March 22 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman's security camera was recording when a bear entered the pen holding her two pigs -- and ended up being chased away by the scrappy swine.
Rebecca Shaw's Ring camera captured footage showing the bear entering the pig pen outside of her New Milford home.
The video shows one of the pigs, Mary, head-butting the bear into a fence, before being joined by fellow pig Hamlet, who charged at the bear until it fled.
"I am very proud of them because Hammy, the little one especially, he's afraid of his own shadow and the way he came charging out when he seen Mary tussling with the bear," Shaw told WVIT-TV. "He was like 'oh no, no way, get out.'"
Shaw said the pigs were not injured in the confrontation.
"Not even a scratch," Shaw told the News Times. "I'm still blown away."
Shaw said Mary and Hamlet are now getting extra watermelon and Pop Tarts, their favorite treats.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 22 (UPI) -- A 101-year-old man who had to drop out of high school in West Virginia in the 1930s was presented with a diploma more than 80 years later.
Jefferson County Schools in West Virginia said Merrill Pittman Cooper, 101, attended Storer College, a former high school in Harper's Ferry, but he had to drop out during his senior year in 1938 when he and his mother relocated to Philadelphia for financial reasons.
Cooper expressed regret about never graduating during a 2018 visit to the former Storer College campus, leading relatives to reach out to Jefferson County Schools.
Those efforts culminated this month in Cooper being presented with an honorary diploma by Jefferson County Schools in a graduation ceremony attended by his family.
"Jefferson County Schools is committed to helping every student, young or old, fulfill their dreams," Jefferson County Schools superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson-Learn said. "For Mr. Cooper, that meant receiving a high school diploma. We are honored to help make that dream a reality."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) Beavers haven't roamed the streams and woods of London since the days of William Shakespeare. But after over 400 years of extinction, the rodents are being reintroduced to the United Kingdom capital in a "quite emotional" moment.
A pair of beavers, temporarily named Justin Beaver and Sigourney Beaver, were released into a designed enclosure on Forty Hall Farm in Enfield on March 17. The beavers are part of a two-year plan by Enfield Council to combat the increase in major flash floods that have plagued the city in recent years.
Officials in London hope this male beaver, nicknamed Justin Beaver, can help restore the city's wetland habitat and combat climate change. Photo courtesy of Ian Barnes Enfield Council
In February, Bob Ward, deputy chair of the London Climate Change Partnership, said the flood risks have turned life-threatening due to the city's outdated drainage system.
"There is now a real risk of people drowning, particularly in basement flats if a major flash flood occurred in the middle of the night," he told the Observer. "The problem is particularly worrying because we have no idea how many people live in basement properties in London."
In a city analysis from July 2021, a report from the London Councils taskforce found that the city was dealt more than a month's average rain on several different days. The month's enormous rainfall triggered the closures of major hospitals and underground train stations and caused flooding in over 1,000 homes.
The hope for the introduction of the beavers is that the natural engineers will build dams and restore habitats that help slow down and filter water in the city's wetlands. By cutting down trees and attracting other forms of wildlife, officials hope the restoration efforts lead to reduced downstream flooding.
"They're not just beautiful creatures, they're so good in the ecosystem, they encourage other animals and insects because of the ponds and dams they make," Ian Barnes, Enfield Council's deputy leader, told The Guardian.
Conversation leaders hope the pair will reproduce in the coming months as the organizations wait on the government to approve applications to release the animals into the wild.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan celebrated the release of the beavers into the enclosure with a video on Twitter.
Great to see @EnfieldCouncil welcome beavers to their wetlands as part of a series of projects designed to help rewild the area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire station experienced a miniature baby boom when three firefighters became dads at the same hospital within 24 hours.
The Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center said in a Facebook post that three babies were born within 24 hours at the facility and each father involved works as a firefighter with Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services at Fort Belvoir Army Base.
"We are excited to welcome these little ones into the world," the post said.
The dads -- Kyle Dean, Kyle Frederick and Michael Irvine -- said they had joked in the weeks before the births about what it would be like if the three babies ended up sharing a birthday.
"A few weeks before we were all together at work and talked about it and how crazy it would be -- saw each other in the hallways and stuff like that," Dean told WJLA-TV.
The men said they were pleasantly surprised to discover their wives were all in labor at the same time.
"Once I found out I actually told the nurses. Just a heads up -- two of my guys are coming as well and we ended up with the nickname from the nursing staff as the fab three," Irvine said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A Mercedes-Benz plant in India was evacuated and wildlife officials were called in when a leopard wandered into the production facility.
Police and Junnar forest officers responded Monday when the leopard was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Chakan MIDC area, near Pune.
"We had a very special guest at Mercedes-Benz India campus this morning. A leopard strayed into the company's production facility and was later rescued with the prompt support of the Forest Department and local police," Mercedes-Benz India said in a Facebook post.
Forest Officer Atul Mahajan said the leopard was first spotted by security staff at the plant about 5 a.m. Monday.
"Within two hours, our rescue team from the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center in Junnar reached the spot. The animal was trapped in an enclosure. Our staff, including a veterinary doctor, took an apt position and shot a dart from an appropriate distance," Mahajan told the Times of India.
Mahajan said the leopard was taken to the leopard rescue center and would be examined by veterinarians before being released back into the wild.
Mercedes-Benz said the plant was evacuated prior to the rescue and regular operations were expected to resume Tusday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- An original prototype for Atari's Home Pong video game system was auctioned for more than $270,000 and came from the collection of the landmark game's creator.
RR Auction, based in Boston, said the Home Pong prototype, which featured a finished Pong chip in a prototype circuit board in the base and a hand-carved wooden mockup of the Pong system on top, sold for $270,910.
