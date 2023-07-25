'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer', the two highly-anticipated movies which released globally on Friday, have inspired a frenzy for the diametrically opposed films. The face-off between the Hollywood summer blockbusters has been dubbed by the media as "Barbenheimer" and has set the box office ringing. While cinema lovers have been wondering which film to watch first, a theatre in India took the 'Barbeheimer' to a whole new level.
A Twitter user who goes by the name Sapun claimed that a movie theatre in India played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles. He wrote, "friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles."
A picture of the wrong subtitles shared by him has gone viral, triggering amused reactions and comments.
Reacting to the hilarious crossover, one user wrote,"Not an Indian movie theater making Barbieheimer a reality.'' Another commented, ''A friend of mine went to see Oppenheimer and the cinema at first accidentally played the first 5 minutes of Barbie... Watching Barbie isn't a choice. Is a must. The world tells you to watch Barbie.''
A third wrote, ''This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show.''
A fourth commented, ''The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let's go party.'' Another added, ''I think they should market this. show barbie with Oppenheimer subtitles and Oppenheimer with barbie subtitles and create new movie-going experiences.''
Notably, Oppenheimer is a biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among many others.
Meanwhile, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey among others, has been directed by Greta Gerwig.
As sorority rush season at the University of Georgia approaches, a growing number of women are reportedly seeking the guidance of 'sorority consultants' to navigate the increasingly competitive recruitment process.
Securing coveted spots in sisterhood has become as competitive as applying to top universities, with applicants required to write essays, submit their GPA and demonstrate participation in extracurricular activities, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
"How could they not want my kid," one mom recalls thinking when her daughter got cut by a sorority. Then she called her family's "sorority consultant" for consolation.
Sorority consultants assist with various aspects of the process, such as outfit choices, conversation topics and refining social behavior, the outlet noted.
"My boyfriend went to Stanford, and he said this is more complicated than getting a Stanford M.B.A.," Stacia Damron, founder of "Hiking in High Heels," told WSJ.
Damron advises clients on crafting a compelling social media image, erasing inappropriate posts and emphasizing personal interests and volunteer work, per the outlet. She is part of a growing industry that reportedly provides tips and emotional support to women seeking to make a positive and lasting impression during rush season.
Trisha Addicks, from the consulting firm "It's All Greek to Me," offers practical advice, including a "rush bag" with essentials like deodorant, a portable fan, water and face powder, the outlet reported.
As owner of sorority consulting firm "Recruitment Ready," Leighton Newberry focuses on preparing women to engage in conversations and encouraging eye contact during recruitment events, per WSJ.
Approximately 125,000 women last year reportedly competed for sorority spots at 500 campuses, with around a quarter facing rejection. Hence, consultants like Newberry also offer guidance to cope with potential disappointments, WSJ noted.
President Biden's dog Commander has found himself in the doghouse after a series of incidents where he bit Secret Service officers on duty at the White House."If the dog's got a muzzle on him and he's on a leash, he's safer," Brandau said. "This dog could lash out at any time... it's not a question of will this dog bite again, it's who's he going to bite next? And how seriously are those injuries going to become?"
The German shepherd bit several Secret Service agents a total of 10 times during the four-month period between October 2022 and January 2023, records show. One incident resulted in an agent getting sent to the hospital for treatment.
Tipped to the incidents, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit to get access to 194 pages of emails and texts where Secret Service agents and officials described aggressive encounters with Commander.
For example, on Oct. 26, Commander charged at an agent while on a walk with first lady Jill Biden.
"The First Lady couldn't regain control of Commander and he continued to circle me. I believe it's only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit," an email about a Secret Service official said. The names of most agents and officials were redacted.
Days later, on Nov. 3, Commander bit an officer twice, once on the arm and then when the officer stood up, on the leg. The officer said they had to use a steel cart as a shield from another attack, and they were in pain after the incident.
