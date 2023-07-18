NEW YORK (AP) — An unusual find in China suggests some early mammals may have hunted dinosaur for dinner.
The fossil shows a badgerlike creature chomping down on a small, beaked dinosaur, their skeletons intertwined. The find comes from a site known as "China's Pompeii," where mud and debris from long-ago volcanoes buried creatures in their tracks.
"It does seem like this is a prehistoric hunt, captured in stone, like a freeze frame," University of Edinburgh paleontologist Steve Brusatte, who was not involved with the study, said in an email.
The fossil, described Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports, shows two creatures from around 125 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.
Even though the mammal is much smaller, researchers think it was attacking the dinosaur when they both got caught in the volcanic flow, said study author Jordan Mallon, a paleobiologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature. The mammal is perched on the dinosaur, its paws gripping the reptile's jaw and a hind limb while its teeth plunge into the ribcage.
"I've never seen a fossil like this before," Mallon said.
That mammals ate dinosaur meat had been proposed before: another fossil showed a mammal died with dinosaur remains in its gut. But the new find also suggests that mammals may have actually preyed on dinosaurs several times their size, and didn't just scavenge ones that were already dead, Mallon said.
"This turns the old story on its head," Brusatte said. "We're used to thinking of the Age of Dinosaurs as a time when dinosaurs ruled the world, and the tiny mammals cowered in the shadows."
The study authors acknowledged that there have been some fossil forgeries known from this part of the world, which Mallon said was a concern when they started their research. But after doing their own preparations of the skeletons and analyzing the rock samples, he said they were confident that the fossil — which was found by a farmer in 2012 — was genuine, and would welcome other scientists to study the fossil as well.
The mammal in the fossil duo is the meat-eating Repenomamus robustus, about the size of a house cat, Mallon said. The dinosaur — Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis — was about as big as a medium-sized dog with a parrotlike beak.
This species was a plant eater, but other dinosaurs were meat eaters or ate both. In the end, dinosaurs were probably still eating mammals more often than the other way around, Mallon said.
"And yet we now know that the mammals were able to fight back, at least at times," he said.
July 18 (UPI) -- A Chicago family had a lunchtime surprise when an evacuation slide fell from a plane approaching O'Hare International Airport and struck their house.
Homeowner Patrick Devitt said he was on his way to his family's home on the Northwest Side when his son and father-in-law, who were inside the house, heard a loud noise around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
"So it hit right there on the downspout and came straight down," Devitt told WBBM-TV.
Devitt said the slide caused damage to the roof shingles, downspout and a kitchen window screen before ending up in the back yard.
Devitt dragged the slide to the front of the home.
"When it's all stretched out, like, it's a little jumbled up. I'm sure, in the picture, from when we dragged it out, it's larger than a small car. It's a very, very big piece of equipment that fell," he told WLS-TV.
The family called 911 and a Federal Aviation Administration team arrived about 30 minutes later.
The FAA confirmed crews at O'Hare discovered a United Airlines Boeing 767 that had just landed from Switzerland was missing its emergency slide.
The FAA and United Airlines are investigating what caused the slide to fall from the plane.
"I'm stunned a little bit. I'm just glad that everybody is safe and OK. Just, just seeing that in my back yard, like wow. This really happened. It fell off of an airplane and landed in our back yard," Devitt said.
After years of legal battles, a pair of brothers — Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato — have successfully managed to win a legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their company "Steve Jobs," after Apple's iconic founder, according to la Repubblica Napoli.
The fight began back in 2012, when the two brothers noticed that Apple had never trademarked Jobs' name. The pair were already in the process of starting their own clothing and accessory company after spending years creating products for other brands, and decided that "Steve Jobs" would be the perfect name for their new brand.
Apple, as one can expect, filed a motion against the brothers over the trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. But according to La Repubblica Napoli, the tech giant may have lost by attacking the brothers specifically over their Steve Jobs logo — a stylized letter "J" with a bite taken out of the side and topped with a very Apple-esque leaf. However, the court ruled that the letter "J" isn't edible and therefore the bite could not be ripping off Apple's own iconic logo, and upheld the brother's trademark.
The pair are set to continue working on products under the Steve Jobs brand, including bags, t-shirts, jeans, and other fashion accessories. That said, in an interview with Business Insider Italia, the brothers mention that the goal of the Steve Jobs brand is to eventually release electronics, although they have yet to reveal specific plans there — meaning one day, there could very well be a Steve Jobs phone competing in stores right next to Jobs' own iPhone.
A Chilean man was kicked out of the house by his family after the Civil Registry Office mistakenly registered him as the father of two Venezuelan children whom he had never even met.
