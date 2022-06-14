June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property.
The Carter County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the sow has been wandering for days in the Judge Ben Allen Road area, and no owners have yet come forward to claim the 300-pound animal.
The sheriff's office said the pig has been helping itself to plants on neighbors' properties.
Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, said officials are hoping an owner comes forward soon, because the county does not have the proper equipment to capture or house the pig.
"We have no way to transport a 300-pound pig, we have nowhere to put a 300-pound pig ... safely," Posada told WJHL-TV. "Unless we ask for a foster, and we're happy to ask for a foster, but still we have no way of transportation for that large of an animal."
Posada said officials might ask for help from local farmers if no owner is found.
"I understand, they can do a lot of damage in a short period of time," Posada said. "We would think that someone would be looking for this pig and notice that it's on the run."
(NBC) It's quite an explosive discovery.
Police on Monday said that 10 hand grenades were found in the basement of a recently deceased elderly woman's Brooklyn home.
The discovery was made by someone who was cleaning out the basement of the home on 48th Street near Third Avenue in Sunset Park.
A 98-year-old woman had lived in the home until she died in March, officials said.
The NYPD's bomb squad responded to the home, where the explosives were found in two boxes. Officials said the boxes had nearly a dozen of the inert training grenades.
It was not clear how the grenades ended up in the basement, or if they belonged to the women who had lived there.
Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response, with blue police tape cordoning off the area.
June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said an attempted traffic stop led to a brief pursuit and a surprising discovery -- an alligator in the car.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a sergeant attempted a traffic stop Saturday on a "vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed" on U.S. 10 in the Webber Township area.
The vehicle fled, sparking a brief chase that ended when the fleeing vehicle becoming stuck between two trees on the Rails-To-Trails pathway.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on multiple charges, and deputies determined he had "several warrants from another jurisdiction."
Deputies also discovered the vehicle had a "passenger" -- an alligator the post dubbed "Karen."
Karen "attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody after a short scuffle," the post said. "Karen is not facing any charges at this time. We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle."
June 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a patron recently returned a book with a note apologizing for the tome being 51 years overdue.
The Vancouver Public Library said in an Instagram post that the book, The Telescope by Harry Edward Neal, was returned recently with a sticky note apologizing for its tardiness.
"Very sorry it's a bit late," the note reads, "But in very nice condition."
The due date stamped inside the book was April 20, 1971.
"With our recent removal of late fees, they won't get charged a cent for their late return," the Instagram post said.
June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
"I always say I'm going to win a million dollars," Bryant said. "I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon."
Bryant selected a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the CitiStop on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville. He took the ticket home and scratched it off with his wife later in the evening.
The player said he was shocked to see the $1 million top prize.
"I ran around the house screaming like a little girl," Bryant said. "I thought I was hallucinating and said, 'I'm tripping!'"
Bryant said the money will go toward paying off his wife's car and covering his son's athletic expenses during the next school year.
June 14 (UPI) -- Morning commuters at a Glasgow, Scotland, train station were surprised to find themselves joined by a young bull that escaped from a nearby field.
ScotRail said in a Twitter post that the bull wandered to the platform at Pollokshaws West station Monday.
The railway operator shared CCTV images of the wayward bovine hanging around a glass shelter on the platform.
"He came in, ate some plants, had a wee wander, licked his reflection in the shelter and made his way back to the field," a ScotRail CCTV worker named Clare was quoted as saying.
June 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple are trying to solve the mystery of a message in a bottle they plucked out of Lake Murray.
Katelyn Moody of Aiken said she and her husband, Austin, were boating on Lake Murray during the weekend when she spotted what she initially thought was trash floating in the water.
Moody picked up the Bay Bridge wine bottle and discovered it contained a sandwich bag with a note inside.
The note was covered in positive messages including "family is everything," "do everything you can to help others in need and be happy" and "may life be like a roll of toilet paper, long and useful."
Moody posted photos of the bottle and the paper to the Lake Murray Life group on Facebook in the hopes of identifying the note's author and finding out how long it had been in the water.
Mike Kirk, president of the Lake Murray Association, cautioned copycats against using glass bottles for messages.
"You could have a boat strike that bottle at a high rate of speed, damage the haul on the boat, damage the prop. You could have a water skier hit it and suffer a personal injury," Kirk told WLTX-TV.
June 14 (UPI) -- Utility officials in British Columbia said a beaver was responsible for an outage that affected a small number of power customers and a large number of Internet, landline and cellular customers.
Bob Gammer of BC Hydro said an aspen tree fell on BC Hydro lines and a Telus fiber-optic cable line strung from BC Hydro poles in the area between Topley and Houston.
The tree caused 21 customers to lose power and hundreds of Telus customers to lose Internet, landline and cellular service in Burns Lake, Granisle, Haida Gwaii, the Hazeltons, Kitimat, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Smithers, Terrace, Thornhill, Houston, Topley, Telkwa, Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof.
Gammer said workers found chew marks at the bottom of the felled tree and determined it had been toppled by a beaver.
"It's unusual, but it does happen every once in a while," Gammer told CTV News. "So I wouldn't be a rich man if I had a nickel for every beaver outage, but they do happen."
The tree caught fire when it came into contact with the lines, and the flames were extinguished by the Topley Volunteer Fire Department.
Telus services were restored after about eight hours.
Officials said there were no indications that the beaver had been harmed in the incident.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – Authorities arrested a Louisiana man Sunday who they say started the Pipeline Fire, a wildfire in Arizona that has so far destroyed more than 20,000 acres and caused hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.
Court documents revealed that officials arrested 57-year-old Matthew Riser for starting the fire that is raging just north of Flagstaff.
Upon investigation, deputies found that Riser lit toilet paper on fire in the forest and then tried to flee the area in a pickup truck.
The documents said that Riser initially told Coconino County deputies that he was camping when he saw the fire spark. When asked if he saw any "no campfire" signs, Riser said no, but that soon he saw "a 200-foot by 200-foot" fire and that "everything was on fire."
During a second interview with another deputy, Riser then reportedly admitted to lighting toilet paper and then trying to put out the fire with his sleeping bag. Court documents said he also later admitted to seeing the "no campfire" signs.
Riser said he used a white Bic lighter to set the toilet paper on fire, which deputies found in the center console of the pickup truck. Riser also told deputies he had marijuana in his truck. While marijuana is legal in Arizona, he could face a charge for having it on federal land.
Riser said he was homeless and had been camping in the forest for two days.
Forest Service law enforcement said Riser was arrested and charged with natural resource violations. He appeared before a federal magistrate Monday morning in Flagstaff.
It's unclear what other charges he could face related to the wildfire.
The Pipeline Fire was first reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday by a fire lookout. By late that evening, it had burned approximately 4,000-5,000 acres, pushing about 15 miles. By Tuesday morning, the fire had exploded to more than 20,000 acres.
More than 600 firefighters are on the frontlines of the Pipeline Fire and several mandatory evacuations are underway.
A state of emergency was declared in Flagstaff on Monday, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of homes.