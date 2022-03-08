FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A New York City man who needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range is urging others to pay more attention to winter weather than he did.
“Warning: Unless you are an experienced alpine mountaineer, DO NOT attempt Humphreys Peak in the winter. There is so much snow that it’s difficult to follow the trail and very easy to fall off of it. Moreover, the wind is absolutely brutal,” Phillip Vasto said in an online post.
The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 last Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The statement didn’t identify Vasto by name but he spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun, telling the newspaper in a story published Tuesday that he was an experienced hiker but had underestimated the difficult conditions.
“I was thinking if I start early in the morning, I’ll have all the time in the world to reach the summit,” Vasto said of his second attempt.
The trail runs through some 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers) of steep, rocky terrain between the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and Humphreys Peak, the state’s highest point with an elevation of 12,633 feet (3,851 meters).
During the first rescue, tracked vehicles from the ski resort that travel on snow drove Vasto off the mountain and he declined medical attention.
But at 5 p.m. the next day, Vasto called 911 to say he needed help after injuring himself in a fall near a ridge on the Humphreys Trail.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety rescue helicopter was sent to pick up Vasto and another hiker who had stopped to help him.
Vasto was “provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again,” the Sheriff’s Office statement said.
The other hiker who stopped to help Vasto, Phillip Wyatt, said it was “very apparent that he wasn’t prepared for the climate that he had gotten himself into.”
Wyatt decided to stay with Vasto and provided his number to the search and rescue team so that they could make contact in the likely scenario that Vasto’s phone ran out of battery life because he had been using it to check his route on a trail locater app.
“I really respect Phil’s perseverance,” Wyatt told the Daily Sun. “I hope that he’s able to make it to the top sometime.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- An Australian surfer returned to shore uninjured after an encounter with a shark that left a bite mark on his board.
The Randwick City Council said the surfer, who was not identified, was in the water early Tuesday morning at Maroubra Beach when his board was "bumped" by a shark.
The surfer returned to shore and found the shark had left a bite mark on his board.
Lifeguards patrolled the area and confirmed there was a shark swimming nearby. The species of shark was not identified.
The city council said all local beaches were being closed temporarily to protect swimmers and surfers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- The house made famous by 1990 film Edward Scissorhands is on sale in Florida for $699,900, and the residence comes with memorabilia including a life-sized mannequin of the title character.
The Lutz, Fla., home, currently owned by Joey Klops, was made famous as the home of the family that took in Johnny Depp's character in the Tim Burton film.
Klops had the home remodeled to make the interior resemble the sets that served as the inside of the house in the film, and it is stocked with memorabilia including authentic and reproduced props, an original script used by the movie's pop master and a life-sized Edward Scissorhands mannequin.
The exterior of the house has also been decorated with unusual landscaping designed to resemble the topiary art created by Edward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- Police in Houston said residents bearing crackers came to the rescue when a neighborhood was faced with an unusual situation: a loose pig.
The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a neighborhood in the city's southeast on Monday when a pig was spotted running loose through the area.
Police said neighbors threw crackers to the pig to keep it in the area until an animal control officer arrived with a catch pole.
"We know that Rodeo Houston has daily pig races, but we had our own version today in East Houston," police tweeted. "This little piggy sent our Eastside Patrol officers on an escapade through the neighborhood."
The pig's owner said her pet, named Bacon, apparently escaped from her home when her sister left a door open.
Police said the owner might be cited for keeping a pig inside city limits.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- Scientists have named a now-extinct relative of the octopus that has 10 arms after President Joe Biden -- the syllipsimopodi bideni -- according to a study released Tuesday.
The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, said the vampyropod fossil was discovered in the Bear Gulch Limestone in Fergus County, Mont., and donated to the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada in 1988.
It wasn't until recently, though, that scientists from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and Yale University's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences examined fossil.
The researchers said the syllipsimopodi bideni lived during the Carboniferous period, about 328 million years ago. It's the oldest vampyropod ever discovered, pushing the group's fossil record back by about 82 million years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple found recycling their Quick Pick lottery numbers was a profitable decision when they scored a $50,000 prize.
The Frederick couple told Maryland Lottery officials they couldn't think of any numbers to play the first time they tried the Pick 5 drawing, so they used the Quick Pick feature.
"It's a challenge to pick the numbers," the husband said.
The couple said they liked the Quick Pick numbers, 1-5-1-3-2, but decided to switch the last two digits for future drawings.
The pair bought a ticket for the Feb. 21 drawing from Festival Major Liquors in Frederick.
The ticket earned a $50,000 prize when the numbers 1-5-1-2-3 were drawn.
"We're going to help family out, and make some retirement investments," the husband said.
The man's wife said she also has big plans for the money.
"I'm going to eat as much seafood as I want for the next month," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio bodybuilding contest founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger debuted an unusual new event: the Slap Fighting Championship.
The Arnold Classic, an annual bodybuilding competition in Columbus, held its first Slap Fighting Championship after an announcement by Schwarzenegger and YouTube star Logan Paul.
The contest featured male and female competitors in different weight classes taking turns hitting one another in the face with open hands for slap fight supremacy.
The women's category was won by Adrianna Sledz, while Dawid "Zales" Zalewski won the men's super heavyweight contest via TKO.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in British Columbia said a 13 1/2-year-old cat is on his way to being reunited with his owner five years after the feline was reported missing.
The Victoria-based group Find Lost and Escaped Cats, or FLEC, said the cat was recently reported missing near the Royal Bay bluff by a Colwood family, and the pet was soon found by a member of the public and taken to a veterinarian.
The vet found the cat had a microchip that the Colwood family didn't know about. The chip identified the feline as a cat reported missing five years earlier by a woman who now lives in St. Catherines, Ontario.
"I think you could have knocked the owner over with a feather when they were contacted," FLEC President Jill Oakley told the Saanich News of the cat's original owner.
Oakley said the cat will soon make the trip to Ontario to be reunited with his original owner. She said the reunion highlights the importance of having pets microchipped.
"This is why we always tell people with missing pets to never give up," FLEC said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Polygon) DUBLIN, GA - A Georgia man has been sentenced to 36 months in prison — three years — after using COVID-19 relief money to purchase a rare Charizard Pokémon card. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the sentencing in a news release issued Monday.
The man, 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine, was awarded an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000 after claiming to own a small business that supported 10 employees. These loans were created as part of Congress' pandemic relief plan, and intended to be used for businesses to pay workers and rent.
Once Oudomsine got the money, however, the DOJ said he used $57,789 of it to buy a Charizard card. A card matching this description — a first-edition, shadowless, and holographic Charizard card with a 9.5 gem mint rating — was sold at the PWCC marketplace for that price in late December.
U.S. district court judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Oudomsine to pay $10,000 on top of the $85,000 in restitution and three years in prison. He will have three years of "supervised release" after the three years in prison. Oudomsine has also agreed to turn the Charizard card over to prosecutors.