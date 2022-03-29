WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas, wildlife officials said.
The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the African flamingo — known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band — was captured on video shot March 10 by an environmental activist near Port Lavaca, Texas, at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay. Officials were able to make out the bird’s leg band on the video.
The bird and another flamingo escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita on a stormy night in June 2005. Employees had not yet clipped the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying, which facilitated their escape.
While the other flamingo was never seen again, No. 492 has been spotted several times in Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas, sometimes with other wild flamingos. Officials said it had been a year or two since the bird was last seen in Texas.
Zoo officials have never made plans to recapture No. 492, despite the sightings, saying there is no easy way to do so without disturbing other wildlife.
The escaped flamingos, known for their distinctive pink feathers and long legs and necks, were born in Africa then shipped to the Kansas zoo in 2004 with 39 other flamingos.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said officers responded to a call about the discovery of "skeletal remains" near a road and arrived to find the cause of the report was "a plastic prop skeleton."
The Converse Police Department said an investigation was launched when police received "a report of skeletal remains" discovered near Farm to Market 1516 and Binz-Engleman Road.
"Upon arrival, they discovered a plastic prop skeleton discarded in a field," the department said in a Facebook post.
The post said the "remains" were "removed and given a proper burial."
"Let's all work together and discard our trash properly to keep Converse clean," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mexico City (AFP) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that his government would offer to rent out a luxury presidential jet for birthday and wedding parties after failing to find a buyer.
Lopez Obrador, an austerity advocate who uses commercial flights, has been vowing to sell the Boeing 787 Dreamliner since his 2018 election campaign, calling it an "insult" to the people.
The plane will be handed over to a military-run company in charge of a new airport that opened last week outside Mexico City and other major infrastructure projects, the president told reporters.
It will be rented out to generate income to cover its expenses and maintenance costs, he said.
The jet will be available if someone "is getting married and is going to take their family and friends" by air, as well as for birthdays and company trips, Lopez Obrador said.
The plane was purchased for about $218 million during former president Felipe Calderon's 2006-2012 term in office, but the only one who used it was his successor Enrique Pena Nieto.
Lopez Obrador was unable to find a buyer for such a massive jet, which is customized with an executive bedroom, private bath and seating for 80 people.
In September 2020, his government held a symbolic raffle aimed at raising funds roughly equivalent to the plane's value.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- An Ohio therapy dog was named this year's Cadbury Bunny after earning the most votes in the chocolate company's annual contest.
Hershey's announced Annie Rose, a 4-year-old English goldendoodle belonging to Lori Rahn, earned the most votes in Cadbury's online contest to find this year's clucking Easter Bunny.
Officials said Annie Rose is a therapy dog who spends time visiting nursing homes.
Annie Rose bested a field of finalists that included other dogs, a cat, a llama, a horse, a hedgehog, a bearded dragon, a parrotlet and a sugar glider.
The canine will now star in Cadbury's annual Easter commercial and Rahn was awarded a $5,000 prize.
Rahn thanked supporters who voted for Annie Rose in a Facebook post.
"I'm so in awe of the support, love, excitement and votes you guys gave us," Rahn wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who won a $110,000 prize from a lottery drawing said she was instantly faced with an unexpected problem -- she had already thrown the ticket in the trash.
Mary Elliot of Buckingham County told Virginia Lottery officials she selected the numbers 6-13-18-21-25 when she bought her ticket for the Feb. 24 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing from the Food Lion store in Dillwyn.
Elliot said she recognized the numbers when she checked the results of the drawing because they represent important family birthdays.
"When I saw I'd won, I couldn't stop shaking to save my life," Elliot said.
Elliot said her disbelief soon turned to panic when she realized she had mistakenly already thrown the ticket into the trash.
The player retrieved the ticket from the garbage, but the now coffee-stained ticket's barcode wouldn't work when she tried to scan it.
