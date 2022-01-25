GEORGETOWN, Maine (AP) — A rare species of eagle that has thrilled bird lovers and baffled scientists since arriving in Maine last month might not be in a hurry to leave.
The Steller’s sea eagle arrived in Maine in late December after a brief stop in Massachusetts more than a month ago. It has stuck to Maine’s middle coast, eating fish and ducks and attracting hundreds of birdwatchers from all over the world.
The sea eagle numbers only a few thousand worldwide and is native to northeastern Asia, including Russia and Japan, and has wingspans of up to 8 feet (2.4 meters). The bird is far off course, and it’s still unclear why it came here at all, said Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist at Maine Audubon.
But the bird doesn’t appear to be in any kind of danger, Hitchcox said. It has an ample food supply and is living in habitat that is similar enough to its native range, he said. It’s possible it could eventually return to its home range, but for now it’s comfortable in Maine, Hitchcox said.
“This one is so far off course, it’s just purely speculation to say it could go back and then return. There is no reason it couldn’t make its way back to Japan or Russia,” he said. “It seems to be doing OK.”
It’s not uncommon for vagrant bird species to return year after year to places far from their typical range. A single red-billed tropicbird, a species commonly seen in the Caribbean and tropical oceans, has been seen off Maine in the summer for years. Birders affectionately call it “Troppy.”
Maine’s lone Steller’s sea eagle is an adult, and its sex is not confirmed. It is sometimes seen around bald eagles, dwarfing the national symbol. The Steller’s, named for German naturalist Georg Wilhelm Steller, is one of the largest eagles in the world, often weighing 13 to 20 pounds (6 to 9 kilograms) — twice as much as a bald eagle.
The bird drew dozens of onlookers to Reid State Park in Georgetown when it was first seen in Maine, and birdwatchers have continued to come to the state for weeks with no sign of stopping.
Allison Black, a birder from Connecticut, made the four-hour drive to see the bird Monday. Many bird fans are relying on websites and social media channels set up to help people track the eagle.
“I took my mom with me, too, who isn’t a birder, but heard the story about the eagle and wanted to see it. We actually tried to see it back in December when it was in Massachusetts, but missed it by 10 minutes. That hurt,” she said. “I saw in the alerts that it flew not too long after we left, so I’m thankful we were at the right place at the right time to finally see it!”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers who argued that a Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires have successfully turned the case into a class action potentially affecting thousands of parking tickets.
A judge twice dismissed the unusual lawsuit against Saginaw, but it was overturned both times by an appeals court.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington will give Saginaw yet another opportunity to claim that tire chalking was a legal way to enforce parking limits, though he said the city's arguments after two losses don't seem "immediately compelling."
In the same order, Ludington last week approved a request to make the case a class action. It means vehicle owners who were ticketed since 2014 could be compensated unless Saginaw turns things around and wins the litigation. A trial was set for Aug. 30.
The lawsuit began in 2017 when Alison Taylor sued to challenge 14 parking tickets.
Her lawyers, Philip Ellison and Matthew Gronda, argued that Saginaw was violating the Fourth Amendment by marking tires with chalk without a search warrant and then returning to write a ticket if the vehicle was parked too long.
Saginaw said marking a tire was a "minimal intrusion" when weighed against the city's interest in managing parking.
Ludington ruled in the city's favor and dismissed the case. But the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals twice has reversed his decisions.
"Tire chalking is not necessary to meet the ordinary needs of law enforcement, let alone the extraordinary," Judge Richard Griffin said in a 3-0 opinion last August.
Tire chalking was used in approximately 4,800 parking tickets, which cost $15 or $30, depending on whether they were paid on time, Ellison said in a court filing Monday.
He's eager to get Ludington's approval to send postcards to people who could be affected. Ellison is also challenging tire marking in Ann Arbor and Bay City.
Decisions by the 6th Circuit set legal precedent in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But the Taylor case has also been cited by lawyers suing Los Angeles and San Diego over a similar practice in those California cities.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was reunited with his long-lost wedding ring 30 years later when the new residents of his former home found it while pulling up an old carpet.
Justin Dyar of Lake Homes Realty said a couple identified as Mr. and Mrs. Green, ages 93 and 92, contacted him to sell their home on Lewis Smith Lake in 2019, and it successfully sold in late 2021.
Dyar said the new residents of the home were renovating the house when they found a diamond ring underneath the basement carpet.
