OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple’s 100-year-old home.
Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald they have been planting bee-friendly flowers outside their midtown home, but they never expected the bees to move in.
The bees likely infiltrated through a hole in the mortar of its brick exterior. The Gouttierres discovered them after noticing many bees flying outside their kitchen window and found about 30 in a second-floor bedroom
“If you put your ears to the wall you could hear the buzzing,” said Thomas Gouttierre, who is a retired dean at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who used to lead the Center for Afghanistan Studies there.
Gouttierre said their first thought was to call an exterminator, “but we’ve been reading and there are a lot of great shows on PBS ‘Nature’ about how important bees are to pollinating the world in which we live.”
The couple contacted two members of the Omaha Bee Club who charged $600 to safely relocate the bees. Larry Cottle of Countryside Acres Aviary cut a hole in the wall of the home before Ryan Gilligan of Gilly’s Gold vacuumed the bees into a box to move them. Three honeycombs about 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick and roughly 9 inches (23 centimeters) in diameter were inside the wall.
Gouttierre said he and his wife tasted some of the honey before Gilligan took the bees home to his acreage.
Gilligan said he has removed bees from a number of homes, apartments, barns and trees in the past seven years. The last home he did before the Gouttierres’ had 15,000 bees.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- An assistant working at a British library said she was stunned when a man returned a book that had been checked out in 1969.
Marina Rees, a library assistant at the Shrewsbury Library in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England, said in a video posted to the library's Facebook page that a man came in Monday to return a book he said was "rather overdue" -- about 53 years.
The book, One-Family Housing: Solutions to an Urban Dilemma by Hubert Hoffman, had been due back May 14, 1969.
The man, who now lives in London, told Rees he was a patron at the Shrewsbury Library as a child and he recently came across the book while sorting through his belongings.
Rees said the overdue fee for the book would have been $5,100.65 at the standard rate, but librarians waived the fine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a TV series inspired the lottery-playing strategy that earned him a $100,000 Powerball prize.
The Lowcountry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was inspired by an episode of the TLC series Lottery Changed My Life to attempt an experiment: spending $25 a week on lottery games for three months.
The man said he immediately started to see some positive results.
"The first week I won $500," he said.
The player said a Powerball ticket he bought from Kwik Fill in Hanahan during the seventh week of his strategy gave him his biggest win -- although he initially had difficulty figuring out if he had won.
"I didn't even know how to play Powerball," the man said.
He said he initially thought he had only matched two numbers, but his wife pointed out he had matched the Powerball number in the May 28 drawing and he soon realized he had actually matched five numbers, just one number short of the jackpot.
The man would have won a $50,000 prize, but the "2" multiplier was drawn, doubling the total to $100,000.
The man said his prize money will go toward buying a new car and finishing his experiment.
"I'm going to finish out the three months," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- Two men on their way to a fishing spot in British Columbia ended up coming to the rescue of a baby mountain goat that apparently took a fall and ended up stuck between two large rocks.
James Archibald, who posted video of the rescue to Facebook, said he and a friend visiting from England were on their way to a fishing spot near Kimberly when they spotted the goat in distress.
Archibald said they climbed about 100 feet up the rock face to reach the animal.
"To me, it looked like the goat was playing dead because it didn't squeal. It sort of just had this blank stare in its eye, sort of 'Are you trying to hurt me?' thing," Archibald told Global News.
Archibald filmed as his friend Martin Rouse worked to dislodge the goat from between the rocks.
He said the goat wandered off to rejoin its mother, which was watching the rescue from nearby.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- A Pakistani goat farm owner said a recently born baby might be a new world record after her ears were measured at nearly 19 inches.
Muhammad Hassan Narejo of the Narejo Goat Farm in Sindh said the baby goat, named Simba, was born June 5, and Narejo imminently noticed her unusually long ears, which drag on the ground when the animal walks.
Narejo said Simba is a Nubian goat, a breed known for their long ears, but her ears are long even by Nubian standards, possibly owing to a genetic mutation.
The farmer said Simba is in good health and he believes she could end up as a Guinness World Record holder when she reaches her full size.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KNX) — A Florida man who asked police to check the quality of methamphetamine he'd purchased could end up getting the case dismissed.
Thomas Colucci, 41, called 911 in March and told the dispatcher he'd purchased some meth from a man named "Jay Jay" that he had met at a bar -- and he wanted to know whether he'd been ripped off.
A dispatcher sent a couple of deputies to Colucci's house to help him out, and he handed over two small baggies containing a white crystal-like substance, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Colucci told the deputies he had already tried some of the meth and suspected he'd been sold bath salts.
"Colucci went on to tell deputies he was an experienced drug user, having used methamphetamine in the past, and 'knew what it should feel like,'" police said. "Evidently, the substance Colucci had recently purchased did not provide the expected sensation, hence the call to 911."
Police said Colucci told the deputies he did not want other people to purchase "fake meth" and that he wanted to "put the person in trouble" for selling dangerous drugs.
