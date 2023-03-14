A truck driver's dashcam video showing a mysterious figure appearing on the side of an empty road in Arizona has viewers discussing the possibility of a supernatural occurrence.
William Church, a truck driver who reportedly drove down Arizona State Route 87 on Saturday, March 11, noticed a bright glare in his dashcam, and he thinks the flashing figure could be a ghost, according to FOX Television Stations.
The suspected specter was spotted at around 2:30 a.m. local time while Church passed the highway's 200-mile marker, which is located between Phoenix and Payson, Arizona.
Church told FOX Television Stations there were no other cars on the road.
He thinks the translucent figure looks like a person "just standing in the roadway."
"You can see the lines through the legs making the figure," Church continued.
The six-second clip was captured on a Nexar dashcam, which is designed to record drives for security reasons.
Arizona State Route 87 is a north-to-south highway that was constructed in 1927 and measures approximately 272.66 miles.
The north end travels to State Route 264 near Second Mesa, a census-designated place in Arizona, while the south end travels to Interstate-10 near Picacho, an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Arizona.
Many fatal car accidents have happened on the 96-year-old highway, which has reportedly led some locals to believe the road could be haunted.
Valley Chevy Dealers in Phoenix named State Route 87 as one of Arizona's "most dangerous roads" for its beeline-like route that has "a lot of looping turns."
A recent fatal car crash happened on Arizona State 87 near milepost 201 in early February, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.
The two-vehicle collision resulted in the death of one person near Bush Highway, which is east of Fountain Hills, a town in Maricopa County.
FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the cause of the crash was not known at the time.
Viewers who have seen Church's video on YouTube claim they've seen a lot of supernatural activity on Arizona highways and in other public spaces.
"They're out there," one YouTuber commenter wrote on Monday, March 13, with four shocked face emojis.
"I don't think it's glare," another commenter shared. "It's too centralized on one spot. Spooky Spooky!"
"Yep saw it ...yeah it does have a most definite ghostly appearance," another user wrote. "That's for real I think."
Other YouTube commenters have theorized that the unknown roadside figure could be a hitchhiker, an animal, a tumbleweed, a reflected road sign or a trick of some source of light.
A new class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois alleges that chicken chain Buffalo Wild Wings is conducting "deceptive" business practices over claims its "boneless wings" are actually just ... chicken nuggets.
The lawsuit was filed March 10 in the Northern District of Illinois: U.S. District Court by plaintiff Aimen Halim — who currently resides in Chicago — on behalf of himself and potentially many others across the country affected by what the plaintiff claims are "false and deceptive marketing and advertising" of Buffalo Wild Wings' Boneless Wings.
"The name and description of the Products (i.e., as 'Boneless Wings') leads reasonable consumers to believe the Products are actually chicken wings," reads the lawsuit. "In other words, that the Products are chicken wings that have simply been deboned, and as such, are comprised of entirely chicken wing meat."
Halim's suit states that in January of this year, he purchased Boneless Wings from a Buffalo Wild Wings in Mount Prospect, Illinois and that, based on the name and description of the menu item, he believed that it was actual wings that were deboned.
"Unbeknownst to Plaintiff and other consumers, the Products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings," reads the lawsuit. "Indeed, the Products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing."
"Had Plaintiff and other consumers known that the Products are not actually chicken wings, they would have paid less for them, or would not have purchased them at all," the suit continues. "Therefore, Plaintiff and consumers have suffered injury in fact, as a result of Defendants' deceptive practices."
The defendants named in the suit include Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. and parent company Inspire Brands, Inc.
When reached for comment, a representative for both companies directed us to the following saucy tweet:
"It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo," wrote the official Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account.
"This clear-cut case of false advertising should not be permitted, as consumers should be able to rely on the plain meaning of a product's name and receive what they are promised," the suit continues. "This is particularly true in a case like this one, where consumers value actual wings, and where Defendant has no valid reason for misleading consumers, other than to promote a cheaper product along with its actual chicken wings."
The filing later points to the fact that other companies sell comparable products to Buffalo Wild Wings' "Boneless Wings" and avoid the use of the "wings" moniker. These include Domino's Pizza, which has a menu item called "Boneless Chicken," and Papa John's, which has a similar menu item called "Chicken Poppers."
"It should be noted that Domino's Pizza and Papa Johns also sell actual chicken wings, and that, a restaurant named Buffalo Wild 'Wings' should be just as careful if not more in how it names its products," reads the suit.
