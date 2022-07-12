Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Adams County in eastern Washington... Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington... South central Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 1230 AM PDT. * At 1144 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles west of Colfax, or 30 miles northwest of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Rosalia, St. John, Oakesdale, Endicott, Malden, Thornton, Pine City, Winona, Ewen and Ewan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH