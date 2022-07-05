A rare white catfish was recently caught by a 15-year-old boy in the United States.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) informed that Edwards Tarumianz was taking part in a fishing trip captained by Richard Simms from Scenic City Fishing Charters on June 28 when he snagged the unusual fish, which belongs to the species Ictalurus furcatus - commonly known as the blue catfish.
This species is typically bluish-grey in colour, however, the specimen that Edwards caught was mostly white with some light pink areas on its fins.
Speaking to Newsweek, Richard Simms said that fish was ïncredibly rare". "Most anglers fish their entire lives and never see one. I am 67 years old, have boated literally tens of thousands of catfish over the years and it was the first I'd ever seen in person," he added.
Further, Mr Simms said that the catch was so unusual that had they not taken a picture of the fish, people would have found it difficult to believe.
According to the captain, the fish may have been a leucistic catfish - a condition which affects various animals and is characterised by an overall pale colour or areas of reduced colouring. There is also a possibility that the fish may be an albino. Albinism is a genetic condition that is characterised by an absence of melanin.
"Regardless, we all agree that it is a great and rare catch," a TWRA spokesperson said, as per the outlet.
Mr Simms informed that the white catfish was released back into the water after the 15-year-old caught it.
Meanwhile, internet users lauded the boy for his rare catch. One user wrote, "He will be a fisherman for the rest of his life and what a fishing tale he will have! Congrats young man!" Another said, "What a special memory for that young man! He will never forget that day for sure! Happy he caught it as no one would ever believe him with a "The One that got Away" story about a fish that looks like with of those!" "WOW! What a beautiful fish. Congratulations!" wrote third.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A Tampa Bay area man was arrested Saturday for allegedly throwing a hot dog at an officer who warned him he was violating a city ordinance, according to a local report.
Jason Stoll, 47, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.
Around 12 a.m. Saturday, a St. Petersburg police officer told Stoll he could no longer sell hot dogs in the roadway after his street closure permit ended, according to court documents obtained by WFLA.
An officer asked Stoll to close up shop, but he continued to try selling a hot dog, the court documents say. Stoll became frustrated and threw a hot dog at the officer, who was in full uniform at the time of the incident, according to the station.
Stoll, who lives in New Port Richey, was booked into the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Online court records show he is out after posting $2,500 bail.
The court records note he has many tattoos, including the phrases "hustle eat sleep repeat," and "what doesn't kill me makes me stronger," among many others.
He faces a minimum of three years in jail if convicted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia sheriff's office said "everything is swine" after a deputy and bystanders came to the rescue of a loose pig spotted wandering loose in a roadway.
The Office of the Stafford County Sheriff said in a pun-filled Facebook post that Deputy R.M. Connelly was conducting a traffic stop about 6:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 1, near Hospital Center Boulevard, when he spotted a pig wandering loose in the road.
Connelly and a group of bystanders teamed up to capture the animal.
"There were sow many ways for this to go badly, but no one pulled a hamstring. The group realized it was snout or never and used dog food to hambush the pig," the post said.
The pig was taken to the Stafford County Animal Shelter while deputies work to find the animal's owner.
"We are happy to report everything is swine," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Scientists have discovered a creepy new type of crab that disguises itself by hair scraped from other sea creatures. The crab uses the hair to protect itself from other predators, said the experts.
The "fluffy" creature. Instead, they create a coat by trimming the living sponges using their claws.
A report in USA News Today said that the crab type has been named Lamarckdromia beagle after Charles Darwin's ship. It belongs to the Dromiidae family, commonly known as sponge crabs.
It was discovered by a family off the coast of Western Australia and they sent it to the local museum for identification, according to a report in The Guardian.
"The sponge or ascidian just keeps growing and will mould to the shape of the crab's back," Dr Andrew Hosie, a curator of crustacea and worms at the Western Australian Museum, told The Guardian. "It will never attach ... it forms a nice cap that fits quite snugly to the top of the crab."
The sponges can be bigger than the crab itself, and also provide a chemical deterrent. "Some of the compounds that these sponges are producing are very noxious," Dr Hosie said. "There's not a lot of active predators that would be interested in munching through a sponge just to get to a crab."
The photos of the fuzzy new species have been circulating on the internet, with many users posting hilarious comments on its appearance.
"OMG this adorable teddy bear looking sponge crab," tweeted a user. "I would die for the fluffy hat-wearing crab," said another.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing said his numbers came from an unusual source -- his Uber driver's license plate.
