HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state’s largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.
Someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported.
“That’s a chicken! That’s a chicken on Church Street and I don’t know why it’s here,” Lo Fasano told the news station. “What can I do now aside from find who it belongs to?”
Fasano called rehabilitators, Shelburne Farms and the police.
“They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said.
So Fasano took the chicken home, gave her food and a place to nest, and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken’s owners in Hinesburg who were worried about the lost hen.
The chicken is now home. Because of her adventurous spirit, the family changed her name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.
“I think about her and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.
July 19 (UPI) -- A van parked at the side of a New York City street was swallowed up by a sinkhole and the moment was caught on camera.
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection said personnel responded Monday when the sinkhole opened up on Radcliff Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx.
A video shows the sinkhole opening up in the street and swallowing the van, while another vehicle is left teetering on the edge.
Officials said the vehicles were unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.
Antonio Papadoboulos, the van's owner, said he has no plans to get the vehicle repaired.
"I'm just going to buy a new one," he told News 12.
The DEC said personnel were on the scene Tuesday to fill in the hole after the van was hoisted out.
Officials said the block will be closed for about a week for repairs.
The DEC said the cause of the sinkhole is under investigation.
July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away.
Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.
Tomlinson's video of the encounter, which she posted to YouTube, shows her talking to the bear through a window and telling it to leave.
"What do you think you are doing on my porch? You get up, go, go! How dare you?" Tomlinson says to the bear in the video.
She said she used her "teacher voice" to show the bear she meant business.
"It works every time. I wasn't afraid. I just didn't want to lose my feeders. It was very exciting," Tomlinson told WYFF-TV.
July 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $250,000 lottery prize in 2007 had his set of lucky numbers pay off a second time 15 years later with a $339,768 jackpot.
The 59-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he has used the same set of numbers -- 05-07-09-12-33 -- for more than 15 years.
"I have always played the same set of numbers on draw games," the player said. "In 2007, I won a $250,000 Mega Millions prize on my special set of numbers and decided to keep playing them."
The man used his lucky numbers when he bought a ticket for the June 29 Fantasy 5 drawing from MichiganLottery.com.
"The morning after the drawing, I checked the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on the lottery app and recognized them as soon as I saw them. I woke my wife up right away to tell her the good news! We both couldn't believe it," the winner recalled.
The two-time winner said his latest prize money will go toward taking a trip and saving for retirement.
July 19 (UPI) -- A "sign war" between a Missouri McDonald's and a nearby Dairy Queen is going viral, with other neighboring businesses firing their own shots.
The marquee melee began last week, when the sign outside the Marshfield McDonald's was changed to read: "HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR?"
The neighboring Dairy Queen soon accepted the challenge with the message: "WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM."
A back-and-forth followed, with the eateries trading barbs, including a swipe at McDonald's infamously oft-broken ice cream machines.
"Marshfield is such a close community, we're all like family here," Randy Bryant, the local director of operations for McDonald's, told KOLR-TV. "Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started! He said, 'It's hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity,' so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community."
Photos of the warring signs were posted to Facebook by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and soon other nearby businesses joined in the war of words.
"Ice cream machine broken? We have a loan for that," the electronic sign at Arvest Bank read this week.
Wendy's, a chain famous for its acid-tongued Twitter account, fired its own opening salvo at McDonald's: "HOT AND CRISPY FRIES DON'T ARCH."
Eve Metheny, Hamra Enterprises director of brand marketing, gave the Marshfield Wendy's clearance to join the fray.
"People want to laugh and chuckle about things like that, so I think people are just craving that right now," Metheny told the Springfield News-Leader.
Angela Jones, shift lead of the Marshfield Dairy Queen, said the war will continue until someone surrenders -- and it won't be her eatery.
July 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama family participating in a fishing event ended up with an especially rare catch when a 400-pound eagle ray jumped into their boat.
April Jones of Saraland said she and her family were participating in the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo when the giant ray jumped out of the water and landed on their boat, striking her in the shoulder.
The 5-foot ray was carrying a litter of pups, Jones and her family said.
The family took their boat to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab to get help releasing it back into the water.
Marcus Drymon with Mississippi State University said eagle ray sightings are rare in the Dauphin Island area.
"We have an extraordinary diversity of fishes here in the north-central Gulf of Mexico and it's a rare and exciting opportunity," Drymon told WKRG-TV of the Jones family's encounter.
