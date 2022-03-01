March 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman found out she had won a lottery jackpot of more than $70,000 after multiple days of dodging phone calls that she assumed were scammers.
The Frenchs Forest, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials she bought a ticket for the Feb. 25 Lucky Lotteries drawing at thelott.com, but forgot to check her account after the drawing.
Lottery officials tried contacting the winner by phone, but the woman ignored the calls for several days, assuming they were scam-related.
"I received some phone calls and emails straight after the draw, but I didn't recognize the phone number or email, so I didn't answer or take any notice! I said to myself, 'It's definitely a scam,'" the woman recalled.
"I ignored the phone calls and emails for a few days, and then, eventually, I decided to log in to my online The Lott account. It all started to make sense when I discovered I'd won."
The woman won a jackpot of $72,580.50. The winner said she still is thinking about how to use her prize money.
"I'll have to take everything in first and wait for the prize to land into the bank account before I can decide what I'll spend it on, but I know it will go to good use," she said.
"I've been playing for about 10 years now, so I'm just so excited to have won a major lottery prize!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A California company unveiled a vending machine that uses robotics to make pizzas in about three minutes.
Piestro, based in El Segundo, unveiled a pizza machine that builds pies to the specifications of customers who select their own crust, sauce, cheese and toppings.
The machine has a large window so customers can watch their pizzas being built before they go into a special oven that cooks the meal in about two minutes. The entire process takes about three minutes, the company said.
Piestro said it has no plans to make its own pizzas, but pizza brands are now placing pre-orders for the $100,000 machine to bring their products to more places.
"You can have it at an airport, at your school, at your college, at the bottom of your high-rise building," Piestro CEO Massimo Noja De Marco told KTLA-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania high school student is facing a big decision after being accepted to 18 colleges and being offered more than $1 million in scholarships.
Brianna Maddonni, a senior at Interboro High School in Prospect Park, amassed a total $1.08 million in scholarship offers, but she said she hasn't yet decided where to go.
Maddonni, who has a 4.0 grade-point average and plays varsity lacrosse, said she believes the key to her success was learning to advocate for herself after finding out she has genetic hearing loss.
"If somebody's walking in front of me and they're trying to talk to me when I'm behind them, I can't hear a word they say," she told WPVI-TV.
Maddonni said she put a lot of work into applying for schools and scholarships.
"I revised my college essay several times, and I applied to all the scholarships that I could, and if they had an honors college, I applied to the honors college," she said.
Jasmine Woodson, a guidance counselor at Interboro High School, said putting in the effort is key to getting scholarships.
"Students think they're not going to get them, so there's a lot of scholarships that are available to students that they don't know about because they don't try," Woodson said.
Identical twins Denisha and Destiny Caldwell made headlines in 2021 when they were accepted to more than 200 colleges and universities. The sisters together amassed more than $24 million in scholarship offers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- A cow carried away by floodwaters in Australia was found wandering a beach after floating down a river.
The confused cow was spotted wandering Tuesday on Duranbah Beach, near Coolangatta, Queensland, and Tweed Heads, New South Wales.
The cow is believed to have been carried away from its home by floodwaters and washed up in the area after floating more than 3 miles down the Tweed River from a farm in the Terranora area.
Police responded to the beach and were keeping crowds a safe distance away from the bovine.
Animal rescuers were contacted to help devise a plan to relocate the cow.
Heavy rains have caused major flooding this week on Australia's east coast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of adventurers set a new Guinness World Record by taking a 97-day, 35,770-mile journey across the United States in an electric vehicle.
Rainer Zietlow, a professional long-distance driver from Germany, and Derek Collins began their journey on July 13, 2021, at Volkswagen's U.S. headquarters in Virginia.
The men drove their Volkswagen ID.4 through 49 states before ending their journey on Oct. 18 back at the Volkswagen building.
Guinness announced Wednesday that the trip officially set the world record for longest journey by electric vehicle in a single country.
Zietlow and Collins said they visited more than 600 Volkswagen dealerships during the trip and made more than 200 stops to charge the vehicle's battery.
"The record not only documents the reliability of the ID.4, but also to the actual readiness status of the charging infrastructure in the U.S.," Zeitlow, founder of event agency Challenge4, told Guinness.
Zietlow and Collins were supported during their trip by the HARTING Technology Group.
"We're here to prove that an electric vehicle is a decidedly viable solution, whether you're only driving short distances or off on a road trip across the country. The technology is there. The infrastructure is in place," said Jon DeSouza, managing director of HARTING Americas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- An unused ticket to Michael Jordan's NBA debut game with the Chicago Bulls in 1984 was auctioned for $468,000.
Heritage Auctions said the ticket to the Oct. 26, 1984, Chicago Bulls home game against the Washington Bullets sold for $468,000.
Mike Cole, the ticket's former owner, said he was gifted two tickets to the game by Jerry Sachs, a Bullets executive and family friend, while he was attending Northwestern University in the 1980s. He said one of the tickets remained intact because he had been unable to find anyone to attend the game with him.
Heritage said the ticket is the only known surviving example of an unused ticket from the game, which marked the NBA debut of superstar Michael Jordan.
