WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.
Wojciech Solarz, a biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences, wasn’t prepared for the disapproving public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections, Solarz told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The uproar over invasive alien species No. 1,787, he said, may have resulted from some media reports that created the false impression his institute was calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized.
Solarz described the growing scientific consensus that domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill.
The criteria for including the cat among alien invasive species, “are 100% met by the cat,” he said.
In a television segment aired by independent broadcaster TVN, the biologist faced off last week against a veterinarian who challenged Solarz’s conclusion on the dangers cats pose to wildlife.
Dorota Suminska, the author of a book titled “The Happy Cat,” pointed to other causes of shrinking biodiversity, including a polluted environment and urban building facades that can kill birds in flight.
“Ask if man is on the list of non-invasive alien species,” Suminska said, arguing that cats were unfairly assigned too much blame.
Solarz pushed back, arguing that cats kill about 140 million birds in Poland each year.
Earlier this month, the Polish Academy institute published a post on its website citing the “controversy” and seeking to clarify its position. The institute stressed that it was “opposed to any cruelty towards animals.” It also argued that its classification was in line with European Union guidelines.
As far as categorizing cats as “alien,” the institute noted that “Felis catus” was domesticated probably around 10,000 years ago in the cradle of the great civilizations of the ancient Middle East, making the species alien to Europe from a strictly scientific point of view.
The institute also stressed that all it was recommending was for cat owners to limit the time their pets spend outdoors during bird breeding season.
“I have a dog, but I don’t have anything against cats,” Solarz said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- The mayor of a California city said an error by contractors was responsible for the zigzagging lane lanes on a city road that left some residents scratching their heads.
Hollister residents lit up social media with photos and videos showing the bizarre pattern of the lines painted recently on Ladd Lane. The yellow lines in the center of the road, and the white lines at the shoulders, were painted in a zigzag pattern instead of a typical straight line.
"I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, 'Woah, this is the strangest thing I've seen,'" Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez told KSBW-TV.
Velazquez said the lines were supposed to be slightly curved, but the instructions were apparently misinterpreted by the contractors who painted the lines.
"Basically, it just comes down to the contractor. Somebody didn't read the plans correctly," Velazquez said. "It was not designed to look very odd."
Velazquez said the contractor will repaint the road at no additional cost to taxpayers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Business Insider) The famous Wendy's logo looks a bit edgier than usual at the fast-food chain's newest UK location.
Photos emerged earlier this week of signage bearing an "emo" version of the iconic pig-tailed, freckle-faced redhead outside a Wendy's restaurant in London's hip Camden neighborhood.
Wendy's UK first teased the new logo in an Instagram post shared on June 16, showing a street artist painting a mural of three renditions of a punk Wendy — one with a spiked hair-do, one with a partially shaved head, and another with side-swept black highlights.
All featured the classic red hair, freckles, and blue-and-white collar, designed in the image of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas's eponymous daughter.
The post was followed by a crowdsourced vote on the new face of the Camden Wendy's - and the face with the edgy black highlights took the title. The image debuted outside the Camden location when it opened this week.
The reveal caused a stir on Twitter, where several users posted photos of the new emo Wendy, along with jokes about her "makeover."
Altpress, an LA-based music magazine, tweeted, "what is we... kissed outside the emo wendys?" which the Wendy's official account responded with "then we'll dance 2 fallout boy by the drinks machine".
Wendy's currently operates more than 6,500 restaurants in 30 countries, according to its website. The company made its official debut in the UK earlier this year as it looks to continue its global expansion.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A tech millionaire offered to buy it. A U.S. senator suggested that the government should force manufacturers to make it.
But so far, Klondike isn't budging from its plan to discontinue the Choco Taco.
Klondike confirmed Tuesday that the summer treat is being pulled from ice cream trucks, convenience stores and grocery shelves.
"Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," a Klondike representative said in an email. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."
The news came just days after ice cream maker Good Humor confirmed the demise of another nostalgia-steeped favorite: Toasted Almond Bars. Good Humor also cited production problems, saying it sometimes has to discontinue slower sellers in order to ensure distribution of more popular treats.
Klondike, which is owned by London-based Unilever, continues to sell cones, shakes and its signature Klondike bar nationwide.
The Choco Taco, invented in 1983 by a former ice cream truck driver, is a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell filled with fudge-swirled ice cream. It's dipped in chocolate and peanuts.
The news of its demise sent some Twitter users into a meltdown.