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire.
The FHP said the 47-year-old truck driver, who is from Alabama, told investigators he pulled over to the side of the Florida Turnpike, near the Canoe Creek Service Plaza in Osceola County, and released about 70 cattle from his truck when the vehicle caught fire about 11:38 a.m. Monday.
The driver was not injured, the FHP said.
Emergency responders on horseback searched the nearby woods for cows that wandered away from the highway.
The FHP said only one cow was believed to still be on the loose Tuesday. There were reports of slow traffic on the turnpike as authorities attempted to capture the bovine.
(Yahoo) Nearly five months into its senseless war against Ukraine, Russia has concocted a wild new explanation for why the Kremlin's plans for a quick takeover fell apart so spectacularly—because Ukrainian troops were turned into superhuman killing machines during "secret experiments" in American-run biolabs, of course.
Never mind the myriad reports of Russian troops refusing to fight by the thousands, sabotaging their own shoddy equipment and even deliberately wounding themselves to abandon the war, Russian lawmakers claim the real setback for Moscow was "drugged up" Ukrainian soldiers.
That claim was made Monday by two Russian lawmakers heading up a commission to investigate "biolaboratories" in Ukraine, Kommersant reported.
Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of Russia's Federation Council, and Irina Yarovaya, deputy chair of the State Duma, touted what they described as bombshell findings from the "investigation."
Testing of Ukrainian POWs' blood, they claimed, uncovered "a range of diseases" that suggest they were secretly experimented on "for military purposes."
"And we see: the cruelty and barbarity with which the military personnel of Ukraine behave, the crimes that they commit against the civilian population, those monstrous crimes that they commit against prisoners of war, confirm that this system for the control and creation of a cruel murder machine was implemented under the management of the United States," Yarovaya was quoted telling reporters.
"And those performance enhancing drugs that they are still given in order to completely neutralize the last traces of human consciousness and turn them into the most cruel and deadly monsters also confirm this," she claimed.
Bizarrely, she also claimed that the presence of Hepatitis A antibodies in Ukrainian prisoners' blood was proof of an American biolabs conspiracy, since a former health minister for Ukraine was a dual Ukrainian-American citizen who had worked to acquire drugs for the treatment of hepatitis in the country.
"It is quite possible that this was about testing these drugs on military personnel," Yarovaya said.
The claims appeared to be a new take on the biolabs conspiracy theory that Russia's Defense Ministry has routinely rolled out to try and justify the war.
While the conspiracy theory dates all the way back to the Soviet Union, it has been amplified more frequently by Kremlin figures after the Feb. 24 invasion, as Moscow's initial claim that it invaded Ukraine in order to "de-Nazify" a country led by a Jewish president failed to gain much traction beyond its own domestic propaganda.
The latest iteration appears to be aimed at explaining away Russia's military setbacks by way of mutant Ukrainian troops.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man robbed a Providence strip club at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
Cadillac Lounge manager Ed Imondi tells 12 News he was preparing to open the strip club and was counting money in his office when the suspect walked in and pointed a gun at his head.
"At first I thought it was a joke," he recalled. "He said 'this is a robbery.' I said 'what?' and he said 'I'm going to rob the place.'"
Imondi said he had one of the club's two safes open and roughly $3,500 in his hand at the time, which the suspect took.
The man then demanded Imondi open the other safe, which contained $22,000 in $1 bills.
"He took all the ones, I could hear him stacking them into the big bag he had," Imondi recalled. "Obviously, he knew we had a lot of money in there."=
"He loaded up the bag and said 'that's it, don't turn around. I'm leaving,'" he continued.
The man then left the club through a back door, hopped a fence and ran across the nearby train tracks, according to Imondi.
Imondi said the suspect knew the layout of the building, including which safe had the most money inside.
That's one of the reasons why he and owner Dick Shappy believe it may have been an inside job.
"Why would you not care about the safe that I already have open? You can see there's money in there," Imondi said. "He said 'no, not that safe. I want the money that's in that one.' … what does that tell you? Somebody knows something here."
Police detained a person of interest a couple of hours after the robbery at a nearby Walgreens. So far, no charges have been filed.
Shappy said in the 31 years Cadillac Lounge has been in business, he's never experienced anything like this.