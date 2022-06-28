CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — A missing golden retriever named Lilah, discovered deep inside a culvert pipe in upstate New York, could not be lured out by her owner with peanut butter dog treats or cheese.
In the end, State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone decided to crawl about 15 feet (5 meters) into the pipe under a rural road to rescue Lilah, despite the extremely tight fit.
“He crouched down and literally disappeared into the hole with a lead that had a choker on it,” said Lilah’s owner, Rudy Fuehrer, who called 911 for help on Sunday morning. “He was able somehow to manipulate his arms and get the choker around the dog’s head.”
The trooper and retriever both emerged soaking wet, but safe.
The 13-year-old dog had been missing since Friday afternoon. Fuehrer was walking his two other dogs — both Lilah’s offspring — a few hundred feet down the road from his house Sunday when he heard a plaintive yelp.
“I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s Lilah!’” he recalled Tuesday.
Fuehrer, who lives near Binghamton, tried the get the weary and confused dog out but eventually called 911.
Rasaphone and his partner showed up within minutes. Rasaphone said he’d go into the pipe since he was the smallest of the three of them. Fuehrer estimates the pipe’s diameter was under 2 feet (60 centimeters). He was able to pull Lilah out after Rasaphone emerged.
Fuehrer said he was grateful Rasaphone had the compassion and initiative to go nose-to-nose with his dog in a drainage pipe.
And he said Lilah is recovering nicely and out walking.
“Needless to say, I took her out on a leash,” he said, “because I didn’t want any more escapades.”
(Newsweek) Residents are furious over an Australian mayor's drunk driving crash just one hour after she met with the families of drunk driving victims.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams admitted to drinking "several glasses of wine" before crashing her car into a tree on Thursday night, local outlets reported.
Australia has one of the world's highest rates of car accidents caused by drunk driving, following the United States, Canada and South Africa, according to the Global Status Report on Road Safety by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015. Alcohol consumption is the key factor in 30 percent of road accident deaths in Australia.
In the United States, the percentage is slightly higher at 31 percent. Last year, as part of a $1 trillion infrastructure package, Congress mandated that automakers implement technology to prevent DUI deaths. In March, Tennessee became the first state to pass a law holding drunk drivers accountable for child support after a parent is killed.
Williams said she made "a serious error of judgment" and was "deeply regretful" after her drunk driving crash. She stepped down from the Brisbane Olympics 2032 board on Sunday. However, she is resisting calls for her resignation.
"I made a mistake, I will learn from that mistake, and I will continue to serve my community as I have for the last 18 years," she said in a statement to local outlets.
Shortly before the accident, Williams had declared, "We need to clean up the drunk driving," according to Seven News. She called for tougher youth sentencing, campaigning with the families of a couple who was killed along with their unborn child by an intoxicated teenager in January 2021.
On Thursday afternoon, she hosted a video meeting with the families of drunk driving victims. One of the participants was Judy Lindsay, whose daughter Hayley was killed by a drunk driver 10 years ago.
In response, Lindsay said, "We trusted you and you let us down...you're the one supposed to be helping us to raise awareness and you've let us all down."
She is calling for Williams to resign immediately.
So is Redland councilor Paul Bishop, who said on Facebook that his son had witnessed the police and an ambulance arrive "just minutes after an alleged intoxicated driver crossed 4 lanes of traffic and ran off the road into a tree."
A day later, his son realized it was the mayor "whose reckless choice could have changed both our family's lives forever," Bishop said. The councilor condemned Williams's "illegal and dangerous behaviour (sic)."
Police have not charged Williams and no bystanders were injured in the crash, local news reported.
Newsweek reached out to Williams for comment.
June 28 (UPI) -- An emu that escaped in New Jersey was recaptured nearly a week later when he returned to his owner's property and broke into a horse paddock.
Sandy Roberto Cordasco said she does not know how Vance the emu escaped from his pen on her West Milford property on June 20, nor does she know how the flightless bird managed to break into a horse paddock on her property on Sunday.
"He really is like Houdini," Cordasco told NorthJersey.com. "This guy is really living, doing his best emu thing."
Cordasco said she received a message from a neighbor that Vance had been spotted near her 13-acre property on Sunday and she and friend Brandi Weaver arrived to find the emu had broken into a horse corral.
Cordasco said she covered Vance's head while Weaver tackled the bird to the ground and tied his legs. The emu was then returned to his pen and reunited with his emu brother, Fridge.
"It certainly takes a village," she said, "and I can't thank my awesome friends, the fabulous West Milford residents, for keeping a lookout and constantly updating me with sightings."
(KTLA) – California Highway Patrol investigators intercepted a shipment of stolen Lululemon leggings worth more than $200,000 in Orange County, officials said Monday.
CHP investigators assigned to a retail crime task force on June 6 found out about three large boxes with Lululemon merchandise that had been shipped from Ohio and was destined for an apartment complex in La Habra.
The investigators delivered the merchandise to the apartment, where they noticed several other boxes.
