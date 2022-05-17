(FOX) A tractor-trailer hauling a quarter of a million eggs crashed on a Dallas freeway on Monday, spilling a scrambled mess of raw egg, according to local reports.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near downtown Dallas, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.
The big rig’s trailer, which contained over 35,000 pounds of eggs, was split open when the driver struck the overpass bridge, according to the station.
Photos from the scene show hundreds of cracked eggs and smashed egg containers on the roadway.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
Crews worked several hours to clean up the scrambled mess on the roadway.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(UPI) Mysterious World War I-era railroad tracks hidden in the Atlantic Ocean? It's not quite the plot of a thriller novel, but rather an actual discovery found along a beach in Cape May, New Jersey, in the wake of a fierce coastal storm last week.
Liz Goldsmith was walking along the shores between Sunset and Higbee Beach last Tuesday when the ocean - fueled by the combination of the storm, coastal erosion and the daily low tide - unearthed one of the area's rarest finds. The tracks, which date back to the early 20th century, were seen in 2014 for the first time in over 80 years and have since been revealed by different weather events in subsequent years, including by a couple of big storms in 2018.
Nicknamed "ghost tracks," the tracks were used to support sand mining and World War I munitions testing, according to NJ.com. The Cape May Sand Company also used the rails from 1905 to 1936 to remove sand from the beach and turn it into glass or cement.
Local historian Ben Miller told NJ.com in 2017 that cement created from the sand that was carried along the tracks helped build the Panama Canal.
"These are like hidden treasure - unearthed," Miller said. "All of a sudden they're there, and what used to be just the sandy beach that you walked down, all of sudden they're like a portal to the past."
Matthew Malkiewicz, an electrical engineer whose side-hustle involves photographing steam trains, said he was one of the first to witness the ghost tracks when they emerged eight years ago.
"Back in 2014, I was tipped off that some of those tracks down in Cape may surface after 80 years," Malkiewicz recalled. "And then the next morning I ran down there on a low tide and I was there at sunrise to catch those first photographs."
He suggested that when the tracks are out of sight, they are very much out of mind. "People working and living on the beach ... had no idea that a train ever ran there."
Goldsmith's 2022 find of the track was made possible by the coastal storms that smacked the coast of New Jersey in the early parts of last week. The storms not only dropped multiple inches of rain and dealt fierce wind gusts, but they also accelerated the growing concerns about the area's beach erosion.
The 'ghost tracks' went over 80 years without being seen before coastal erosion unveiled them. Photo courtesy of Facebook/Liz Goldsmith
Massive amounts of sand were wiped away from beaches throughout the area, including on Sunset and Higbee Beach. The erosion was most severe farther north in North Wildwood, particularly in the area near 7th Avenue and JFK Beach Drive, 6abc reported, as the entire beach area and all of its replenishment sand was wiped away.
"This caused significant beach erosion for some of the beaches in South Jersey including the erosion of sand dunes which in some cases turned into steep cliffs," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said. "The beach erosion impacted the shoreline southward into the Carolinas."
"Unlike the East Coast storms we usually see in the winter, this storm pounded the shoreline for several days while a nor'easter usually only causes problems for a day or two," Kines said. "Since the wind was out of the same direction for multiple days, this caused the waves to progressively get larger and larger while impacting the same beach day after day."
May 17 (UPI) -- A Texas mother learned a lesson about leaving her phone unlocked when her 2-year-old son used DoorDash to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's.
Kelsey Golden of Ricardo said she was working on her computer when her 2-year-old son, Barrett, got a hold of her unlocked phone and managed to use the DoorDash app to order McDonald's delivery.
Golden said she was unaware of her son's actions until a delivery driver arrived at her door with 31 cheeseburgers.
"I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one," Golden told KRIS-TV. "So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."
Golden's Facebook post sparked local interest and some neighbors dropped by for free burgers.
Golden said the cheeseburgers cost her $61.58 and Barrett included a $16 tip, bringing her total to $91.70.
May 17 (UPI) -- Police in California said a woman "got quite a surprise" when she discovered the "kitten" she rescued was actually a baby fox.
The Rocklin Police Department said the woman had brought the animal into her home, believing it to be an orphaned or abandoned kitten.
"A Rocklin resident got quite a surprise last week after realizing a tiny 'kitten' she had rescued turned out to be a fox kit," police said in a Facebook post.
The post said "a concerned family member" identified the animal as a fox kit and contacted animal control.
The fox kit was taken to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.
(CNN) The Thai government will distribute one million free cannabis plants to households across the nation in June to mark a new rule allowing people to grow cannabis at home, its health minister has said.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the move in a Facebook post on May 8 in which he expressed his intention for cannabis plants to be grown like "household crops."
The new rule, which comes into force on June 9, will allow people to grow cannabis plants at home after notifying their local government, but the plants will have to be of medical grade and used exclusively for medicinal purposes. Additionally, the cannabis cannot be used for commercial purposes without further licenses.
The move is the latest step in Thailand's plan to promote cannabis as a cash crop. About a third of its labor force works in agriculture, according to the World Bank.
