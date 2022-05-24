May 24 (UPI) -- A California animal shelter helped a local homeowner with an unusual problem: a raccoon with its head stuck through a hole in the roof.
The Santa Cruz Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post that a local resident called the Wildlife Emergency Services number on Monday to report a raccoon had chewed a hole in their roof and became stuck while trying to climb through the opening.
"Knowing that time was critical, they instructed the citizen how to push the raccoon through the hole so it wouldn't suffocate," the post said.
The shelter said the raccoon turned out to be a mother and was reunited with her babies nearby.
The post said Wildlife Emergency Services personnel are now helping the homeowner "set up a repellent barrier to safely and humanely have mama and her kids move along to a more appropriate home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- Pier Fazzalari of Michigan has returned an elementary school library book he checked out over 40 years ago.
Fazzalari discovered the book, an anthology series titled Cloverleaf, from an old box in his parent's basement.
He checked it out from Dresden Elementary School when he was in the second grade and pulled it out of the box to read to his two daughters, who now attend the same school.
"I pulled the old book out and thought 'I remember this one,' and when I opened the page and it was stamped Dresden Elementary," Fazzalari told the Utica Community Schools website.
"I was like, 'why would it say that?' And then I realized it was probably from when I was in second grade and I never returned it. I thought I should probably bring it up to the school," he continued.
Fazzalari told Principal Bradly Suggs about the book, who said he was thrilled that the father of two took time out of his day to read to his children.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman got out her camera to capture a one-in-a-million sight in her back yard: a yellow cardinal.
Danielle Cover, of Elizabethtown, said she spotted the yellow cardinal Monday evening. Cover snapped three photos of the rare bird.
The South Florida Wildlands Association said another yellow cardinal was spotted earlier in May by Karen Devens of Nature Queen Photography. Devens spotted the bird near the University of Florida campus.
Experts said yellow cardinals are rare, accounting for about one in a million cardinals. Auburn University bird expert Geoffrey Hill said an average of three yellow cardinals are spotted every year in the United States.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his beer did most of the work, as the souvenir landed in the cup placed directly in front of him.
The sudsy snag came in the third inning of the Reds' 7-4 setback Monday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The game was scoreless when Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas stepped into the box to lead off the half-inning against Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez.
The right-handed pitcher fell behind 3-1 in the count. He then threw fastball for his fifth offering to Rivas. The Cubs infielder made contact and fouled the pitch toward the third base line.
The baseball drifted out of reach of Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas and flew about three rows deep into the stands.
Several fans reached up to catch the ball, which deflected off hands and fell into the man's cup while it was in its cup holder. The man then picked up the cup, raised it to the crowd and chugged the beer with the ball still in it, which prompting applause from fellow fans.
"He just provided the greatest additive to a beverage," Reds broadcaster John Sadak said on Bally Sports. "Oh, the deliciousness, that is game-used beer."
"A little rosin, a little dirt," fellow broadcaster Chris Welsh said. "Thank goodness they've outlawed the spitball."
The Reds also tweeted a joke about an unwritten rule for fans of legal drinking age: "If a ball lands in your beer, you must chug it."
The beer-cup catch came less than a month after another Reds fan caught a foul ball near the same section as he fed a baby with a bottle in his other hand
Gutierrez went on to walk Rivas, but escaped the inning without allowing a run. The Cubs went up 1-0 on an RBI double from left fielder Ian Happ in the top of the fourth. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom pushed the lead to 4-0 with a 3-run homer in the same frame.
Reds designated hitter Tommy Pham answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino also hit a two-run shot in the inning to cut the deficit to one run.
Happ returned to the plate and hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. Aquino answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth, but the Reds would not score again.
Gutierrez allowed four hits and four runs in four innings to drop to 0-6 this season. Aquino went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Happ went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Cubs starter Drew Smyly allowed four hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings.
The Reds (12-29) own MLB's worst record. They host the Cubs (17-24) in the second-game of the four-game series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) Two men attempted to illegally move a modular home in Louisiana in the middle of the night before they abandoned the house in the street and left a trail of havoc in their neighborhood, the local sheriff reported.
Sheriff's deputies in the state's Iberia parish, near Lafayette, jailed the pair after getting a call at 3.30am on Sunday to report an illegal transport of a house. "Deputies arrived to find an abandoned truck, trailer and house," the sheriff's office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Deputies said the owner of the house – Tony Domingue – had been warned that he needed the proper permits to transport his home by truck.
