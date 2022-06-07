SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man partially covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem with red paint, police said.
Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke said Tuesday. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.
An officer in the area spotted a man fitting witness descriptions of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Burke said.
The suspect, who was “going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested” according to a prosecutor, was held on $500 bail at Tuesday’s arraignment. His attorney said he has been living in a shelter for two weeks since his marriage ended, and has been looking for a new job.
“In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statute downtown was vandalized,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted Monday night. “I’m grateful to (Salem police) for their quick work apprehending the individual responsible. We’ll work to get the statue cleaned, as fast as a twitch of Samantha’s nose.”
Red paint on the upper half of the statue has already been cleaned off, Burke said.
The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TODAY) Reddit users went off on a person who claimed in a forum that she and her husband skipped catering their wedding so they could afford an appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
“My fiancée (M30) and I just got married two months ago and we had our dream wedding,” Reddit user throwaway_family9525 said in the post on the AmIAnAsshole, or AITA, forum.
However, wrote the user, a self-described “huge Disney fan,” “about a month and a half ago my aunt started posting on Facebook about how disappointed she was with the whole ordeal and a few guests sided with her.
“The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…),” she wrote.
The post has been removed by moderators, who say in the thread that they “remove posts from feeds for a variety of reasons, including keeping communities safe, civil, and true to their purpose.”
Some online speculated that the post might be fake.
An attempt to reach the Reddit user for comment went unanswered. Disney Weddings did not immediately respond to messages via its social media accounts or online portal.
In the two days since the post appeared, it has circulated across social media, with many users sharing screenshots questioning why the couple would opt for Disney entertainment instead of food. A spokesperson for Reddit confirmed that the screenshot being circulated was of the post initially in the r/AITA group.
“Minnie” began trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
In recent years, the AITA forum “has become the go-to place to find out if you’re in the wrong, to tell somebody else they’re in the wrong, or, better yet, to sit back and watch the sparks fly,” according to Fast Company, which reported in 2020 that the pandemic “only made AITA more of an essential destination, full of surrogate assholes to sub in for heartless politicians and corporate overlords.”
The bride said on Reddit it cost about $2,750 per 30-minute session with Mickey and Minnie. They hired the Disney characters on two days. She clarified in later comments that the actors “joined my husband and I as well as our photographer for a private lunch.”
Many of the roughly 2,400 comments in the thread responding to the bride sided with the guests.
“I love Disney — but damn you are rude,” a Reddit user wrote.
“Don’t host a party if you can’t take care of your guests,” another wrote.
“If meeting two random people dressed in Disney costume was so important to you, why did you have a wedding with guests?” another Reddit user wrote. “You should have just had yourself with those two actors, taken pictures and video and shared with friends and family.”
On Twitter, people were equally as shocked.
“This is the social contract, people: you can have whatever kind of wedding you want, but your guests get to gossip about it as much as they want,” a user wrote. “You give them Mickey and Minnie instead of food, and you’re shocked they have opinions?”
“Imagine sitting at a table with no food watching two weirdos in costumes pose for pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse,” a Twitter user wrote.
“if you hire Mickey and Minnie Mouse for your wedding you are legally obligated to have them represent you in the divorce,” another user joked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 7 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Mississippi island found a lost iPhone in the water and was able to return it to its owner after discovering the device still worked after nearly a week underwater.
Erin Skaggs, of Gulfport, said she lost her phone in the water during a Memorial Day trip to Horn Island.
"I assumed it was a lost cause," Skaggs wrote in a Facebook post.
Skaggs said she got a new phone the next day.
Cody Lowe of Biloxi said in a Facebook post that he was visiting Horn Island on Sunday when he found an iPhone in the water. Lowe plugged the phone in and was surprised to find it still worked.
Lowe posted a photo of the phone's lock screen -- a picture of Skaggs and her husband -- and it was shared hundreds of times before coming to Skaggs' attention.
Skaggs said she was especially grateful for the phone's return because it contained many pictures that she feared were lost forever.
