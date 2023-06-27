After a 72-year reign, Oregon's self-service gas prohibition has been decisively repealed in the state Senate. Though there have been intermediate years and exceptions, notably in rural counties in 2017, and during wildfires or heatwaves since 2020. House Bill 2426 as proposed would require gas stations to staff half of the available pumps, but allows the other half to be self-service.
According to a report from The Oregonian, fuel companies have long pushed for the change due to staffing shortages. The Northwest Grocery Association, an advocate for retail and food suppliers, claims that jobs won't be lost because half of gas pumps are already closed due to understaffing. The provision in the bill to staff half of pumps reflects this statistic, effectively reopening gas stations that are understaffed.
Full-service gas stations are a relic of the past, from a time when adding fuel by yourself was dangerous and prohibited by state fire codes, but also inconvenient. One of the first self-service gas stations opened in 1947 in Los Angeles and started a change that caught strongly in the '70s. From then, self-service became the new normal, and when pay-at-the-pump proliferated in the '80s with the rise of credit cards. From then, there have been staunch holdouts of full-service gas stations, the most famous of which is New Jersey. Oregon was the other.
Oregon's bill crucially prevents stations from charging more for a full-service pump than a self-service, which will effectively eliminate full-service pumps. The economic advantage of self-serve, saving money for the owners of the stations, will shift legislative future pressure surrounding full-service stations. Not to mention, Oregon drivers that would prefer to save time by simply pulling up to an empty pump rather than waiting in line for a forced full-service pump.
The bill goes to Oregon Governor Tina Kotek to be signed into immediate effect.
American company Throw Flame recently unveiled its latest product, Thermonator, the world's first flamethrower-wielding robot dog.
Robot dogs have been around for a while now, and in countries like China, they're actually competing against actual pooches. But it turns out that these four-legged robots can be more than lifeless pets. For example, Throw Flame, a US-based company specializing in flamethrowers, recently showcased the world's first flamethrower-equipped robot dog. Dubbed "Thermonator", it comes with a high-performance flamethrower mounted on its back which allows it to shoot flames up to 9 meters in front of it. According to the Throw Flame website, the Thermonator allows users to remotely "shoot flames anywhere you want!"
At first glance, it looks like the Thermonator is based on the Chinese-made Unitree Go1 robot dog, with the addition of a flamethrower. The Go1 is a relatively advanced robotic unit featuring an array of built-in sensors and cameras, but it's also a more affordable option, at least compared to other robot dogs, like Boston Dynamic's 'Spot'.
So why would anyone ever need a flamethrowing robot dog? Well, using it as a weapon comes to mind, but the company insists that the Thermonator is actually designed as a tool, for pest control or snow and ice removal, and for safely throwing flames for movie scenes. But imagine something like this in the hands of someone with bad intentions…
The Unitree Go1 is priced at around $3,500 online, but Throw Flame has yet to announce a price for its flamethrowing version. For now, the company is taking pre-orders and aiming for Q3 2023 release window.
The pilot of a private plane released packages of drugs over the Ardèche region, France, while being chased by a Rafale fighter jet on June 24, 2024.
The sequence of events began when the passenger plane coming from Germany into France was detected over the restricted airspace near the Fessenheim nuclear power plant in Alsace. Despite repeated warnings from the air operations command, the pilot chose not to respond and continued the flight.
In response, the French Air Force dispatched a Rafale fighter jet from Saint-Dizier Air Base to intercept and escort the flight. During the pursuit, the pilot made the decision to drop several packages from the aircraft. He then landed at Aubenas Aerodrome (OBS), located in Lanas. After threatening to kill the employees of the aerodrome, the pilot then fled the scene on foot, abandoning the aircraft.
Local law enforcement launched a search operation with the support of the Gendarmerie Nationale and the GIGN (the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group). In the evening, the fugitive, identified as a Polish national with a history of narcotics smuggling, was apprehended in Orange, 60 kilometers southeast of the aerodrome. Authorities later discovered several packages containing methamphetamine in Mars and Lachapelle-sous-Chanéac, areas within the Ardèche mountain region, according to the local publication France Bleu Drôme Ardèche.
