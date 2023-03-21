THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Badgers burrowing under rail tracks have halted trains in the northern and southern Netherlands, forcing lengthy cancellations on at least two lines.
All trains were halted Tuesday afternoon on a busy line between the southern cities of Den Bosch and Boxtel after the animals dug into a dike carrying rails. The national railway company said the line would be out of service for at least a week.
The digging means "the rails can subside and then the safety of train traffic can no longer be guaranteed," ProRail, the company that maintains the Dutch rail network said in a statement.
Earlier this month, badgers also burrowed under tracks near the northern village of Molkwerum in Friesland province, knocking a line out of service until next month while workers seek permission to shift the animals.
Badgers are protected animals in the Netherlands, so rail operators have to get permission to move them or disturb their habitat before repairs can begin.
John Voppen, CEO of ProRail, the company that maintains Dutch railroads, appealed for a speeding up of the procedures.
"In the interests of travelers and carriers, more space is needed to be able to take action more quickly," he said in a statement. "We are of course in urgent consultation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management about this."
ProRail says that badgers like digging into the steep sides of earthen dikes that carry many Dutch train tracks. That can cause the tracks to subside, endangering trains.
"Living together with badgers can be a real puzzle," the company said on its website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservationists are pushing for the Venus fly trap to be South Carolina's official carnivorous plant, joining other official items such as the state bird (Carolina Wren), state opera (Porgy and Bess) and the state snack (boiled peanuts).
In all, South Carolina has about five dozen official state things. There are already five different plants including yellow jasmine, which is the official flower, to the official fruit — the peach — to Indian Grass, which is, unsurprisingly, South Carolina's official grass.
But supporters said honoring the Venus fly trap isn't about one extra thing students see on an elementary school worksheet.
Instead, it's about protecting and increasing awareness of an interesting species found only in this spot on the globe: the upper part of the South Carolina coast and a small sliver of southeast North Carolina.
"In a state as small as ours that is growing every day, we have to protect the things that belong here," said South Carolina Sen. Thomas McElveen, who lead a subcommittee Tuesday that voted to advance a bill to elevate the status of the carnivorous plant.
The Democrat knows all about the allure of the plant with leaves that can trap insects to get a source of nutrition in the nutrient-poor soil where it grows.
McElveen said his mom bought him one when he was a kid from the market. He named it "Audrey II" after the ravenous and cruel human-eating Venus fly trap in Little Shop of Horrors.
In the wild, Venus fly traps are the size of a lima bean and mean no harm to anything other than spiders and flies. They have special hairs that when brushed — twice in succession to reduce the amount of false alarms by dust or rain — snap the leaves shut around the insect.
If the prey continues to wiggle and is too big to escape from between the hairs, the plant releases acid that dissolves and digests the insect and provides nutrients.
"This is a plant for South Carolina to be proud of. It is globally rare," Coastal Conservation League biologist Trapper Fowler told senators.
Venus fly traps face two big enemies — poachers and development. Poaching is illegal and the best groups of plants have been in heritage areas where they can grow away from thieves and avoid people in South Carolina's fastest growing region. They're also a fragile plant that needs fire more than water — the blazes clear out faster, denser overgrowth that can choke the smaller fly traps.
The bill still has to get through the full Senate Family and Veterans Affairs Committee and then approval on the Senate floor before heading to the House.
But there's enough time this year for the Venus fly trap to join other official South Carolina things like the official spider (Carolina Wolf Spider), picnic cuisine (barbecue), dance (the Shag) and stone (blue granite).
"You're not just naming this plant and putting it in the back of our legislative manual," McElveen said. "You may be doing something to raise awareness and conservation."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A deep-sea drama is unfolding in the world of shark science. An exciting scientific record of a rare species in a new place might actually just be a photo of a plastic toy.
Through published commentary, tweets, and in conversations with Gizmodo, biologists, shark enthusiasts, and other experts have expressed extreme skepticism that an alleged photo of a goblin shark really shows a once-living animal.
If it were authentic, the image in question would be the first-ever record of the species in the Mediterranean Sea—a notable and important range expansion for the uncommon animal. But if it's actually a picture of a toy goblin shark, as multiple sources suggest, it's a cautionary tale about citizen science, negligent editing and peer review, and the pressure scientists face to publish new findings as fast and frequently as possible.
To unravel this shark controversy, let's start at the beginning.
The Published Record
Last year, scientists published a paper in which they documented a supposed juvenile goblin shark specimen, found dead and washed up on a beach in Greece. It was the first time one of the nightmarish looking deep sea-sharks had ever been observed in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the article published in the journal Mediterranean Marine Science in May 2022. In that paper, the researchers said they'd been sent the photograph by a citizen scientist; none of the team had personally seen or examined the specimen.
