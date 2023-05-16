Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms will develop today and continue into this evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of torrential rainfall with rain rates of over an inch per hour under the strongest cells. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&