"Turns out, this is Mr. Green's wedding band that has been lost since the house was built," Dyar said in a Facebook post.
Dyar said Green had lost his ring during the construction of the home in the 1990s and hadn't seen it for 30 years.
"It has now been returned to the Greens and they can enjoy this special piece that has been gone for so long," Dyar wrote. "They appreciate the new owners for reaching out and returning this priceless heirloom to them."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-Broadway play appropriately titled Perfect Crime had to cancel some performances due to a real crime -- someone stole the copper pipes from the theater's basement.
Catherine Russell, general manager of the Theater Center on West 50th Street in New York City and lead actress in Perfect Crime, said she discovered something was amiss when the water and heat weren't working on Friday.
Russell said she went into the building's basement.
"I turned the water on and I realized water was spraying everywhere because there were no pipes to fill the water," Russell told WLNY-TV. "I discovered that thieves had taken all the copper pipes."
Russell found a door in the basement had been shattered and there were bullet casings on the floor. She said security cameras captured another attempted break-in on Sunday.
"Boy, that was one angry man," Russell told WABC-TV. "He was kicking with these big boots. Kicking, kicking, kicking, the glass door. Pretty violent."
The theater had to cancel about 12 performances between Perfect Crime and The Office: A Musical Parody, another show at the same venue.
Russell said police haven't made any arrests in the theft. She said repairs cost about $20,000.
"I got a weekend off and better piping and better security, so it has a happy ending," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission.
Test-takers will be allowed to use their own laptops or tablets but they'll still have to sit for the test at a monitored testing site or in school, not at home.
The format change is scheduled to roll out internationally next year and in the U.S. in 2024. It will also shave an hour from the current version, bringing the reading, writing and math assessment from three hours to about two.
"The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant," said Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at the New York City-based College Board, which administers the SAT and related PSAT. "We're not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform. We're taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible."
Once essential for college applications, scores from admission tests like the SAT and rival ACT carry less weight today as colleges and universities pay more attention to the sum of student achievements and activities throughout high school.
Amid criticism that the exams favor wealthy, white applicants and disadvantage minority and low-income students, an increasing number of schools have in recent years adopted test-optional policies, which let students decide whether to include scores with their applications.
The pandemic accelerated the trend as testing sessions were canceled or inaccessible.
Nearly 80% of bachelor's degree-granting institutions are not requiring test scores from students applying for fall 2022, according to a December tally by the National Center for Fair & Open Testing, a watchdog group that opposes standardized testing. The group, known as FairTest, said at least 1,400 of them have extended the policy through at least the fall 2023 admissions cycle.
About 1.5 million members of the class of 2021 took the SAT at least once, down from 2.2 million in the previous year. A College Board survey found many students want to take the SAT to preserve the option of submitting the scores and qualifying for certain scholarships.
Rodriguez said the digital version will be delivered in a format more familiar to students who regularly learn and test online at school.
Also, student score reports will not only focus on connecting students with four-year colleges and scholarships, but also provide information about two-year college and workforce training options. That reflects an increase in the number of students who are given the exam during a designated SAT day at school, with some districts requiring students take it. About 60% of students who take the SAT do so at school, Rodriguez said.
"We want to present students with a wider range of information and resources about their post-secondary options," she said.
Scores will be available in days, rather than weeks, she said. There have been cases through the years of sets of paper exams getting lost in the mail.
"The digital version, I thought, was a lot less stressful than the paper and pencil version. It felt a lot more familiar," said Natalia Cossio, 16, of Fairfax County, Virginia, who took part in a November pilot after first taking the PSAT on paper.
She said the digital format would solve some logistical issues she's seen, like students bringing mechanical pencils instead of the required No. 2 variety, or advanced calculators that are not allowed. The digital version includes a basic calculator for the math section.
The College Board said students without a personal or school-issued device will be provided one for test day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Baltimore said they were left scratching their heads when a massive snapping turtle was found wandering in a gutter.
Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said the large snapping turtle was found Monday morning near Cherry Hill Park, during a time of year when the local snapping turtles are hibernating underwater.
"Some mysteries in life may never be solved. Like, are we alone in the universe? Which came first: the chicken or the egg? And, most importantly, how did this snapping turtle friend end up roaming around Baltimore City?!" BARCS said in a Facebook post.
The snapping turtle is now "safe from the elements and will get the care he needs," the post said.