The 51-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials recent troubles with his car led to a memorable trip with a friendly Uber driver.
"The Uber driver that day was great to talk to," the man said. "We had a great conversation as he was driving me to work."
The man said the pleasant trip caused him to remember the driver's license plate.
"The Uber car's plates just stuck in my head," he said.
The man said he stopped at Wheaton Winery in Silver Spring to buy Keno tickets and decided while at the store to try the Uber car's license plate numbers on a Pick 5 ticket.
"There were five numbers so I used them for a Pick 5 ticket," he said.
The man placed $1 wagers for the June 22 midday and evening drawings. He ended up winning $50,000
"When I saw the results the next day, I had no reaction. Zero," the winner recalled. "I expected to be excited, to yell and scream. I'm not sure why I just sat there. I guess I was just frozen."
The winner said he has big plans for his prize money.
"As well as it turned out for me, that will be my last Uber ride for a long while," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are warning Walmart customers to be more cautious about consuming over-the-counter drugs after a package of laxatives was recently tampered with at a local store.
A customer at the Walmart in the 15000 block of North Northsight Boulevard reported feeling ill on Tuesday after ingesting a laxative they had purchased at the store.
Police later determined the customer's laxatives appeared to actually be a prescribed anti-depressant medication. The Equate brand of laxatives had been taped closed by an unknown subject.
Officers discovered a similar-looking box on the store's shelves and removed it from circulation.
Scottsdale police are investigating how the laxatives were tampered with and encourage customers to inspect their over-the-counter drugs before ingesting them.
Anyone who has had similar issues with products purchased at this Walmart or other stores is asked to call 480-312-500.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) If you want to get something done, you have to do it yourself.
That age-old phrase rang true for radio station manager Brian Driver. When his business meetings in Denver wrapped up two days early the week of Father's Day, he called American Airlines to rebook — only to be faced with an eight-hour callback time.
"This has been by far the worst airline call center experience I've ever had," he told The Wall Street Journal.
Driver had first tried to change his flight on the airline's website on June 16, according to the Journal. When it wouldn't let him rebook, he tried American Airlines' mobile app but got similar results. Though he managed to reach an agent on the chat platform who rebooked his flight, Driver said the agent couldn't change his preferred seat.
Driver didn't know it yet, but airlines had either canceled or delayed more than 10,000 flights departing, arriving or flying within the United States that day, according to The Independent.
American Airlines ultimately did call Driver back, but only when he was fast asleep at 1:38 a.m.
When he attempted to return the call later that day, the phone lines were so flooded with complaints that an automated message told Driver to try again later. He did just that on Saturday morning, only to spend three hours and 45 minutes on hold.
The disgruntled customer then just drove to Denver International Airport himself. Though he eventually managed to change his flight in person, the airline was fielding similar calls for days.
An American Airlines spokesperson told Business Insider that weather and problems with air traffic control had caused the long hold times.
"These challenges, combined with an anomaly in this customer's booking, resulted in an experience that did not meet what we aim to deliver for our customers," the spokesperson said, adding that customer service hold times are now "significantly lower."
By the time the Juneteenth holiday weekend was over, the number of canceled or delayed flights on airlines worldwide had exceeded 23,000 — with Friday recorded as the busiest day of flight travel of the year so far.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby's natural history auction on July 28, the auction house said.
The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.
The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby's said. It measures nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 (6.7 meters) feet long.
All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this one the only specimen available for private ownership, the auction house said.
"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said.
Sotheby's presale estimate for the fossil is $5 million to $8 million.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea suggested Friday its COVID-19 outbreak began in people who had contact with balloons flown from South Korea — a highly questionable claim that appeared to be an attempt to hold its rival responsible amid increasing tensions over its nuclear program.
Activists for years have flown balloons across the border to distribute hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and North Korea has often expressed fury at the activists and at South Korea's leadership for not stopping them.
Global health authorities say the coronavirus is spread by people in close contact who inhale airborne droplets and it's more likely to occur in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces than outdoors. South Korea's Unification Ministry said there was no chance South Korean balloons might have spread the virus to North Korea.
Ties between the Koreas remain strained amid a long-running stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy on persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions in return for economic and political benefits. South Korean and U.S. officials have recently said North Korea is ready for its first nuclear test in five years amid its torrid run of weapons tests this year.