"There are bad decisions, like getting a face tattoo or French kissing an alligator. Then there are horrifically bad inexcusable decisions like discontinuing the Choco Taco," one fan tweeted.
Multi-millionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian called out Unilever on Twitter.
"I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Ohanian tweeted. Unilever didn't appear to respond.
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, tweeted that he would invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate continued manufacture of Choco Tacos.
Klondike seemed to realize it had struck a nerve. In a later tweet Tuesday, the company said it was "working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years."
One place the Choco Taco might show up? Taco Bell. In February, the restaurant chain announced a collaboration with Klondike, testing Choco Taco sales at 20 locations in Los Angeles and Milwaukee. It was a welcome return for fans: Taco Bell used to sell Choco Tacos but took them off their menu in 2015.
A message seeking comment was left with Taco Bell Tuesday. Klondike also didn't respond when asked if Choco Tacos might be sold in the future at Taco Bell.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Georgia mall captured video of a young bear that wandered up to the shopping center and appeared to try to open the doors of multiple businesses.
Joakima Douglas said she was on her way to the neighboring movie theater when she spotted the black bear at the Avalon shopping center in Alpharetta.
"I said, I got to get video of this because no one is going to believe I saw a bear at the mall," Douglas told WSB-TV.
Douglas, who posted her video to Facebook, said the bear tried to open several locked doors at the mall.
"The way he was waiting to get in there you would have thought it was a dog waiting for its owner," she said.
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said the bear was stuck by a vehicle near the mall and fled into the nearby woods. The department said the bear has since been seen raiding garbage cans and does not appear to be seriously injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Welsh beach said her young son found a message in a bottle on the shore -- and the note inside bore a sentiment she found particularly meaningful.
Lauren Couchman-Graham said she and her 2 1/2-year-old son, Teddy, were walking along the beach in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, when the toddler spotted a bottle washed up on shore.
Couchman-Graham opened the bottle, revealing a handwritten message reading: "To Dad. We will continue to tell Olivia about you. Lots of love from Diddy and Jen."
The mother said the message was particularly meaningful for her.
"Teddy was so excited he'd found 'treasure' and I thought the message was really cute. Having lost my dad I often talk about him to my son, so I'm guessing this is what the sender here meant," Couchman-Graham told North Wales Live.
Couchman-Graham said she is hoping the authors of the message will contact her. She said the bottle was returned to the water after she snapped photos.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission in Texas said earlier in July that Terry Pettijohn, a member participating in a clean-up event at Highland Bayou Park, found a message in a bottle among the 400 pounds of trash gathered by members and volunteers.
The bottle had been launched in 1995 by Brian Standefer and three friends. Standefer said he was shocked to learn the bottle had been found after so much time had passed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- Police in California said officers spent nearly an hour trying to deal with an unusual "road hazard" -- an emu on the loose.
The Modesto Police Department said officers responded to a report of "a stray emu causing a road hazard" in the city and they arrived to find the flightless bird running loose in the road.
The department said one of the officers was able to ensnare the emu after a chase that lasted for nearly an hour.
The department said the emu was returned to its owner and the bird's enclosure was secured to guard against repeat escapes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- A police officer in New York performed a dirty job when a dumpster-diving raccoon found itself unable to climb back out of the trash receptacle.
The Amherst Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer climbed into the garbage container to rescue a "little bandit" that "got stuck while dumpster diving."
The department said the officer lowered a pallet into the dumpster so the raccoon could climb out, but ended up climbing inside himself when the animal couldn't manage its own exit.
The post said the officer "applied all of his training in the police academy for this moment."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery. The suspect was unarmed, and simply left after grabbing some napkins, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO identified Eward William Rodriguez as the assailant, based on video footage and witness descriptions.
Rodriguez entered the Waffle House on 145 SE Bandit Street at about at 8 p.m., said MCSO. Witnesses described him as a white man wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans, a dark hat, with dark hair. He was reportedly accompanied by a small dog.
Rodriguez then began shouting "get on the ground, y'all are getting robbed," according to MCSO's report. He then stated that he was "high and drunk," before grabbing some napkins and walking out. Rodriguez got into a vehicle and left the parking lot, the 911 caller told deputies.
"The suspect did not appear to have a weapon, but did raise his hands with his fingers in the shape of a gun," said MCSO.
Deputies located Rodriguez at his residence and placed him under arrest without incident, after he admitted to the crime. He was then taken to Madison County Jail on charges of unarmed robbery and assault.
The 911 caller told deputies no one was hurt in this incident.