to make sure I wasn't dreaming," Ledger told ITV News.
Wendy Vernon captured photos when she spotted the wallaby in the woods near her home in nearby Eckington.
"As I walked toward it, it turned around and jumped off," she said.
The origins of the wallaby were unclear. A small number of wallabies are known to live in the wild in Britain after some of the animals escaped from a zoo during World War II and established a breeding population.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more than 1,000 nights, a Duluth Boy Scout named Isaac Ortman has slept outside.
He built and slept in a snow shelter called a quinzee. He pitched a tent. And for the past two-plus years, he's spent most nights in a hammock strung between two trees in his backyard.
Even as the mercury plunged to double digits below zero. Even when a bear visited. Even when the whipping wind gave him motion sickness as he swung wildly in his hammock. And yes, even with his arm in a cast.
So, why is he doing it?
"It's just fun," he said.
Isaac isn't angling to break any records, raise money for a good cause or go viral on social media. It's just that he likes a challenge. Now a 14-year-old ninth-grader, Isaac was just 11 when he began his outdoor endeavor on April 17, 2020.
During those early pandemic months, most group scouting activities were canceled. His troop, like many across the country, held a "virtual" camping trip, with everyone sleeping outside in different places on the same night. Isaac camped at his family's cabin near Pequaywan Lake about 45 minutes north of Duluth.
And then he just kept going.
After that first night, "he challenged his Scout troop to sleep outside longer than him," said his dad, Andrew Ortman, who is also scoutmaster for Isaac's Scouts troop. "Nobody took him up on it, and they're all thankful they didn't."
But Isaac accepted his own challenge. And what he thought might be a five-day endeavor at most stretched to eight days, then 10. Soon, it was a month. At that point, Isaac wondered if he could sleep outside for a whole year.
He and his dad talked it through, and Andrew Ortman told his son that instead of making up his mind every evening — weighing whether to keep his streak going or pack it in — he should just decide once and for all.
"I said, 'If you make one decision, people will rally around you and support you,' " his father said.
Isaac went for it.
"And here we are, almost three years later," Andrew Ortman said.
Isaac Ortman's hammock camping setup keeps him warm, even when the temperatures plunge.
Isaac Ortman's hammock camping setup keeps him warm, even when the temperatures plunge.
Surprisingly, the cold hasn't been the biggest challenge for Isaac. The toughest thing has been figuring out travel logistics during family trips so he could sleep outside even as his family stayed indoors at places like a Wisconsin Dells waterpark hotel (he and his dad found a campsite nearby) or on a fishing trip (he slept on deck).
It did take him a while to figure out the right winter gear, including four special quilts designed for hammock camping — two underneath him, two on top — to keep heat from escaping, plus a sleeping bag that he hangs over the sides. "That's so I don't get a flow of ice-cold negative 40 [degree] air coming in," he said.
Scouting skills have come in handy, both Ortmans said.
"Just being able to be prepared is the biggest one," said Andrew Ortman. "If he's going to sleep outside, he needs to be ready." That includes making sure his gear is dry and thinking through a backup plan, just in case.
Isaac, who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends, has had lots of backyard sleepovers and campouts with buddies as his sleeping-out streak stretched from weeks and months into years. He even got his older sister to camp with him for a week last summer. (It wasn't a hard sell, he said, because it was hotter inside the family's unair-conditioned house than it was outside.)
Isaac's mom, Melissa Ortman, said she and her husband had no idea their son would stick to his open-ended challenge. But they've been impressed by his resolve. In the time he's been sleeping outside, he's grown 11 inches — going from the shortest member of his family of four to the tallest. He's grown in other ways, too, his mom said.
"It's been fun to watch him mature through this process," she said. "Going from a sixth-grader to a ninth-grader, there's a lot of maturity that happens. You can really see it in the way he approaches his sleeping outside — as well as many other aspects of life."
Mom and dad have also learned a lot about their son.
"He has been able to set a goal and reach that goal with support from family and friends. We're just super proud," she said. "He's achieving something; he's not out causing trouble. He's doing something constructive to make him a better person."
Even though making or breaking records isn't his thing, Isaac and his dad have been following a kid from England named Max Woosey who started camping outdoors 20 days before Isaac. According to Woosey's Facebook page, he's still going strong. Both boys still have a way to go to beat the world record for camping outdoors set in 1980 by a British Scout who spent four years, 46 days in a tent, according to the BBC archive.
And while scouting started Isaac's camping streak, it may also break it.
Isaac, who is now at the Star rank in scouting, and his dad plan to drive to the Boy Scouts National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia in July. Until then, he plans to keep sleeping outside. They'll camp once they get there, of course, but he may end up staying in hotels or motels in cities along the way.
Whenever it comes, sleeping indoors that first night will likely feel "really sad," Isaac said. But he isn't too worried.
"Once we're done with Jamboree," he said, "I'll just have to start the streak over again."
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge said it was contacted by Missouri Game and Fish about an African serval cat that had been spotted on multiple occasions over a six-month period in the Ozarks.
The refuge set up a trap on the property of a farmer who had repeatedly sighted the cat in the area, and the serval was ensnared within 12 hours.
Officials said the serval was likely an exotic pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner. The cats are common as exotic pets and are used to breed Savannah cats, a hybrid of a serval and a domestic feline.
"It was amazing that this young serval could survive six months like she has, but she obviously was successful by the amount of bird feathers we found onsite. The skilled huntress had obviously been bringing her kills back to her adopted 'den' to consume them in safety," refuge president Tanya Smith said in the announcement.
The cat will have a new permanent home at the refuge. Officials said they may offer naming rights for the animal to a donor who gives a "substantial donation" to the facility.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A mattress-reviewing website is seeking study participants willing to get paid $1,000 to eat cheese snacks before going to sleep.
Sleep Junkie announced it is seeking five "dairy dreamers" for a study that seeks to address the commonly held belief that consuming cheese or other dairy products before bed leads to nightmares.
"We also want to look at, if this is true, do different cheeses have more of an effect than others?" the company's post states.
The five chosen dairy dreamers will be asked to track their sleep and provide written evaluations of their sleep quality, energy level throughout the day and reports on dreams and nightmares after consuming various cheese products before going to sleep.
"We're also aware that it isn't just nightmares that can play havoc on a good night's sleep so we wanted to see if there was a link between the different types of cheese and other symptoms that can leave you feeling unrested," Sleep Junkie spokeswoman Dorothy Chambers said in the announcement.
The study will last for three months. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 10.