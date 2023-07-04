A rare Irish orchid has been discovered in the Front Square of Trinity College Dublin after the university stopped cutting the grass on a number of its formal lawns to attract pollinating insects as part of an international initiative.
The broad-leaved helleborine was spotted in the lawns immediately inside the front arch of the college by Prof Jenny McElwain, Trinity's chair of botany, and has since grown to about two feet tall following a decision not to resume mowing.
More usually found in woodlands, the wild plant has tiny purple flowers around 10 times smaller than those on a cultivated tropical orchid. There are around 16 to 20 flower heads per plant. It has been identified throughout the country, but usually only a single plant is found. However, three plants have sprung since mowing stopped in Trinity under the No Mow May initiative.
"This is super exciting, it is a rare native Irish orchid," Prof McElwain said. "If you looked you would find it in most counties in Ireland but you'd probably only find one, and it would pop up so infrequently. It might pop up once and you wouldn't see it again for 10 years, and three of them have popped up in the lawn."
She said one of the reasons for the rarity of the helleborine is that it requires very specific conditions to grow.
"Like all orchids it can't germinate unless it has a fungal partner. This one needs a perfect set of circumstances. If it finds the exact right fungal partner it forms fungi around its roots. It's most likely that this little orchid that's popped up is connected by threads of fungus to the birch tree it's under," she added.
"I think it's amazing that here, in Front Square, there is really complex biology happening underground. It had probably been happening forever underground and we never let this orchid come up because we always mowed."
The orchid seeds may have been recently transported to Trinity on the feet or wings of birds, but could also have been "lying in wait" for decades waiting for a chance to grow, Prof McElwain said.
The lawns inside the front gate have never been treated with weed killers or feeds, with regular mowing the only intervention.
"They have never had nitrogen added and over four to five decades the diversity has quietly been increasing and increasing, so when we finally stopped mowing in May the diversity came out through more than 35 species. The orchid has just popped up because the conditions are perfect, the grass, which grows like a brute, hasn't swamped it."
The university, which two years ago planted a wild flower meadow at its College Green entrance, is currently considering its options for looking after the orchid lawns, but it is likely to opt for "traditional hay meadow management", Prof McElwain said. This will involve mowing from August to April.
"If we keep up that management practice what will happen is the seeds will fall in the soil, they'll find their fungal partner hopefully and, fingers crossed, we might see more orchids next year. Then over time we could get a really fabulous show of orchids."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our recent survey reveals two out of three Americans don't know the true meaning of Independence Day
Our online poll tested the patriotic knowledge of 1,000 U.S. respondents, 99% of whom identified as either a born or naturalized citizen of the United States.
When asked what July 4 is meant to officially commemorate, only 59% gave the correct answer: "The signing of the Declaration of Independence."
Although 41% got the question wrong, 22% came close, choosing "The establishment of the United States as an independent nation."
Similarly, only 45% correctly answered the year the very first organized celebration of independence took place: 1777, a year after the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.
"At night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated."
The Pennsylvania Evening Post reported of the event.
Where the rest of the survey was concerned, however, many respondents did well in their understanding of U.S. history and Civics, answering a series of questions that are often used in the U.S. Citizenship Test…
A whopping 82% correctly answered that the "Commander in Chief" of the military is the President
A similar percentage (82%) identified the "Star Spangled Banner" as the title of the National Anthem.
But some basic civics lessons still eluded those polled; for example:
Only 65% knew that there are nine members of the Supreme Court, which is currently in session.
Forty percent didn't know that the "right to bear arms" is a part of the second amendment rather than the first
11% mistakenly believed that "freedom of speech" was not part of the first amendment at all.
Prior to the test, only 61% claimed to be very knowledgeable about U.S. history. At the end 73% believed they got either most or all of the questions correct, suggesting that they were more confident in their abilities after the test.
This random double-opt-in survey of 1,000 Americans was conducted in June 2023 by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
More than 1,000 people in dinosaur costumes gathered in Dundurn, Sask., on Saturday in hopes of breaking a world record — and a dino dance party broke out as well.
The crowd dressed in floppy Tyrannosaurus rex outfits wanted to break the Guinness World Record for most people dressed as dinosaurs.
Gary Grady organized the event. He also owns Big Mur's Tavern in Dundurn, about 42 kilometres south of Saskatoon. Grady said they counted 1,163 dinosaur costume participants — meaning they blew the previous world record out of the water.
The Guinness World Record website lists a 2019 event in Los Angeles that had a mere 253 people dressed as dinosaurs as the previous official record. Grady hopes to soon claim dino-superiority once the numbers are verified.