Elliot took the ticket to the Virginia Lottery's Prize Zone West in Henrico, where officials were able to confirm the stained ticket was a valid winner.
The ticket earned Elliot a $110,000 jackpot. The winner did not say if she had any plans for her prize money.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where an 8-week-old kitten became trapped inside a bathroom wall only six hours after being brought to the house.
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said in a Facebook post that the Red Watch crew from Wallsend Community Fire Station responded to Danielle Douglas' home when the kitten became trapped inside the bathroom wall.
Douglas told firefighters the kitten, named Tubs, had only been at her home for six hours before vanishing.
"One minute I was watching him curled up asleep on the floor, the next moment he'd disappeared in to thin air," Douglas told firefighters.
"I had an idea to search the internet for mammy cat purring noises that I could play around the flat. This worked as the kitten responded to the cat calling sounds," she said. "The resulting meowing was coming from behind the bathroom wall. I was beside myself with worry as I thought that the kitten would be petrified as he was just getting used to his new surroundings."
Firefighters removed some tiles and bath paneling from the wall and were able to locate the kitten behind some plasterboard. Firefighter Paul Simpson, a "self-confessed cat lover," was able to get a hold of the feline and handed him over to his owner.
"The firefighters were amazing. I felt instantly reassured as they talked me through the rescue plan," Douglas said. "They were really gentle with Tubs and made sure that we were both OK before they left. They even did a safe and well check on my smoke alarms on their way out!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 28 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a young performer has been dubbed the world's youngest opera singer after performing as a professional at age 7.
The record-keeping organization said Victory Brinker earned the record at the age of 7 years and 314 days after participating in eight professional performances at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre's Lights and Legends show in 2019.
The Latrobe, Pa., performer, now 10, also made history on July 6, 2021, when she became the first America's Got Talent performer to receive a Golden Buzzer from all four judges.
"I was an early talker and started singing at age 2. Between age 2 and 3, I was memorizing entire CDs with good pitch. I was always singing," Brinker told Guinness.
Brinker said she became interested in opera shortly before her 6th birthday, when she was introduced to the art form by her mother.
"I love the challenge of the difficult arrangements, the technique required to sing, all the runs, and the different languages all the arias are written in," she said.
Brinker was invited on Lo Show Dei Record, Guinness' Italian TV series, and she was surprised with her record certificate during the show on Sunday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TACOMA, WA- Tacoma Police brought a goat into custody Thursday afternoon.
Tacoma Police are asking if you recognize this lost goat? On twitter they say that officers found the four-legged friend wandering around the city,
If you know where their family is you are asked to call Tacoma Animal Control.
As of early Friday morning the goat has not posted bale.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- The Denver Zoo is welcoming two pale, raccoon siblings who were rescued after being found inside the wall of a home.
The raccoons, named Cashew and Pecan, suffer from leucism, which makes them unlikely to survive in the wild. Leucism is an abnormal condition that causes partial pigment loss.
Cashew and Pecan were treated at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital and put in quarantine before they entered their new habitat at the zoo. The pair are located at the Harmony Hill section of the zoo, which highlights how humans can better co-exist with wildlife.
The Denver Zoo's animal care staff have already started working with the siblings and uploaded a video of Cashew and Pecan exploring their new home on Twitter.
Pecan, who has darker fur than his sister, is described as outgoing and confident. Cashew is described as being selective about the food she eats and is always on the lookout for treats given by the zoo staff.
Denver Zoo's Curator of Carnivores Rebecca McCloskey defended the decision to add two raccoons to the zoo.
"Harmony Hill is a place where we share the story about living with wildlife. Raccoons are an excellent example of a species we can teach our guests live alongside, so they were a natural fit for the space. Because of their light coloring, these two would not survive in the wild, so we're giving them a safe place to call home. And our visitors will learn a lot from these two, like how raccoons contribute to the ecosystem, and how we can live in harmony with wildlife," McCloskey said.