As it turns out, Colucci was wrong. A field test revealed the meth was real, and he was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
According to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun, Colucci recently agreed to a pre-trial intervention contract with prosecutors that could see all charges against him dismissed.
The contract, which was filed June 3, requires Colucci to perform 25 hours of community service and pay $700 in court costs and fees, according to the report. He also must refrain from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, and submit to regular drug testing for 24 months.
If Colucci successfully completes the pre-trial supervision, the case essentially disappears. If he violates the contract's terms, he will face trial on felony and misdemeanor charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- A game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was briefly interrupted when a squirrel ran out onto the field.
Video of Monday night's game shows the squirrel appear to enter from stands on the third base side of the field during the bottom of the second inning and run toward the left field corner while members of the grounds crew give chase.
The squirrel visited the Cubs' bullpen before apparently exiting the field, as no further squirrel sightings occurred during the game.
The Pirates went on to win the game 12-1.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) Cockroach infestations tend to cost homeowners money, but one North Carolina company is taking the opposite approach, offering to pay people thousands of dollars to release roaches into their homes — all in the name of science.
The Pest Informer, a media and pest control company based in Raleigh, N.C., released an advertisement on its website last week seeking volunteers for a 30-day study of the efficacy of various DIY cockroach treatments.
Participants must grant the company permission to release roughly 100 American cockroaches — the largest of the house-infesting roaches — into their homes, test out a cockroach treatment and film the process. In exchange, they'll get $2,000.
The Pest Informer was looking for five to seven households across the continental U.S. to participate in the study. They received more than 2,500 applicants in less than a week, owner David Floyd told NPR over email.
"We've all been extremely overwhelmed with this study," he said. "We expected to get a handful of responses, but just overnight it sort of blew up and we're struggling to keep up with the submissions."
Employees initially thought finding enough applicants would be a challenge, and had planned to keep submissions open through July, Floyd said. Now, it's looking like team members will close that window shortly and spend the extra time sorting through applications.
The study does have some requirements and assurances. Its website specifies that volunteers must be at least 21 years old and either own the home or have written approval from the homeowner. They also are forbidden from using any additional cockroach treatments during the study period.
The company promises that all of the treatments it uses will be safe for humans and pets, and that they will leave the property cockroach-free — one way or another.
Floyd explained that the company is hoping to test about 10 techniques — ranging from vinegar mixtures and bleach to boric acid and flour — in real-world environments to see what works best. Because of resource constraints, he anticipates running the first handful of tests at the same time and then revisiting the rest in another three to six months.
Floyd said the company expects that some these treatment methods will be at least somewhat ineffective, and plans to implement its regular cockroach treatment techniques at the end of the 30-day testing window. The company also will return several times over the next few weeks to make sure the cockroaches are all gone — all at no cost to the participant.
All of the tested treatments are designed to be broadly accessible, with Floyd describing the company's overall goal as providing "a roach treatment that is DIY and people of any financial situation can provide themselves."
"We'll be looking at a combination of current popular DIY techniques as well as a few we've thought up ourselves, but we'll be keeping these under wraps until our tests have been completed," he added.
Team members will return to the homes over the course of the study to capture footage, look for signs of cockroaches and try to get a sense of their population levels.
Floyd said he's ideally looking for qualified applicants in North Carolina, but is willing to travel and has connections at pest control companies across the country who could help conduct the study if needed. The Pest Informer has a dozen employees, including full-time staff and seasonal workers.
It's on the verge of transitioning into what Floyd describes as "a 50/50 business model between media company and traditional pest control company." That means it would employ technicians to service households during the busy spring and summer seasons, and other staff to work on digital content and pest resources, he says.
In other words, it's a time of experimentation on many fronts. Floyd said the company hasn't conducted this kind of study before but has always "strived to test out new techniques and add some science into our pest control methodology."
Paying participants should enable the company to test out a wider range of pest control techniques, he explained, though didn't elaborate on how it arrived at the $2,000 figure.
"The unfortunate part of doing studies like this is that it is difficult to find people that are willing to put up with roaches as well as allow us to test different techniques," he wrote. "Along with this, some of these techniques might not be super effective, but we still need to test them. So we felt that if we didn't pay them, we might be wasting their time if the technique we were testing wasn't very effective."
And if the massive response is any indication, it sounds like plenty of people find the deal a pretty good bang for their buck (or, dare we say, bug?).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- Deputies in Florida had to call for backup when an "unexpected visitor" showed up at the sheriff's office -- a black bear.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the bear showed up outside the building Monday night.
"The Martin County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected guest show up at our office tonight," the post said. "The bear made its way through the parking area and camped out for a bit in a tree near our investigations division."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was summoned to the scene and "took command of the situation," the sheriff's office said.
"After a short time, the bear calmly went about its way," the post said.
The sheriff's office said there has been in increase in bear sightings in the area recently.