After getting a search warrant, they searched the home and found a total of 16 boxes, all filled with stolen Lululemon leggings.
There were 1,861 stolen items seized with a retail value of $203,688, according to CHP.
Officials said the merchandise had been stolen from different Lululemon stores throughout the country, including in Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.
It was the largest recovery of stolen items in Lululemon's history, CHP officials said, citing representatives from the company.
"The investigation is ongoing, and the apartment residents claimed no knowledge of what the boxes contained," CHP officials said.
It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody, and no further details were available.
CHP said it has dedicated Organized Retail Theft teams to work with retailers to combat "sophisticated groups that victimize merchants throughout the state."
Earlier this year, nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California known as the South American Theft Group.
The group had allegedly been targeting popular retailers throughout the state, including Lululemon, since March 2021, CHP officials said at the time.
The suspects would allegedly steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods and then ship them internationally, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.
June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two puppies that wandered into an underground den and became stuck behind a 100-pound tortoise.
San Bernardino County Fire said the owner of all three animals called for help after the 5-month-old puppies, named Finn and Poe, wandered into Oscar the tortoise's den and remained inside for several hours.
The owner said she initially thought the canines would come out on their own, but she became concerned when they stopped making noise.
Firefighters arrived to find Oscar the tortoise was blocking the exit to the den with his 100-pound bulk.
The rescuers attempted to lure Oscar out of the den with an offering of watermelon, but the animal declined to take the bait.
The firefighters ended up using shovels to dig a back exit and they were then able to lift the uninjured canines to safety.
(BBC) A man had his car seized by police after trying to avoid paying almost £500 in airport parking fees.
Essex Police said the man attempted to drive around the barriers at Stansted Airport, but got his car stuck.
When officers attended, they discovered the man was a disqualified driver.
This driver tried to avoid paying, got stuck when driving around the barrier and to top off his bad day... he was a disqualified driver," the force said on Twitter.
"His car was seized by Essex Police and he still owes £496 in car parking fees!"
June 28 (UPI) -- Beekeepers converged on a Utah highway to attempt to capture thousands of bees that swarmed in the roadway after a truck hauling more than 200 hives overturned.
Authorities said the semitrailer overturned Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, near mile marker 149 in Summit County.
Authorities said several people, including the driver, suffered minor injuries from bee stings. Two people were treated for stings at a local hospital.
Beekeepers on the scene said the damage to the hives was severe.
"Unfortunately, more is damaged than not. Maybe 5% that's salvageable," beekeeper Sam Cohen told KSTU-TV. "It's sad to see."
An Oklahoma man was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended with him hiding in cow manure for hours.
Police in Nowata County, Oklahoma say 23-year-old Wolf October Berry initially fled from officers who were attempting to make a traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt," KOKI-TV reported.
Berry sped away from officers and drove down a county road before crashing and continuing to flee on foot.
Authorities say Berry was located later that day after hiding in cow manure for several hours.
Berry has been charged with eluding police, running a roadblock, possession of stolen property over $1,000, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to deputies.
A loaded 9MM semi-automatic pistol was found in Berry's truck along with stolen property he allegedly acquired by burglarizing two nearby properties.
Berry's bond has been set at $25,000 by a Cherokee Nation Tribal Judge.
Nowata County is located roughly 50 miles north of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(Sky News) A Hampshire wheelie bin has been discovered 1,200 miles away in conflict-torn Ukraine.
The Test Valley Borough Council (TVBC) bin was spotted by a journalist close to the Polish border.
Philip Crowther, who is reporting on the war in Ukraine for the AP news agency, posted a video of it on Twitter.
He saw the out-of-place black waste bin last Friday, as he was leaving Lviv, where he had been working for two weeks, the Hampshire Chronicle reported.
It said the bin was on the side of the road in Hlynystsi, just before the crossing into Poland and was being used by the border guard station.
Mr Crowther asked the council: "How did one of your wheelie bins make it all the way to Ukraine, and when is pick up?"
TVBC, which covers the towns of Andover and Romsey, responded: "Hi Philip, umm, hmm. I've checked the notebook, but we don't seem to have a stock answer for this query..."
"Can I ask where in Ukraine this is? I'd just to make sure this collection address is added to our fortnightly rounds and not reported as missed," adding a winking emoji.
The council later shared Mr Crowther's tweet along with the caption: "ICMYI (In case you missed it): That time where one of our wheelie bins ended up in Ukraine."
"No, we don't know either," the tweet added.
Waste and recycling portfolio holder at TVBC, Councillor Nick Adams-King, said: "It's good to see our bins are well travelled and to hear that it's still of use for the border guard station between Ukraine and Poland.
"Residents have been able to buy our bins for a number of years now, and therefore in theory they can end up anywhere, even eastern Europe.
"While we're not sure exactly how this one made its way there, it's always interesting to see where they end up - even if collection does prove to be a bit of a challenge.
"I'm afraid I can't promise we will be able to deliver a new blue bin and food caddy to accompany it when we roll the new recycling system out."