MADRID (AP) — Tired of speaking to a machine when you call the bank or power company?
Spain’s government wants to end those nerve-shattering, one-sided conversations with a computerized answering service by making it obligatory for companies to offer a real, flesh-and-blood customer service worker when so requested by a caller.
That is one among a battery of measures included in a customer service bill presented by Spain’s left-wing coalition government on Tuesday. The bill will need the approval of Spain’s Parliament before it can become law.
“Customer service is a critical part of our relations with consumers which unfortunately and far too often causes endless headaches for Spanish families because far too many companies create bureaucratic labyrinths to stop you from exercising your right to service,” said Consumption Minister Alberto Garzón.
“These are difficulties which unfortunately waste an enormous among of energy, time and money.”
The bill would also seek to do away with long wait times by forcing companies to answer calls within three minutes.
Providers of basic services, such as utilities, phone and Internet, will have to offer customer service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All other companies will have to be provide customer service during working hours. All customer complaints will have to be responded to within 15 days.
The law will apply to all utility providers regardless of their size and all other companies with more than 250 workers or whose business exceeds 50 million euros ($53 million) a year.
Fines for breaking the law will range from 150 euros to 100,000 euros ($160-$106,000).
(Metro.co.uk) Researchers have made an odd discovery about male mice: bananas stress them out.
The discovery was made unintentionally while scientists were studying the reaction of male mice to pregnant and lactating female mice.
During the course of the study, researchers observed that chemical compounds in bananas triggered a stressful response in the male mice.
'Male mice display stress and stress-induced pain inhibition in the close proximity of late-pregnant or lactating female mice,' said the study published in Science Advances.
The team from McGill University in Montreal also found that pregnant and lactating female mice responded to stranger male mice with 'aggression and urine marking'.
Male mice are well-known for being aggressive and infanticidal to pups. So, heavily pregnant and lactating female mice emit chemicals to warn these males away.
'Rodents and a lot of mammals other than humans are reliant on their olfactory senses,' the study's senior author Professor Jeffrey Mogil told Live Science.
'Urine scent-marking is well known, but what we've found here is a new message that has never been described before in mammals,'
While olfactory messages are commonly sent from males to females, there are fewer examples of females sending them to males.
In this case, researchers believe the females are 'telling the males to stay away'.
That's where the bananas come in.
The authors found that the compound n-pentyl acetate — found in female mice's urine during later pregnancy and lactating — is similar to a compound found in a variety of fruits and used to produce banana extract.
This is the chemical that caused extreme hormone changes in male mice.
So when the team bought banana oil extract from the supermarket and placed it inside the cages of male mice, their stress levels increased significantly.
The stress response in the mice was found to be similar to the stress response when about to engage in a fight.
The significance of this discovery is that even in the absence of an aggresive female, the mere threat of such aggression — communicated via the compound in bananas — is enough to stress out male mice.
The study found that virgin male mice were more likely to be stressed out by the presence of n-pentyl acetate, whether in bananas or mouse urine.
This fits with their tendency to be more aggressive to infants than non-virgin mice, suggesting that they are more of a threat to infants than older males.
May 31 (UPI) -- A 78-year-old California man walked across the stage alongside his high school's class of 2022 to accept a diploma that spent 60 years locked away in a filing cabinet.
Ted Sams, 78, said he was prevented from graduating in 1962 because he was suspended five days before the end of the semester and missed a final exam.
Sams said he made up the exam over the summer, but was told he wouldn't be given his diploma until he paid $4.80 for a book he failed to return.
"Over the years, I complained to my kids a number of times about how $4.80 kept me from having my diploma," Sams told KABC-TV.
Sams' old school, San Gabriel High School, invited him to finally accept his diploma at the class of 2022 graduation ceremony.
Sams was presented with his original diploma, which had spent the previous 60 years locked away in a filing cabinet at the school.
May 31 (UPI) -- A coyote was able to sneak into a California home by using its doggie door.
The coyote, who was roaming around the Woodland Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, entered Julie Levine's home through her doggie door after he leapt over a wall.
Security cameras placed outside the home captured the incident, which lasted minutes before Levine's dogs chased the coyote away.
Levine says she will now close her doggie door and that she will no longer allow her dogs to go outside alone.
"I think he probably went down the hall, saw what he was up against, and probably skedaddled out of there," Levine told ABC 7 News.
"Then when the dogs realized they caught the scent, because they are beagles, they have incredible noses, and went nuts, and that's why I decided to look at the security camera to see what all the hubbub was aboutm and turns out, it was a very large coyote," she continued.
Recently, a Florida woman captured video of an otter chasing a coyote.
May 31 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia was given a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 for his birthday and is splitting the money with the gift giver.
The man, who resides in Sydney, was gifted a $5 Treasures of Aztec scratch-off ticket for his 70th birthday by one of his closest friends.
"I said to him, 'If I win big on this, I'll share half the winnings with you.' The next thing we knew, I won the top prize worth $100,000! We were in absolute shock, complete disbelief!" the man told lottery officials at The Lott.
"We're going to split it straight down the middle. I'll take $50,000 and so will he. We already planned to go out for dinner again with the same group of friends and shout, 'Everyone free food and drinks -- it's on us!'" he continued.
The man said he has a couple of ideas of what to do with his share of the money including house renovations, a new car or going on vacation.
Recently, an unidentified man from Australia used the loose change in his car to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $10,000.