The suit also states that "if Buffalo Wild Wings was being transparent with its customers, it could readily change the name of the Products" to "boneless chicken" or disclose on its menu that the Products are actually made of chicken breast meat. "Buffalo Wild Wings is well aware of this issue, but has refused to change its practices," the suit continues.
The lawsuit aims to represent an estimated "thousands" of consumers around the country who, like Halim, purchased the chain's "Boneless Wings" at one of the chain's more than 1,200 locations.
Halim is seeking "damages, injunctive relief, restitution, declaratory relief, and all other remedies the Court deems appropriate," but the suit does not state an exact monetary amount.
This plantiff is far from the first person to cry fowl about the terminology of "boneless wings."
Just this past February, Ted Anthony of the Associated Press called boneless wings a "culinary lie" — along with "baby carrots" and "Chilean sea bass" — in an impassioned article.
And in September 2020, Ander Christensen, a citizen of Lincoln, Nebraska, made an impassioned speech on the subject when the floor was opened to the public for comments during a Lincoln City Council meeting.
"We've been living a lie," he said to members of the council, with many present erupting into laughter, although he reprimanded the giggles from the gallery and continued his credo. "I propose we as a city remove the term boneless chicken wings from our menus — and from our hearts."
A couple discovered their home was turning into a huge beehive after honey started dripping down their walls.
Kate Dempsey, 41, first thought the dark patches on the walls were caused by damp, but when she noticed a sweet scent in the air she decided to investigate further by pulling up the floorboards at her home in Folkestone, Kent.
You can see footage of the discovery here:
It was here that she discovered huge six-foot pieces of honeycomb and litres of honey.
Kate said: "It all started in the really hot summer last year. We noticed black sticky stuff coming down our bedroom wall.
"It got to the point where we couldn't ignore it anymore. I smelt it and tasted it and it was honey.
"I went to our daughter's room which is above ours and pulled back the carpet. These massive maggots started crawling out of the floorboards.
"We decided we were going to pull up the floorboards and see what was going on. We found an old hive and it was almost composting, loads of moths were coming out.
"We pulled up this massive six-foot honeycomb. When we were in the middle of (clearing it out), we woke up one morning and the room was full of bees."
She continued: "We called local beekeepers for help and one came to look - he said that they were robber bees and they had come to the nest to steal the honey.
"He said to use marigold gloves because the bees can't sting through them, and to wear lots of layers.
"But the beekeeper showed the pattern of behaviour - the bees flying in through hole in wall, getting the honey, and flying straight out through window again - so the bees weren't that interested in any of us anyway."
After making the unusual discovery, Kate and husband Andrew, 42, began to look for a company who could handle the large clean-up job but were quoted a whopping £10,000.
So, instead they enlisted the help of some pals and did it themselves - with the huge task taking four weeks.
"You can imagine the mess. It was horrendous," she said.
"We took it to the tip in big bags, there was 20 massive bin bags full of honey. The honey wasn't edible, a lot of the comb had been attacked by moths.
"Had it been a live honeycomb, we would have got local beekeepers in to extract and relocate it.
"But we were in a bit of a pickle because we couldn't get anyone to take it unless we paid a huge cost, and they also would have exterminated the bees which we wanted to avoid."
Kate went on: "I was really worried about the scale of how much damage could have been caused. I have no idea (how long it was there) but it would have taken a very long time.
"We wanted encourage other people to check their houses, because we ignored ours for a while.
"We didn't realise the amount of damage they caused, and it occurred to us that our story can help other people and make them aware.
"We'd been so preoccupied sorting it all out after they were removed, that it didn't cross our minds until now."
March 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina farmer has four lambs to care for after one of his ewes gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
David Hendrix, owner of Lickstone Farm in Waynesville, said one of his Katahdin sheep gave birth March 3 to three female babies and one male.
Hendrix said two of the lambs are being bottle-fed to reduce the strain on the mother. He said one of the female lambs has taken a special liking to him and follows him around the farm while he works.
Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine says there is only about a 1 in 500 chance of a sheep giving birth to quadruplets. Ewes generally give birth to one to two lambs each time.
A dad who previously crawled the London Marathon while dressed as a gorilla is to walk the entire race backwards in aid of Ukrainians affected by the ongoing war with Russia.
Tom Harrison said he set himself the goal as a means of "looking over my shoulder for Ukraine".
The 46-year-old is no stranger to taking on unique and unusual feats, having walked 263 miles in 15 days from Lands End in Cornwall to Parliament Square in London in September 2022.