AeroTime sent an email to the French Air and Space Force for comment.
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A big mess was left on I-78 in Northampton County after two tractor-trailers collided, spilling containers of orange juice all over the highway.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes between Applebutter and Easton Roads.
Both truck drivers were taken to St. Luke's Hospital - Fountain Hill for their injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The road was cleared as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
If you're working from home and there's been a lull in things to do, why not take a nap? Heck, even if you're in the office, find a nice quiet corner and close your eyes for 20 minutes because we have good news.
Scientists from UCL and the University of the Republic in Uruguay have found that daytime napping may actually help to reduce the rate at which our brains shrink with age.
This should be of particular interest to the more senior among us as it has been established that ageing causes changes to brain size, vasculature, and cognition, increasing the risk of stroke, white matter lesions, and dementia.
If this is making your eyelids feel heavy, go have a kip – you have our blessing.
The study published in the journal Sleep Health crunched data on people aged 40 to 69 and claims to have found "a causal link" between habitual napping and larger total brain volume – a sign of a healthy brain and reduced risk of developing cognition-impairing diseases.
This wasn't a small sample either. The research drew on 378,932 people who had contributed to the UK Biobank database.
Senior author Dr Victoria Garfield, of the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health & Ageing at UCL, said: "Our findings suggest that, for some people, short daytime naps may be a part of the puzzle that could help preserve the health of the brain as we get older."
Previous research has demonstrated that napping is beneficial to our brainpower – people who have had a short nap perform better in cognitive tests in the hours following than those who had not, but this study aimed to establish whether there was a causal relationship between daytime napping and brain health.
Through a technique called Mendelian randomization, the boffins examined 97 snippets of DNA believed to determine how likely people are to habitually nap. By comparing measures of brain health and cognition of people more genetically predetermined to nap with those who lacked these genetic variants, they found that the more somnolent tended to have a larger brain volume.
The team reckoned that the difference in brain volume between the two groups equated to between 2.6 and 6.5 years of ageing. But it's not all sunshine and roses. There was no improvement found for habitual nappers in three other measures of brain health – hippocampal volume, reaction time and visual processing.
Lead author and PhD candidate Valentina Paz said: "This is the first study to attempt to untangle the causal relationship between habitual daytime napping and cognitive and structural brain outcomes. By looking at genes set at birth, Mendelian randomisation avoids confounding factors occurring throughout life that may influence associations between napping and health outcomes. Our study points to a causal link between habitual napping and larger total brain volume."
Dr Garfield added: "I hope studies such as this one showing the health benefits of short naps can help to reduce any stigma that still exists around daytime napping."
One limitation of the study, however, was that all participants were of White European ancestry so the authors cautioned that the findings might not be applicable to other ethnicities. Still, it couldn't hurt to try, could it?
Because the research was carried out on pre-existing data, the scientists did not have information on the length of these naps, but previous studies have given a ballpark figure of 30 minutes or less for the best short-term cognitive benefits. Napping earlier in the day is also a good idea to prevent it from interfering with night-time sleep.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I think I need to lie down.
The Historic Morrison Church was built back in the 1800s. Its members back then never could have imagined what took place there this past weekend.
The love was real, but the officiating of a wedding was created by artificial intelligence played through a voice app that welcomed those gathered saying, "thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt."
Truitt was the groom in what he called a monumental event, explaining, "here in the state of Colorado by the grace of God, it's not necessary to have an official at the wedding so far as both partners agree."
And agree, they did. After all, it was a last-minute event, easier and cheaper to use with artificial intelligence.
It was the idea of Stephen Wiench, whose daughter Reece, was the bride. He said the first attempt at using an AI bot didn't work.
"It said 'no' at first. 'I can't do this, I don't have eyes, I don't have a body. I can't officiate at your wedding,'" Stephen Wiench said.
But using the artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT, it finally came around.
The voice of the officiant at the wedding announced: "we are honored and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have traveled out of state -- notably, Kansas."
The vows given by the bride and groom to each other were done by themselves, not by a computer.
The couple met, not surprisingly, through a dating app, online.
