CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday.
The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.
Deputies chased him on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue
He is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure and other counts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 12 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who lost her high school class ring while swimming in a California lake soon will be reunited with it after 53 years, thanks to a couple who found it while fishing.
Dana Scott Laughlin said she was swimming in Lake Berryessa shortly after her high school graduation in 1969 when her ring fell from her finger and sank to the bottom of the lake.
Laughlin's son received a message a few days ago from a couple who said they found a ring while fishing in Lake Berryessa and were trying to identify its owner.
Laughlin, who lives more than 2,000 miles away in Foley, Ala., reviewed photos of the ring and confirmed it was inscribed with her initials and the name of the school she attended.
"I just said I was so grateful, and I couldn't believe that she had found the ring after so many years. I guess it was meant to be. My husband was like in a state of shock," Laughlin told WPMI-TV.
Laughlin said the ring is on its way to her via UPS.
The Cambridge Fire Department in Massachusetts said firefighters plunged into the Charles River earlier this month to recover a diamond ring dropped by a woman visiting the Charlesgate Yacht Club.
The department's Dive Team and Marine Unit went to the location specified by the woman's husband and were able to locate the ring within a few minutes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 12 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire resident's home security camera was recording when a bear that wandered onto his porch was chased off by the family dog.
Zach Henson of North Haverhill shared Ring doorbell camera footage showing Thor, a 13-year-old dog belonging to his father, Rick Henson, standing next to a black bear on the front porch of his home and barking at the wild animal.
The footage shows Thor descend the stairs and continue barking while giving the bear room to climb down and walk away. Thor follows from a safe distance and continues barking as the bear leaves.
Rick Henson then opens the door and can be heard saying, "Good boy, Thor."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 11 (UPI) -- A New York county's online contest to pick a new "I Voted" sticker is receiving added attention after an unusual entry from a local 14-year-old student went viral.
The Ulster County Board of Elections said more than 168,000 votes have been cast in this year's online contest to pick a new sticker, compared to only about 500 votes total in last year's inaugural contest.
The vast majority of the votes thus far have been for local student Hudson Rowan's design, which features a multicolored, red-eyed human head atop spider legs next to the phrase, "I Voted."
Rowan's design had more than 157,500 votes as of Monday afternoon. The next most popular of the six options had about 6,300 votes. Voting lasts through the end of July.
"It's gone a little viral," Ashley Dittus, Democratic commissioner for Board of Elections, told the Times Herald-Record newspaper. "Hudson's design has struck a chord with people, at least online, and we are really having a good time watching all those people from Ulster County, and all over the place, engage with our website, engage with our contest."
Rowan said he was surprised by how the voting has gone so far.
"I did not think I was going to get as much attention as I did," he said. "I thought since mine was very different from the others, I didn't think mine was going to get a lot of attention because of that, but I was wrong. It was exactly the opposite."
John Quigley, the Republican commissioner for the Ulster County Board of Elections, said Rowan's design struck a nerve with voters.
"Somebody tweeted, this is how voters feel about politics right now, and I thought it was almost like the best way to summarize it. It sort of is exactly how we all feel about politics right now," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in North Carolina are attempting to capture an escaped wallaby seen hopping loose through a neighborhood.
Bryan Southers captured video and photos on Monday when he spotted the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, hopping through the Lineberger Park neighborhood of Gastonia.
"It was the trippiest thing I've seen," Southers told WBTV.
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement confirmed personnel responded Monday to a call about a kangaroo on the loose. Officers were able to contact the animal's owner, who revealed it was actually a wallaby.
County officials said the owner was advised that wallabies are not legal to be kept as pets in the city.
Animal control officials said they are working to capture the wallaby.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 12 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from an Alabama property was safely captured and returned home two days later.
Eli Morton said the 2-year-old kangaroo, named Jackie Leggs, escaped from his property in the West Point area of Cullman County on Saturday.
Morton confirmed Jackie Leggs was safely captured just after noon Monday and returned home.
Jackie Leggs previously escaped once earlier this year and was recaptured with the help of cheese puff snacks and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — They weren't in a "Yellow Submarine," but hundreds of people spent time below the waves Saturday for a music festival off the Florida Keys.
The Beatle's hit and other ocean-themed songs like the theme to "The Little Mermaid" were part of the entertainment during the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival.
The divers and snorkelers, many dressed as mermaids and sea creatures, enjoyed music played through waterproof speakers dangling from boats floating above the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The festival took place at Looe Key Reef about six miles (10 kilometers) from Big Pine Key. The event at the continental United State's only living coral barrier reef raised awareness on how divers can protect the reef by not touching corals or leaving litter underwater, using mooring buoys instead of anchoring when boating, respecting dive flags and other ways of minimizing environmental impacts.
Participants swam among marine life and coral formations and described the music as ethereal, a bit muted, but emanating from all directions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina guinea pig is officially a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization verified he successfully performed 16 tricks in one minute.
Gwen Ford said she received word from Guinness World Records on Tuesday that her pet, Coco, officially set the record for most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute.
Ford said Coco performed 18 tricks in his official attempt in March, but Guinness only accepted 16 of the tricks. The total was still enough to surpass the goal of 14 set by the record-keeping group.
"Gwen fostered and later adopted him from an animal shelter in December of 2018," Guinness World Records said. "Due to Coco's abundance of energy and curiosity, Gwen began training him through a trick certification program. He soon learned over 70 tricks and became a certified Trick Guinea Pig Champion."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A 23-year-old tourist from Maryland survived a fall into the Mount Vesuvius crater in Campania, Italy, on Saturday.
The incident occurred after Philip Carroll and two of his relatives wandered off-trail for a chance to take better photos.
Paolo Cappelli, president of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio base on the summit of the 4,000-foot volcano, told NBC News they forged ahead despite warnings.
"This family took another trail, closed to tourists, even if there was a small gate and 'no access' signs," said Cappelli.
On top of neglecting to follow guidelines and scale the volcano with proper safety precautions, Carroll and his relatives didn't even pay for tickets, which are required to limit the number of hikers on the trail. They took a prohibited path after departing the nearby town of Ottaviano. When they got to the top, Carroll tried taking a selfie — and dropped his phone into the crater.
"He tried to recover it, but slipped and slid a few meters into the crater," said Cappelli. "He managed to stop his fall, but at that point, he was stuck. He was very lucky. If he kept going, he would have plunged 300 meters into the crater."
Mount Vesuvius famously erupted in 79 A.D. and left the nearby city of Pompeii covered in 23 feet of ash and debris, according to CNN. While the volcano is still active and the last eruption occurred in 1944, it's currently in repose and unlikely to erupt anytime soon.
Mount Vesuvius is nonetheless still considered one of the world's most dangerous volcanoes due to its physical proximity to major towns like Naples, according to The Guardian. A popular tourist destination, the crater is nearly 1,000 feet deep and 1,500 feet wide.
Carroll was rescued by local guides who rappelled into the crater and pulled him to safety with a rope. He suffered minor injuries including cuts and bruises on his arms and back.
The legal ramifications, however, might prove more detrimental. Carroll and his relatives now face criminal charges for invading public land.