The design was in the Sears Tele-Games version of Pong in 1975 and Atari Pong Model C-100 in 1976.
The prototype came from the collection of Allan Alcorn, who created Pong, one of the first video arcade games, in the 1970s. The auction included a letter of provenance signed by Alcorn.
"In 1975, Atari had managed to become dominant in the coin-operated entertainment business and moved on to build video games for the home market. We had to get Pong running on a single chip of silicon so a product could be built at a price a consumer could afford," Alcorn wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Bangor Daily News) After a year on the run, Dave the rooster has come home to his Union farm.
When Lizzie Dickerson's pet rooster and hen went missing last spring, she feared the worst. Still, she tried to reassure her young son with the idea that the birds might have gone to visit friends and would come back eventually.
But Dickerson was astonished on Monday when the rooster did indeed return — dirty, cold, hungry and missing a toe, but alive.
"I didn't really believe my own story," she said. "He's OK, but he was definitely in rough shape. He was glad to get some food and water."
Dave the rooster, seen here with 9-year-old Zion Davidson, reappeared this week after going missing from a farm in Union in May 2021.
Where Dave has been the last 10 months is unknown. Dickerson said the "very fancy, very pretty, big, giant rooster" and Rachel, a little brown Rhode Island Red hen, disappeared at about the same time from Twin Springs Farm. She and her family members searched for them, but to no avail, suspecting the birds might have come to a bad end at the claws of the chicken hawks they saw around the farm.
Still, Dickerson, a former Rockland city councilor and Democratic state representative, had doubts.
"Roosters are pretty ferocious. It was hard for me to think how he could have gotten eaten by a chicken hawk," she said. "Lots of times when your chicken gets attacked by a chicken hawk, there's a pile of feathers. But this time there was nothing. It was really weird."
Life at the farm went on after the birds vanished. The family got a new rooster to guard the remaining hens, and it seemed more and more likely that they would never know what had happened to Dave and Rachel.
Then, on Monday morning, Keri Kaczor, who lives in the neighborhood, went jogging with her dog.
"I heard a rooster in the woods, and on the jog back, Dave, the fancy rooster, came running up to us," she said. "He looked a little disheveled. Messier than usual."
Kaczor, who had not realized that Dave had disappeared, texted Dickerson, telling her that she thought her rooster was out.
"She said, 'Oh my God, it can't be Dave. He's been missing since May of last year,'" Kaczor said. "What an incredible story of survival. Who knows what he's been up to?"
After hearing from Kaczor that Dave was alive, Dickerson went to fetch him.
"He came running right up when he saw us," she said. "I came out with some food and water and he was so happy to see us."
Dickerson is convinced that the rooster is Dave. Because of his large size and distinctive plumage, Dave is unique and hard to confuse with another bird, she said.
The rooster's ability to survive long winter cold snaps, blizzards and the constant threat of predation seemed amazing to Kaczor.
"There's a lot of coyotes, a lot of bobcats, a lot of fisher cats," she said. "I am so surprised, and I have so many questions for Dave. Where have you been? Where did you go?"
Amanda Pease-Lisenby, who works at Belfast Veterinary Hospital and has many years of experience with her own birds, said that chickens can be resourceful.
"Some breeds are more hardy than others and can tolerate the cold a bit better," she said. "But as resourceful as they are, I would say it's very surprising that he turned back up. To go missing for that length of time, that is impressive."
Dickerson has questions, too. If Dave had been around the farm all these months, she thinks he would have been found before now.
"He's got a really loud crow, and you'd think that we would have heard him," she said. "I don't know if he's been out here this whole time, or if somebody driving by picked him up, and he eventually made his way home."
Dickerson said a friend suggested she turn the story of Dave's return into a children's book about resilience and overcoming obstacles.
"Animals are amazing," she said.
She does have one more hope for a second tale of survival against the odds.
"If anybody sees Rachel out and about, it might be good to get her back on the farm, too," Dickerson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 22 (UPI) - A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving.
Slater bugs--also known as roly-polyies, woodlice or pill bugs--are multi-legged, land-living crustaceans that can be found in moist areas across much of the world, including the United States, according to Storyful.
"My chooks (chickens) love eating them if they get the chance, but I've never seen anything eating them when they are out in the open and on the move like this," said Wendy Sheehan, who posted the video to her Instagram page.
Sheehan theorized that a recent rainfall might be the reason that the seemingly endless stream of bugs decided to scamper across rural Australia.
"I don't know if it's as a result of the 5 millimeter rain we had last night, or in anticipation of rain coming, or some completely unrelated bug reason," Sheehan said.
The video was uploaded on March 14, with the weather in Quilpie in the days previous featuring thunderstorms in the area. Perhaps the slater bugs were notified to seek shelter by a MinuteCast notification from the AccuWeather app, which alerts users of incoming rain and storms. Or perhaps the bugs were motivated to cross the road just to get to the other side.
In the U.S., a bug that looks like it belongs in Australia is expected to eventually spread up and down the East Coast. The large but harmless Joro spider, which likely came to the U.S. from Japan, is expected to spread northward in the coming year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — When deputies in Alabama responded to a burglary alarm call at a church on Wednesday, they found a pair of unlikely suspects.
Deputies from the Autauga County Sheriff's Office found the glass front door of the church had been shattered, AL.com reported. When deputies searched the building, they found two goats in the kitchen.
A photo of the horned culprits showed one goat standing on top of a box by the window and another in the middle of the kitchen.
The goats' owner was located and the pair of mischief makers were returned home safely, according to the sheriff's office.
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that it was the first time they had encountered goats in a church, joking, "Goats need Jesus too!"