BARCS said the snapping turtle would be transferred to a wildlife specialist and eventually returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A prank video on TikTok fooled a disappointed Florida woman into visiting a North Carolina town she expected to look like Switzerland -- and now the town's mayor has weighed in.
Olivia Garcia said in a TikTok video that she and her family were driving through the Carolinas to have a look at recent snows, and she convinced them to make a detour to Gastonia, a town she had recently seen in a viral TikTok from Zachary Keesee.
Keesee's video, part of what he calls his "Not Carolina" series, features footage of his trip to Switzerland, which he intentionally misidentified as Gastonia.
Garcia told WBTV the video made Gastonia look "like a little town out of Disney movie."
She said the reality of Gastonia came as a surprise.
"And then all of a sudden we get there, and it's just rundown gas stations -- like we had to go to the bathroom and there was no bathroom that worked in any of the gas stations," Garcia said.
Garcia's reaction to the real Gastonia earned the attention of Walker E. Reid III, the town's mayor.
"Apparently we are the Talk of the Town! And while Gastonia is certainly not Switzerland, we're glad people are learning more about our great city," Reid said.
Reid invited both TikTokers to visit the town and give it another chance.
"We're glad to see so many people having fun with Zachary Keesee's post and hopefully Ms. Garcia will come back to see all the great things our city has to offer.
"In fact, if they want to contact me, I'd love to give them a personal tour and show them what makes our city tick," Reid said.
Keesee said he reached out to Garcia to apologize for the confusion. He said he would be interested in Reid's offer of a tour.
"I've never stopped in the city and you know, I think it's time to pay a visit," Keesee said.
Garcia said she would also be willing to take a second look at the real Gastonia.
"I am sure there are pretty parts, so I will 100% go back," Garcia said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A passenger on a train in India captured video of the moment a horse ran through the narrow gap between a moving train and a stationary train and survived the experience.
The video, filmed aboard a train moving through the Manqabad area in Upper Egypt, shows passengers putting their heads out through windows to watch a horse galloping next to the train.
The equine runs in the narrow gap between the moving train and a train parked on the tracks only a few feet away, managing to avoid striking either vehicle.
The passengers cheer for the horse when it emerges from the other side, apparently unscathed.
The footage went viral online and was shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, a spokesman for the Indian Police Service.
"It's like a life lesson in a short video," Kabra wrote. "Don't get distracted by getting stuck in the midst of difficulties. Just keep moving forward by having faith in yourself."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida assisted a raccoon that found itself on the third floor of a hotel before fleeing into the engine compartment of an SUV.
Wildlife Inc., an animal rescue group based in Bradenton, said rescuers were summoned to the Bridge Street Hotel when a raccoon was spotted wandering around the third floor inside the building.
"During the rescue attempt, the raccoon squeezed through a narrow gap in the railing on the stairs," the group said in an Instagram post. "It scurried down the stairs to the ground floor confused, scared and potentially injured."
The raccoon fled beneath some parked cars and ultimately climbed into the engine compartment of a 2013 Nissan Sentra, the post said.
The animal rescuers and the vehicle's owner attempted the coax the animal out from under the hood for several hours before a veterinarian was brought to the scene to sedate the raccoon for safe extraction.
The raccoon was taken back to Wildlife Inc., where it was examined by a veterinarian and determined to be uninjured.
"He spent a few days at the rescue to recover and has now been released at a safer location," a follow-up Instagram post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the lottery numbers that earned him a $4 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing came from an unusual source: a fortune cookie.
Gabriel Fierro, 60, of Cornelius, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought his ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing online, and he used the numbers from a fortune cookie he got while dining with his wife at the Red Bowl Asian Bistro in Charlotte.
"I don't usually play my fortune cookie numbers ,but I tried them on a whim," Fierro said.
Fierro's ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing, earning a $1 million prize that was quadrupled to $4 million when the 4X Megaplier ball was drawn
"I got an email in the morning and I just stared at it dumbfounded," Fierro said. "I took it and showed it to my wife and she thought it was an April Fool's joke or maybe a scam."
Fierro said the shock eventually died down and enthusiasm took over.
"We started running around the house," Fierro said, "screaming like a bunch of banshees."
Fierro said most of the prize money would be invested, but he did have one small purchase in mind for his winnings: "We are going to buy some champagne on the way home."