Goblin sharks are elusive creatures, rarely seen dead or living. Not much is known about their reproduction or habits, in large part because they spend most of their lives thousands of feet below the surface of the ocean. They are thought to be widely distributed, and legitimate specimens have been found in different parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. Yet no one had ever published evidence of a goblin shark in the Mediterranean Sea, until this study.
Months after that first publication, in November 2022, a group of ichthyologists and independent researchers responded with a comment on the initial paper, in the same scientific journal, questioning the specimen's legitimacy. "On close examination of this image...doubts arise about the authenticity," they wrote. The commenters listed 10 reasons for their skepticism, from the shape of the jaw and other bits on the "specimen" in the photograph, to the incorrect number of gills, the rigidity of the fins, and the lack of detail in the article description.
In response, the original study authors published their own follow-up comment in January—doubling down on the specimen's authenticity and attempting to rebut each of the concerns. Both comments were published online for the first time this Monday.
A Rebuttal to a Rebuttal
Yet with the rebuttal, inconsistencies and more holes emerged, and the goblin shark truthers remain unconvinced. "In my opinion, it is a model of a such a shark," said Jürgen Pollerspöck, an independent shark researcher and lead author of the November 2022 comment, in an email to Gizmodo. When he first saw the picture, he said he "immediately noticed the 'unnatural look' of the shark. Stranded animals often show injuries or signs of decomposition." But the photographed specimen didn't.
He also pointed out that the original article described a supposedly juvenile goblin shark, with an estimated length of 80 centimeters. In their reply, the authors said that, actually, the citizen scientist estimated the total specimen length of 17 to 20 centimeters, and it could potentially be a shark embryo, not a juvenile. In Pollerspöck's view, 20 centimeters is too small to be a viable goblin shark, immature, embryonic, or otherwise.
Gizmodo reached out to the lead researcher who had initially published the alleged goblin shark record, as well as the editor in chief of the journal. Neither responded by time of publication.
The Internet Weighs in
Meanwhile, the 'is it a real shark' discussion had shifted online. David Shiffman, a shark ecologist and marine biologist, weighed in on Twitter in at least two different threads. In one tweet, Shiffman posted an eBay link to a model toy goblin shark that seems a particularly good match for the photo.
Deep-sea ecologist Andrew Thaler also chimed in on Twitter to say he was convinced by the particular eBay toy. "The mystery comes to an end. It's a toy shark," he wrote. In an email to Gizmodo, he clarified: "This is outside my area of expertise... My only comment is that it looks an awful lot like a toy shark."
Multiple shark enthusiasts responded to Thaler and Shiffman's tweets, affirming their observations that the photographed "shark" looks very much like the toy shark.
But one marine researcher took the quest further. Matthew McDavitt, who is a lawyer by trade but a published independent shark researcher in his free time, compiled his own image comparisons and report on the controversy, which he shared with Gizmodo.
The original photo "just looked off," McDavitt told Gizmodo in a phone call. He cited the drooping rostrum, tail, and mouth as things that didn't add up with his knowledge of actual goblin sharks. He also reiterated Pollerspöck's concern about size. "It just didn't look right."
McDavitt said this wouldn't be the first time that a false photo had been published as evidence of a fish range expansion (yes, sharks are fish). The researcher relayed a story in which he previously noticed some inconsistencies in a picture of a rare African wedgefish, published as first evidence of that species living off the coast of a São Tomé Island—where it had never been seen before. Ultimately, he said, the picture turned out to be of a different species (a Taiwanese wedgefish), and had been taken of a captive animal in a Portuguese aquarium. A photographer had fraudulently passed it off as a dive photo.
Situations like this, he said, can have real negative impacts on researchers. McDavitt noted that, in the wedgefish example, he ended up hearing from some scientists who had been prepared to fund an expedition to survey the waters off of São Tomé to find more examples of the rare fish. Clearly, they would've been disappointed.
A marine biologist who requested anonymity out of fear of professional harm told Gizmodo in a phone call that he's pretty confident the goblin shark photo is a fake. Upon first looking at the image, he felt it wasn't right, he said. The scientist explained that this isn't how most species records are presented—with a single photograph without even a scale bar.
Though he doesn't know the publishing scientists personally, he doesn't believe they had malicious intentions. In his view, they failed to do due diligence. Whether the citizen scientist who sent them the photo knew it wasn't a real goblin shark or not isn't clear, he said.
Both the marine biologist and McDavitt said a major issue here is negligence on the part of the publishing journal and the general pressure within academia to publish new and exciting findings. The most responsible and best outcome here would be for either the original researchers to withdraw their paper or for the journal to issue a retraction, both said.