Up until the beginning of this month, Leonardo Sepúlveda Rodríguez, a middle-aged man from Santiago, Chile, had enjoyed a peaceful and fulfilling life alongside his wife of 30 years and their two children. However, everything came crashing down on July 5th, when his son went to the local Civil Registry Office to get some documentation required for Family Court and learned that Leonardo had recognized two Venezuelan children as his own. The son called Sepúlveda Rodríguez to confront him, but he was just as dumbfounded. He had never even traveled abroad, let alone conceived two children in Venezuela, but despite his best attempts to prove his innocence, his wife asked him to move out of the house.
"The damage that is being done to me and my family is terrible," Leonardo Sepúlveda Rodríguez lamented. "Until July 5, I came home, hugged my children, my wife and my grandchildren, who are what I love the most, and now I can't do that anymore."
According to Leonardo's mother, his wife didn't believe that he didn't know anything about the two children in his name, so she asked him to produce evidence that the registry was wrong. When he couldn't do that, she asked him to leave the family home. The man's mother said that she hoped her son and his family could patch things up and return to their old lives.
As it turns out, Leonardo's family life was ruined by a phonetic error. His name was very similar to that of Leonard Rodríguez Sepúlveda, a Venezuelan national who had two children of his own, only civil servants registered them as Leonardo's children by mistake. However, it took a while for the Civil Registry to acknowledge the error, despite Leonardo's pleas.
In a statement, representatives of the Civil Registry Office explained that "the error occurred in the family network system, which returned a phonetic match in the search, including the two children of a foreign father with a similar name," adding that it had corrected the mistake.
However, in an interview with CHV Noticias, Leonardo Sepúlveda Rodríguez said that he planned to sue the Civil Registry Office for the pain and suffering that its error had caused him and his family.
The annual swamp soccer world cup saw players this weekend fight for the ball in deep quagmires, with more than 100 teams gathered in the wetlands of central Finland.
"Finns are crazy about this event," said Jussi Kiiskila, one of the organisers of the event in Hyrynsalmi, adding that the number of international teams was rising.
Encircled with spectators on pathways made of wooden planks, the pitch itself is a patch of swamp delineated by a white boundary line.
Since the fields are formed by the forces of nature, each one possesses its own unique characteristics.
While others are drier, some fields may see the players crawl around in the waist-deep muck.
"We get stuck in the swamps and we lose our shoes in the swamps and so on but we just try to get the ball to the goal," said Siri from the team Lahen Stolit, which won the women's professional category.
Their group included national team players, but even the professionals struggle to score in the mud.
"One of the biggest challenges is when you're playing defence and you're really behind the player you should play against and you are just stuck," Riina from Lahen Stolit said.
Invented in 1998, the idea for swamp soccer originated from the Nordic country's top cross-country skiers who used to incorporate swamps into their summertime training, Kiiskila explained.
"You have to be quite fit because it's really hard and sometimes you can't run, you have to crawl," Siri said.
To date, Hyrynsalmi has seen teams from England, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Scotland and Iceland taking part in the event.
In this year's tournament, German team Jugendclub Lindenau won the gold medal in the men's professional category.
While most of the rules are consistent with traditional soccer, there are only five players on the field, as well as a goalkeeper, and the playing time consists of two halves of 10 minutes each.
New York (CNN) — Taco John's, the regional chain that has "Taco Tuesday" trademarked, announced Tuesday that it's ending its fight in defending the phrase and will "abandon" it because it doesn't want to pay the legal fees that come with a fight against Taco Bell.
"We've always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn't feel like the right thing to do," Taco John's CEO Jim Creel said in a statement
Taco Bell filed a petition in May with the US Patent and Trademark office to cancel the trademark owned by rival Taco John's for 34 years because Taco Bell claims the commonly used phrase "should be freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos."
As a result of the trademark being abandoned, Creel said that it's donating $40,000 ($100 per its roughly 400 locations) to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE). CORE is a nonprofit organization that "supports restaurant workers with children by providing financial relief when either the employee, spouse or a child faces a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster," Taco John's explained in a statement.
Taco Bell didn't immediately respond for comment.
Taco John's has owned the trademark in every state except New Jersey since 1989. It has used the phrase for marketing purposes and has defended its use of the phrase and sent cease-and-desist letters to others trying to use it.
But Taco Bell took issue with that, and said that "nobody should have exclusive rights in a common phrase" and that any restaurant should use it.
Trademark attorney Josh Gerben told CNN that Taco John's decision is "not surprising" because the "phrase became ubiquitous in the marketplace and any attempt to enforce the trademark registration would likely have failed in court."
"Therefore, the trademark registration had little, if any, value left at this point in time," he said. "If the case was litigated to the end, Taco John's could have suffered a significant public relations loss. By bowing out of the court fight at this point, given the low probability of winning, Taco John's can work to control the court of public opinion around the issue. "----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------