"We will all submit our information to Guinness Book of World Records and then send everybody a certificate (saying) that they were in the challenge," Grady said on CBC's Saskatoon Morning.
Grady said after watching inflatable dinosaur costume videos on social media, the idea took off within the community, which has a population of about 675 people according to Statistics Canada.
"I think November or February we got the idea," said Grady. "We thought, 'Let's try and do it,' and we threw it out under our social media stuff, and everyone got traction with it and it went to fruition."
"It was a family event and (they) really enjoyed it, and lots of children, lots of grandparents and dinosaur suits. It was super fun to watch," Grady said.
Everyone who showed up in dinosaur attire was entitled to a burger and a beverage, Grady said, and was also given a numbered registration and a tamper-proof wristband.
At 5 p.m. CST, they had a dance party co-ordinated by a friend of Grady's.
"We had a really great cheerleader, a friend of ours that was up on the stage and getting them all to dance to like Achy Breaky Heart and line dance and do the Macarena and the chicken dance," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Brazilian lawyer is currently under investigation after allegedly spending over 13,000 Brazilian reals ($2,700) at a shopping mall, and then claiming that someone had kidnapped him and used his credit card.
On May 19th, Rodrigo Barcelos de Oliveira, a lawyer from Rio de Janeiro, stormed into the 16th police precinct of the Brazilian city to report a serious crime. He told officers that earlier that day he was driving down the Avenida das Américas road when he was approached by two armed men on motorcycles and forced to pull over in the parking lot of Barra Shopping Center, a mall in the west side of Rio. There, one of the men took his credit card and spent five hours shopping around, while the other guy held him at gunpoint. He gave the men the PIN code to the card and they used it to the limit set by the bank. The kidnappers then left with the purchased products, his jewelry, phone, wallet and wedding ring.
In light of such serious accusations, Rio de Janeiro police immediately launched an investigation, and the first thing they did was check the CCTV footage from the mall, in order to identify the man who had maxed out the lawyer's credit card. Only, to their surprise, they spotted Rodrigo Barcelos de Oliveira casually walking through the shopping mall with his cell phone in hand and making purchases with his credit card at 11 different shops, including a supermarket, a motorcycle accessories store, an optician, a shoe store and a designer clothing store.
After reporting the kidnapping to the police, the Brazilian lawyer also tried canceling all the purchases, claiming that his credit card had been stolen at gunpoint. However, the bank refused his request, because the correct PIN code had been used every single time.
After viewing the surveillance footage from the shopping mall, police decided that Rodrigo Barcelos de Oliveira had become a suspect, and this past Friday they conducted a search of his apartment. Unsurprisingly, all the products allegedly bought by one of the armed gunmen were found in the lawyer's home, including a pair of sneakers, two swim trunks, a pair of designer underwear, and a motorcycle helmet.
Caught with his pants down, the Brazilian lawyer confessed to making up the kidnapping story, claiming that he had resorted to lying because of financial difficulties. He now faces charges of embezzlement and reporting a fake crime.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — New York had its hot dog eating contest to celebrate Independence Day. But the Florida Keys had a sweeter alternative on Tuesday.
The Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Key West, where Key lime pie originated, was won by Joshua Mogle, a 38-year-old Altoona, Iowa, tire manufacturing manager.
Mogle plunged face-first into a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream during the challenge, whose rules forbid contestants to use their hands.
The gooey competition has become a subtropical substitute to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.
Mogle consumed the confection in three minutes and 35 seconds, besting 24 rivals in the culmination of Key West's five-day Key Lime Festival.
"Eat… eat… eat… always have pie in my mouth," said Mogle, when asked about the strategy he employed.
Experts believe Key lime pie was developed in the late 1800s in Key West. Its primary ingredients are condensed milk, egg yolks and the juice of tiny yellow Key limes, typically with a graham cracker crust and whipped cream or meringue topping.
In 2006, the tart, creamy dessert was designated Florida's official pie by the state legislature.
The competition took place less than 24 hours after a Key lime pie measuring 13.14 feet (4 meters) in diameter, to be submitted for certification as the world's largest, was created for the Florida Keys' bicentennial celebration.
July 3 marked the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature's establishment of Monroe County, containing the entire Keys island chain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TND) — You can ignore calls from unknown numbers.
You can hang up immediately when you hear a recorded telemarketer message.
Or you can use a chatbot to mess with them.
That's what one California man is doing with his ChatGPT-powered tool.
Roger Anderson operates a subscription service called Jolly Roger, and several thousand customers pay him about $25 a year to use his product of "mass distraction," The Wall Street Journal reports.
The goal is to keep a telemarketer or scammer on the line, just to frustrate them and waste their time for trying to waste yours.
