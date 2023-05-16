South Africa is ahead of its target for cutting emissions of greenhouse gases.
Output of the climate-warming gases from the world’s 14th-biggest emitter is already falling even though its Nationally Determined Contribution, a target adopted by the cabinet in 2021, only forecast a decline from 2025.
Prisoner who ‘died’ and was brought back to life argued his life sentence had technically finished
He also took issue with being revived
A prisoner once argued that his life sentence had effectively been completed after his heart stopped.
Benjamin Schreiber was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1996, after clubbing a man to death with the handle of a pickaxe and leaving his body outside a trailer. Schreiber had conspired with the man’s girlfriend to murder him.
In 2015, Schreiber developed kidney stones and he started suffering septic poisoning.
He lost consciousness in his cell at Iowa State Penitentiary and was taken to hospital, where he died, in doctor’s care.
Schreiber was revived using a combination of epinephrine and adrenaline, his sepsis was treated and he was sent back to jail.
His attorneys then tried to argue that Schreiber had effectively completed his “life sentence” at the Iowa Court of Appeals.
May 16 (UPI) -- Creepy dolls, a fiberglass mermaid and a prosthetic leg are among the Texas beach discoveries set to be auctioned to benefit a local wildlife rehabilitation group.
The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute said the items due to be auctioned Saturday in the annual Tony's Trash to Treasure auction at Roberts Point Park in Port Aransas were all collected from the reserve's beaches during the past year
The items include Internet-famous barnacle-encrusted dolls, a fiberglass mermaid statue, a prosthetic leg, a spell bottle, Haitian money, an old bible, a Chinese beer, steamship coal from the 1800s and a message in a bottle that floated from Jamaica.
May 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family had an unusual awakening when the loud noises outside their home turned out to be a wandering moose.
Sherri LeDuc said the motion camera at her Westford home alerted her to a ruckus outside the house about 6:45 a.m. and she discovered the cause was a large moose loitering in her yard.
"The sound of its hooves hitting the pavement was so surreal and loud," LeDuc told Boston 25 News.
LeDuc said the moose left the area after about 10 minutes.
May 16 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin went door-to-door to find the owner of a 300-pound pig found wandering loose through a neighborhood.
The Green Bay Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to reports of a loose pig Monday on the west side of the city.
"When Albert was questioned as to where he lived, his snout wasn't pointing him in the right direction," the post said.
Officers went door-to-door until a neighbor was able to identify Albert the pig's owner.
The owner was summoned to the scene and used fruit snacks to lure the potbellied pig home. Police said Albert had escaped through a gate that had accidentally been left open.
Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of toilet paper from a business in Spartansburg.
The owner of the business told troopers he recently noticed the toilet paper from the dispenser in the restroom had been stolen a number of times, according to state police.
He captured surveillance video of the most recent incident Wednesday around 2:25 a.m., troopers said. It reportedly shows the suspect entering the restroom then leaving with the toilet paper roll hidden underneath his T-shirt.
Joe Rogan questioned the legitimacy of a march that took place over the weekend, suggesting that participants looked too suspicious to be white supremacists.
On Sunday, more than a hundred members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the National Mall in Washington, D.C., wearing masks and holding upside-down American flags.
Commenting on a video of the march during Monday's podcast episode, Rogan said, "Look at these guys, where's the fat people? How come they're all wearing the same clothes?"
Ground squirrels and a mongoose gang up and bully a cape cobra in an attempt to protect their young. This fascinating sighting took place at Nossob Campsite in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in Botswana.
Lara De Matos was fortunate to get videos of this sighting. Annette Smit took these amazing photographs and shared the story with LatestSightings.com:
"We were having lunch in Nossob campsite after a morning game drive. We were a bit disappointed because there had been no real exciting sightings. My husband was the first person to see the activity at the campsite near the swimming pool area. We saw the cape cobra and ground squirrels and knew something was bound to happen! We grabbed our cameras, and set off for a closer view."
May 16 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a beach to round up what appeared to be a large alligator but was soon discovered to be a realistic sand sculpture.
"Crikey! Look at the size of that gator one of our officers tried rounding up on Treasure Island Beach last night," the Treasure Island Police Department wrote in posting a photo of the faux gator to Facebook.
The video shows an officer poking at the tail of the not-reptile, and learning it was actually a well-designed sand sculpture.
"We love the talented people creating works of art in the sand, but with it being turtle nesting season, remember to flatten sandcastles/sculptures before you leave. The sea turtles will thank you," the Facebook post said.
Declaring a mission to liberate “Taco Tuesday” for all, Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force Wyoming-based Taco John’s to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark.
Too many businesses and others refer to “Taco Tuesday” for Taco John’s to be able to have exclusive rights to the phrase, Taco Bell asserts in a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filing that is, of course, dated Tuesday.
It’s the latest development in a long-running beef over Taco Tuesday that even included NBA star LeBron James making an unsuccessful attempt to claim the trademark in 2019.
“Taco Bell believes ‘Taco Tuesday’ is critical to everyone’s Tuesday. To deprive anyone of saying ‘Taco Tuesday’ — be it Taco Bell or anyone who provides tacos to the world — is like depriving the world of sunshine itself,” the Taco Bell filing reads.