In a region notorious for harsh penalties towards illegal drugs, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia in 2018 to legalize cannabis for medical research and use.
The kingdom has also loosened local laws around cannabis. Thai drinks and cosmetics companies last year rushed to launch products with hemp and CBD, a compound that does not give users a high, after their use was approved for consumer goods.
In a further Facebook post on May 10, Anutin noted that Thai companies registered to do so could sell cannabis products that contained less than 0.2 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the part of the plant responsible for getting people high.
"This will enable people and the government to generate more than 10 billion baht per year in revenue from marijuana and hemp," Anutin wrote.
Kitty Chopaka, a Bangkok-based cannabis entrepreneur, told CNN the law was meant to pave the way for people to use the plant in medicinal teas or soups.
"It will still be considered criminal if you don't have a legal prescription and you have to be a patient of some form of ailment for this to work. Only then will you be able to grow cannabis at home and use it however you like."
She added that, even though recreational use of the drug remained illegal, "smoking weed will happen, and there's no way the government can stop that."
May 17 (UPI) -- A black bear was tranquilized and relocated after wandering onto the campus of a Utah middle school while students were present.
The Morgan School District said the bear was spotted wandering around a fenced-in sports field at the school about 7 a.m. Monday.
The district said students were warned of the animal's presence and were kept indoors while animal control and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources were summoned to the scene.
The bear wandered away from the campus and climbed a tree about a half block away, where it remained until game wardens arrived and tranquilized it.
The DWR said the bear was transported to a remote habitat and released.
Rome (CNN) — When in Rome, don't drive your fancy sports car down historic stairways.
That advice apparently went unheeded by a man who this week drove his rented Maserati down the city's Spanish Steps and now faces charges for allegedly causing damage to the landmark, according to police in the Italian capital.
The unnamed 37-year-old Saudi national accused of being behind the wheel was apprehended at Milan's Malpensa airport after police identified him through the car rental company from images of the vehicle caught by surveillance cameras.
He's been charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage and monuments.
Video footage of the incident released by police shows the Maserati being driven into the pedestrian zone above the steps overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. The car descends the first flight of steps before halting. Someone is then seen emerging from the vehicle and inspecting its plight.
The car caused fractures to the 16th and 29th steps of the right-hand flight rising up from Spanish Square, Rome's heritage protection body said in a statement.
Some marble fragments were temporarily reattached "in order to allow the immediate reopening for pedestrian transit," it said.
More work will be necessary "to restore the damaged steps by replacing the fractured portions, with travertine blocks that, in terms of color and material characteristics, are compatible" with the damaged steps.
Cultural heritage technicians are evaluating the economic damage of the accident, considering that they also found "widespread chippings, scratches, abrasions, and deposits on both ramps of the second level, attributable to the same event," the statement said.
The Spanish Steps are among Rome's most celebrated monuments. They owe their name to the Spanish Embassy at the Holy See that is hosted in a palazzo in the square below.
In 2015, the steps underwent a two-year restoration that costing €1.5 million ($1.6 million), sponsored by jewelry house Bulgari, which has its flagship store in the nearby Via dei Condotti.
The Spanish Steps have served as the backdrop for scenes in countless films, most notably "Roman Holiday," the 1953 movie starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.
May 17 (UPI) -- A young moose that was on the loose for weeks has finally been returned to the wilds of the southern Adirondacks of New York.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the news on Facebook alongside photos of the female young cow moose and how authorities were able to detain the 500-pound animal.
The young cow moose had originally gotten stuck in a hose paddock before it jumped over the fence with ease, the DEC said.
The animal then continued following the Mohawk River east for five days and kept heading east after it was spotted near Schenectady Community College.
The young moose eventually found herself inside a shaded, fenced-in backyard located in the Woodlawn section of Schenectady. This gave authorities the perfect chance to capture and release the young moose.
"Thanks to the great teamwork of DEC's Region 4 Bureau of Wildlife and Division of Law Enforcement staff, the scene was quiet and the moose was calm, which led to a much easier time darting and moving this 500 pound animal," the DEC said on Facebook.
"She was fitted with a yellow ear tag for identification purposes and let's hope she stays to the north next time!" the organization continued.
The DEC also uploaded a video of the young moose being released back into the wild.
(Huffington Post) A Florida man is facing charges of misusing 911 after he allegedly placed repeated calls asking law enforcement officers to arrest President Joe Biden.
Jacob Philbeck, 29, was arrested on May 8 after making a series of calls to the Pinellas County 911 system requesting that Biden be arrested and former drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán be freed, according to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.
Police said Philbeck was initially told that "the information he was providing was a non-emergency situation" and was warned not to make similar 911 calls.
Philbeck apparently didn't get the message, because he called cops again saying, once again, that "President Biden needed to be placed in prison," and "El Chapo needed to be freed."
Following the three calls to 911, Deputies decided to pay Philbeck a visit around 6 a.m.
At the time they stopped by, Philbeck was on the phone with 911, but that call was cut short by his arrest.
Philbeck was taken to the county jail and booked on a charge of misusing the 911 system. He was later released after posting $150 bond, according to WFLA TV, which noted that the arrest documents said that alcohol may have been involved.