This was five years after he crawled the marathon dressed as his alter-ego, "Mr Gorilla".
The project manager hopes the "quirky" and "eye-catching" idea will help to publicise his cause - with funds being donated to the Red Cross.
"Most Ukrainians will know someone who has been killed during the war and it's really horrible what they are going through, so they still need to be supported and not forgotten about," he said.
His £2,000 target - which is required by those fundraising for the Red Cross to secure their place in the marathon - has already been surpassed. Mr Harrison raised most of the cash through cake sales and hopes donations keep on coming in.
March 1959 saw the launch of one of history's most iconic toys, the Barbie doll. She hit the scene at the American Toy Fair in New York City, wearing a stylish black-and-white striped bathing suit with a sassy blond ponytail and scarlet lipstick. At a mere 11 inches tall, she became the first mass-produced toy in the United States with adult features. (Move over, G.I. Joe!)
Little-known facts about Barbie include her full name, Barbara Millicent Roberts, and her initial role as a risqué souvenir sold at tobacco shops in Europe. Back then, she went by Bild Lilli, the name of a German comic-strip character. After Mattel purchased rights to the so-called "Lilli doll," they repurposed her image, transforming her into an enduring cultural phenomenon. Over the years, Barbie has boasted more than 200 careers, including astronaut.
Moreover, she continues to assist the space program, having just participated in a cutting-edge moondust experiment.
TO THE MOON AND BEYOND
Neil Armstrong may have taken one small step for mankind on July 20, 1969. But four years before Apollo 11, Barbie already rocked a full moonwalk outfit, diving full tilt into space exploration before it was cool. She even wore a racy bob, giving Doris Day a run for her money.
Other jobs the doll has "worked" include computer engineer, rock star, and just about everything in between. Moreover, she's acted as a muse for iconic legends ranging from Bob Mackie to Andy Warhol. And despite being 64 years old, she appears to show no signs of slowing down (or aging).
In fact, scientists recently announced Barbie's help in a vital space travel experiment. After donning an astronaut suit, the effervescent beauty got showered with fake moondust (volcanic ash from the Mount Saint Helens eruption of 1980). Next, they blasted her with liquid nitrogen and measured the results.
SPACESUIT-CLAD BARBIE TO THE RESCUE
What did they find? Scientists happily reported that the liquid nitrogen shower removed approximately 98 percent of the offensive powder (a.k.a. "moondust") from her suit. (Researchers substituted volcanic ash for moondust because it's illegal to buy or sell the real substance.)
Why so much concern about moondust on suits? Because it represents more than a nuisance for NASA dry cleaners. Moondust is toxic to human cells and can lead to what's known as "lunar hay fever," a condition characterized by sneezing, sore throats, and watery eyes. Not symptoms you want to deal with during interstellar travel. But the impacts of moondust don't end there.
Ian Wells of Washington State University (WSU) explains, "Moondust … is abrasive, electrostatically charged, and … gets everywhere." Besides being an utter nuisance, it comes with serious dangers, rendering "the seals of spacesuits … unusable since too much dust causes them to not seal properly." And if that isn't enough, it also wreaks havoc on human lungs. Kind of like breathing in ground-up fiber glass. Yikes!
Historically, Apollo astronauts who participated in moonwalks brushed themselves down before taking off their suits to remove space dirt. But the sticky, electrostatically charged stuff can be like trying to clean up a box of packing peanuts. No fun. The brushes also damage space suits over time, degrading their wearability. Fortunately, Barbie recently proved, there's a better way.
SAY HELLO TO LIQUID NITROGEN
Getting blasted with liquid nitrogen isn't everyone's cup of tea. Fortunately, Barbie's no ordinary lady. Jacob Leachman of WSU describes it this way, "When liquid nitrogen boils, it expands 800 times and it's almost like a little explosion when it hits the surface of a hot material. Because it's exploding and expanding so much, it can push (moondust) particles far away from the surface."
Despite the explosive nature of liquid nitrogen, the leggy doll came through the cryogenic fluid experiment no worse for wear. Her Kevlar suit also showed minimal damage, a vast improvement over the old brush and dust system. In other words, cleaning moondust off space suits just got a whole lot easier.
As for why they chose Barbie? Beyond her stylish longevity, movie starring Margot Robbie, and groundbreaking career choices, Barbie remains a potent icon. In terms of the Artemis missions, researchers see her as a symbol of the gender and racial diversity they want to see in space travel moving forward… with as little moondust as possible.