The next month, the president himself was walking Commander in the Kennedy Garden, where he let the dog off leash. Commander ran to an agent and bit them twice, once on the left forearm and once on the thumb. The emails said Biden "seemed concerned" about the special agent, who continued to work the rest of their shift.
The Bidens had another dog that bit agents, too
The Bidens brought two German shepherds with them when they moved into the White House in 2021: Champ, who died at age 13 that year, and Major, a younger dog adopted from a shelter.
But after a couple of biting incidents — and consultations with experts — Major was sent to a live with family friends of the Bidens, for safety reasons. (Judicial Watch had obtained hundreds of pages of records concerning Major's behavior, as well.)
Commander came to the White House as a puppy in December 2021, a birthday gift from Biden's brother James.
But by the end of the year, Commander's behavior had been brought to the attention of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, the emails show.
The Secret Service said in a statement that it takes the safety and security of their employees "extremely seriously."
"For the past several presidential administrations, the Secret Service has navigated how to best operate around family pets and these incidents are no exception," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
Past incidents involving first family pets were also treated as workplace injuries, he said. "While special agents and officers neither care for nor handle the first family's pets, we continuously work with all applicable entities to minimize adverse impacts in an environment that includes pets," he said.
The Bidens are "working through ways to make this situation better for everyone," said Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, in a statement
"They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise," Alexander said.
Alexander noted that the White House complex can often be a stressful environment for family pets.
Bob Brandau, a canine behavior expert based in Florida, said animals are very sensitive to their environments.
"Just being in that facility in itself is a stressor, all by itself, because of the level of activity, the level of people moving in and out, the level of security protocols, and then all of those areas of the building that are restricted," Brandau told NPR in an interview.
Brandau, who trains dogs and has served as an expert witness in court cases about aggressive dogs, said dogs like Commander can become more comfortable attacking and biting over time.
"There was no apparent intervention that seemed to be working in any way to prevent that behavior from occurring again because the dog had these multiple incidents," said Brandau, who reviewed the Secret Service emails. At this point, Brandau said he thinks it's unlikely there is more that can be done to train Commander.
An Arizona firefighter has been charged with arson after allegedly confessing to setting multiple fires across two counties over the past few weeks, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities identified Karson Nutter, 18, on Friday as the key suspect in the investigation of eight arson events – four structure fires and four wildfires – in Yavapai and Coconino counties since June 15.
A small fire on Thursday led deputies and detectives to tie a suspect to that fire and several others, according to a news release.
Nutter was booked in the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Detention Center on three counts of arson of a structure or property, aggravated criminal damage and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement.
His bond was set at $2 million on Friday, according to a court database. CNN has been unable to determine if Nutter has retained an attorney at this time.
Nutter, who is a firefighter in Ash Fork, Arizona, became a key suspect during interviews early on in the investigation, the sheriff's office's release stated.
Officials also said Nutter provided "deceptive and misleading information" in his statements.
Deputies obtained a full confession from Nutter Thursday night regarding his involvement in at least seven of the eight fires, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies said Nutter told them his motives for setting the fires "ranged from boredom, retaliation against a former employer, chasing a thrill and setting fires to some abandoned homes for being 'ugly,'" according to the release.
July 25 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland musician attempted to recapture a Guinness World Record by playing the drums for more than 150 hours.The attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records to become official.
Allister Brown, 45, started his attempt at the record for longest drumming marathon by an individual on July 16, and completed his project Saturday after surpassing his goal of 150 hours.
Brown, who has held the record twice in the past, was attempting to beat the current record of 134 hours and 5 minutes, which was set by Canadian Steve Gaul in 2015.
Brown dedicated his record attempt to his partner, Sharon Deegan, who died from pancreatic cancer in January 2021. The attempt raised money for NIPANC, a Northern Ireland charity dedicated to pancreatic cancer awareness, and Mind, a mental health charity.
The Pinole Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the Shea Drive neighborhood overrun with escaped goats.
The goats were rounded up and returned to their enclosure.