Pollerspöck echoed the sentiment. The lead researcher on the goblin shark study is a student, he pointed out. "In my opinion, the problem and responsibility lies more with the editor of the journal and the reviewers," he wrote to Gizmodo. He is "convinced that it was an accident," on the original authors' part.
It's Fantastic. Is It Plastic?
Marine scientists and shark enthusiasts aren't the only ones who told Gizmodo the "goblin shark" specimen seems suspect. Two plastics experts echoed concerns about the veracity of the alleged fish.
"I think it's very possible that it could be (a) degraded plastic toy," Joana Sipe, a plastic degradation researcher at Duke University, told Gizmodo in a phone call. Sipe said she couldn't possibly be certain, as the only way to determine the material would be to inspect it directly, but that lots of aspects of the photo suggest the "shark" could be a molded synthetic material.
She agreed that the line next to the mouth could easily be a seam from machine-molded plastic. Then there are the flecks of what could be sand, or might instead be remnant plastic dye sticking to the model. Sipe also pointed out the "L" shaped dark imprint on the tail, which she said looked like intentional color shading.
Further, the droopiness of the tail and rostrum (i.e. shark snout), and faded color could be the result of heat or wear on a plastic toy—especially left out in the sun on a Greek beach, Sipe added.
Greg Merrill, a Duke University graduate student who studies plastic pollution in marine mammals, also believed the photographed "animal" was a plastic model. "I am not a shark expert; I study whales and plastic," he wrote to Gizmodo in an email. Nonetheless, "I'm confident this is a toy," he said.
His critique echoed those of other researchers; he also pointed out the lack of photo scale and the lax description in the original publication. He noted that it's incredibly rare to find a fully intact specimen of any marine organism washed up on a beach. "Scavengers—crabs, gulls, etc—are keen on a free meal and will often consume soft tissues, like the eyes, almost immediately," Merrill wrote. That is, "if the animal ever makes it ashore" to begin with.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A dedicated Disney fan visited all of the company's 12 theme parks across the globe in 12 days, taking a spin on all 216 operating rides.
Nathan Firesheets started his project, The Disney Global Ride Challenge, on March 8 at Disneyland Paris, and completed his journey at Florida's Magic Kingdom on Sunday.
The days in between saw Firesheets visit Walt Disney Studios, Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
"It was pretty awesome and kind of surreal," Firesheets told KTLA-TV. "I still can't quite believe I did it."
Firesheets said he managed to hit every operating ride at each park along the way -- 216 total rides.
Firesheets did not disclose how much money he spent on his project.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- Residents of a small Australian town said sculptures of Minions have been appearing in locations around town since just before Christmas, and their origins remain a mystery.
Locals in Warrack, a Victoria town boasting a population of about 70 people, said the first Minions sculpture appeared just before Christmas, and the statues have continued to appear on various properties to reach a current total of 24.
Some of the scrap metal sculptures were designed to have uses such as mailboxes and planters, while others appear to be simple works of art dedicated to the yellow creatures from the Despicable Me franchise.
Mountainside Wines, the only business in the town, has been chronicling the Minion appearances on Facebook.
Residents say there are now more properties in town with Minion sculptures than there are without.
The creator of the sculptures remains a mystery. One installation was captured on CCTV cameras, but one of the culprits was disguised in a Santa Claus costume and the other was unclear in the footage.
Shane Goninon, owner of Mountainside Wines, said he believes the mystery artist to be local resident Daniel "Buckie" Buckingham, whose property bears a sculpture of the Minions' master, Gru. Buckingham, in turn, pointed to Goninon as his chief suspect.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A champion skateboarder pulled off a grind out the back of an airplane at more than 9,000 feet to set a new Guinness World Record.
Leticia Bufoni, 29, who hails from São Paulo, Brazil, and now lives in Southern California, boarded a C-130 Hercules with her skateboard in Merced, Calif.
Bufoni strapped a nearly 20-pound parachute to her back and performed a feeble grind -- a combination of a boardslide and a 50/50 grind -- across a pipe that led out the back of the plane at an altitude of 9,022 feet.
Guinness World Records confirmed the stunt earned Bufoni the record for highest skateboard grind outside the back of a flying aircraft.
Bufoni also holds the records for most skateboard street gold medals won at the X Games (street, female), five; most medals won in X Games summer disciplines (female), 12; and largest skatepark built in an aircraft and flown.
"It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside a plane and do a feeble in the air. That's something I didn't know was possible or not.
"I've never skateboarded on an airplane. I didn't know that this project would take such a huge proportion as it took," Bufoni told GWR.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------