"Those instructions were ignored and during the move down Coteau Holmes Road many mailboxes, road signs and trees were damaged in the process," the sheriff's said, adding that electricity lines were also brought down, knocking out power to hundreds.
Deputies eventually arrested Domingue and another man, Nico Comeaux, 32, and the pair were held on bond of $125,000 each.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida came to the rescue of a cat that became stuck while apparently attempting to climb into the undercarriage of a vehicle.
The Seminole County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to help a resident in the Oviedo area who found a cat with the front half of its body stuck in the undercarriage of the car.
Photos from the rescue show a deputy on the ground carefully extracting the frightened feline.
The sheriff's office said the cat was safely removed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Davenport, IA - A Davenport man whom police say punched a woman in the face while trying to steal her purse offered arresting officers a $1 million bribe to let him go.
Ricardo Esparza, 49, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and bribery, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Corporals Christopher Hebbel and Gregory Lalla, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street to investigate a report of a robbery.
The victim was walking west in the alley south of West 6th Street in the 1200 block when Esparza began following her.
The victim turned toward Esparza and he grabbed the straps of her purse, which was over her shoulder.
Esparza then punched the woman in the face as he was pulling on her purse. Esparza did not get the woman's purse and police were called. The woman did not report any injuries.
Officers located Esparza a short distance from the robbery scene.
After being read his Miranda rights, Esparza was placed in the backseat of a squad car. He then offered the officers $1 million to release him and not arrest him.
Esparza told officers he could provide the money in cash or transfer the money directly to their bank accounts. When officers asked if he was trying to bribe them Esparza said that he was.
Esparza was booked into the Scott County Jail.
During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers set Esparza's bond at $10,000, cash only, and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 27.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- A team of bee removal experts were summoned to Louisiana's largest airport to remove more than 15,000 swarming insects that had taken up residence on a piece of equipment.
Craig Forsythe of Bee Guyz LLC said he and his team responded Sunday to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans after being contacted by Delta Airlines workers.
Forsythe said about 15,000 honeybees were found swarming on a piece of equipment used for loading and unloading luggage from planes.
Forsythe told WDSU-TV the bees were safely removed and relocated to a "special place."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SFGate.com) UC Davis successfully joined the "MOOvement" to change its official mascot from Gunrock the Mustang to a cow, CBS Sacramento reported.
The outlet says that the Cow4Mascot campaign won with 2,532 votes Monday as part of the Northern California school's 2022 student elections. Following their victory, the campaign's Instagram account has been flooded with support — and according to campaign organizer Mick Hashimoto, the new, long-overdue mascot will better represent the spirit of the student body. He says that Gunrock the Mustang, which was originally named after a thoroughbred racing horse, doesn't reflect the UC Davis community.
"I completely do not think it represents any part of our school," Hashimoto says. "Like, 'old elite' is how a thoroughbred racing horse can be described as, whereas currently with the UC Davis students, we're all just genuinely hardworking people coming from different walks of life with a lot of diversity. "
Part of his campaign advocates for "a mascot everyone can resonate with," and unless you're a financier from the early 20th century, Gunrock is anything but relatable. UC Davis' website says that the original Gunrock — the one that the current mascot is named after — was born from English Triple Crown winner Rock Sand and Gunfire, another race horse, in 1914. Eventually, the stud was brought to UC Davis in 1921 and bred with 476 mares "with the aim of improving horse stocks" for both military personnel and the general public. He died in 1932, but his legacy persisted for decades.
While Davis Enterprise reported that students voted to oust Gunrock the Mustang in 1993, the Cow4Mascot campaign says that the school administration and then-Chancellor Theodore L. Hullar rejected their decision. Hashimoto speculates that "traditionalists" wanted a mustang to represent the athletics department, even though UC Davis is known for its outstanding veterinary school and animal science programs. He also says that adopting the new mascot will help reclaim the "cow town school's" identity and turn it into a point of pride. "I think it's something we should endorse," he says. "Why should we be ashamed that we're an agricultural school?"
Hashimoto says that after discussing many potential names, the board settled on "Aggie the cow" as it will unify the school's image (their athletics department is called the UC Davis Aggies). Next, they'll suggest the name to the Cal Aggie Alumni Association along with school administration and undergraduate students, many of whom were "excited" about the recent decision to change the mascot. If the meeting with the Cal Aggie Alumni Association goes well, the decision will move forward to administration.
"In general, I would say the vote is pretty reflective of how the university feels," Hashimoto says.