"Thank you Cody Lowe! Thank you to everyone who messaged me to tell me! And thanks Apple for making water proof phones," Skaggs wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 7 (UPI) -- A cowboy rode his horse onto a busy Oklahoma highway and was able to lasso a cow running loose in traffic -- and the moment was caught on camera.
Blake Igert, a contractor for Oklahoma National Stockyards pinback crew, said he received a call Monday morning that loose cows had been spotted on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.
Igert and colleague Jimmy Dishman saddled up their horses and rode onto the highway.
"It was a little more intense this time. We were right in the middle of traffic. The cows were heading right into the interstate," Igert told KOCO-TV.
An Oklahoma City Fire Department crew that happened to be in the area blocked traffic while Igert and Dishman chased the bovine.
A KOCO news helicopter recorded the moment Dishman threw a lasso around the neck of the cow.
"You got to be patient and wait for a good opportunity," Igert said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) A winterlike scene was captured in the southern German town of Weiler-Simmerberg after an intense storm covered the streets with hailstones that accumulated to several feet as a widespread severe weather outbreak affected much of Europe.
Video footage was captured by locals Sunday showing tractors plowing the hail as if it were snow. However, temperatures in the 70s F helped quickly melt the fallen hailstones.
The piles of hail came from thunderstorms that erupted across parts of western and central Europe this past weekend. The storms also dropped hail the size of tennis balls and softballs from France to Austria.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 6 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Minnesota said nearly 4,000 customers lost power for a time due to a squirrel that wandered into a substation.
The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said the 7 a.m. Sunday outage in the Prior Lake area was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with substation equipment.
The company said nearly 4,000 customers lost power for about a half hour.
There was no word on the fate of the squirrel.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 7 (UPI) -- A Scottish couple unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when they both ran 106 marathons in 106 days.
Fay Cunningham, 35, and Emma Petrie, 26, both of Aberdeen, ran the first marathon of their attempt on Feb. 19 and ran the same distance -- 26.2 miles -- each consecutive day until their final run on Saturday.
The duo raised money during their record attempt for dementia charity MND & Macmillian. The women said they were inspired by Cunningham's father, Alan, who died after a battle with dementia.
"We both know that life is short and the ability to run or walk doesn't stay with you forever," Cunningham told Running Magazine. "My father was fit and active and he inspired us to tackle this challenge."
The current Guinness World Record is held by U.S. woman Alyssa Clark, who ran 95 marathons in 95 days in 2020. The record was unofficially beaten by Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who ran 102 marathons in 102 days earlier this year.
The couple said they weren't sure if all of Hunt-Broersma's marathons would count, since some were ran on a treadmill, but they decided to make their total 106 just in case Guinness World Records certified her achievement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a cat that attempted to walk in the narrow gap between two brick buildings and got wedged trying to squeeze past a pipe.
The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Dunstable Community Fire Station said the Green Watch crew responded to an address in Kensworth where a cat was reported stuck between two buildings.
The fire station posted photos to Facebook showing the cat, named Reggie, wedged next to a pipe between the buildings.
"The crew used small tools to free Reggie and hand him back to his owners," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland Uber driver said he used a "very generous" tip from a passenger to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot.
The 40-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials he had just dropped off his last passenger of the day when he noticed he needed gas and made a stop at the Colesville Road Exxon in Colesville.
"I'd just gotten an unexpected, very generous $20 tip, so I planned to buy one $10 scratch-off ticket there at the gas station," the player said. "The $10 Ca$h Bonus ticket I picked was a bust, so I debated getting one more. I must have stood in front of the machine for 5 minutes thinking about it."
The man eventually decided to buy the second ticket, and scratched off a $100,000 top prize.
"I couldn't believe my eyes. My mind just went blank," the winner recalled. "The scan came up $100,000 but I still didn't believe."
The man said he had previous made arrangements for his wife and children to visit their East African home, and his prize money will now allow him to accompany them.
"I told her that we could now both go, that we could make the trip together with the kids. There were lots of tears," he said.