But artificial intelligence does the heavy lifting for you.
Anderson told the WSJ that his chatbots use a combination of preset expressions and topic-specific responses that are fed through a voice cloner so the telemarketer thinks he or she is actually talking to a real person.
The WSJ described one such interaction. A chatbot named "Whitey" Whitebeard picked up a call from a recorded female voice with a warning about a Bank of America account.
When Whitebeard (the chatbot) said something back, the telemarketer call was transferred to a real person who tried to talk to the chatbot about credit card consolidation.
Anderson told the WSJ that it sounded like the caller was fishing for financial information that could be used in identity theft.
But the caller, who apparently didn't work for Bank of America, only got goofy responses that drug out the conversation.
When asked about how much Whitebeard owes on his credit cards, Whitebeard said he has "so many of them" and proceeded to describe them.
"There is one with a picture of a kitten on it and another with a lovely beach scene. Do you like kittens or beaches?" the chatbot replied.
The WSJ reports this particular call lasted over 6 minutes before the telemarketer gave up and hung up.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A tourism agency has apologised after a video advertising the Philippines as a holiday destination showed footage from other countries.
On Sunday, the DDB Philippines agency released a statement and said it "profusely" apologised to the country's Tourism Secretary and The Department of Tourism (DOT), as well as the people of the Philippines.
The company used "non-original" stock footage in a video shown to launch one of its campaigns called Love The Philippines.
The video featured many different shots including aerial footage of sand dunes in Brazil as well as footage of a man riding a buggy in the desert in the United Arab Emirates.
Explaining the mishap, the agency said in a post: "While the use of stock footage in mood videos is standard practice in the industry, the use of foreign stock footage was an unfortunate oversight on our agency's part.
"Proper screening and approval processes should have been strictly followed. The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT's objectives."
The agency said it was also "cooperating" with the DOT during its investigation on the matter.
The DOT released a statement on Monday and said it stands in "solidarity" with "fellow Filipinos" in their outrage over the matter.
The statement was also posted by the country's Tourism Secretary, Christina Garcia Frasco, on Facebook and Instagram
The DOT added it "reserves the right" to terminate a contract if the agency is "incapable of the project".
The department said it will remain "fully committed" to developing and promoting the country as a "powerhouse of natural wonders, culture and heritage, and a fount of warmth and hospitality which is a source of great love and pride for all Filipinos".
Blogger Sass Rogando Sasot, who also uncovered the use of other countries in the video, called out the agency and said "at least four scenes" were stock footage - which included shots from Thailand, Indonesia and Dubai.
"When the people in the government and mainstream media didn't realise that the rice terraces and airport in the #LoveThePhilippines aren't in the PH, it means one thing: they themselves do not know our country... and you cannot truly love what you don't know," Ms Rogando Sasot said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Machine Gun Kelly has honoured one man's wish to get punched in the face by him at a concert.
The super-fan rocked up to the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium over the weekend (1 July) with a slightly bizarre wish plastered on a handwritten sign.
Addressed to the 33-year-old 'Wild Boy' singer, the sign read: "I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face."
The clip, uploaded by the 'Emo Girl' hit-maker to Instagram himself, shows MGK spotting the fan's request before asking him: "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?"
He continued: "I got rings on, dude. That s***'s gonna hurt."
Taking some time to contemplate, the star went on: "I don't know, it's a lose-lose for me. I don't know if I'm gonna do it. I'll consider (it)."
Some time later in the set, MGK had clearly made his mind up on the man's wish and made his way down to the front row barrier to finally give the bloke just what he came all the way to Belgium for.
He landed what looked like a punch on the softer side to the man's face who was, by this point, clearly beyond chuffed with the whole ordeal.
MGK then screamed out: "I love you!" as the crowd erupted in a chorus of cheer.
The musician has since shared the crowd footage to his 9.2 million followers yesterday (3 July) and captioned the video: "Making dreams come true," with a thumbs-up emoji.
At the time of writing, the concert clip has since clocked up over 258k likes and a whole avalanche of comments from people eager to share their reactions.
One Instagram user wrote: "Yooo bout the best thing I seen on this app in weeks."
Talking about the thrilled fan, a second posted: "It's the way he was happy as hell."
"We love to see you making dreams come true," praised a third fan.
A fourth claimed: "Now that's true love bro."
A final Instagram user commented: "That kid has the best story now forever."
The fan, Marcos Cid de la Paz, has since come forward and taken to Instagram to share exactly how he felt about the moment.
He uploaded a series of shots from the incident, captioning the post: "The one and only jawbreaker. Thank you very much for punching me in the face."
Well, it's definitely a memory he won't be forgetting anytime soon - that's for sure.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------