Cole, who does not consider himself a collector, said he was shocked to see how high the auction climbed.
"I've never held on to these items thinking one day they're going to be worth a lot of money," he told the Chicago Tribune. "I hold on to them because they are memories of good experiences and times spent with family and friends, and as we get older, as is in my case, it's often enjoyable to think of those times from the past."
The sum fetched by the ticket was briefly a new record for the auction of a sports ticket, but it was broken a short time later when a ticket stub from Jackie Robinson's April 15, 1947, Major League Baseball debut game sold for $480,000.
"We were a record holder for a brief period, but I couldn't be happier because to me Jackie Robinson was not only an incredibly accomplished athlete, as was Michael Jordan, but also an incredible pioneer," Cole said. "I think it's fitting that Jackie Robinson, whose contribution goes way beyond sports, has the highest valued ticket."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Shepherd Express) In the Bolivian city of El Alto, David Choque has alarmed his neighbors with his new decorating scheme, Reuters reported.
Choque, a miner, hired an artist to create sculptures of long-horned skeletal devils from cement and wood and mount them on the outside of his home.
Choque told Reuters that the sculptures hearken to life in Bolivian mines centuries ago, when indigenous men were forced into digging for silver. Colonial masters would use devil images to scare the men into working.
But some neighbors fear that his decor signals satanic worship. Maria Laurel said she has heard about naked rituals in Choque's house.
"The truth is, it frightens me." Choque pooh-poohs this idea. "Closed-minded people will think it's something supernatural, but people need to open their minds and see it as a tourist attraction, something that can improve the area."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 -- A tractor-trailer driver in Massachusetts was lucky to walk away unscathed after his semi skidded across two lanes of traffic and plunged off a bridge into the frigid Charles River in Weston, Mass., last weekend.
Video of the dramatic crash, which was released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts, shows the tractor-trailer driving off the edge of the bridge. As it falls and the trailer's cabin hits the water, the truck almost flips upside down before making a hard landing on its side.
The police association said that the driver escaped the frigid waters and climbed on top of the tractor-trailer to wait for help. State Police, Weston Fire Department and other units responded to assist with the rescue. The driver, who could not swim, was taken to the hospital but was found to be unhurt, police said.
Weston is about 15 miles west of downtown Boston, and the entire New England area was hit hard by a snowstorm just the day before. Boston's official weather record site, Logan International Airport, measured 8.5 inches from the storm last Friday, and the surrounding areas to the west received anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of accumulation.In addition to the fresh snowfall, a wave of cold air swept through southern New England in the immediate aftermath of the storm. Weston hit a low temperature of 3 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday before moderating to a high of 31, which is 10 degrees below the average high temperature there at this time of year. The normal low in Weston at this time of year is 22 degrees.
According to WFXT-TV in Boston, the crash occurred at around noon when the air temperature had reached 25 degrees in Weston.
"He was just saying he was really cold," Weston's Deputy Fire Chief Justin Woodside told WFXT-TV. "By the time that the state police called us and we got to the call and responded to the call say seven, eight, nine-minute mark. So he had already been wet in what was probably the low 30-degree water."
The truck was carrying mail and packages for the U.S. Postal Service in Brockton, many of which were rescued from the icy Charles River. Temperatures in the river were about 35 degrees on Saturday morning.
According to WBTS-TV, the truck split in half while it was in the water, sending some packages floating down the river. Postal inspectors responded to the crash scene and local officials said the postal inspector would help take care of all the packages that rescuers were unable to grab from the river.
Law enforcement officials and other first responders in the region were kept busy the day before this crash as numerous accidents occurred during the snowstorm throughout New England.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) This dad's internet jammer might land him in the slammer.
A French dad desperate to block his kids from spending too much time on social media went off the rails when he unintentionally cut out the entire town of Messanges' internet service, France Bleu Gascogne reported.
The unnamed papa faces up to six months in prison and a hefty fine for disconnecting the town's internet access with a scrambler, which is illegal under French law.
The patriarch purchased the jammer to block connection to the web in his home between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. when his children would be addictively scrolling social media, authorities said. Unbeknownst to him, though, the device blocked not only the access to the internet for his house but for the entire beach town of Messanges, in southwestern France.
When locals reported outages in the area — inhabited by some 1,000 people — service providers began an investigation, which was then escalated to the government's National Frequency Agency (Agence Nationale des Fréquences or ANFR).
Officials used a radiogoniometry device to detect the scrambler, which was blocking both Wi-Fi and mobile phone signals, at the dad's home.
Worse yet, the scrambler was also blocking the internet for nearby towns, which the ANFR said is common with the machines. Often, scramblers have a "wider range of action than one thinks or than the seller suggests," ANFR wrote on its website, according to a translation.
The father is now being prosecuted and faces up to six months in prison. He also faces up to a 30,000 euro fine (about $34,000), as well as a 450 euro fee ($511) for the ANFR to investigate.
In the United States, federal law also "prohibits the operation, marketing, or sale of any type of jamming equipment" since "signal-jamming devices can prevent you and others from making 9-1-1 and other emergency calls and pose serious risks to public safety communications," according to the Federal Communications Commission.