May 31 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a Lower Manhattan building to remove a swarm of 8,000 honeybees that took up residence on an awning on the side of the building.
The New York Police Department said personnel with the department's bee unit responded to 3 World Trade Center when the bees were spotted late Saturday night.
The bee unit safely collected the bees and relocated them to an apple orchard.
The NYPD said it was the bee unit's second call of the year, after 20,000 bees were removed from a Queens park earlier in May.
(Market Watch) This fishy scheme has landed a seafood scammer a 10-year term upriver.
A one-time aspiring chef-turned fraudster has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for using stolen bank information from Rhode Island restaurants to buy $830,000 worth of lobster, shrimp and steaks which he then resold, sometimes to the businesses he had just ripped off, federal prosecutors said.
Paul Diogenes, 50, had spent most of his life around restaurants and once worked as a cook, but 20 years ago began a spate of frauds involving phony checks and selling stolen goods, federal prosecutors said.
His scams became so outrageous that he was once featured in Boston Magazine for finagling his way into the general manager job of a posh Boston eatery where he was later charged with fraud.
In late 2020, prosecutors say Dioegenes turned to identity theft for his most ambitious scam yet, setting up a phony catering business using a former co-worker's stolen identity.
"This was a sophisticated fraudulent scheme that could only have been effectuated by an intelligent and cunning defendant who has a long and troubling history of committing fraud," prosecutors wrote in court papers.
A message left with Dioegenes' attorney wasn't immediately returned.
Prosecutors say Diogenes not only set up the phony business, LePage Catering, he wormed his way into a partnership with an East Providence fish wholesaler. It was through this relationship that Diogenes was able to steal the bank details of multiple area restaurants from the checks they used to buy food.
Over a nine-month period, prosecutors say Diogenes, who was going by the name Paul Dejullio, made orders for lobster, shrimp, scallops, sea bass, wild boar and rib eye steaks, using the restaurants' account info.
In all, prosecutors say Dioegenes stole $830,000 worth of food, which he then resold through the food wholesaler he was involved with, sometimes right back to the restaurants whose accounts he had used.
When the FBI caught wind and tried to arrest him, prosecutors say Dioegenes used his car to ram several investigators' vehicles and a delivery van in the parking lot of the food wholesaler where he was working, and managed to escape.
U.S. Marshals caught up with Diogenes at a Massachusetts motel nine days later, with over $150,000 in cash on him.
He pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and assaulting a federal officer.
In court filings, Diogenes' lawyer said his client had long struggled with drug and alcohol addiction as well as mental health issues.
In arguing for a long sentence, prosecutors said Diogenes had a long history of fraud, writing phony checks and of resisting arrest. They said he is a "compulsive liar" who "has always struggled to tell the truth."
Growing up, Nathalye De Almeida heard stories from her mother about a beloved pet tortoise named Manuela, whom she'd had as a child in the early 1980s. The stories, however, were always tinged with heartache.
That's because one day in 1982, when Almeida's mom was just 8 years old, Manuela had gone missing.
At the time, Manuela's family assumed the tortoise had wandered away from home, never to be seen again — but they couldn't have been more wrong.
Flash forward 30 years to 2013. Almeida's grandfather had recently passed away, and her family gathered at her mom's childhood home to sort through his possessions.
Almeida's grandfather had left behind a very cluttered attic, and as the the room was cleared and his things moved out for sorting, someone noticed something odd. There, in the box of an old wooden speaker, was a tortoise whom they recognized.
"We were shocked!" Almeida told The Dodo. "My mom arrived crying because she didn't believe it. They found Manuela!"
Incredibly, the tortoise had somehow managed to survive three decades trapped inside the storage space. She'd subsisted, her family suspects, by eating termite larvae in the overfilled room.
Manuela's family was thrilled.
She was alive and well — and, sure enough, she still is.
Nearly 10 years after being found, and 40 years after going missing, Manuela has never been better. (Though, since later being identified as a boy tortoise, he now goes by Manuel.)
Almeida has been caring for him ever since.
"Manuel is doing great. He's grown a lot," Almeida said. "I brought him in to live with me because I have a lot of affection for him."
Almeida says that she still gets a lot of questions about Manuel and his discovery after so many years inside the attic, many of which are hard to answer given his mind-blowing ability to survive in those circumstances. But one thing is clear — he never went missing from Almeida's mom's heart.
"She visits him weekly, happy to see my daughter with him," Almeida said. "She feeds him, pets him and kisses him. He's part of our family. He is one of us."
May 31 (UPI) -- An Indiana doughnut shop broke a Guinness World Record when it sold 8,558 donuts in a single day of business.
Tom's Donuts in Angola held the Guinness World Record attempt Saturday and the store's owner said customers had already started lining up to buy doughnuts when he arrived at the store at 4 a.m.
A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to confirm the business sold 8,558 doughnuts Saturday, exceeding the goal of 1,700 set by the record-keeping organization.
Todd Saylor, owner of Tom's Donuts and son of business founder Tom Saylor, said the store reached the goal set by Guinness at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The successful Guinness World Record attempt earned congratulations on Facebook by Angola Mayor Richard Hickman.
"Congratulations to the Saylor family as Tom's Donuts in Angola, IN was declared the Donut Capital of the World today," Hickman wrote, "8,558 donuts were made and sold at this location in a 6-hour period. The Guinness Book of World records was on location to certify the results."